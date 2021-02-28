Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the things-were-said dept

This week, both our winners on the insightful side come from our post about the latest story showing Facebook bent over backwards to have different rules for "conservative voices" on the platform, to avoid accusations of anti-conservative bias. The first place comment comes from bhull242, responding to the assertion that the terms "misinformation and hate" just mean something you disagree with:

How are death threats, advocacy for genocide, the organization of an attack on the nation’s Capitol, claiming vaccines cause autism, claiming that there is a secret sex trafficking ring run by high-ranking Democrats in the nonexistent basement of a pizzaria in DC, claiming that Sandy Hook and other mass shootings were hoaxes, claiming that all/most homosexuals/bisexuals/transgender people/blacks/Hispanics/Jews/Muslims are out to destroy America and/or kill white Christian Americans, claiming that chemicals in the water are turning the frogs gay, claiming that COVID-19 is a hoax, etc. not misinformation or hate? How is treating American far-right people and their followers differently from literally everyone else not bending over backwards to create a special rule?

In second place, it's Baron von Robber responding to the more specific invocation of the Hunter Biden laptop story as proof of anti-conservative bias:

Because the Hunter laptop was a joke. Even the reporters for the NY Post wouldn't sign their names to it, it was so bad. It was failed before it started.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we've got two more comments from that post. The conversation about the Hunter Biden story continued, with the original commenter insisting they believed it due to a lack of evidence disproving it, garnering this excellent anonymous response:

Human perception of truth is not binary. You don't have to believe something is true just because you haven't seen proof that it isn't, anymore than you have to believe something is untrue just because you haven't seen proof that it is. The more common and likeliest scenario is that you don't have enough information to make a good judgment either way, in which case choosing to pretend it must be true because you haven't seen evidence to contradict your bias is just you wanting to believe bullshit.

Next, we've got a comment from Bloof who is clearly, understandably, tired of this nonsense:

So big tech are biased against conservatives, while simultaneously being run by soulless right wing libertarians, prioritising conservative content (Who hasn't gotten a Prager U propaganda piece or Ben Shapiro clip recommended to them after watching actual news?) and downgrading leftleaning outlets, changing their rules to avoid banning conservatives as much as possible and quietly rescinding even the mildest of punishments handed out to anyone on the right as swiftly as they can even though they're still doing the things they were punished for in the first place? Let's be honest, you will scream bias until the day conservatives are in the same position online as they are on talk radio, left completely immune to suffering the consequences of their online and left wing content is excluded from major platforms entirely.

Over on the funny side, both our winning comments come in response to a different post: the story of Tennessee politicians asking state colleges to forbid student athletes from kneeling during the national anthem. An early anonymous comment took first place for funny, and racked up a whole lot of insightful votes too:

"The flag represents freedom...No, not that freedom...No, not that one either...Okay, okay. The flag represents our freedom to tell you what to do when you participate in our most holy religion: college sportsball."

In second place, it's another anonymous commenter with another reaction:

I was in church the other day and I was shocked, shocked to see so many people kneeling. They knelt when they came in. They knelt whenever Jesus was in the room. How disrespectful. They clearly hate God.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with a comment from crade about Oracle helping Chinese law enforcement dig through private data:

The most surprising thing about this article is that Oracle is actually working on something that isn't a lawsuit

Finally, we come full circle back to the post about Facebook making exceptions for conservative content, where Stephen T. Stone offered up a quotation:

“I have become Overton, shifter of windows.” – Zuckerberg, probably

That's all for this week, folks!