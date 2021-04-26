Florida Governor Signs Law That Punishes Protesters For Protesting, Denies Them Bail
from the bunch-of-assholes-being-protected-by-an-even-bigger-asshole dept
Even though Florida didn't see many of the anti-police violence protests that spread across the nation in the wake of the George Floyd killing, its legislature and its governor have apparently decided protesters have it too easy. Governor Ron DeSantis feels the best approach to handling people fed up with police brutality and their lack of accountability is to throw more protesters (and rioters) in jail more often, and for longer.
Here are just some of the expansions signed into law by DeSantis:
The law defines “riot” in an absurdly overbroad way, if just three people “meet together to commit a breach of the peace,” triggering all kinds of enhanced penalties for those involved. If nine people are involved and traffic is blocked, participants can be charged with “aggravated rioting.”
Shockingly, it would allow peaceful protesters to be charged with a crime if other people at a demonstration they attend do something violent. “Those individuals who do not engage in any violent conduct under this bill can be arrested and charged with a third-degree felony and face up to five years in prison and loss of voting rights,” said an official with ACLU Florida.
On top of that, it forbids anyone arrested under the new law from being released prior to their first court appearance, creating what appears to be an unlawful presumption of guilt that bypasses bail and bond options for those still only accused of violations.
The law [PDF] also expands protections for state monuments (even [or, perhaps, especially] the Confederate ones) and undercuts any local efforts to reduce police department budgets by moving funds to social services or other options that might allow people in mental distress to be handled by someone who isn't armed and "reasonably" scared. If even a single local official disagrees with law enforcement budget reductions, the state can step in and veto the changes.
Considering the root of these protests lies in the lack of accountability shown by law enforcement agencies, the law's targeting of unhappy citizens makes it clear Florida cops won't be punished for violating rights and won't be expected to treat residents with respect. More power has been given to law enforcement agencies -- powers that can be used to easily disrupt and dismantle protests by people unhappy with the services they're paying for.
If the goal is to exacerbate an already tense situation, Governor DeSantis has accomplished that. He -- along with the state reps who voted for this bill -- has made it clear he believes it's the state's taxpayers who are wrong. This broadly written law that criminalizes the actions of bystanders will convert riot police to goon squads, allowing them to cage as many disgruntled citizens as possible. This treatment will presumably continue until the public's morale improves and they finally start viewing the people beating and imprisoning them as the righteous warriors cops believe they are.
Meanwhile, Koby hallucinates "left-wing fascism" in the next thread over.
Re:
You have a right to peacefully protest, but you don't have a right to riot and loot and be a thug. It turns out that the "fiery but mostly peaceful" destruction was not a hallucination. Perhaps, the leftists should just stick to wrecking their own cities.
Re: Re:
Got a quick and simple question for you in that case: Since this law allows an entire group to be blamed for the actions of a subset of it, and you're so very concerned about property destruction and 'thugs' would you be in favor of charging everyone who attended(both inside the building and outside) the failed insurrection with felonies, years of prison time and stripping them of their ability to vote? A simple yes or no will do, because if it's good enough for those in florida it should be good enough for those in DC.
Re: Re: Re:
3 police officers attempt to break up a bar fight. How does this law not apply? There is no exception for 'authorized force'.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
How does this law not apply?
Oh that's easy, laws don't apply to police, and even if they did you'd need to find a prosecutor willing to use this law against not one or two but three cops, and good luck finding one of those.
One more...
Can you say, "content based restriction of speech"? I knew you could!
Re: Re: Re:
The heck with that, don't be so wishy-washy. It's a well know fact that most if not all the insurrectionists were republican supporters, so why shouldn't all republican voters and politicians be tried for treason? It's just as logical and reasonable as this Florida bill. Goose and Gander, don't ya know.
Re: Re:
you mean like the cops that got caught destroying stuff at protests? ya know, the cops that got the ENTIRE undercover division in new york disbanded?
yeah, 95% of the violence at protests was police instigated.
Re: Re: Re:
That is impressive in a horrifying way. Both that they were responsible for all that and they got New York to take that extreme measures when the NYPD is overpowered in influence.
Re: Re:
Oh please Koby, do tell us your thoughts on the violent insurrection that took place at the Capitol building on Jan 6. An insurrection encouraged by the likes of Trump himself, Cruz, Hawley, and how many other elected officials who thought the best way to make sure that Trump retained his presidency was a violent overthrow of congress while they were counting the votes that would eventually lead to Trump's loss.
With this new bill, had it happened in Florida, everybody involved would be in jail.
Also, I would like to point out that many of the cases of violence during the BLM protests were done at the hands of right-wing extremists. (remember the cop dressed in black smashing windows in MN?)
Re: Re:
Back long ago,
MLK, was having his protests and walks.
A gov. group figured out that If they paid someone to Break a window, they could interfere with the march and arrest everyone.
MLK noticed this strange happening and TOLD HIS PEOPLE, to GRAB the B*(not his word) and hold him for the police. dont matter whose side that person was.
What about the people who rioted at the Capitol building on the 6th of January — or are they different for some reason you can’t qwhite articulate?
Re: Re:
You must hate when far right groups organise rallies and bus people in to left leaning cities like Portlant for the sole purpose of getting into fights before, during and after the event, huh? You know, the kind of thing they've been recorded planning, with people like Andy Ngo active participants, so they have more 'left wing violence' to record half of and post online for the right wing media to amplify, leaving out the beginning and end, of course, the bits that would incriminate them.
Re: Re:
So you're okay with the bill redefining "riot" to include protests where there is no property destruction or violence?
Re: Re: Re:
Koby lacks the reasoning needed to understand the consequences of the law for the simple reason that he can only see it used against people he doesn't like. It's a huge mental blindspot he has, you could probably drive a freight-train through it without him noticing.
Re: Re:
"...you don't have a right to... be a thug."
Ooh Koby, you're getting awful close to saying the quiet part our loud here. You wanna clarify exactly what you think this word means? Coz to most people on your side of the argument, it means a very specific thing...
Protesting iz now verboten!! Florida Uber Alles!
Time to find a new vacation spot
Looks like I'll be voting with my wallet by vacationing in a state that still respects the Constitution. So far, FL and GA are out along with the states I never considered going to in the 1st place.
I hate to say it, but if Desantis wants a riot this is a guaranteed way to get a real one. In the meantime, it looks like I’ll be voting with my wallet and not vacationing in Florida or making purchases from Florida based companies for the foreseeable future.
Because nothing says the party of law & order like violating the rule of law, fundamentals of justice, & that Constitution thingy.
With all of the hugely wrong things he's been doing to get press, I think we need to assume that the zombie outbreak has happened in FL and he's trying to distract from that.
Every self-imposed label, a rejection.
Re:
Stephen, Stephen, Stephen, you still don't get it, do you? Law and order means shutting up and doing what the "proper" people tell you to. It means knowing your place and not getting uppity or embarrassing your "betters". It means kowtowing to "right" thinking people (and here "right" is used in the sense of "correct", the fact that this is 100% the same as a political ideology is purely coincidental). It means showing "authorities" the respect they "deserve" without any petty concerns like earning anything - after all, they were appointed to their positions, so naturally they "deserve" respect.
Failure to understand such simple premises is really a little sad.
Re:
Well long before COVID-19 there were jokes about Flordia being in a sustained zombie outbreak.
Well that's one way to fan the flames
People are pissed off about police brutality and a lack of accountability? Make protests illegal by calling them riots, make it so that there's no reason not to get violent and destructive allowing a single violent act to result in blame for everyone and ensure that police are given even more protections under the law! Brilliant, what could possibly go wrong!
At this point I find it near impossible to see this as anything other than a deliberate attempt to fan the flames and make things worse, with the goal of provoking even more protests and even more destruction and violence, I assume as an excuse to crack down even harder on the uppity public.
Gotta love the bullhorn regarding pro-slavery monuments too, really makes clear the kind of people being pandered to here in addition to the authoritarians.
Re: Well that's one way to fan the flames
It's one way to fan the flames of at least two groups: The protesters, and the people who hate them. When innocent (or "innocent") bystanders who are not members of the targeted demographic keep getting arrested (even if they are also quietly released with no actual charges), they will get even more angry. Not angry at the law, the government, or law enforcement, but angry at "those people" who "caused the law to be necessary".
Re: Re: Well that's one way to fan the flames
Given the monument and more protections for police clauses/bullhorns I suspect that so long as anyone 'watching' doesn't have skin of a certain color they won't have to worry much about being arrested.
Re: Re: Re: Well that's one way to fan the flames
Very probably. Unless they do use this to further engineer the situation.
That's the end to peaceful protesting
Because now every peaceful protest can be arrested whole once someone in the crowd does anything considered violent. And since that is really convenient, likely someone will get paid to do or provoke something violent.
It's a riot.
Re: That's the end to peaceful protesting
Why pay someone when we have undercover cops whose job it is to infiltrate peaceful protests and turn them violent?
So now not only will they get to indulge their destructive tendencies but ALSO crack the skulls of everyone protesting! It's a win-win for the boys in blue!
Re: That's the end to peaceful protesting
Remember the last time jails got flooded? That wasn't a win for them either as peaceful protesters outright flooded them into conceding by being too big of a mess to clean up while state and city authorities shamed themselves nationally and internationally. All the while queueing up for other cities resulting in scaring the crap out of other states?
Not sure how well it would work nowadays but there is a beauty in defeating policies by making it a punishment to overwork those carrying it out.
Re: Re: That's the end to peaceful protesting
One magic word: selective policing.
Re: Re: That's the end to peaceful protesting
Shame has no effect on the shameless.
Making it legal to run over protesters with your car in a "stand your ground" state should make for exciting reality TV.
Re:
'We must protect property! ... lives, not so much.'
And there’s the GOP defense of the Second Amendment in a nutshell.
Re:
More failure to understand! The 2nd amendment is there to allow "decent", "upstanding" citizens to indulge in self-defense. Even if they have to go to a city in a different state and walk through protesters brandishing a gun to do so. It says so right there is the constitution (or would if the leftist liars would only publish the real constitution).
Short-lived law
I don't expect this law will survive even a cursory court challenge. Not even in the 11th circuit.
Re: Short-lived law
That would be just more proof that the swamp-aligned courts think Antifa in Washington should be telling states how to run business, forcing upright citizens to take justice back into their own hands.
How many peaceful protests (with a few cops throwing rocks) will it take before this gets thrown out as unconstitutional?
Run 'em over
Didn't they also add protections for drivers that hit protesters with their cars if they are blocking a roadway? That might have been dropped from the final bill, but I'm not sure.
Kinda surprised they didn't go for Wisconsin and Missouri plans to eliminate access to all state aid if convicted of anything protest related. These aren't the only states, but they include everything from Medicaid, SNAP (food stamps), student loans, unemployment benefits (FL doesn't administer that to anyone already), housing and
mortgage assistance.
Re: Run 'em over
Because if there's one thing that will calm down people who are already feeling disillusioned and abused enough to protest it's making them desperate and putting them in a mindset where they feel they have nothing left to lose.
