Florida Steps Up To Defend Its Unconstitutional Social Media Law And It's Every Bit As Terrible As You'd Imagine
from the discredited-nonsense-cited dept
About a month ago, the governor of Florida signed a showboating bill into law -- one that made it illegal to deplatform people running for office. Well, mostly. It exempted "theme park-associated" websites from the bill to appease the state's Disney overlords, but subjected every other site accessible in Florida to First Amendment violations in the form of compelled speech.
The absurdly unconstitutional bill was immediately challenged. NetChoice and CCIA beat everyone else to the courthouse, suing the state to block the law from being enforced. The plaintiffs pointed out the obvious flaws in the bill, as well as its hypocritical exemption of Disney sites from enforcement. It also pointed out this new law was nothing more than performance art that used both the First Amendment and Section 230 as expendable foot soldiers in Governor Ron DeSantis' war on imagined anti-conservative bias. The following is from NetChoice/CCIA's request for an injunction:
Rather than preventing what it calls “censorship,” the Act does the exact opposite: it empowers government officials in Florida to police the protected editorial judgment of online businesses that the State disfavors and whose perceived political viewpoints it wishes to punish. This is evident from Governor Ron DeSantis’ own press release that touts the Act as a means to “tak[e] back the virtual public square” from “the leftist media and big corporations,” who supposedly “discriminate in favor of the dominant Silicon Valley ideology.” The Governor’s press release also leaves no doubt about the Legislature’s unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination: quoting a state legislator, it proclaims that “our freedom of speech as conservatives is under attack by the ‘big tech’ oligarchs in Silicon Valley. But in Florida, [this] … will not be tolerated.”
The state has filed its response [PDF] to CCIA/NetChoice's challenge of the law's constitutionality. And it's just as dumb and wrongheaded as the law that made the state's courtroom presence necessary.
It starts out awful and only gets worse from there.
After years of unprecedented growth by social media platforms, Florida enacted a first-of-its-kind consumer protection law, Senate Bill 7072 (the “Act”), which takes aim at unfair and deceptive business practices by these platforms. The public record is replete with instances of their arbitrary and bad faith content moderation, only some of which are documented in the appendix to this brief. Moreover, the social media behemoths’ power to silence both on their platforms and throughout society has given rise to a troubling trend where a handful of corporations control a critical chokepoint for the expression of ideas. Such unprecedented power of censorship is especially concerning today, when most individuals use social media to obtain their news and government officials harness such mediums to reach the public. The Act seeks to rein in abuse of this power and ensure the widespread dissemination of information from a multiplicity of sources—a governmental objective of the highest order that promotes values central to the First Amendment.
So, it's a "consumer protection law" that only protects people running for office from "tech giants" and only if those "tech giants" aren't Disney or Universal or anyone else who might own a theme park in Florida. That sets the stage for the immense amount of stupidity readers (and the court) will be subjected to.
The immense amount of stupidity arrives in the very next sentence.
In seeking the extraordinary remedy of a pre-enforcement preliminary injunction, Plaintiffs ask the Court to grant them a First Amendment right to disable Florida from even starting the work of preserving the First Amendment rights of its citizens through this law.
Forcing websites to carry users' content is the exact opposite of "preserving First Amendment rights." Sites refusing to carry certain users' content is exactly the First Amendment. When a private company says take your content elsewhere, no one's First Amendment rights are violated.
Dumb, meet dumber.
The law merely prevents online platforms from using their vast powers to distort and suppress the messages of those speakers, leaving platforms free to speak with their own voices and largely free to adopt terms of service as they wish, requiring only that they enforce those terms consistently.
It takes an amazing amount of cognitive dissonance to say that forcing platforms to carry content leaves them "free to speak with their own voices." If a platform says "this content sucks and we won't be its conduit" and the government says "you must carry this content you feel sucks," the platform is forced to speak in the government's voice, rather than its own.
And as for "enforce terms consistently," there's a Pandora's box of subjective interpretation no one should willingly want to open. Case in point, Governor DeSantis' best buddy -- former president Donald Trump -- routinely violated the Twitter Rules but Twitter left his tweets up because he was the nominal leader of the free world and his tweets were considered newsworthy and of public interest. Had Twitter enforced its terms of use consistently, Trump would have been perma-banned long before he actually was.
Dumber and dumber and dumber:
Indeed, given the massive power that social media companies wield over the speech of their users, Florida’s efforts to prevent them from suppressing the speech of Florida’s citizens is little different from traditional common carrier regulation long thought to be constitutionally permissible.
Oh, this bullshit argument again. Trying to equate Facebook with AT&T is a non-starter. Common carriers do not prevent users from saying whatever they want. But neither do they provide platforms for speech that can reach any other user who uses the same service. Common carriers do not moderate content because they are not in the user-generated content business. They are the streets, to use an overused analogy. They are not the billboards alongside the road.
Just brain embolism-triggering levels of stupidity.
Nor is the Act preempted by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act; Plaintiffs grossly overread that provision as establishing a law-free zone over the entire Internet, even where the regulation in question would promote rather than restrict free expression.
What the fuck is this word salad. Section 230 simply allows companies to make moderation decisions without worrying about being sued for content created by users, whether the content stays up or is taken down. The immunity was added to the Communications Decency Act to encourage active moderation of user-generated content. And, once again, the "regulation in question" does nothing to "promote free expression." What it actually does is allow the Florida government to determine what content platforms must carry.
That's just the first two pages of the 61-page response. But it's enough to show how badly the state is misunderstanding both the First Amendment and Section 230. And the rest of the response shows how deliberately the state is misunderstanding both of these issues.
