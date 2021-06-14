Buried Apple Privacy Scandal Undermines Its Attacks On Right To Repair Legislation
from the do-as-we-say,-not-as-we-do dept
Apple has never looked kindly upon users actually repairing their own devices. The company's ham-fisted efforts to shut down, sue, or otherwise imperil third-party repair shops are legendary. As are the company's efforts to force recycling shops to shred Apple products (so they can't be refurbished and re-used). As is Apple's often comical attacks on essential right to repair legislation, which usually involves the company insisting that allowing broader independent and consumer repair of their devices would be a security and privacy nightmare.
Yeah, about that. Apple last week was revealed to have paid a multi-million dollar settlement to an Oregon woman after iPhone repair technicians uploaded explicit images and videos to the internet from a phone that she sent in for repair. In this case, the culprits were employed by one of Apple's "authorized" repair contractors, Pegatron Technology Service in California. These authorized techs then uploaded the woman's private conversations and photos to the internet, making it look as if she had done it:
"The videos were uploaded to appear as though the woman herself had shared them on purpose, according to the documents, causing the woman “severe emotional distress”. The woman was made aware of the incident when friends saw the videos and images on Facebook. The woman sued Apple and eventually settled with the company for a multi-million dollar sum. But Apple was never directly named in the lawsuit in an effort to keep the matter confidential."
The revelation comes on the heels of a previous instance where an Apple store employee did something very similar. The latest screw up, subsequent payoff, and attempt to bury the settlement rather undermines Apple's longstanding argument that its own repair process is somehow superior to independent repair shops, and that by making it easier to repair consumer devices, consumers face all manner of alleged privacy and security harm (even if a recent bipartisan FTC report found that wasn't actually true).
The inconsistency was quickly seized upon by right to repair advocates, who note that Apple has lobbied intensely against the right to repair legislation that has been proposed in more than half of states in 2021 alone. Usually using what right to repair advocates describe as the "benevolent monopoly" argument
"Paul Roberts, a Right to Repair advocate and founder of SecuRepairs.org, calls this argument the “benevolent monopoly” argument. Yes, we have taken your choices away from you, the reasoning goes, but we did it to protect you from making the wrong choice or being tricked. Science fiction author and activist Cory Doctorow describes Apple’s model as “digital feudalism,” with the company acting as “warlord,” forcing citizens to stay within its walls and to abide by its rules."
But the choice of who should repair devices consumers, John Deere tractor owners, or hospitals own shouldn't be left up to the manufacturer. Especially if that manufacturer is attempting to monopolize repair in a way that's not only harmful to customers, but the planet itself.
Unfortunately, the report doesn't say how they did that. There may be a much bigger scandal here. Apple's been saying, to law enforcement and to the public, that their iPhone is so secure even they cannot crack it—and that they're not going to add a backdoor to allow that.
I doubt these repair techs obtained expensive foreign "law enforcement only" technology for cracking the iPhone. It seems, rather, that they may be able to bypass the security quite casually. Is there a backdoor? Or is it something more mundane, like social-engineering phone passcodes out of dumb customers? (I'd hope Apple would have a policy to immediately "de-authorize" any authorized repair shops caught doing that.)
Find a warrenty
That will get you the product back in less then 1 week, or will replace the product as soon as you show its faulty.
But can we at least create products that will last Beyond 1 year, 1 month and 1 day?
If we cant do that, an the Schematics have been released. What a job to jump into the machines for $10-100, and Fix that 1 faulty piece, that IS designed to fail.
Rapidly becoming academic
Most current Apple products are not really repairable. A laptop may have only three "parts" (assemblies), the components not separable from each other. Once out of AppleCare (three years) it would be cost-prohibitive to replace any of the assemblies; Once declared "obsolete" (five years) assemblies are no longer available at any cost.
The repair process these days is basically exchanging for a partially-recycled unit.
Re: Rapidly becoming academic
You say this, but I'm still repairing my own Apple products. Batteries can be replaced, keyboard keys can be replaced, trackpad cable can be replaced, screens (and digitizers) can be replaced, power cables can be replaced/repaired.
Even the stuff that's surface mounted... it used to be, back in the day, that you needed a super rare long-necked Torx wrench and a case cracker to get into an all-in-one Mac. I did just fine with a flathead screwdriver and a mallet. I replaced the solder on some old CRT connectors myself when I found out about Apple's recall AFTER it had closed. Anyway, I digress.
Today, it's surface mount tools that are as rare as the ROM inserters, Torx sets, etc. were back in the day. I find that all I need is my heat gun, and I can lift off surface mounted mass storage etc, clean the pads, and drop the upgrade on. Sometimes I then need to re-flash the EFI, but amazingly I haven't had one repair yet that's failed to be recognized as original.
On the other hand, I've had a number of fake batteries that lasted months instead of years.
I still repair Apple stuff from as early as 2005 to keep it running smoothly; this will definitely get more difficult by 2027, but not impossible.
Mac Airlines
"All the stewards, captains, baggage handlers, and ticket agents look and act exactly the same. Every time you ask questions about details, you are gently but firmly told that you don’t need to know, don’t want to know, and everything will be done for you without your ever having to know, so just shut up."
https://fossbytes.com/what-if-operating-systems-were-airlines/
