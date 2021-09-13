Florida Presents Its Laughable Appeal For Its Unconstitutional Social Media Content Moderation Law
from the disney-exempt! dept
Now that Texas has signed its unconstitutional social media content moderation bill into law, the action shifts back to Florida's similar law that was already declared unconstitutional in an easy decision by the district court. Florida has filed its opening brief in its appeal before the 11th Circuit and... it's bad. I mean, really, really bad. Embarrassingly bad. I mean, this isn't a huge surprise since their arguments in the district court were also bad. But now that they've had a judge smack them down fairly completely, including in terribly embarrassing oral arguments, you'd think that maybe someone would think to try to lawyer better? Though, I guess, you play with the hand your dealt, and Florida gave its lawyers an unconstitutionally bad hand.
Still, I'd expect at least marginally better lawyering than the kind commonly found on Twitter or in our comments. It starts out bad and gets worse. First off, it claims that it's proven that social media platforms "arbitrarily discriminate against disfavored speakers" and uses a really bad example.
The record in this appeal leaves no question that social media platforms arbitrarily discriminate against disfavored speakers, including speakers in Florida. The record is replete with unrebutted examples of platforms suppressing user content for arbitrary reasons. E.g., App.891 (Doc.106-1 at 802) (Facebook censoring The Babylon Bee, a Florida-based media company, for obviously satirical content). When caught, platforms frequently cast these decisions off as “mistakes.” E.g., App.1693 (Doc.106-5 at 201). But systematic examinations show that platforms apply their content standards differently to content and speakers that express different views but are otherwise similarly situated, all while publicly claiming to apply those standards fairly. See App.999, 1007, 1183 (Doc.106-2 at 14, 22; Doc.106-3 at 17). There are many examples in the Appendix, and even that list is hardly exhaustive.
Except that at scale, tons of mistakes are made, so yes, many of these are mistakes. And others may not be, but it is up to the platform to determine who breaks the rules. But, much more importantly, it is totally within the right of private companies to moderate how they see fit and interpret their own terms of service. So even if there were proof of "discrimination" here (and there is not), it's not against the law.
From there it just gets silly:
Undoubtedly, social media is “the modern public square.” Packingham v. North Carolina, 137 S. Ct. 1730, 1737 (2017). In S.B. 7072 (the “Act”)...
Generally speaking, citing Packingham is a demonstration for support of your plan to force private actors to host speech shows you have totally misunderstood Packingham and are either too ignorant or too disingenuous to take seriously. Packingham is about preventing the government from passing laws that remove full internet access from people. It does not mean that any private company has to provide access to anyone.
The argument that Florida's law is not pre-empted by Section 230 is nonsense. Section 230 is clear that no state law can contradict it and do anything to put liability on private website operators (or users) regarding the actions of their users. But that's exactly what Florida's law does.
As the District Court tacitly acknowledged, the only part of that statute that could possibly preempt the Act is Section 230(c)(2). But that provision serves only to absolve platforms of liability when they remove in good faith content that is “objectionable” within the meaning of Section 230(c)(2). That leaves myriad ways in which the Act can apply consistently with Section 230(c)(2). For example, the Act and Section 230 can peacefully coexist when a social media platform fails to act in “good faith,” when the Act does not regulate the removal or restriction of content, or when a platform removes unobjectionable material.
This is disingenuous to downright wrong, and completely ignores the interplay between 230(c)(1) and 230(c)(2) and, notably, the fact that nearly every lawsuit regarding moderation has said that (c)(1) protects all moderation choices, whether or not they are "good faith." And Section 230 clearly also pre-empts any attempt by a state to ignore moderation that is protect by (c)(1). Florida's lawyers just ignore this. Which is kind of stunning. It's not like the lawyers for NetChoice and CCIA are going to ignore it too. And they can point to dozens upon dozens of cases that prove Florida wrong.
The 1st Amendment argument is even worse:
Plaintiffs are also unlikely to succeed on their claim that the Act violates the First Amendment on its face. Most of the Act is directed at ensuring that social media platforms host content in a transparent fashion. For example, the Act requires non-controversial, factual disclosures, and disclosure requirements have long coexisted with the First Amendment. Even the portions of the Act that regulate the manner in which platforms host speech are consistent with the First Amendment. When properly analyzed separately from the Act’s other provisions—and from the extraneous legislative statements on which the District Court primarily relied—these requirements parallel other hosting regulations that the Supreme Court has held are consistent with the First Amendment. E.g., Rumsfeld v. FAIR, Inc., 547 U.S. 47, 63 (2006). The Act’s hosting regulations prevent the platforms from silencing others. They leave platforms free to speak for themselves, create no risk that a user’s speech will be mistakenly attributed to the platforms, and intrude on no unified speech product of any platform. These requirements are little different from traditional regulation of common carriers that has long been thought consistent with the First Amendment.
