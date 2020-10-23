Content Moderation Case Studies: Facebook Removes Militia Event Following A Shooting (August 2020)

Techdirt's think tank, the Copia Institute, is working with the Trust & Safety Professional Association and its sister organization, the Trust & Safety Foundation, to produce an ongoing series of case studies about content moderation decisions. These case studies are presented in a neutral fashion, not aiming to criticize or applaud any particular decision, but to highlight the many different challenges that content moderators face and the tradeoffs they result in. Find more case studies here on Techdirt and on the TSF website.
Fri, Oct 23rd 2020

Summary: Following the shooting of Black man Jacob Blake by Kenosha police officers, protests erupted in the Wisconsin town.

As law enforcement attempted to rein in the damage, citizens aligning themselves with private "militias" discussed taking action during the civil unrest.

Some of this organizing began on Facebook. A Facebook "event" created by the Kenosha Guard account (and promoted by conspiracy theorist/far right website Infowars) possibly caught the eye of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois with his weapons to the protest/riot occurring less than 30 minutes away in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Before the night was through, Rittenhouse had killed two residents and injured one other.

Facebook finally removed the "event" posted by the Kenosha Guard account -- one the account referred to as a "call to arms." Posts by the group asked "patriots" to "take up arms" against "evil thugs." The event was deemed a violation of Facebook's policy regarding "Dangerous Individuals and Organizations." Facebook also claimed it could find no link between the account and this event and Kyle Rittenhouse.

Some viewed this response by Facebook as too little too late. Someone had already apparently heeded the call to "take up arms" and had taken people's lives. According to a report by BuzzFeed, the event had been reported 455 times before Facebook removed it. Four moderators had responded to multiple flaggings with a determination that the event (and the account behind it) did not violate Facebook's rules. During an internal meeting with moderators, CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted the company should have reacted sooner to reports about the event.

Decisions to be made by Facebook:

  • Should moderators be given more leeway to remove events/accounts/pages (at least temporarily) that have generated hundreds of complaints, even if they don't immediately appear to violate policies?
  • Would a better/more transparent appeal process allow moderators to make more judgment calls that might address issues like this more expediently by allowing them to make mistakes that can be undone if no violation occurred?
  • How does the addition of more forms of content to the "unwanted" list complicate moderation efforts?
Questions and policy implications to consider:
  • Does the seemingly constant addition of new forms of content to "banned" lists invite closer government inspection or regulation?
  • Is a perceived failure to react quickly enough an impetus for change within the company?
  • Are policies in place to allow for judgment calls by moderators? If so, do they encourage erring on the side of caution or overblocking?
  • Does taking credit for actions not actually performed by Facebook make it appear more focused on serving its own interests, rather than its users or public safety in general?
Resolution: The event flagged by hundreds of users was ultimately removed… but not by Facebook, as was earlier reported. The group that posted the event took it down following the shooting in Kenosha. The company appears to realize this delay may have contributed to events that unfolded in Kenosha and has put policies in place to make things clearer for moderators.

Filed Under: content moderation, kenosha, militia, shootings, wisconsin
Companies: facebook

Reader Comments

    Bobvious, 23 Oct 2020 @ 4:35pm

    Perhaps widen the skillset of moderators?

    This seems like a classic case of "increased chatter", that someone with proper military and/or signals intelligence experience could assist with in terms of managing the moderation. I'm not suggesting this will only be one person or is entirely simplistic, but this can't just be left to people who are using "profanity and copyright" filtering algorithms.

    While the platforms are not responsible for morons and stupid behaviour, they have the opportunity to limit the negative outcomes of that, through thinking beyond the next financial incentive.

    Libby Ruhl DeLuzionnes, 23 Oct 2020 @ 4:38pm

    The KEY criminal act is tried to stab a police officer.

    According to the release, Blake admitted to investigators that he did have a knife at the time and a knife was recovered from the driver's side floorboard of his vehicle. No other weapons were found, the report said.

    But that's simply elided here at dishonest TD and in the Rittenhouse piece:

    It was past 11 p.m. local time Tuesday, the third night of protests after a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back.

    Libby Ruhl DeLuzionnes, 23 Oct 2020 @ 4:39pm

    Another KEY part you omit: "third night of protests"

    Among protesters, the rumor spread: Hundreds of white men with guns had answered an online call from a self-described militia group known as the Kenosha Guard and would be waiting in the park to shoot them.

    Not nearly that many armed men showed up, but they were impossible to avoid. Some joined the marchers and pledged to protect them. Many protesters still felt more afraid than secure.

    The police weren't keeping order. Vigilantes decided to, as is the responsibility of sane people.

    That's why to stop riots immediately. Turned into armed confrontation.

    And of course YOU omit that "the marchers" also had guns on their side.

      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 23 Oct 2020 @ 4:51pm

      The police weren't keeping order. Vigilantes decided to, as is the responsibility of sane people.

      I’m glad to see you show your true colors by supporting vigilante violence.

    Libby Ruhl DeLuzionnes, 23 Oct 2020 @ 4:39pm

    "plans to argue self-defense" but TD clearly has convicted.

    It's absolutely clear that "the left" won't back off. But you're actually just a few weenies. I predict you'll be surprised, rather like Yamato said at start of WW2 "we have awakened a sleeping giant".

    Libby Ruhl DeLuzionnes, 23 Oct 2020 @ 4:45pm

    And the sum is that slanted bigotry isn't "moderation".

    You're totally biased and try to stop all other viewpoints, especially for any organizing, formula for conflict.

    Now, flatly, not to stint you because you'll go berserk anyway: I don't find any wrongdoing by police or Rittenhouse, but DO by "the marchers". Leftists just pounce on any pretext without regard to facts.

      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 23 Oct 2020 @ 4:56pm

      You're totally biased and try to stop all other viewpoints

      So what? It’s his legal right. Whether you think it’s morally or ethically wrong is irrelevant — doubly so, considering the kinds of voices you do support.

      You, uh…you friendly with the Proud Boys, Brainy?

      Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2020 @ 5:08pm

      Re: And the sum is that slanted bigotry isn't "moderation".

      You're totally biased and try to stop all other viewpoints

      Says the man who is so biased that he will not even consider a different viewpoint.