Here's just one example of the disingenuousness of the state's arguments, pulled from First Amendment lawyer Ari Cohn's two detailed Twitter threads about the state's response. Here's the state's statement in its response:
To be sure, some courts have read Section 230(c)(1) to confer immunity whenever an interactive computer service exercises any of a publisher's "traditional editorial functions -- such as deciding whether to publish, withdraw, postpone or alter content."
Here's Cohn's acidic response to the state's attempt to portray the issue as unsettled:
To be sure, saying "some courts" is a clever way to try to minimize "damn near all of them." But that's not going to fool the court. At the end of the day, 230(c)(1) applies to the editorial discretion to post or remove content.
And if you can't find enough to work with in Cohn's twin threads (one for the First Amendment and one for Section 230), click on over to Eric Goldman's website where he breaks down thirty-one bogus assertions by Florida's government and provides counterpoints and counterarguments for every single one of them.
This is bad legislating compounded by bad lawyering. But, to be fair to the lawyers, they're being paid to advance the state's agenda, even when the state is so clearly in the wrong that only those dying of Kool Aid-enabled cyanide poisoning think these arguments have merit. Compounding the wrongness of the law is the state legislators' decision to create a carve out for companies they wish to appease, which clearly indicates this isn't about equal protection for political hopefuls but rather a way for DeSantis and his buddies to punish tech companies for their perceived bias.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, content moderation, florida, social media
Companies: ccia, netchoice
It seems that Florida has become a theme park.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
True that. And it's the governor's palace where you get taken for a ride.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Has anyone let the people of Florida know that even though they sound similar, there is an important difference between being a theme park and a meme park?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I would argue a circus.
And Governor DeSantis is providing bread and circuses to his supporters who care only about punishing their enemies and rewarding their friends.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
But only certain enemies, they overlook Disney and Universal's places on the rightwing grievance list because bribery pays.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How about a 2nd Amendment theme park?
Where you can shoot targets painted with the likenesses of politicians? Current politics clearly is paving the way for an offer like that being attractive to a multitude of visitors.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How about a 2nd Amendment theme park?
Of course, knowing Florida politicians, it would only apply to Democratic and left-wing politicians.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So someone who wishes to de-cancel themselves only need run for city dogcatcher and have their lawyers send paperwork?
And companies that want to re-cancel need only open an amusement park (or do they only have to re-theme their website to be amusement-park-oriented)?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I think the last paragraph highlights something that can sometimes be overlooked — the attorneys drafting this response aren’t necessarily die-hard advocates for the positions they’re asserting. They’re paid government functionaries paid to represent the state, which may have positions completely at odds with what the attorneys believe as private individuals. Sometimes I’d like to think the ludicrous arguments raised in these pleadings are the author’s underground rebellion - if you’re being paid to advocate for something stupid, might as well go all in and make it too dumb for any court to go with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
One thing you should also consider is that the lawyers have to work with the facts and the laws that apply to the case. If the case is weak the best they can do is to conjure an argument from almost nothing. When the arguments sound far-fetched and ludicrous, that's likely because there are no better arguments.
My summary is that a "consumer protection law" that protects (wannabe) politicians more than ordinary consumers should be called "politician protection law". I will not comment on the Mickey Mouse carve-out; enough has already been said about that.
Yes, it is hard to defend this law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Public Interest - Cry Me a River
"When, therefore, one devotes his property to a use in which the public has an interest, he, in effect, grants to the public an interest in that use, and must submit to be controlled by the public for the common good, to the extent of the interest he has thus created. He may withdraw his grant by discontinuing the use; but, so long as he maintains the use, he must submit to the control" ~Munn v. Illinios
Hard to argue that social media is not in the public interest. As such the State of Florida has every right under Munn to regulate it for the common good.
Cry me a river!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Social media services are not public fora; if you need a citation for that, look no further than a Supreme Court ruling from 2019 where Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And I just collected all seven dragon balls. Now I'll have to ask Shenran for another wish!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
just to correct the record
Jim Jones' followers drank grape Flavor Aid, not grape Kool Aid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: just to correct the record
It's called a meme, for a reason. Market familiarity and all that.
But the real, and sad, story is that the word "Aid" certainly didn't. Aid anyone, that is. (Some Monday morning Zen, if you please.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: just to correct the record
Correct, although that ship has sailed.
The common vernacular is now the technically-incorrect Drank the kool aid, which joins Play it again, Sam; Luke, I am your father; Beam Me Up Scotty and many others.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: just to correct the record
Good examples. See also, "...a day that will live in infamy".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
There is no first amendment defense against fraud or deception. Additionally, numerous laws requiring manufacturers to publish certain information that the manufacturers didn't want to put on their products have been upheld as legitimate. Forcing big tech to live up to their own terms of service is more of a contract dispute, and not a first amendment issue.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
The first amendment does not guarantee you access to other people's property so you can access to the largest available audience. If you want access to a platform, obey the terms of service you agreed to when you signed up. It's not hard, millions of us have done so since these platforms were in their infancy without issue.
'Conservative beliefs' are not a 'get out of consequences free' card. You guys love telling others 'If you can't do the time, don't do the crime', well, maybe you should think about that next time you post things you know violate rules you chose to accept.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
The government does it with every pack of cigarettes sold, millions of times each day, and had been upheld.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
[Citation needed]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
I wish GQP conservatism cause cancer. Seems like a cancer to me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
Well it does, albeit indirectly. Eventually deregulation will allow the uninhibited addition of known carcinogens into products in the name of cost savings...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
Already been happening since ages, and much worse since the previous 4 years.
