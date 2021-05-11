Nike, USPS Reach A Licensing Deal For USPS-Inspired Sneakers
Disgraced Yale Law Professor Now Defending Anti-Vaxxers In Court With His Nonsense Section 230 Ideas

Despite Empty FCC Promises, Broadband Prices Jumped 19% During Trump Era

Broadband

from the do-not-pass-go,-do-not-collect-$200 dept

Tue, May 11th 2021 6:39amKarl Bode

To justify its decision to effectively lobotomize itself at telecom lobbyist behest, the Trump FCC made all manner of promises. A major one was that if we gutted regulatory oversight of Comcast and AT&T, we'd see a massive boost in broadband investment. Shockingly, that never happened, despite repeated, ongoing claims by Ajit Pai and friends to the contrary.

Another major promise was that kissing the ass of major broadband monopolies would somehow magically boost competition, lower rates, and aid consumers. Well, guess what:

"The average US home-Internet bill increased 19 percent during the first three years of the Trump administration, disproving former Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai's claim that deregulation lowered prices, according to a new report by advocacy group Free Press. For tens of millions of families that aren't wealthy, "these increases are felt deeply, forcing difficult decisions about which services to forgo so they can maintain critical Internet access services," Free Press wrote."

The report in question is based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Consumer Expenditures Survey data that shows that broadband prices jumped at four times the rate of inflation during the Trump era.

It's indisputable that when you let a handful of telecom giants create largely unaccountable regional monopolies on broadband access, prices will go up. That's doubly true when the Congressional lawmakers and regulators purportedly in charge of protecting the public interest instead make decisions that largely benefit said monopolies. Despite this reality being indisputable, this is still often treated as something worthy of debate among ISP-allied industry leaders and many in the press. And it's often not even mentioned when many talk about the "digital divide" and how to fix it.

And of course as prices for consumers went up (during a pandemic and historic layoffs, no less), the costs for big ISPs dropped. But instead of reinvesting that money back into the network and employees (a purported perk of both the Trump tax cuts and the gutting of the FCC), executives and shareholders pocketed the proceeds:

"Capital investment by Internet providers has dropped, "with substantial declines at large companies like AT&T (where 2020 investment was 52 percent below the 2016 total for the company on an inflation-adjusted basis) and Comcast (where 2020 cable segment investment was 22 percent below 2016's level on an inflation-adjusted basis)," the report said."

Even during the Obama era, where its FCC at least tried to protect consumers (net neutrality, privacy) prices rose significantly (albeit not as quickly) because there's just no real interest in standing up to deep-pocketed campaign contributions or addressing high prices due to monopolization. Especially when those companies are dutifully tethered to your intelligence-gathering and law enforcement systems.

The broadband industry and its allies often attempt to claim prices dropped, usually by looking at very exclusive metrics that don't tell the full story (including studies that don't include the ocean of misleading fees that jack up advertised prices). But the impact of mindless consolidation, endless megamergers, corruption, and regulatory capture couldn't be more clear.

Despite this giant head fake repeating itself every few years (former FCC Chairman turned top cable lobbyist Michael Powell engaged in this same mindless deregulation with the same empty promises), nobody in a position of American leadership seems remotely interested in learning from experience. And the press, purportedly tasked with doling out the truth to Americans, can often barely mention that corruption and monopolization are the primary reasons for America's ongoing broadband mediocrity, and the fact most of us pay way more for broadband than our overseas counterparts.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: ajit pai, broadband, competition, fcc, prices

6 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 May 2021 @ 7:00am

    And now we wait for Richard "Simp" Bennett to embarrass himself.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 11 May 2021 @ 7:14am

    S'GQP'P: Say one thing, do opposite.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 May 2021 @ 7:57am

    techdirt cant do anything about it, except to make as many people as possible aware of what happened. hopefully, the arseholes in 'politically prominent positions' will take note, especially those who backed Pai and the then FCC. why the hell cant Pai be prosecuted for what he did? he openly lied, using his position to enable his ability to lie, all the while doing nothing to assist the public, as was his job, and everything to help the major ISPs to give even more poor service, charge higher prices and give worse customer services than ever!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      sumgai (profile), 11 May 2021 @ 10:03am

      Re:

      .... why the hell cant Pai be prosecuted for what he did?

      Two words: Qualified Immunity.

      You can thank the USSC for that one. You can communicate with your Congresscritter to let them know that you want them to pass the bill that will end this kind of crap. Don't know if it will do any good, but it's a guarantee that if you don't, the bill's chances of success is that much lower, eh?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 11 May 2021 @ 8:33am

    Lie to me once, shame on you
    Lie to me twice, shame on me
    Lie to me for decades, shame on voters keeping them in office.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 May 2021 @ 12:02pm

    They probably can get away with this because Comcast has "internet essentials" for $10 a month for low-income people, and a $45/month prepaid internet-only that makes it affordable. Maybe they don't advertise it enough but they'll want to pick up the streaming crowd somehow. Comcast also has free public wifi right now at any public hotspot.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Nike, USPS Reach A Licensing Deal For USPS-Inspired Sneakers
Disgraced Yale Law Professor Now Defending Anti-Vaxxers In Court With His Nonsense Section 230 Ideas
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 282: The Facebook Oversight Board's Trump Decision (0)
12:07 Texas Attorney General Unblocks Twitter Users Who Sued Him; Still Blocking Others (6)
10:44 Australian Crime Commission: Only Criminals Use Encrypted Communications (21)
10:39 Daily Deal: Pay What You Want The 2021 Learn to Code JavaScript Bundle (0)
09:33 Disgraced Yale Law Professor Now Defending Anti-Vaxxers In Court With His Nonsense Section 230 Ideas (9)
06:39 Despite Empty FCC Promises, Broadband Prices Jumped 19% During Trump Era (6)

Monday

20:04 Nike, USPS Reach A Licensing Deal For USPS-Inspired Sneakers (9)
15:36 The Stunning Inability Of Canada's Heritage Minister To Answer Questions About His Internet Regulation Bill (8)
13:45 Twitch Takes Steps To Make It Even Easier To Issue DMCA Strikes Against Streamers (14)
12:15 Baltimore Prosecutor Asks FCC To Go After Local News Broadcasters She Doesn't Like (15)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.