Commentator Insists That Fact Checking Is An Attack On Free Speech

Free Speech

from the that's-not-how-this-works dept

Tue, Sep 14th 2021 12:12pmMike Masnick

There are some really bizarre ideas out there -- and one that has popped up a bunch recently is the idea that fact checking is antithetical to free speech. We've seen a few faux "conservatives" arguing that fact checkers should be regulated and that they're not protected by the 1st Amendment. This is wrong of course. Fact checking is (1) speech, and (2) stating an opinion on the veracity of some other content. It's quintessential protected opinion.

But, the most bizarrely stupid version of this argument was published recently in the Hill, by columnist Armstrong Williams, in a piece entitled: Uninhibited Speech is the Ultimate Weapon in the Fight Against Misinformation. You might think from this title that he would support fact checking -- which is part of that "uninhabited speech." Instead, he seems to think it's an infringement on rights.

For too long, Big Tech has controlled what we say by imprinting into the minds of the masses a certain worldview. Big Tech has silenced dissenters, making those who dare to disagree with them outcasts. The “fact-checkers,” both manual and automated systems, review social media posts and censor them when they determine a post to be false or misleading. The very notion that a company would hire someone to fact-check private speech is outrageous. We should not tolerate lies, but it is not the job of a powerful few to label something as a “lie”; it is the job of the content consumer to do so. Giving a few entities the power to brand people as liars gives them disproportionate power to determine truth by labeling some lies as “fake news” but not others, according to their agenda. 

So... we should have uninhibited free speech... unless that speech is coming from a big tech company? Because that's no longer uninhibited.

Now, there is a legitimate point buried amidst all the muck here, noting that just because someone has done a "fact check" on a piece of content, does not necessarily mean that the fact check is accurate. But a fact check is, undeniably part of the "more speech" approach. Williams isn't mad about "fact checking." He's mad that he doesn't agree with the results of these fact checks. Indeed, he could have made a stronger point if he had argued not against fact checking (which is clearly speech), but what is then done with the results of those fact checks (though, again, moderation decisions by private companies are also protected expression). Either way, when you get to the crux of his argument, it's that companies who fact check don't deserve any free speech rights to do so.

Did we need fact-checkers to end the idea that slavery was “natural,” as Aristotle said? Did we need fact-checkers to guide our Founding Fathers’ hands in writing the Constitution? No, what we needed was the natural, unfiltered flow of ideas from one person to another.

And... some of that "natural, unfiltered flow of ideas" is someone fact checking the content. That's how the marketplace of ideas works. You can criticize the fact checkers and the end result of their fact checks. That's reasonable. Fact checkers often get stuff wrong. But to argue that their speech somehow impinges on someone's speech is nonsense.

It's really funny how much he wants to silence speech in favor of letting speech flow if he likes that speech. I mean, this paragraph is just pure nonsense:

Rational thought spread like wildfire without the need of social media, and irrational thought died with the few patrons who consumed it. The world was changed by the thoughts of a few ordinary people who dared to think. Of course, people disagreed, and some even became violent, but a person’s right to open his mouth and unleash volumes of unique ideas upon his neighbors should not be stifled by the vitriol that their thoughts create.

Apparently, a person's right to open his mouth should not be stifled unless that person is fact checking.

Does Williams have no principles at all?

Labels make it easy to destroy people. They shift burdens of proof to the party being labeled, making it impossible to peel away the label one is given.

Labels are speech, dude. If you disagree, you should speak up and explain why the label is incorrect, misleading or inappropriate. That is uninhibited speech. But fact checking and labels (and moderation decisions) are all speech in themselves.

We should all continue to express our thoughts honestly, unfiltered and uninhibited.

Unless you're a fact checker or someone who labels people in a way that Armstrong Williams does not like?

Every person should conduct his or her own research to determine whether something someone says appears to be true.

Again, unless you're a fact checker or someone who labels people in a way that Amstrong Williams does not like?

Each of us must consider the facts, connect the dots, and come to our own conclusions.

And, a fact checker is part of that discussion. No one says you have to believe everything a fact checker says.

Sure, we might get it wrong; everyone does that sometimes because we are human. But right always prevails over wrong, the truth overcomes fallacies, and good triumphs over evil.

Apparently, Williams believes this applies to everyone... except fact checkers.

What a bunch of censorial garbage.

Filed Under: armstrong williams, fact checking, free speech, more speech, social media
Companies: facebook, twitter

49 Comments

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Ceyarrecks (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 12:22pm

    I see,... Straw-People

    I believe the term sought to describe the above is "Straw-man;" which are typically used by Narcissists to attack someone with a vaguely related moral panic as to discredit said speaker.

    e.g. "We should limit/prevent industrial toxins from entering the water table."
    which Narcs would scream: "OH NO! You want us to die from dehydration! What will we drink!?!"

    Flipped around for better understanding, those who use Straw People are PURPOSEFULLY trying to undermine good principles, society, et al.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Chris Brand, 14 Sep 2021 @ 12:32pm

    So in essence

    "Everyone should be allowed to post their opinions to Facebook's site, except Facebook"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 14 Sep 2021 @ 12:37pm

      Re: So in essence

      Well yeah. Newton said "if I have been able to look far, it is because I have been standing on the shoulders of giants." That's progress. If the giants try standing on their own shoulders, that's yoga and nobody gets to see far anymore. And then standing on their shoulders gets downright dangerous.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 14 Sep 2021 @ 12:33pm

    Tut tut

    Apparently, Williams believes this applies to everyone... except fact checkers.

    What a bunch of censorial garbage.

    You were not supposed to check what he was saying.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 12:35pm

    “I may not like what you say, sir, but I will defend to the death your right to say it…unless you fact-check the source of this quote, in which case fuck you.” — Voltaire

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2021 @ 12:57pm

      Re:

      If only more people would follow that principle we could stop the perpetual argument over what people are allowed to say.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 1:00pm

        you, uh…you may want to re-read my comment in full again

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          mADneSs (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 2:20pm

          Re:

          Hey, thanks for that! I've long had the understanding that Voltaire was the source of that quote (well, not the latter half, anyway).

          As it turns out, it comes from a 1906 biography by Evelyn Beatrice Hall, in which it was intended to represent a summary of his thinking on free speech issues. “I did not mean to imply,” she wrote later, “that Voltaire used these words verbatim.”

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 12:37pm

    "We should not tolerate lies,"

    And yet some dumb motherfuckers stormed the capitol to try and keep the liar in chief in office...

    "Did we need fact-checkers to guide our Founding Fathers’ hands in writing the Constitution? No, what we needed was the natural, unfiltered flow of ideas from one person to another. "

    Because they were likely to horsewhip each other if they lied as much as our elected officials do today.

    Assholes are still telling people masks don't work, the vaccine isn't safe, horsepills will save you... and his biggest concern... someone fact checked me!!!!!

    Whats that phrase... oh yes...
    Christ what an asshole.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      icon
      justme (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 12:43pm

      Re:

      and here we have misinformation right in your post. should you be censored? the fact is that masks don't work. if you believe otherwise you're an idiot. we have enough data and studies to show that to be the case. apparently you can't "follow the science".

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 12:45pm

        And how much “research” did you do?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2021 @ 2:38pm

          Re: Hey guys, don't be mean

          Lets just appreciate just how breathtaking of an idiot makes an account, just so he can get called out on his stupid bullshit lies.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        James Burkhardt (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 1:49pm

        Re: Re:

        whether or not anything "works" typically has rested on 2 factors. One, how you define what it is supposed to do, and how well it does it.

        The purpose of wearing a cloth mask for the general populace is to catch wet air that might contain viral loads (even if you are unaware you are acting as a typhoid mary). This reduces the virus you release by breathing and reduces other people from getting infected. To this end, cloth masks work. Not 100%, but they work, much as airbags and seatbelts reduce car deaths but do not prevent them entirely. A cloth mask worn for this purpose does not prevent you from catching the virus. It reduces those chances, but not significantly. If preventing your own infection is how you define if the mask you wear works than you have pointed out a scenario they don't work, but that is by redefining what masks are recommended to do.

        Masks are in fact more complicated, because masks come in various types that serve different requirements. Early on, the CDC stated the public shouldn't wear the suddenly in demand and in short supply N95 masks. This mask would help prevent your own infection, if used in the disposable fashion they were designed. But as much more expensive solution that requires specialty manufacturing the short supply makes them a poor solution for the public.

        Given the short supply and the Trump administration policy of preventing panic (as the N95 shortage was already causing), the CDC advised against the use of the n95 mask by the general public. Used shit messaging to do so. But the science does not support masks not working to prevent spread, and real world examples like the contrast of the BLM protests (that showed a lack of associated outbreaks) and events known for right-leaning attendees like Sturgis (where large numbers of cases could be traced) suggests masks play a part in reducing spread in large scale crowds.

        As well, no. The answer is to fact check, as presented in this article. To let everyone know why TAC is wrong, and potentially flag the misinfo. Not to remove it, not to claim he never said it, but to include contradictory information, as we do here with your "Masks don't work" bullshit.

