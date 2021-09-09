Sixth Circuit Reaffirms It's A Fourth Amendment Violation To Chalk Car Tires For Parking Enforcement Purposes
 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Announces On Twitter The Livestreaming On Facebook Of His Signing Of A Bill That Removes 1st Amendment Rights For Both

Failures

from the you-did-what-now? dept

Thu, Sep 9th 2021 3:13pmMike Masnick

We've talked a bunch about just how incredibly unconstitutional Texas's social media content moderation bill, HB20 is, so I don't really need to cover any of that again. You can look it up -- or just read how a court found Florida's similar bill unconstitutional.

Still, the entire point of this bill is to play up a culture war for grandstanding politicians, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants to grandstand with the best of them (even if he's a pathetic copy of some of the other grandstanders in his party). Even so, it still was quite something to see Abbott announce on Twitter that people should watch him on Facebook as he signed the bill into law -- a bill that would attempt to remove the 1st Amendment rights against compelled speech from both companies.

He's doing this on the same day that the Justice Department is suing Texas for its equally unconstitutional anti-abortion "let everyone sue everyone and let the courts sort it out" bill.

I know that some people are concerned about this bill, and what awful things it will do for social media, but all it's really going to do is waste a ton of taxpayer money in Texas, which Abbott and the other faux culture warriors want to use as basically taxpayer-funded campaign dollars to get their names in the headlines, talking about they're "fighting for free speech" when all they're doing is removing 1st Amendment rights, abusing the power the voters entrusted with them, and throwing their money away on lawyers who have nothing legitimate to defend.

It's political theater, with your speech and your tax dollars being held hostage. No one should accept this as reasonable, but these are the times we live in, where corruption and violations of the oath of office for the sake of some dumb culture war are more important than governing and doing what's right.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: 1st amendment, compelled speech, content moderation, greg abbott, hb20, social media, texas
Companies: facebook, twitter

7 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Sep 2021 @ 3:31pm

    "Fight for free speech"

    This isn't a "Fight for free speech," if anything, it's "throwing a fight" (as in taking an intentional dive)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Upstream (profile), 9 Sep 2021 @ 4:00pm

    In the center ring . . .

    It seems that Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are in an epic battle to see who can be the biggest horse's ass in this performative authoritarian shit-show.

    The shame of it all is that so many people are buying into their nonsense instead of writing it off as the natural fertilizer that it is.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 9 Sep 2021 @ 4:09pm

    seems to me

    ... that these guys think Hypocrisy is a sport to be won. They keep trying to out-do each other. Is there some sort of award we aren't aware of?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Sep 2021 @ 4:33pm

      Re: seems to me

      More like they are attracting the voters who will vote for an authoritarian state, and as such are turkeys voting for Christmas.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 9 Sep 2021 @ 4:56pm

      Re: seems to me

      Is there some sort of award we aren't aware of?

      I guess that depends on whether or not you're aware of the Republican nomination for president.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Sep 2021 @ 4:30pm

    Ay, K-dawg now's your chance to come out in support of the First Amendment.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Sep 2021 @ 4:33pm

    Thanks, Greg

    "Greg Abbott deep throats black men. #politicalviews #thanksgreg#

    "He's the perfect height... #politicalviews #thanksgreg"

    "Thank the slow guy for protecting trolling. #politicalviews #thanksgreg"

    "Thankfully Twitter can no longer remove this stuff #thanksgreg #politicalviews#

    Good job Streisand effecting...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Sixth Circuit Reaffirms It's A Fourth Amendment Violation To Chalk Car Tires For Parking Enforcement Purposes
 
Follow Techdirt
Sponsored Promotion
Public Money, Public Code - Sign The Open Letter at publiccode.eu
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Thursday

15:13 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Announces On Twitter The Livestreaming On Facebook Of His Signing Of A Bill That Removes 1st Amendment Rights For Both (7)
13:41 Sixth Circuit Reaffirms It's A Fourth Amendment Violation To Chalk Car Tires For Parking Enforcement Purposes (13)
12:12 Impossibility Of Content Moderation: Scientist Debunking Vaccine Myths Gets A YouTube Strike For Medical Misinfo (25)
10:58 Connecticut Court Orders Blogger To Turn Over Electronic Devices To Cop Suing Over Alleged Defamation By Blog's Commenters (18)
10:54 Daily Deal: Knowable Audio Learning Platform (0)
09:37 Damned If You Do; Damned If You Don't: ProPublica's Bizarre Reporting On WhatsApp Abuse Reports (9)
06:20 AT&T Whines About Spectrum Hoarding Now That T-Mobile Is Doing It (4)
03:20 Sci-Hub Celebrates 10 Years Of Existence, With A Record 88 Million Papers Available, And A Call For Funds To Help It Add AI And Go Open Source (4)

Wednesday

21:09 China's New Youth Online Gaming Restrictions Birth Underground Workaround Industry To Defeat It (18)
15:41 New Texas Abortion Law Likely To Unleash A Torrent Of Lawsuits Against Online Education, Advocacy And Other Speech (45)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.