Underfunding and removing power from the system, as well as installing those who would subvert the actual main mission of protection agencies works really well. Stuff doesn't need to be directly in the consumer product, either.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
I think it came close. Trump did encourage his followers to inject disinfectant. Not necessarily cancer, but still quite deadly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
Are you likening conservative beliefs to something known to be harmful for a long, long time which escaped proper scrutiny thanks to bribery, corruption and poor education, something that has a severe negative impact on the lives of those who actually partake, as well as everyone unfortunate to be around them while they do it?
Huh, guess you're nit quite as clueless as you seem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
There is a difference between mandating health warnings, and mandating bigotry. If you can't tell the difference, demand a refund from all your teachers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
I hate to break it to ya pal, but cigarettes aren’t speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
Koby, silly Koby,
Most social media sites have ToS that allow them to kick or ban for any reason (or no reason), or something online those lines. And even if they did not: they all also have sections that say they can update it unilateraterally, when ever and how ever they want. Which is really fine, it's their own property. People can say things else where.
HINT: I don't have any social media accounts, and yet somehow I am here calling you out and your demonized Facebook and Twitter can't stop me (though I guess in this narrow case Mike could... but even if he did, I can still talk to people. And if I felt like a madman I could scream in the streets "Koby's Wrong!". However I think I'll refrain from doing that. Too much work. And that's fine.).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
I love how he thinks there's a legal contract that is immutable, doesn't carry the language that says sites can change things to meet evolving needs, and that he gave something up that gives him power in this "contract".
Also the fact that his imaginary "breach" of the "contract" is pure bullshit. If that has remotely any weight, then i sue about half the country for breaching the social contract of civil society in their lying, manipulative power-grabbing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
Fling better poo!! That one isn't sticking! It is stinky tho.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
"There is no first amendment defense against fraud or deception."
There's usually monetary compensation for such. How much are the users' owed in you mind? Should be what the user's paid, aye?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
Compensation can also be asked for in terms of something called "specific performance". When available, and in this case it probably is, I think specific performance is a fine solution that need not involve money changing hands.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
Money, specific performance, a pat on the head - what difference should it make?
Take that shit to court then big mouth.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
There is a difference between ensuring that information to allow for an informed choice is made available on, or in association with products and services and forcing the carrying of political or religious speech where it is not welcome. Political parties have their own websites, and some social media where they can make their views and policies known. To demand access to all sites is to demand the right to forceable convert other people to your politics, and that is a horse of a very different colour.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
'Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.'
The first amendment isn't like the christian bibble, thousands upon thousands of pages of contradictory texts that you can use super selectively to justify just about anything, it's short and to the point. There is nothing there about forcing private companies to host hate speech just because it's coming from conservatives, bucko.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
Tell me, have you ever actually read the Bible in depth or are you just going on hearsay or what little you might know because it's easier than doing any actual research on the subject? It's not contradictory, it only seems that way because many people who try to read it either don't have a solid understanding of the culture in which it was written, are seeing it from a modern perspective instead of the one for which it was originally intended, don't have any familiarity with the original languages in which it was written, or don't understand God and how he works and only think they do.
Take David's census, for example, which is often pointed out as one such "contradiction". It's talked about in two different books in the Bible, and on the surface, the differences may make it seem like it doesn't add up. But what's important to note is that both God and the devil wanted him to do the census, only for different reasons, and that one account was written before the Jews were exiled as a historical account while the other was written afterward as an encouragement and a reminder of where they came from and where they would one day return. Both accounts are true and make up the entire story, they're just seen from different perspectives. And as for Jesus having two different lineages listed, another common "contradiction" often trotted out, it has a very simple explanation. One is Joseph's ancestry, and one is Mary's. But both are listed under Joseph because that was the practice of the day and of that culture.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
“… I have seen God face to face, and my life is preserved.” — Genesis 32:30
“No man hath seen God at any time…”– John 1:18
“…thou shalt give life for life, Eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot. burning for burning, wound for wound, stripe for stripe. ” — Exodus 21:23-25
“…ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on the right cheek, turn to him the other also.” — Matthew 5:39
And so on. It's not just the supposed lineages and historical events that contradict oneanorher, it's the basic messaging over and over and over and over in the magic book.
I was brought up religious, for a large chunk of my life. I took bible study classes, attended church, Sunday school, went to a church school... I know the bible well, I know Christianity all too well, and I know at the end of it all, the only thing faith will get you is an insincere priest at your funeral.l at your relatives expense.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
It's not contradictory, it only seems that way because many people who try to read it either don't have a solid understanding of the culture in which it was written, are seeing it from a modern perspective instead of the one for which it was originally intended, don't have any familiarity with the original languages in which it was written, or don't understand God and how he works and only think they do.
I have a solid understanding. The authors were simple-minded goat herders who didn't know where the sun came from. To view the bible in eyes other than those is exactly the problem. And to base what to do or not do, is a more ignorant position.
Debating the details is useless. If there is a god, it seems to have had PMS in the old testament, killing those he supposedly loves with impunity. And the new testament jesus is a simply a socialist libtard (as he would be referred to today by the 'evangelical' hypocrites who follow both him & trump.
But you be you. It's your time to piss away trying to make a dollar out of 90 cents.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
No, it literally starts out with two mutually contradictory versions of the creation of the world.
It doesn't matter that "it made sense at the time" (at different times) for political reasons, to write, edit, and compile what we have now. (And there is not even mutual agreement on what we have now.)
It is what it is, but the overall point was the people cherry-pick it to death to suit whatever it is they want to claim, with the "authority" of the book to "back them up", while there is nearly always multiple (sometimes mutual) opposing passages to back up something else entirely.
We've watched history. You can argue what you personally think the original intent or "facts" were forever, but changes nothing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
Forcing big tech to live up to their own terms of service is more of a contract dispute, and not a first amendment issue.
Hey Kobes, when this case is tossed out on 1st Amendment grounds, will you admit you were wrong?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
Koby after the case is thrown out:
<insert pincipal skinner>
"Is it possible I am ignorant of the state of the law in the US?"
"No, its the judges who are wrong"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
They'll be MARXIST, LENINIST LEFT WING ACTIVIST JUDGES.. Chosen by Conservative pressure groups and appointed by known liberals George Bush, George W. Bush and Donald Trump.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
If it was thrown out, what if that were the wrong ruling? Generally, the Constitution is an inspired document and the Bill of Rights in particular is exceptional. But is it perfect?
I don't think anyone in the late 1700s could foresee a future where if people can't speak online (on a dwindling handful of large websites), effectively they are silenced. Perhaps if they did, they might have modified their ideas on what censorship is.
Much of the ridicule here stems from the fact that you don't like the people who are being booted from these platforms. And they certainly are obnoxious twats. This same mechanism can be used against you though, even if it's not currently the case. Inevitably it will.
Whether this means that the first amendment itself should be modified (dangerous), or reinterpreted (also dangerous) I cannot say. I only suggest that liberty should be expanded, rather than restricted with a "nyah nyah nyah soullless corporations can do what they want with their own gigantic internet monopolies".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You’re not being silenced; you’re being denied the use of large platforms. If you want to speak online and you can’t do it on Facebook or Twitter, there are still plenty of places to do it. That none of them give you the reach of Facebook or Twitter is irrelevant to the fact that they exist. You’re not entitled to “free reach”, you’re not entitled to make the government give it to you, and you’re not going to get any sympathy from me if the only options you think you have left all suffer from the “Worst People” Problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
Why would he? He still hasn't answer ANY of you guys asking why corporations should be forced to host speech they disagree with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
Only monday and already we've got a solid contender for funniest of the week.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
Well, Koby, you finally nailed it:
Tell me, sir, where is the contract in dispute?? If I "sign up" and swear to obey a TOU and other agreements, there's going to have to be something in it for me, or the contract can be nullified, easily. Oh yeah, I "get to" use the product or service, within the boundaries so laid out.
So what do you suppose should happen when I start pissing in someone's Cheerios, eh? That's right, I've broken the contract, and importantly, I was the first to do so. That triggers the other side to enact whatever penalties were included in the contract. For our purposes here, that means ejection from the service.
Notice that no fraud was involved, by either side. The dispute was about adherence to a mutually agreed-upon contract, and nothing else. If anything, there was deception on the part of contract breaker, by whipping it out and ruining the stock in trade for everyone, not just the service provider. In fact, the provider signed a contract with everyone else to provide an homogenous community that would be conducive to peaceful discourse. By NOT taking out the offender, the provider would be guilty of misfeasance towards everyone else.
Simple as that, pal.
By the way, your elementary Reading and Comprehension teacher called, she wants your certificate of completion back. For very obvious reasons.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
The problem is that people like Koby refuse to employ any of that 'personal responsibility' stuff and admit that they might be in the wrong and that a platform might have a very valid reason to moderation their posts/kick them out, and since the problem can't be them then someone else must be to blame instead, hence blaming the platform for punishing them for absolutely no valid reason.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
States involve themselves in contracts all the time. I believe we've talked about many of them on this site, such as California's non-compete employment contracts being null, thereby leading to the tech boom in CA over the past 20+ years.
Contract terms where one side can cancel at any time and for any excuse can reasonably be determined as unconscionable and unenforceable, especially if bias in enforcement can be proven. Just as some states cannot fire employees without cause, I think it would be wise for states to disallow a service cancellation without cause. Cancelling for any reason is a fig leaf for deceptive practices such as shadow banning or political censorship.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
Contracts require that each side is giving up something of value. Social media gives you access to their property. That is the 'consideration' they bring. Analogous Physical situations (museums, theme parks) explicitly understand that access can be revoked on the discretion of the property owner or their representative. The best compensation you could get is your consideration back. Normally that is money.
You don't pay facebook money. But at best the 'consideration' you provide is your content. Banning you involves stripping that content out of their site. If fact, that is the goal.
This gets right back to the point you were responding to. Either you aren't providing consideration, and therefore you can't rely on a contract, or your consideration, your thing of value, is your content. And if that consideration in the opinion of the property holder does not have value, or has negative value, they have a right to remove you to protect the value of the property. This is well adjudicated in the courts.
This is why free speech has long been the point of argument. You need a wedge to drive through long standing judicially recognized property rights and force new contract terms into the contract. Conservatives have been convinced free speech is that wedge as it was in the past for bigotted speech on TV, radio, and print. That you aren't even that far into the logic tells me how surface level your understanding of everything is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
Koby,
You are obviously capable of rational , but you so often conflate ideas that simply don't go together, and that's what gets you into trouble here.
For example, we never mentioned 'state' in this context, so I have to assume you are implying Congress, yes? Well, the problem there is, no, states (and Congress) don't address contractual issues until the courts have seen a pretty good-sized number of contractual disputes, most often played out to the harm of the lay citizenry, and said citizens start demanding of their representatives that "something be done". Only then do we get contract laws that try to re-balance the system.
But your main sticking point is that you wish for states to disallow a "service cancellation without cause". Normally, in most other contexts, I'd say that's a valid and useful statement - services being those we recognize as utilities. And the rub is, utilities are semi-guaranteed to a user. Fail to meet just one condition, that of timely payment, and you're gone. (With lots of fallback protections, to be sure.) Make your payments, and you're golden - no "off with your head" without cause.
But what we call a social media site can in no wise be shown to have the same status as a utility - it is simply not a requirement for life to be lived, ala water, energy, etc. Thus it follows that regulation by government fiat is out of the question. Using a platform on the internet is an entertainment thing, and only an entertainment thing. If it were removed from society this minute, no one would die; no one would suddenly fall ill, or suffer a broken bone, nothing of the sort. We can live without it, period. (See All Of History Prior To The Third Millenium for examples.)
And all of that is before we even get to governments and laws and such. For that, I'll refer to James' response above , he covers it quite nicely. You'd do well to pay attention.... who knows, there might be a pop quiz in the near future.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
In re-reading your post, something else caught my eye;
Holy Jeebus, man, what will it take to wake you up??? If you come into my home on the pretext of wanting a polite conversation, and you then proceed to drop trou and deposit smelly turds on my living room rug, you can be damned sure that my response is going to be to frog-march you right back out the door. And I'd expect that you'd respond in the same way, were I to pull that stunt on you.
How is this response any different that what social media sites do when they find someone (figuratively) shitting on their floors?? They are private, just like you and I, there's no difference whatsoever. Well, except that they have a helluva lot more private people come trooping through their front door, but other than that....
Bottom line - do you really want the government to allow me to come into your home and start hanging banners proclaiming that you are a child trafficing neo-Nazi? Or in other words, be damned careful what you ask for.... you just might get it!
Deceptive practices, my ass!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
And employee - employer contracts have zero to do with a site TOS. I've seen this argument cropping up from alt-right idiots who think it's some kind of gotcha, but it's just illustrates their inability to understand how the world actually works.
And a TOS can be canceled by any party for any reason, like a user closing down an account. Your argument also means that a site could possibly stop a user from canceling their "contract" because the person has biased reasons.
Also, bias? Grow the fuck up Koby, you are a man-child.
Yeah Koby, give us real examples of these "deceptive practices", where people have been banned for no apparent reason.
Once again Koby, put up or shut up! Or perhaps you are just another lying asshole who make shit up because factual reality doesn't agree.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
Forcing big tech to live up to their own terms of service is more of a contract dispute, and not a first amendment issue.
One of you butthurt whiners should take them to court. You know what I'm talking about - action versus just bitching and complaining. No one likes do-nothings who don't pull themselves up by their bootstraps, and instead cry about their lot in life. Over social fucking media. Like a bunch of 12-year olds who got their phones taken away.
I would think if someone sued, then at least we can find out for realsies what kind of asshole comments are really getting you banned. Curious why no one would do that. I mean, it's a slam dunk, no? You've obviously done the research. Maybe you should tell them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
The only fraud and deception here are in your every post.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Platforms Can't Claim the 1st
“There is no first amendment defense against fraud or deception”
It’s a good thing lies are protected by the first amendment or you’d be in jail.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Politicians are seeing you censor discussions and you're helping us a lot!
Keep up the good work, Streisand.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Oh the site stopped "moderating" my posts for now.
Repealing Section 230 would be a better way to ensure free speech.
Conservatives are definitely censored, as are some liberals, like feminists who aren't on board the pronoun train, or lesbian victims of domestic violence, or anyone who doesn't fit the liberal narrative.
That they let stupid conservatives function as controlled opposition doesn't mean they aren't censoring the smart ones. The public can decide for itself which speech to follow just fine, and in fact needs a censorship-free environment to know that nothing is being shielded. No one can be "forced to read it" either since filters do work, but are limited to working just for the person using them, not for silencing others.
This is a good law. Liberals have become speech fascists.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I'm pretty sure I asked you to please not drool on the floor
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You need to look up why Sec 230 was created.
AOL got sued for what a user posted.
Repeal that and nobody get's to have an account or comment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
^gets^
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
AOL not removing a post made in the middle of the night isn't the same thing as Google forever archiving every lie some autistic incel on 4chan tells about someone they're stalking. "Defamatory stalking" should become its own tort or crime.
Distributor liability is a notice-and-takedown scheme which eliminates all risk for the ISP. Individual reputations deserve protection; there is no outcome that should be permitted where someone's life is destroyed by a liar with an axe to grind or who is trying to silence someone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
AOL, although an ISP, was not what they were sued for. It's was their forums.
This would be akin to suing road makers for allowing bank robbers use their roads.
I know a particular habitual liar on Twitter that got preferential treatment and they were a conservative. So it seems Twitter favors conservatives.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
... you mean bog-standard "Defamation"? Already exists. "Stalking"? Already exists. "Defamatory Stalking" adds nothing that doesn't already exist.
... and that is why we have courts. To, among other things, determine who the liar is. In related news, it is why companies are permitted to do content moderation on their own - so you don't necessarily have to go to court to prove it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
At the cost of removal of legitimate content.
What if the person who is making the complaint is the liar and is the one who is trying to silence people?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Individual reputations deserve protection; there is no outcome that should be permitted where someone's life is destroyed by a liar with an axe to grind or who is trying to silence someone.
Well, not for nothing, some of those people you're talking about destroyed their own reputations by being outright full of shit and incompetent. Perhaps if they were silenced sooner, they might not look like the shit-flinging morons that they do. For their own good.
There's some people that should just shut the fuck up, you know? Take for example you and your fucking spamming - now you're exactly one of those assholes I can see getting banned. Because you're an asshole.
Koby's a little more difficult. He's an asshole, but I don't know if his obtuseness is due to a lack of mental capacity, or he's just the garden-variety asshole like you.
Either way, you fools would likely not look so 'fooly' if you would just shut up. Sometimes less speech is better. Go where people like you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You'd be first in line for prison if it does.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
“autistic incel on 4chan”
You just outed yourself bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The public can decide for itself which speech to follow just fine
Funny how they are able to decide which speech to follow, but aren't intelligent enough to go somewhere other than Twitter or Facebook.
That sounds kinda fucking stupid, no?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[Hallucinates facts not in evidence]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yes the vast censor which causes dozens and dozens of extra comments to spring forth every time the subject comes up. You aren't censored. Your opinions are unpopular, but we discuss them, at length, EVERY. TIME.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I would love DeSantis to give one example where a twitter ban meant that the person banned could no longer speak freely "throughout society."
Let's take Trump as an example, after being banned from most all social media, he is still able to publish his own blog site, can still have rallies, and whenever he wants, he can call up fox news and be heard by millions.
Explain to me how he is "silence[d] both on their platforms and throughout society."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Anyone who gives a genuine example of censorship of conservatives puts a target on their back. Entire political discussions on a global scale are being warped by moderator bias, and this shouldn't be tolerated.
To the extent it is tolerated, any resulting discussions are irrelevant and worthless, because they are not true discussions. Cancel the best player on the night before the Wimbledon final and it's still Wimbledon, but...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Let me ask one question, why do you think Trump is banned from social media?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
No they are, as their are other outlets for political speech. A conversation can take place when parties are using different outlets, like newspapers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Anyone who gives a genuine example of censorship of conservatives puts a target on their back.
Yeah, that's more of trying to paint yourself a victim. Who has been censored and for what exactly? We never seem to get to that part of the question. You know, the 'put up or shut up' part.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Since nobody ever has or ever could, then obviously there's no problem even if that were true.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Gotta love how pathetic and transparent the excuses for why no-one ever seems to be able to present actual examples of 'conservatives' being censored have gotten, as though the eternal 'victims' would ever pass up a chance to show how terribly they're being 'persecuted' just because people would be mean about it, something which would just fuel their persecution complex/fetish.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
“Entire political discussions on a global scale are being warped by moderator bias, and this shouldn't be tolerated.”
You are of course free to start your own website with hookers and blackjack.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Anyone who gives a genuine example of censorship of conservatives puts a target on their back.
For absolute fuxake. It's always something. Any excuse.
So, what back will be targeted as an anonymous post? Why wouldn't people who make every other argument besides actually putting up some putative evidence not have a target on their back?
Seriously, what the actual fuck? You can't make bullshit salad "arguments" like that outside of where your own choir just eats that shit up. Thinking people won't have it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He's hobbled. Those alternatives are costly as well.
Social media sites which host "official" political channels should not be allowed to ban people from that part of the service. Trump should have "protected-speech access" to Twitter that limits his participation only to constitutionally protected speech or that involving state actors or state issues.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You can host a website for under $10 a month. Seems Trump is not the billionaire he said he was?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Please point the the exact words in the 1st amendment that guarantees you the right to be heard wherever you want to go, especially when it's on somebody else's private property.
If you think that is some sort of fundamental right, then it should be easy for you to find the text in the 1st amendment, or hell, anywhere in the constitution.
So please, provide the exact wording from the constitution that states what you think it states.
I'll wait.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
He made hundreds of millions of dollars from the government, he had the military redirect flights to land near his resorts they could help prop up his ailing businesses. He sold access to government business, performing it like a theme park attraction at Mar a Lago, and let members of his club run the VA, all while milking the government continually for trumped up expenses incurred by people there for his own protection. After the bumper years he's had, if anyone can afford to pay Godaddy and squarespace to host a WordPress blog, it's him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Does this include the outrageous lies he keeps pulling out of his fat butt?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
As a reminder racism is constitutionally protected speech.
Sexism is constitutionally protected speech.
Arguing in favor of torturing gays until they 'give up their sinful ways', constitutionally protected speech.
Claiming that the nazis had the right idea and it's a shame they were stopped before they could really do something about those shifty jews, constitutionally protected speech.
Saying that vaccines not only don't work they actively make things worse? You guessed it, constitutionally protected speech.
Anyone who tries to argue that platforms should limit themselves to only excluding unconstitutional speech is arguing that all of the above and more should be exempt from moderation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If a politician declares their "official" channel to be your front lawn (with or without your consent), should you therefore be unable to ever kick them out?
Trump is no longer president, but even if he was, he has just as much "right" to Twitter as I do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
He's hobbled. Those alternatives are costly as well.
Hobbled? Wow, and here I thought he was rich and powerful. I can never tell with you guys - are you tough 2nd Amendment badasses taking your country back or impotent little bitches whining about a time-out from social media?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I believe the new construct for these sorts of conservatives is, "He's a successful... victim."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Wait you want the government to force twitter to host speech.
Have you never actually read the first amendment.?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So yeah private companies can moderate, and smart people can tune out any "moderated" discussion as incomplete, irrelevant, worthless propaganda.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And here you are talking on a "moderated" forum...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No benefit of the doubt
It takes an amazing amount of cognitive dissonance to say that forcing platforms to carry content leaves them "free to speak with their own voices."
Typo, you misspelled 'dishonesty'. They know that what they're saying is full of shit but they're willing to lie through their teeth in order to pander to the gullible rubes who've been told that 'conservatives' are under attack because of reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with being raging assholes.
It's certainly not surprising that the arguments in defense of the bill are utter garbage, when there are no merits to defend something on all you're left with if you want to try are misdirection, lies and baseless assertions, so while their arguments may be abysmal they're also entirely expected.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There's good news hiding in this law: Google and Facebook will soon open a theme park in Florida!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Shortly followed by an emergency session of the florida legislators to add in the 'It Only Applies To Companies We Like!' clause to the law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Or some sudden major zoning restrictions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I can imagine. Including "all you can eat" cookies. Which is not the same as "all you want to eat" cookies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What do they want to post?
I know this has been said before, but all say it again. Whenever conservatives accuse websites of censoring thier posts, ask them what they were trying to post.
If they're trying to talk about fiscal responsibility and a smaller government and they're getting banned, then there might be an issue. But I somehow doubt this is what they mean by "censorship".
If they're trying to post racist comments or if they start discussions about killing Democrats or even overthrowing the legitimately elected president, then yes, those kinds of comments should be removed.
Basically, if the average person thinks the comment is racist or hateful, then the site has every right to remove it. But it seems like their "right" to post crap is more important than a community's right not to deal with crap posts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What do they want to post?
Conservative: I have been censored for my conservative views
Me: Holy shit! You were censored for wanting lower taxes?
Con: LOL no…no not those views
Me: So…deregulation?
Con: Haha no not those views either
Me: Which views, exactly?
Con: Oh, you know the ones
(All credit to Twitter user @ndrew_lawrence.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
common carrier
overall I agree that this law should be struck down on 1st amendment grounds. I would like to explore the section about common carrier:
"Common carriers do not prevent users from saying whatever they want. But neither do they provide platforms for speech that can reach any other user who uses the same service. Common carriers do not moderate content because they are not in the user-generated content business. They are the streets, to use an overused analogy. They are not the billboards alongside the road."
ethernet providers DO prevent users from saying what they want. How many strikes are required? how quickly will they invite the FBI to someone's door for saying the wrong thing?
They DO provide platforms for speech that can reach any other user who uses the same service. that is the internet protocol. anyone with a computer and a provider can launch a website sharing information. and if your provider doesn't like it they will kick you off.
Common carriers ABSOLUTELY moderate content because they ARE in the user-generated content business. They are the streets AND the billboards alongside the road."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: common carrier
anyone with a computer and a provider can launch a website sharing information.
Oh no no no no no...they certainly CAN'T. If they could, then this whole 'we need to make Twitter carry muh views' discussion wouldn't be taking place.
Get with the program, Skip. Conservatives are unable to build anything of substance on the Internet, and as a result needs to force Twitter and Facebook to carry their bullshit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: common carrier
of course they can, just nobody wants to read it. I think we are saying the same thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: common carrier
Please tell me how AT&T moderates my private phone calls and posts them on a billboard for all to read?
Can you not understand the difference between a common carrier, such as a phone company, and social media?
If not, then the problem is with you and not social media.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: common carrier
take the example of a bad actor posting a threat to his own personal website on his own personal server in his closet. how quickly do you think that IP address is tracked and/or banned? does AT&T moderate that? you bet your ass they do.
the billboard analogy can be as simple as a DNS lookup service that allows other people to find the content you want to share.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: common carrier
the billboard analogy can be as simple as a DNS lookup service that allows other people to find the content you want to share.
You're not obligated to use AT&T's DNS as a part of their service.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: common carrier
AT&T will not initiate any action by themselves in most cases. If you aren't clued in to how AT&T et al works, they will only do things if necessary since it costs money to be pro-active.
If they on the other hand get a report that one of their customers are hosting content through their service which is falls outside what's specified in their TOS, like for example copyright infringement, they will come down on you. Here's the relevant section from their TOS:
Of course, this has zero to do with what the person you replied to said: Please tell me how AT&T moderates my private phone calls and posts them on a billboard for all to read?, for the simple reason that AT&T doesn't listen on on phone-calls.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: common carrier
have you heard of a show called “The Wire”?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: common carrier
Since when is a TV-series containing fiction relevant?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As usual, the only people lying about a Republican law, are Republicans. Same with their voter suppression.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Part of me...
...thinks it would be more fun to use this law if this law stood up, and then use it to block evangelical sites from removing LGBTQ content, or racist sites from removing BLM content. But then I remember that the culture wars don't need any more ammo than is already in circulation. The greatest virtue of the Biden presidency is that it (mostly) seeks to restore sanity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sometimes the only way to get a lawmaker’s attention is to show them the legal-yet-awful consequences of the bullshit laws they pass. Doesn’t always work, but it’s easier than taking out a loan from Tony Kneebreaker to bribe ’em.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The Satanic Temple is certainly good at doing that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The best Satanists do good works while exposing conservative Christian hypocrisy towards religious freedom. They may be trolls, but goddammit, they’re my kind of trolls!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
know what would be fun?
To make a list of all these strange bills, created recently, lets not favor either side, and Display it for everyone to see.
Name of the bill
Who created it
Synopsis
Link to the bills
It would be great to show off to other sites.
Sec. 230 does have rules.
And anything Blatantly Illegal is part of it.
Problem tends to be WHO is in control of this country?
I love it when the corps make promises and Even the Gov. has it on Paper, wont enforce it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Failure
When you write: "Governor Ron DeSantis' war on imagined anti-conservative bias" this is so obviously deluded that everything you wrote after and even everything you wrote before, immediately fails.