        If you want to try fact check me, please define the metric by which we measure the effectiveness of masks.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          That Anonymous Coward (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 3:23pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          "To let everyone know why TAC is wrong"

          stares but I'm never wrong. giggles

          Unless you meant wrong in saying the things people are thinking but decorum keeps them from saying outloud... then I am wrong a lot.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Baron von Robber, 14 Sep 2021 @ 1:55pm

        Re: Re:

        You're an idiot, masks work.
        "Uniting infectious disease and physical science principles on the importance of face masks for COVID-19"
        https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666634020300726

        "Face masks considerably reduce COVID-19 cases in Germany"
        https://www.pnas.org/content/117/51/32293?fbclid=IwAR0VHb462M7hZ_dOUo82g9dcmkxPsabzOxN KCopm6deQ852cpYTuTo-i_B0

        "High-Quality Masks Reduce Infections and Deaths in the US"
        https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.09.27.20199737v2.abstract

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        David, 14 Sep 2021 @ 2:13pm

        Re: Re:

        the fact is that masks don't work. if you believe otherwise you're an idiot.

        They don't provide dependable protection. Neither does a goalkeeper, and yet most trainers prefer them not to be running all around the field.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That Anonymous Coward (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 3:29pm

        Re: Re:

        "we have enough data and studies to show that to be the case."

        Umm dude... Karen on Facebook saying they don't work is not data or a study.

        Obligatory -
        https://xkcd.com/285

        Also, I have REAL research!
        https://9gag.com/gag/azmvnvN

        Yes I know I am going into moderation, but its worth it.

        Also, I'm very excited that you agree with me that dudes an Asshole. :)

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Coffee U (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 12:42pm

    Fact checking is free speech ++

    I love when someone corrects me (and I'll verify (and expand my knowledge further) that it's an actual correction), and I can reply "Thanks, TIL." That is how our society should work.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Scott Yates (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 12:47pm

    Some might consider this a typo, but i prefer to think of it in a more literal sense. As in "uninhabited by sense"

    But, the most bizarrely stupid version of this argument was published recently in the Hill, by columnist Armstrong Williams, in a piece entitled: Uninhibited Speech is the Ultimate Weapon in the Fight Against Misinformation. You might think from this title that he would support fact checking -- which is part of that "uninhabited speech." Instead, he seems to think it's an infringement on rights.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2021 @ 12:48pm

    It depends. If fact-checking means responding to correct falsehoods and providing additional information and context, then it's obviously speech.

    But if it means just deleting anything the fact-checker doesn't like with no explanation, then it's not speech.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2021 @ 12:54pm

    It sounds kind of like Armstrong Williams wrote an article attempting to fact check the basis for fact checking. And instead wrote an article arguing against his articles existence.

    Kind of a very meta self-own.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Darkness Of Course (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 1:01pm

    The Hill is a sink hole

    During the We Are All Gonna Die administration their quality went sharply downhill as well as more conservative.

    This bit from Armstrong informs me that ignoring The Hill is the right hill to stand firm on.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2021 @ 1:12pm

    The word "censorius" seems common to only a small group of people.

    Very telling who uses it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Samuel Abram (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 1:26pm

    Armstrong Williams? Rings a bell…

    Is this the same Armstrong Williams responsible for for being in a scandal where he was paid $240,000 to shill for No Child Left Behind?

    Even though I couldn't find the Daily Show with Jon Stewart clip, I remember it almost verbatim:

    News reporter: "Were you being paid by a company to promote No Child Left Behind?"
    Armstrong Williams: "No, no, no…"
    <pause>
    Armstrong Williams: "I own the company."

    Jon Stewart <in the voice of Comic Book Guy>: Worst…Damage Control…ever!

    I wish the clip weren't excised from the internet because it's permanently relevant. Must be Williams' right to be forgotten…

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    icon
    Koby (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 1:33pm

    What Good Is A Phone Call

    Labels are speech, dude. If you disagree, you should speak up and explain why the label is incorrect, misleading or inappropriate.

    You can't do that when you get censored for speaking out against the official government narrative that the social media lapdogs accept as dogma.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2021 @ 1:40pm

      Re: What Good Is A Phone Call

      You can't do that when you get censored for speaking out against the official government narrative that the social media lapdogs accept as dogma.

      And do you have any proof that backs up this statement, or are you just trying to push your narrative?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Baron von Robber, 14 Sep 2021 @ 1:57pm

      Re: What Good Is A Phone Call

      That which is asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence.

      You're dismissed.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2021 @ 2:21pm

      Re: What Good Is A Phone Call

      Did the government tie your hands and put duct tape over your mouth?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 2:26pm

      Which specific people have been censored by social media companies, such that they are not allowed to express themselves on platforms outside of the major social media platforms? And for what specific speech were they censored?

      Be specific.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 2:34pm

      Or run away, you're really practiced at that.

      Which speech is being 'censored' on social media Koby, and be specific.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2021 @ 2:44pm

      Re: What Good Is A Mothers Basement

      Yeah buddy, time to shut this account down.

      Unless you are actually going to put some actual effort in.

      It's hardly worth watching your betters to mock you with all their fancy "facts" and "figures" that they checked for "veracity" and "accuracy."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2021 @ 2:08pm

    Did we need fact-checkers to end the idea that slavery was “natural,” as Aristotle said?

    Yes, we did.

    There were hundreds of "scientific" theories of racism which have been used to support the "natural" inferiority of various races in support of slavery. Physical anthropology, craniometry, anthropometry... dating at least back to the polygenism of the enlightenment (though to be fair, polygenism was a legitimate query at the time). And as each of these was eventually "fact checked" and found wanting, more were created to replace them.

    In 1840, the US census reported that free blacks had a higher rate of mental illness than enslaved blacks, to the joy of the pro-slavery advocates. In 1844, Edward Jarvis published a report demonstrating that the results of the census were in error. You might even say he "fact checked" them...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That Anonymous Coward (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 5:27pm

      Re:

      I was just circling back about that...

      Obviously he hasn't read some of the textbooks used in the nation where people were taught that slavery was good for the darkies & without us helping them that way they would still be in the jungle killing each other.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2021 @ 2:34pm

    The very notion that a company would hire someone to fact-check private speech is outrageous...

    Should we perhaps start with eliminating private detectives, who fact-check private speech such as "No, honey, I was working all night and slept at the office."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2021 @ 2:43pm

    Labels are speech, dude. If you disagree, you should speak up and explain why the label is incorrect, misleading or inappropriate. That is uninhibited speech.

    Giving the extreme benefit of the doubt to Mr. Williams' argument: how could someone explain why a 'fact check' is incorrect if their responses to the 'fact check' are censored?

    I suppose they could post a response somewhere else, but how do you direct people to it through a censored post?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Insufficient Cringe, 14 Sep 2021 @ 2:52pm

    It is more than just fact checkers that should keep quiet. He allows that "Every person should conduct his or her own research to determine whether something someone says appears to be true", but then they cannot not tell anybody else, because that would that would make them a fact checker.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 2:57pm

    'How dare you not want to host deadly lies?!'

    Ah fact checkers, like a pro-active version of [Citation Needed] which is itself the bane of liars and trolls everywhere. If you don't like those meanie fact-checkers calling you out for being wrong or outright lying stop lying, prepare to support your claims with credible citations or find somewhere else to speak that won't call you out when you fail to do either of those.

    The crusade against fact checking would seem to be the latest version of the belief that certain groups deserve not just the right to speak(which they already have), or even that and the right to a platform of their choice to speak from(which they have no right to), but protection against any and all consequences for that speech including prohibitions against others responding to them(which has never been part of free speech).

    To call that mindset childish, self-centered and grossly self-entitled would be a massive understatement and it only gets worse when you realize their hypocrisy of wanting only some speech protected, theirs or the speech of those they support.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2021 @ 3:58pm

      Re: 'How dare you not want to host deadly lies?!'

      They believe in the hecklers version of fee speech, where shouting someone down is an exercise of their free speech, and being ejected so that their target can speak is an infringement of their free speech rights. By their reasoning, their free speech rights are absolute, and trump everybody elses free speech rights.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 14 Sep 2021 @ 4:23pm

        Re: Re: 'How dare you not want to host deadly lies?!'

        Yeah it is a grossly hypocritical view of free speech where the only speech and associated rights(fictional or otherwise) that they seem to consider valid are their own and everyone else is just supposed to sit down, shut up and let them say whatever they want unchecked since calling them out on their garbage is an assault on the very concept of free speech itself!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2021 @ 2:58pm

    Each of us must consider the facts, connect the dots, and come to our own conclusions.

    ... because most of us won't bother.
    ... because most who bother won't have all the dots, and so will still believe me.
    ... and because those who know better wouldn't have believed me anyway.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bobvious, 14 Sep 2021 @ 3:04pm

    As Voltaire once said to Moses,

    "quis probabit ipsos probatores?"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


