If David Cicilline Gets His Way; It Would Destroy Content Moderation
from the consequences dept
Last week we looked at the various antitrust bills written by House Democrats (though with Republicans co-sponsors conjured up at the last minute with an assist from Rupert Murdoch), and noted that none of them seemed likely to really solve the problems of internet consolidation. The crown jewel bill comes from Rep. David Cicilline, who is spearheading this entire antitrust effort. We discussed some of the problems with his bill last week, but a closer reading suggests that it would also create a disaster for content moderation. The bill reads:
It shall be unlawful for a person operating a covered platform, in or affecting commerce, to engage in any conduct in connection with the operation of the covered platform that—
(1) advantages the covered platform operator’s own products, services, or lines of business over those of another business user;
(2) excludes or disadvantages the products, services, or lines of business of another business user relative to the covered platform operator’s own products, services, or lines of business; or
(3) discriminates among similarly situated business users.
This language is clearly designed to target things like Google offering its own local reviews and listings rather than Yelp's or TripAdvisor's. And there are reasonable arguments to be made that a company like Google maybe should just use its own search ranking algorithm to see whether or not users prefer those 3rd party listings to its own.
But... the overly broad language in the Cicilline bill seems likely to have massive unintended consequences regarding content moderation in ways I don't think Cicilline would support. Indeed, for unclear reasons, an early draft of Cicilline's bill had more limiting language on part (3) above, such that it only covered "material" discrimination over services involving "the sale or provision of products or services." But the final language is much more broad and says it's an antitrust violation if there's "discrimination among similarly situated business users."
But here's the thing that people who have no experience with content moderation never seem to realize: everyone who is on the receiving end of a moderation decision they disagree with, insists that they are being treated unfairly compared to some other "similarly situated" user, even if the reality (and context) suggest otherwise. But by saying that it's an antitrust violation to discriminate between "similarly situated" business users, that's going to make those claims become particularly legally fraught.
That's going to open up a massive loophole regarding content moderation. Let's take a few examples, starting with Parler. As you may recall, Parler was kicked off AWS for hosting, and also kicked out of both the Google Play Store and the Apple iOS App Store (though it has since returned to the App Store).
Parler sued Amazon, claiming it was an antitrust violation, which got laughed out of court. But, if Cicilline's bill becomes law, suddenly this becomes an open question again. Parler could easily argue that the removal was discrimination under the definition of the bill. After all, a key point in Parler's lawsuit was that Amazon treated Twitter differently than it treated Parler.
And, under the definition in (3), Parler could say that Amazon discriminated against it as compared to the "similarly situation business user" Twitter.
This might not impact Parler's lawsuit specifically, since enforcement of Cicilline's bill falls on government entities rather than private parties, but it opens it up to "any Attorney General of a state," and I can pretty much guarantee that there are a bunch of state AGs who would happily step in and claim that these moderation efforts against Parler violated the law.
But it goes even further than that. Suddenly Twitter banning Project Veritas or Facebook shutting down events created by Infowars would raise the same questions. And all they'd need to do is find a friendly state AG to take them on.
In short, this antitrust bill would open up a huge loophole for propaganda or garbage fire websites that were banned (or even just diminished) to claim it was an antitrust violation, because they were treated differently than "similarly situated business users."
Just think of how the PragerU lawsuits against YouTube would appear very different under this bill as well.
It seems odd that a Democrat like David Cicilline would want to put in place an antitrust bill that would make it open season for Republican propaganda outfits, and their supportive AGs, to force social media companies to not just host, but to promote, their content (not doing so might be seen as "discrimination" compared to similarly situated websites), but it seems like that's what he's done. Perhaps that's the compromise that it took to get a Republican co-sponsor on board, but it's hard to see how this is a worthwhile trade-off.
Filed Under: antitrust, competition, content moderation, david cicilline, discrimination
Companies: amazon, apple, facebook, google, parler
Isn't that a ban on (among other things) innovation? Or in fact any change that doesn't provide equal or worse valuation for the host?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This seems to ban new market entrants. Since any new product that secures any market share would naturally disadvantage the "products, services, or lines of business" of their competitors.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is there anything more Republican than forcing people who disagree with them to host speech they don’t want to host?
…okay, there is the anti-abortion thing, but still.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just how do you list hundreds of equivalent businesses without apparently discriminating against some due to their position in the list? Or, how do you list all state Attorney Generals without putting one at the bottom of the list?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Put the names side by side in an Excel spreadsheet. That way, there is no bottom. 🙃
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I was going to say go with the empty set: "There are NO state AGs (and it's illegal for there to be any)"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
All right, be pedantic, listing them sideways still has a first and last entry, and the person in the last place can still act all aggrieve.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That is the plan of totalitarians - everybody is guilty you just choose who to enforce against for control.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And when they run out of “undesirables” to punish, they’ll eventually turn inward and punish those who aren’t “loyal enough”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Use a Mobius strip! That way there is no beginning and no end.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Or just a circle.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
so disney or youtube will have to host comments ,or videos from extremist pro nra supporters or anti vaxxers if it has any website that has user comments or ads ,
this almost destroys moderation completely also section 230 says services have a right to moderate and remove content.
if someone posts a pro vax ad theyn must also host antivaxx content
it,ll be very hard to block spam if this law go,s through.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'We're both selling ads but you only kicked me off, so...'
(3) discriminates among similarly situated business users.
Oh yeah, I can't possibly see that one being abused to hell by dishonest individuals to argue that kicking them off when the platform hasn't kicked every other business off constitutes discrimination.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There is no subsection (f)(4)(i)-(iii).
Now in (g)(4)(B)(i)-(iii).....but then, it's not referenced in main text
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
True, but then again, I don't see anywhere in TFA that either section, or their contents, are referenced.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Who doesn't want spam on every forum
Without content moderation, piracy, porn and spam would be rampant. I mean, if that's the universe they want...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Having read the Bill itself (as linked) to research a response above, I found this particular tidbit interesting;
[from Section 2, subsection (f), paragraph (3)]
Seems to me that someones wants to codify a way to more easily pierce the corporate veil, no?, But horrifically, it states "any compensation", not just some random percentage keyed to how much money the CEO made per the actual offense. That's stupifying right there. Like as in, every CEO would immediately shutter all possible places where one or more persons could post.... as in, post anything - blog responses, advertisements, lists, anything at all. Thus quoted each and every CEO: "Not in my wallet you don't!"
Thus rendering the Internet null and void after barely reaching nascent adulthood. Sad. JUST. FUCKING. SAD.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Gonna recycle a previous comment because it's relevant again here:
There was this shithead troll on Ars who edited his own posts into false accusations against Ars's moderation.
https://arstechnica.com/civis/viewtopic.php?p=39571969#p39571969
It's almost as pathetically transparent as Woody thinking that typing others' names onto his comments would fool anybody.
Ot trolls there and here on Techdirt hallucinating conspiracies against them for being identified as trolls by the community.
Some Ars commenters show that these kinds of trolls show child-level intellects:
50me12 wrote:
I used to moderate a popular gaming forum. It was astonishing / maybe a little horrifying how often people's reaction to any action by the mods was something to the effect of "out to get them". The user always felt that they clearly had reasons for their actions / were justified, and they were unable to believe / understand that the moderator might also have reasons for their actions, aside from 'bias' or whatever random verb they selected. 99.99% of situations where someone went off about how the mods were out to get them, they were just full of it. Human nature can be a pain.
Starke replied:
I moderate chat for a twitch stream. There's a bot that posts a warning every 15 minutes not to backseat game. It's the same message every time. We had a kid in chat who went off on the bot, telling it to shut up and leave him alone. The streamer ran out of patience for it and banned them after the third time. I read the ban appeal where this kid's defense was basically, "Nightbot started it," and, "was saying mean things about me."
And here we have Woody keeps ranting about how the automated spam filter is doing its job correctly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
End of Adverts
"(1) advantages the covered platform operator’s own products, services, or lines of business over those of another business user;
(2) excludes or disadvantages the products, services, or lines of business of another business user relative to the covered platform operator’s own products, services, or lines of business; or
(3) discriminates among similarly situated business users. "
REALLY?
So a person can not advert or support 1 product over another? That a spammer can over run a sight because we DONT like his products, and he gets Kicked?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
