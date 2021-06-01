It's Not Personal: Content Moderation Always Involves Mistakes, Including Suspending Experts Sharing Knowledge

Money City: Our New Game To Explore The Future Of Money Is Now Available To Everyone
Tue, Jun 1st 2021 9:43amMike Masnick

I keep pointing out that content moderation at scale is impossible to do well. There are always going to be mistakes. And lots of them. We've spent years highlighting the many obvious mistakes that websites trying to make moderation decisions on thousands, hundreds of thousands, or even millions of pieces of content are going to make every day. It's completely natural for those who are on the receiving end of obviously bogus suspensions to take it personally -- though there does seem to be one group of people who have built an entire grievance complex on the false belief that the internet companies are targeting them specifically.

But if you look around, you can see examples of content moderation "mistakes" on a daily basis. Here's a perfect example. Dr. Matthew Knight, a respiratory physician in the UK, last week tweeted out a fairly uncontroversial statement about making sure there was adequate ventilation in the hospitality industry in order to help restart the economy. At this point, the scientific consensus is very much that good ventilation is absolutely key in preventing COVID transmission, and that the largest vector of super spreader events are indoor gatherings with inadequate ventilation. As such this tweet should be wholly uncontroversial:

And yet... despite this perfectly reasonable tweet from a clearly established expert, Twitter suspended his account for "spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19." It then rejected Dr. Knight's appeal.

Thankfully it appears that Twitter eventually realized its mistake and gave Dr. Knight his account back. Lots of people are (understandably) asking why Twitter is so bad at this, and it's a fair enough question. But the simple fact is that the companies are all put in an impossible spot. When they weren't removing blatant mis- and disinfo about COVID-19, they were getting slammed from plenty of people (also for good reason). So they ramped up the efforts, and it still involves a large group of (usually non-experts) having to make a huge number of decisions very quickly.

There are always going to be mistakes. As Harvard's Evelyn Douek likes to note, content moderation is all about error rates. Each choice you make is going to have error rates. The biggest questions are what kinds of errors are preferable, and how many are you willing to deal with. Should the focus be on minimizing false positives? Or false negatives? Or somehow trying to balance the two? And the answers to that may vary given the circumstances and may change over time. But one thing that is clear is that no matter what choices are made, mistakes inevitably come with them, because content moderation at scale is simply impossible to do well.

Filed Under: content moderation, covid, matthew knight
Companies: twitter

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Travis, 1 Jun 2021 @ 10:10am

    The appeal rejection is the big problem

    I can understand over-enthusiastic enforcement for dis/mis-info. Its to be expected in the current climate. What I find troubling is the seemingly blanket rejection of appeals that all the social media companies are doing for "sensitive" subjects. If you appeal the automated moderation, it should be reviewed by a person. I don't know if the rejections are literally automatic, or if the reviewers just reject everything, but many people have reported the rejection emails being near-instantaneous. If they are being "reviewed" by people, they must be payed by the review or something.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Jun 2021 @ 10:47am

      Re: The appeal rejection is the big problem

      If you appeal the automated moderation, it should be reviewed by a person.

      Nice idea, bur difficult to do because of the number of appeals. You can't allow a backlog to start as it will grow without limit and when the backlog starts it is too late to hire more people because it will continue to grow while you hire and train them..

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 1 Jun 2021 @ 11:46am

        You still can't win, but that isn't the reason.

        it will continue to grow while you hire and train them..

        Point of order: You don't just hire/train enough to handle the current rate, you hire enough to also dispose of the backlog.

        The "excess judges" will eventually be absorbed as the appeals count increases. So yes, it can be done.

        The issue isn't "you can't hire enough judges". The issue is "you can't afford to hire enough judges".

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 1 Jun 2021 @ 12:06pm

          Re: You still can't win, but that isn't the reason.

          The problem is not as simple as hire more moderators, you also need the buildings, managers, equipment, support personnel to support them. Meanwhile it is taking longer and longer for an appeal to reach moderation. At the scale of Twitter and Facebook et al. it is not a case of hiring a few more people, but more hire several thousand more people and try and train them before your problem grows even larger.

          Overall, the problem is not how does Facebook moderate its users, but rather how do you moderate the whole of humanity.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 1 Jun 2021 @ 12:39pm

            Re: Re: You still can't win, but that isn't the reason.

            And more and more people appeal, hoping to crash the system.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    icon
    Koby (profile), 1 Jun 2021 @ 11:10am

    They Hope You Will Forget

    Lots of people are (understandably) asking why Twitter is so bad at this, and it's a fair enough question. But the simple fact is that the companies are all put in an impossible spot.