The reliance on Rumsfeld v. FAIR is quite silly, and the few people who have brought it up also tend to look quite silly. This is not even remotely similar to the Rumsfeld situation, which was very narrow and very specific and cannot be extended to apply to an entire social media platform. And to just sort of toss in the idea that social media is a common carrier -- when they do not meet (at all) the classification of a common carrier, and have never been deemed a common carrier -- is just boldly stupid.
There's more, of course, but those are the basics. You never know how a court is going to decide -- and perhaps you get a confused and persuadable judge (there are, unfortunately, a few of those out there). But, this is really weak and seems unlikely to stand.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: 1st amendment, common carrier, content moderation, florida, free speech, packingham, pruneyard, public square, section 230, social media
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
It's amazing that the GQP is supposed to be conservative in spending, but they are bleeding out money on stupid laws that won't win.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's not that hard to understand.
They're liars.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That they are very good at that...I mean they do it often. Lots of practice. Not that they are any good at hiding lies anymore. It's so obvious now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Yeah, they used to put effort into their lies. Trump demonstrated they don't have to; they can say the sky is red and the base will insist it's true just to own the libs.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Ah the fun side-effects you can get when fear and spite are your primary motivations as a political party...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The GOP was going in this direction for a long time, since either Reagan or Nixon...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
They're also grifters.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The thing you are missing is that they are not bleeding money as much as investing it for huge capital gains. They are buying the stories "fake media are out for conservatives", "crooked big state judges are out for conservatives" and their payout is lots of campaign money as well as voter turnout for electing judges and representatives that are not above owning the libs.
It works, and they won't stop until they have stopped the U.S. from even trying to give the wrong kind of people voice and representation and rights and dignity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Good point, I should rephrase that to my original intent, "They are bleeding out ^taxpayer' money."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Because if they blow endless amounts of money defending unconstitutional Conservervative feeling protection acts, there's less money availabvle for the things government is meant to do, and gives them another excuse for slashing government spending. When election season rolls around, they'll run on the government being broken, and people who've been shafted by republican government will lap it up without ever stopping to look at how it really got this way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When you don't have a leg to stand on, all you can do is throw a bunch of shit at the wall and hope some little piece of it just might stick somewhere.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Good argument' depends on the goals
If looked at through the legal lens then the arguments are crap because the law is garbage, leaving nothing for the lawyers to really work with and requiring them to basically throw out whatever they can think of.
Looked at through the lens of this being first and foremost a PR stunt on the other hand and they make a lot more sense, they don't need to make good legal arguments because those arguments aren't aimed at people who would be able to spot the holes, they just need to sound good to your average non-lawyer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Something strange.
"But, much more importantly, it is totally within the right of private companies to moderate how they see fit and interpret their own terms of service."
If this were true then you dont need 230(?).
If we are considering that the corps are independent of the gov., we dont need this.
Then if you consider corps independent of Each other, you really dont need this. as the RIAA/MPAA would have no say in whats shown or published on any site.
Corp speech is the rights of a corp to use its Money for politics. Why are we giving them Full freedom of speech and right to moderate, More then what our gov. or even newspapers have?
The ability Not to be sued, while a 3rd party makes a comment is great. But beyond that, how far do we goto give corps Full freedom of speech? They have had it along time, with not repercussions, with how they deal with Broadcast TV. They get to decide what you see and hear. Even the political groups know this. And HOW they love to be able to BUY, and raise the price of BUYING political adverts so that the Smaller groups CANT get advert time. The only reasons its not in court is no one can afford the Money or TIME it would take to get a decision on Truth in adverts.
There are allot of oddball sites that people can join and Spew all the strange things that want, AS there were in the past with Magazines, and those magazines made a fortune off of it.
With FB, I could see them restricting the distribution of GARBAGE, by limiting access, unless someone really wants to goto a certain section of FB. But how far are we letting the corps deal with this and they DONT have to listen to laws/regulations/concerns?
Who created the idea that the Gov. was hands off to the corps? WE USED to have some controls for them. WE even paid them NOT to go broke.
Or is this like the gov. has a 3rd party control over many of the corps, and use's it as a Patsy? is this a game in a game? We know that Many of those in congress are Corporation backed. Giving the corps the ability to Censor certain things based on ???, what the gov says? What the Other corps want? I can understand the 3rd party rule of THEM standing back and letting things Run wild. But some dont get how smart WE ARE. Even here on TD, we have some that have more then 1 account or use Anon, to say things. The big concern seems to be Saying/doing/publishing something, and the Corps cant trace it. The Gov. should have little concern over 1st amendment. Who is more concerned?
It really seems strange that we have been kept in a bubble along time and Someone wants that Bubble to Stay in place. Its like, How many wars have we been in with, recently. In 911, we decided to march on 2 countries. And later in the war we decided to bomb a few others in that area also? 3-4 I think. Does anyone remember declaring war on any of these countries? We declared war on al qaeda and taliban. Not a country. and if you are concerned about this country, I think we have many other concerns More then 2 militant Muslim groups.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
un-nocuous first line
bcs blocked by the supposedly plain HTML input box
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: un-nocuous first line
[Hallucinates facts not in evidence]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply