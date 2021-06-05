This Week In Techdirt History: May 30th - June 5th
Five Years Ago
This week in 2016, we were pleased to see a dearth of support for the Burr-Feinstein anti-encryption bill, but not so happy about the 4th circuit rolling back its warrant requirement for cell site location info. We were also watching the fallout from the second ruling in the Oracle/Google trial and digging into just what happened in an episode of our podcast. Meanwhile, an independent musician was suing Justin Bieber and Skrillex over a sample they didn't use, just as two recent rulings from around the world looked like they might clear the copyright barriers to sampling. And one court gave a very bad copyright ruling, saying that remastered old songs can get a brand new copyright.
Ten Years Ago
This week in 2011, the copyright nonsense was widespread, with an EMI executive saying people should pay again to stream their own music, and both an industry lawyer and the RIAA talking about the supposed evils of the public domain. The push was on to criminalize more infringement too, with some senators seeking to make embedding videos a felony and the RIAA wanting to do the same for music subscription service password sharing. Amidst all this, we took a deep dive into why the PROTECT IP Act would break the internet.
Fifteen Years Ago
This week in 2006, Canada was doling out entertainment industry propaganda to kids in the form of an embarrassing new character called Captian Copyright (who might have himself been engaging in infringement), while the industry was hard at work on the next generation of terrible DVD copy protection. We took a closer look at some easily-misinterpreted statements about net neutrality from the creator of BitTorrent, and at an early example of a still-ongoing tradition: fake public comments about net neutrality. But there was no need to worry about a lack of regulation, because AT&T's chairman promised they would absolutely definitely not violate net neutrality principles.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Reader Comments
Re: Bieber & Skrillex
I remember the lawsuit over Justin Bieber's "Sorry", but Skrillex did himself prove where he got the original sample. I wonder what happened to the lawsuit. Did they settle?
Re: Re: Bieber & Skrillex
Don't forget these classics from Stories From Norway - The Musical, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCP2Buha1NQ and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cYHfxZgfCwU
Re: Re: Re: Bieber & Skrillex
Thanks for showing me those YouTube videos, Bobvious. They were really funny!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Bieber & Skrillex
You're very welcome. What better way to end the week than a bit of Scandinavian entertainment, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjuphuG3ndw
It's All Just A Little Bit Of History Repeating
Mike, you may be optimistic, but I read this flashback and I just get more miserable. You know the end of year posts you make about why you are so optimistic? How about a mid-year morale boost on July 1st?
(I know these flashbacks are compiled by Leigh but I assume someone would point this comment over to Mike if they think it's a good idea)
Re: It's All Just A Little Bit Of History Repeating
Well, The Great Gatsby is in the Public Domain, and already we have some great works, not to mention the book being available on Project Gutenberg, in audiobook format on librivox, and through many, many print adaptations in my local Barnes & Noble.
While I wouldn't say that any year where new works enter the public domain is a good year (or else that would apply to 2020), it does show that even in the worst of years, sometimes we the public get some major benefits.
Re: Re: It's All Just A Little Bit Of History Repeating
Mikhail Mouse? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ngu2a2QvbUM
Gatsby is also available on Standard Ebooks, which does a hell of a job on formatting and the like. They even included the original cover art, Celestial Eyes by Francis Cugat.