    It may be impossible to moderate at scale, but there will not be any improvement or accountability until the system stops being so opaque. Publish the algorithm, and explain why this one got censored.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Jun 2021 @ 11:26am

      Re: They Hope You Will Forget

      Publish the algorithm, and then you'll have people manipulating it to the point of worthlessness.

      Don't publish it, and then you have people claiming it's biased in some way.

      There's no perfect solution.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 1 Jun 2021 @ 12:55pm

        Rigid and specific rules, a troll's wet dream

        'As the specific rules that were forced upon platforms in the name of 'clarity' note saying the word 'Green' will get a comment flagged and removed, however I very clearly did not say green I said 'the primary color of plants on the planet earth' which is not prohibited and therefore the removal of my comment is against the rules and it deserves to be put back in place until they are further clarified to cover my comment.'

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Jun 2021 @ 11:23am

    content moderation is only working in one direction, the one that allows dire consequences on to whoever has offended someone or the software concerned

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    SpaceLifeForm, 1 Jun 2021 @ 12:14pm

    Scaling

    Who is moderating the moderators?

    Who is watching the watchers?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    christenson, 1 Jun 2021 @ 12:15pm

    The problem *is* the scale...

    In any large ecosystem that supports any level of controversy, what to moderate out starts to depend heavily on which audience member happens to be looking.

    For example, the mythical average techdirt commenter hates what kobe or OOTB says, flags it for boring and doesn't want to hear it .... but I'm pretty sure one of Mike Masnick's friends has been studying those very same comments.

    and that's before we get to the idea that we can't expect a large platform with huge numbers of commenters on X to also have huge numbers of experts on X, for all controversies X.

    If twitter (or facebook) wants to do better, it's going to need to establish some trusted public figures... and good luck, because we collectively can't decide whether to trust Donald Trump or not, even if every techdirt poster comes to the same decision.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 1 Jun 2021 @ 12:24pm

    "It's completely natural for those who are on the receiving end of obviously bogus suspensions to take it personally"

    I feel seen. GLARES

    Another metric: how many suspensions go over 100 days with no response. There are to many competing goals in the mix & its making things much worse.

    In response to a video of someone being 'kidnapped' for a party (victim did not know until later it was a prank) friend of mine said if someone grabbed her like that she would punch him.
    12 hour timeout, having to remove the tweet, because it was wishing pain or harm on someone.
    (HI KAT!)

    "If someone assaults me I would hit them." - Banable tweet treated on the same level as someone threatening harm to all the Jews.

    Zero tolerance policies still are bad ideas.
    More timeouts for people threatening hypothetical imaginary people (who aren't part of one of the 10K protected groups on twitter) doesn't make the platform better or "safer".

    The CoVid Misinfo AI is bugged, Senator Anti-Vaxx is still promoting all of his crazy ideas (can still see them on the platform) while some sociopath mocks morons who think there is a chip in the vaccines has the tweet hidden and is over 100 days in TwitMo waiting for assistance. I've offered to delete the tweet, but prying a phone number from my poor hands matters more than anything else it seems.

    I guess if you use a trendy avatar, call yourself an immortal sociopath, you are held to higher standards than members of Congress.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Jun 2021 @ 3:32pm

    That's why most people have learned to refer to the Disease-That-Must-Not-Be-Named using euphemisms. Because saying That Word in any context at all is a magnet for moderation "mistakes."

    No, I don't think this is a desireable state of things.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That Anonymous Coward (profile), 1 Jun 2021 @ 3:50pm

      Re:

      And now that its the poster child for all the bad on the platform they are overreacting to everything assuming people will understand that 'out of an abundance of caution' we gave you a time out & then doubled down on it even if everyone else on the planet says we are wrong.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      SpaceLifeForm, 1 Jun 2021 @ 6:26pm

      The Disease-That-Must-Not-Be-Named

      syphilis would explain the insanity.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 1 Jun 2021 @ 4:54pm

    While they can train an AI to spot & flag "bad things", do they ever teach it the mistakes they have to fix?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      christenson, 1 Jun 2021 @ 5:43pm

      Re:

      @TAC, the problem is, let me take your "mistake" and now hold it up to ridicule with a word...

      How you gonna teach an AI to know the difference between

      "BS, Vaxxes work!"
      and
      "Vaxxes work!"

      All it took was a word, or a small difference in context, and the meanings are opposite. It ain't gonna happen!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Jun 2021 @ 8:00pm

      Re:

      Sure they do. But as soon as they do, the groups they want to block change their strategy again. And again. And again.

      And now you're 15 AIs in, and the 3rd "mistake" is now being used by an entirely unrelated group for entirely unrelated reasons, and the 2nd and 7th directly contradict the 11th and 12th respectively, and the 9th is actually being simultaneously used by three different "sides" of the issue, and the the 14th shouldn't have been included at all because the human moderators messed it up....

      and your AI remains just as useless as before

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.