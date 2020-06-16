No, Google Didn't Demonetize The Federalist & It's Not An Example Of Anti-Conservative Bias
So, earlier today, NBC reported that Google had "banned" two well known websites from its ad platform, namely The Federalist and Zero Hedge. The story was a bit confusing. To be clear, both of those sites are awful and frequently post unmitigated garbage, conspiracy theories, and propaganda. But, it turns out the story was highly misleading, though it will almost certainly be used to push the false narrative that the big internet companies are engaged in "anti-conservative bias" in moderation practices. But that's wrong. Indeed, it appears what happened is exactly what Google has done to us in the past, in saying that because of certain comments people put on our stories, they were pulling any Google ads from appearing on that page. Now we've explained why this is a dumb policy, that only encourages bad comments on sites to try to demonetize them, but it's not got anything to do with "anti-conservative bias." Also, it's just pulling ads from a single page, not across the board.
But that's not how NBC presented it. Indeed, NBC's coverage is weird in its own way. It took a report from a UK-based operation that put together a blacklist of websites it says should be "defunded" for "racist fake news." Of course, "racist" is in the eye of the beholder, and "fake news" is not a very useful term here, but whatever. NBC reporters took this report and reached out to Google to ask about these particular pages, and that set off Google's usual review processes, and the recognition that some of the comments on the page violated Google's ad policies on "dangerous and derogatory" content (the same thing we got dinged for above). Google, as it does, alerted the Federalist to this content and warned that if it wasn't corrected, ads would be removed on that page (Google claims that Zero Hedge's page had already gone through this process prior to the communication from NBC). While the fact that Google did a review after NBC's request for comment may upset some, this is the nature of content moderation: much of it happens after an inbound report is made in some form or another.
Of course, as the story got bigger and bigger and spun out of control, even Google had to come out and clarify that The Federalist was never demonetized, but rather that they called out specific comments that would lead to ads being pulled on that page:
Our policies do not allow ads to run against dangerous or derogatory content, which includes comments on sites, and we offer guidance and best practices to publishers on how to comply. https://t.co/zPO669Yd0p
— Google Communications (@Google_Comms) June 16, 2020
Again, this sounds exactly like what happened to us last year. But, still, tons of people are calling the NBC story an example of anti-conservative bias. I'll bet none of those people called this "anti-tech reporter bias" when it happened to us last year.
It's amazing that the fact that a well known wealthy and large liberal NEWS ORGANIZATION attempted to rat out a couple of small non-liberal news organization and get some of their income opportunities removed and this news/opinion page here is saying it is nothing special.
Re:
Name one company that want their ads run alongside for example racist, homophobic slurs or any other objectionable content in a comment section. Because that's what its all about, the company who bought the ads didn't want to be associated with that kind of filth.
That you think it's somehow related to some nefarious agenda cooked up by "liberal news media" to punish conservative sites is hilarious, because for it to be true it would mean that conservative sites have more objectionable content from an ad-buyers perspective. Is this what you are suggesting? That conservative sites contain more "filth" ?
Re: Re:
Westboro Babtist Church?
United Klans of America, Inc ? (link provided in case you think I'm making that up)
'You sure you want to claim THAT on your side?'
If it wouldn't increase the spread of the comments in question I'd suggest that Google nicely undercut any 'anti-conservative bias' narrative by pointing out which comments were a problem, as depending on what was in them it could be argued that not wanting to be associated with those comments is 'anti-conservative' only if someone has a very abysmal definition of 'conservative'.
Re: 'You sure you want to claim THAT on your side?'
They wouldn't even tell us what comments were the problem when it happened to us, so I imagine they won't do so publicly either.
Re: Re: 'You sure you want to claim THAT on your side?'
Unfortunately for everyone you're almost certainly correct, even as the alternative is to let those slamming them control the narrative and make up whatever stories best suit the 'conservative persecution' narrative.
Re: 'You sure you want to claim THAT on your side?'
You may not need teh goog to point out which specific comments. Take a survey of the sorts of comments which might get moderated in many places. Make "conservatives" read and assess them. Ask them if this is the "conservative" viewpoint. Make them own it, or disown it.
Reading the comments on googles twitter thread is absolutely painful. "How often does this happen to LEFT leaning sites?" and people accusing them of being speech police.
The media, never passing up a chance to take a shot at that newfangled internet thing.
It's just a phase, people will grow out of it and return to our loving arms soon enough.
Global Pandemic, Americans Dying, Virus Spiking Again, Black Lives Matter, QI, Police Brutality, Racist Uprising...
What are we covering?
OMG CONSERVATIVE BIAS ONLINE!!!!!
The last time I saw something this tone deaf was when the leader of Oz went on vacation as his country turned into a cinder.
Perhaps we can stop bitching about people who don't understand how civics work & focus on the people dying b/c our leaders seem to believe if we don't test for the disease it will go away.
MUH FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS VIOLATED ONLINE!!!
Shut the fsck up, stop giving them any airtime...
Perhaps the bodies piling up around the country deserve to have more attention focused on them than some poor put upon white guy who can't handle the rules about wearing a mask but has no problem saying blacks should just follow the rules.
Stop paying attention to the assholes who feel they are being attacked b/c they aren't allowed to tell people they want to rip their heads off & crap down their neck & the platform gives them a timeout.
Or perhaps the media cares more about inconvenienced white folks than death tolls... I mean Congress does so why not?