What is the point of reading the work of someone who thinks that anti-conservative bias and censorship is "imagined." So it was people's imagination that the top conservative in the United States was de-platformed? Are you an escaped inmate from a decayed mental institution or do you just play one on TV?
I mean what is the point is writing as you do? Does anyone believe a word you say?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Failure
What is the point of reading the work of someone who thinks that anti-conservative bias and censorship is "imagined."
I dunno - I ask myself that same question of "conservatives" insisting on posting to Twitter or Facebook, despite not being wanted there either.
I mean what is the point is writing as you do?
Perhaps you could just 'skip over it' and move the fuck on instead of complaining about it. That's what we're supposed to do with conservative bullshit on social media, if we don't like it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Failure
Deplatforming someone for TOS violations, who just happens to be conservative, and deplatforming someone because they are conservative are not the same thing.
But by all means, point out the bias. Please feel free to point out the specific conservative viewpoints for which Trump was banned.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Failure
PS.
Tell us what the Conservatives what, and are trying to do.
BESIDES favor the corps and try to kill off all the Social programs created after 1929.
Like min wage
8 hour work days
Overtime
Health insurance.
They already got rid of the jobs programs.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Failure
So it was people's imagination that the top conservative in the United States was de-platformed?
Not at all. I mean he set up his own space and everything and then all of a sudden, poof! He was gone. Perhaps he stiffed the developers or the service he was hosting it on, or maybe the rubes finally figured out they got fooled and stopped donating.
I think it's horrible that 'from the desk of Donald J. Trump' is offline because of big tech not paying his bills for him. After all, what else could it be? He should call that Frankspeech guy and piggy back on his amazing infrastructure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Failure
Ah restless94110
I thought I smelled failure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What specific conservative views are being banned from social media? Answer that and maybe I’ll give a shit about what you have to say.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Failure
Please provide one example of this anti-conservative bias that leads to censorship. And please be specific as to what was the reason that led to the "censorship."
Also, please explain to me why Trump has been banned from social media. Is it because he is a conservative? Or was it because he used social media to promote a lie about election fraud and riled up his supporters to the point where they actually attacked a US government building in which congress was validating his election loss?
Since being a racist, xenophobic, homophobic, bigoted raging asshole seems to be the majority of "conservatives" who complain about anti-conservative bias, then of course you would believe that there is an anti-conservative bias. You are just too blind and / or stupid to realize that you are indeed a raging asshole online and that is why people of your ilk are being banned from social media.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
restless94110 is a deranged sock-puppet
Just flag the asshole, since this particular asshole will never debate - he just drops by, takes a shit on the floor and leaves. He's just another of humanity's shit-stains.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Failure
What's the point of reading anything you write after you state that it isn't imaginary?
Pics or it didn't happen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Failure
Perhaps "Imagined" isn't the correct word.
"Hallucinated" sounds more appropriate for you who claim to see something that does not, has never, and cannot possibly exist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Failure
A person mentioned socialism and how it was bad.
I had to ask him, how and where did he hear WHAT about socialism.
Was it a person, TV, or where.
The person mentioned 'HE TOLD ME'
I intimated, "from TV", he said yes.
I suggested he make his own opinion, based on READING what it was. NOT another persons opinion of it.
And if yuo choose YOUR bias over others, It would be nice to know the SAME question. FROM whom did you get your answer.
Father, mother, friend, TV. OR did you go out and READ what the truth is?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Use a paywall!
So I just had an idea that I'm sure someone else has thought of...
Rather than ban or remove postings like these, maybe just shove the problem users and messages behind a paywall... that way, if you want to see these messages, you have to pay a fee...
Let those problem users still log in and post, just put all their nonesense behind a paywall...
That way, the content is still hosted, but only the folks who really want to see that drivel will pay for it and well, you don't let "free" users see behind the paywall.
Some of you may wonder: "but who would pay for this crap?" I would think no-one, but this way, you're not running afoul of these new stupid "1st amendment laws" that force you to host others speech... your hosting it, it's just behind the paywall
This might be the first useful way to implement a paywall that might actually increase traffic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Use a paywall!
I bet we would all be surprised as to how many people would throw money at that. I mean, look at all the grifting that goes on with top "conservative" voices. Sydnee Powell, Mike Flynn, Alex Jones, My Pillow Lindell, Trump rallies, Rudy 'cock and a charred spot' Giuliani. Trump's entire political campaign was all just a grift to get the rubes to pay him to validate their racist, xenophobic, homophobic, bigoted lives.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It is nice they have funds to fight this stupidity,
shame there were no funds to keep the retaining pond of death from threatening citizens
shame there were no funds to make sure building codes were enforced
shame they handed out covid shots based on if the citizens were nice to the Gov or not
shame they spend more time on imaginary problems than solving the issues actively killing citizens on their watch
shame there seems to be no system in place to protect citizens when the leadership loses their damn minds, encourages people to get infected, puts the almighty dollar ahead of human life...
But then it appears we are willing to accept citizens being killed in the name of imaginary rights we can't even explain in any way tethered to reality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bad and backward "Constitutional" arguments do not surprise when coming from a 100% Constitution-free Zone such as Florida.
It's regrettable that the thing won't just snap off and drift away at high speed. More unfortunately, that most intense collection of wackaloons will flow back north, at least a bit, as it ends up under water. Although, given the immense powers of denial and imagination which many of them hold, perhaps they will stay there under a few meters of water, dodging hurricanes for eternity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Repeating pattern...
I find it interesting that those most prone to clog discussion platforms with shit are also the first to complain when the platform uses an enema.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Repeating pattern...
Word.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Repeating pattern...
Amen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
