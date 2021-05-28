Fact Check: Yes, Fact Checking Is Totally Protected By The 1st Amendment
from the i-mean,-holy-shit,-dude dept
The dumb takes on social media efforts to deal with problematic content keep getting dumber. Supposedly "conservative" commentator David Marcus has now written an opinion piece for Fox somehow arguing that fact checkers used on social media sites should be regulated. He's not the first to suggest this -- we just recently wrote about a Michigan legislator who was pushing an unconstitutional bill to regulate the fact checkers, but that this is the hill supposedly "conservatives" want to die on, seems particularly stupid.
Fact checking is protected by the 1st Amendment.
It is expressive. It is a core part of journalism as well, which is doubly protected under the "freedom of the press" part of the 1st Amendment. Marcus' article is so filled with dumb that it needs a fact check itself (as if Fox News ever did that sorta thing).
Nobody is checking the fact checkers, and it is time that changed. It’s time for government to regulate the fact checking industry.
Okay, let's start with Fox News. Should we have government regulators crack down on Fox News consistent fact check failures? Including publishing this nonsense article? Of course not. It's protected by the 1st Amendment as well.
This may seem antithetical to traditional conservative values of small government, but the ubiquitous and monopolistic nature of social media, the power it has to frame how we see the world, is an existential challenge. We cannot be slaves to orthodoxy if that means Americans are subject not only to lies, but also the censorship of the truth.
It's not just antithetical to the values of small government, it's antithetical to the 1st Amendment, which seems like a bigger problem. And, no, social media does not have "the power to frame how we see the world." After all, studies have shown repeatedly that Fox News's own lies have had a much bigger impact than social media in framing how people see the news. And, again, that's protected by the 1st Amendment.
The truly incredible part in this, of course, is that folks like Marcus seem to only want regulations when he believes the people he agrees with are treated unfairly. When it's others? He'd be the first one screaming about the Constitution. He's not principled, beyond "my team must win, and if not, I'll play victim."
Marcus' attempt to deal with the 1st Amendment issue is laughable to say the least:
The First Amendment rightly renders government powerless to regulate news outlets’ publishing content from their own in house fact checkers -- they are protected by freedom of the press. But third party independent fact checkers are another story entirely.
No, they're not another story altogether. Fact checking is expressive and it is a function of the press as well. You cannot regulate it.
These are entities such as Lead Stories, Politifact, and even the Associated Press that offer their fact checking expertise to social media platforms so the latter can claim they are not making editorial decisions. But that only works if third party fact checkers are operating objectively and without bias. It is quite obvious that this is not the case.
Again, it's pretty fucking rich for someone on Fox News to be whining about "bias."
So what can be done about this dangerous situation? A new bill before the Michigan House of Representatives is a move in the right direction. The bill would require fact checkers to register with the government and carry insurance to cover payment to those who suffer financial damages as a result of a bogus fact check.
Laws like this can establish simple, uniform practices that fact checkers must abide by to provide fairness in the service they provide.
No, laws like that are unconstitutional attacks on 1st Amendment protected activity.
Regulating the fact checking industry would provide much needed accountability to the American people.
No, it's an effort to intimidate fact checkers who call out bullshit like yours, Marcus.
Facts are supposed to be stubborn. Either an article or post is factual or it isn’t.
Your article is not factual.
Regulating the fact checking industry would not be any kind of government censorship of the media; it would not deprive any publishing entity from running a fact check. It would merely ensure that companies which sell their fact checking services are applying objective standards when evaluating material. This is something they should be doing anyway, and is something that they are demonstrably not doing at present.
I mean, come on. This one is too easy. Just turn it around: "Regulating cable news would not be any kind of government censorship of the media; it would not deprive any publishing entity of saying what it wanted. It would merely ensure that cable TV channels are applying "objective standards" in airing content. This is something they should be doing anyway, and is something they are demonstrably not doing at present."
Same damn thing.
The American people do not just have to sit back and take it as social media platforms, which provide huge swaths of them with their news, hire censors that lie about what constitutes a fact.
No, they don't have to sit back. They can step up and speak out wherever else they'd like -- such as on Fox News, or on their own websites. What they can't do is get the government involved to intimidate fact checkers and threaten them with fines if they fact check "the wrong way."
Again, this is easy to demonstrate with just a few changes: "The American people do not just have to sit back and take it as Fox News, which provides huge swaths of them with their news, hires propagandists that lie about what constitutes a fact." And, again, American people don't have to sit back. They can ignore Fox News, they can watch other channels, they can speak out about Fox News's continued blatant propaganda and misinformation... or they can boycott their advertisers. There's lots they can do, and lots users of Facebook can do. What they cannot do under the Constitution, is pass a law regulating expressive activity like fact checking.
The people, through their elected officials absolutely have a right to ensure that this industry is providing a level playing field.
Again, let's apply that to Fox News as well to see how laughable a statement that is.
If one was to sell a service in which they weighed produce to set a price it would and should be illegal for them to secretly use different scales depending on the farmer or the type of produce.
Weighing this is not expression, genius.
Throughout the past year biased fact checking has done irreparable harm to the body politic.
Throughout the past decade, biased Fox News has done irreparable harm to the body politic. How the hell do people like Marcus not recognize that every claim they're making applies equally back on them.
Regulating the fact checking industry would go a long way towards ensuring the American people are never misled in this manner again.
Again, replace fact checking with "Fox News." And imagine how David Marcus would react if there were a serious legislative proposal to that effect.
Social media companies want to have it both ways. They insist that they are not publishers and therefore not liable for what appears on their supposedly neutral platforms. But they also insist that it is fine for them to suppress content because a third party fact checker, chosen by the social media company itself, says they should.
This is not what they insist. This is what a bunch of fake "conservative" idiots have pretended they insist in order to knock down a strawman.
There is nothing special about fact checkers that protects them from regulations requiring them to be fair and honest in their dealings.
They engage in expressive activity. Which makes them protected under the 1st Amendment, just like you and me.
This entire opinion piece is full of misleading, nonsense, and blatant factual errors. But, yeah, sure it's the "fact checkers" that need regulating.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: 1st amendment, content moderation, david marcus, fact checking, free speech, journalism
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
While I suppose one could be biased and spend their time only fact-checking conservatives, liberals, or whatever group, the fact checking itself isn't biased. If fact checkers are pointing out all the lies coming from a particular group, maybe the problem is with that group? (I know, that's crazy talk)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I haven’t seen a pile of shit that big since the last time I watched Jurassic Park.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Facebook calls the fact checkers "third parties" because the organizations creating the fact checks are not part of Facebook. Politifact or whoever are still creating the fact checks in-house.
There is no difference between in-house and third party fact checkers in relation to the 1st Amendment. It's all just news organizations exercising their press freedoms.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Do not question the Minister of Truth!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Maybe so, but having an official fact-checker is not.
Repealing Section 230 is also constitutional.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yes, repealing Section 230 is constitutional but that is not relevant.
Section 230 has nothing to do with fact checking. Unless you want to remove it so you can sue Facebook for content posted by the fact checkers.
What "official fact-checker"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
While Section 230 does protect Facebook from liability for content posted by "people checking facts" in general, the conversation about "fact checkers" is largely about the organizations that Facebook et al. hire to perform said service.
Legally, the content of posts made by these "official fact checkers" is created as part of a business arrangement with Facebook, and therefore Facebook does not receive protection under Section 230 for content that it hires people to create and post on its platform. Section 230 still shields the existence of the content (that is, Facebook's choice to fact check or not fact check any individual post is both speech protected under the first amendment, and a moderation decision protected under Section 230), but the actual content itself is not protected.
That is to say, if the politicians could actually find illegal content in the fact checks, then they wouldn't need to write new laws to make Facebook pay for daring to contradict them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Key word: “could”. That they haven’t should tell you something.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The First Amendment protects fact-checkers regardless of whether they work directly for the organization/person being fact-checked. Show me the law, statute, or “common law” court ruling that says otherwise — because you’ll be doing more to prove it than the shithead lawmaker discussed in the article.
Also: Repealing Section 230 may be constitutional, but having the right to do a thing doesn’t make it the right thing to do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Too bad that fox news doesn't tell it's viewers not to listen to the fact checkers who say gravity exists. Then, the fact free fox fans would be free to jump off of bridges.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
None of this would have been a problem if the legacy media hadn't torched its own credibility in recent years by inserting its political opinion as unbiased reporting. Meanwhile, other right-wing news outlets, although equally biased, have been gaining credibility with audiences. The legacy media has hired fact-checking operations as a fig leaf to outsource its credibility.
The term "expressive" simply means that you are putting thoughts into words. But "fact checking" goes beyond this. It is a declaration of who is objectively correct, and who is objectively incorrect. Unfortunately, for the fact checkers, facts never change. Yet during this week's news cycle, we have learned that the fact checkers are backing off of their previous decisions, which is something that can't actually happen. In other words, the fact checkers were fraudulently holding out their opinion as immutable fact.
If you want to express your opinion, I see no problem with that. If you use your opinion to falsely censor others, then the so-called fact checkers should pay a price for the shoddy work.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[citation needed]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, they’ve been gaining popularity for telling lies that comfort ignorance and confirm preëxisting biases. Popularity is not the same as credibility, or else InfoWars would be considered a credible news source.
…based on facts at hand, yes. If someone says “the 2020 election was stolen” and offers no proof of this claim, they’re objectively wrong until and unless they can offer that proof. Fact-checking their asses — “the claim has no evidence to back it up” — is declaring them objectively wrong based on the fact being declared. And that declaration is an expression of an idea, a thought, a statement of fact. It is thus protected by the First Amendment no matter how much you or anyone else wants to nuke fact-checking that doesn’t favor your orange god and his alt-right acolytes.
Except they can. Everybody can.
When we have a specific set of facts, we fact-check against those. When a new verifiable fact enters the set, we fact-check against the new set — and if our previous fact-checking is upended by that new fact, we can say so without losing credibility. (“When we checked this last week, we were unaware of [x]. Now that we are aware of [x], we have updated our story.”) But if a fact comes along that makes you uncomfortable, and you refuse to correct your mistake because of your own discomfort in having to admit you’re wrong, that’s when you fuck things up.
If you can’t say “I was wrong”, you’re an asshole. (Same goes for “I don’t know” and “I forgive you”.) Any weak-minded shithead can claim they’re right in the face of evidence that says otherwise. A strong-minded person can admit they’re wrong. Which one are you?
So what? Every right-wing “fact-checker” does the same thing. Hell, Donald Trump’s entire post–November 2020 political career has been about fraudulently holding out his Big Lie as immutable fact. What are you gonna do, file a lawsuit?
As soon as you can figure out what law to charge them under and how to route around that pesky-ass First Amendment what protects fact-checkers from government interference in their speech? You let me know how big the punishment should be and how it should be enforced. Until then: Fuck off back to Gab, Koby.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Actually, facts change the whole time. Saying otherwise means you're an idiot who ignores that the world is constantly changing and that we learn new things as time passes.
It's a good thing that people actually update decisions when new information comes to light but somehow you think that is some kind of gotcha of bad behavior which is a mindbogglingly stupid way to reason.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Very few conservatives (come to think of it, very few people) are principled in this aspect.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'How dare you violate my free speech by calling me a liar?!'
You can tell a lot about someone by who they consider their enemies, and when that group includes fact checkers that's a pretty big tell that you're dealing with a liar.
Funny how vehemently anti-fact checking republicans are showing themselves to be, why it's almost as thought they really don't like the fact that people can and are calling them out on their lies in real time, making it all the more difficult to con people and showing just how much of their platform/arguments are based on nothing but lies.
Lastly as noted in the article it is just priceless that Fox is the one platforming this argument, as you can be damn sure that they and all their watchers would be screaming incoherently if the same standards were even proposed to be applied to them. 'You're not allowed to host people saying that or say it yourself because it could cause societal harm or harm a company' would hit them hard and gut their content, as I can think of just a few things that that might apply to offhand...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Anyhone?
wish to go back to the 80's and count the number of bills and regs removed by BOTH parties. Would be a wonderful thing to see.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fox News: We distort so you can't decide.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fact-checkers are biased
Yes. Fact-checkers are biased in clever ways and tell all kinds of lies under the guise of setting the record straight. They are not to be trusted any more than any other opinions and you should always do your own research if possible. That being said, there is no honest or legal way for government to regulate them. The government should stay out of the news and opinion business altogether and trust that people are not so stupid that they can't figure it out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, there's your fundamental misunderstanding. There are no regulations requiring speech to be fair and honest, and the First Amendment prohibits such regulations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That time when they realize the bogus defamation lawsuits are going nowhere.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Gee if only Faux News had fact checkers this dribble never would have been released to the public.
But then they aren't a news outlet, they are entertainment pretending to be news... the same way Hearst pretending all of his reporting was legit.
I guess Faux & the Conservatives are confused that the fact checkers used by others require something more than a former president or cocaine addict to claim something is true but like actual facts to support the claims.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When your business model is propaganda, fact checkers are a liability.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply