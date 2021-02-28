Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
This week, both our winners on the insightful side come from our post about the latest story showing Facebook bent over backwards to have different rules for "conservative voices" on the platform, to avoid accusations of anti-conservative bias. The first place comment comes from bhull242, responding to the assertion that the terms "misinformation and hate" just mean something you disagree with:
How are death threats, advocacy for genocide, the organization of an attack on the nation’s Capitol, claiming vaccines cause autism, claiming that there is a secret sex trafficking ring run by high-ranking Democrats in the nonexistent basement of a pizzaria in DC, claiming that Sandy Hook and other mass shootings were hoaxes, claiming that all/most homosexuals/bisexuals/transgender people/blacks/Hispanics/Jews/Muslims are out to destroy America and/or kill white Christian Americans, claiming that chemicals in the water are turning the frogs gay, claiming that COVID-19 is a hoax, etc. not misinformation or hate? How is treating American far-right people and their followers differently from literally everyone else not bending over backwards to create a special rule?
In second place, it's Baron von Robber responding to the more specific invocation of the Hunter Biden laptop story as proof of anti-conservative bias:
Because the Hunter laptop was a joke. Even the reporters for the NY Post wouldn't sign their names to it, it was so bad. It was failed before it started.
For editor's choice on the insightful side, we've got two more comments from that post. The conversation about the Hunter Biden story continued, with the original commenter insisting they believed it due to a lack of evidence disproving it, garnering this excellent anonymous response:
Human perception of truth is not binary. You don't have to believe something is true just because you haven't seen proof that it isn't, anymore than you have to believe something is untrue just because you haven't seen proof that it is.
The more common and likeliest scenario is that you don't have enough information to make a good judgment either way, in which case choosing to pretend it must be true because you haven't seen evidence to contradict your bias is just you wanting to believe bullshit.
Next, we've got a comment from Bloof who is clearly, understandably, tired of this nonsense:
So big tech are biased against conservatives, while simultaneously being run by soulless right wing libertarians, prioritising conservative content (Who hasn't gotten a Prager U propaganda piece or Ben Shapiro clip recommended to them after watching actual news?) and downgrading leftleaning outlets, changing their rules to avoid banning conservatives as much as possible and quietly rescinding even the mildest of punishments handed out to anyone on the right as swiftly as they can even though they're still doing the things they were punished for in the first place?
Let's be honest, you will scream bias until the day conservatives are in the same position online as they are on talk radio, left completely immune to suffering the consequences of their online and left wing content is excluded from major platforms entirely.
Over on the funny side, both our winning comments come in response to a different post: the story of Tennessee politicians asking state colleges to forbid student athletes from kneeling during the national anthem. An early anonymous comment took first place for funny, and racked up a whole lot of insightful votes too:
"The flag represents freedom...No, not that freedom...No, not that one either...Okay, okay. The flag represents our freedom to tell you what to do when you participate in our most holy religion: college sportsball."
In second place, it's another anonymous commenter with another reaction:
I was in church the other day and I was shocked, shocked to see so many people kneeling. They knelt when they came in. They knelt whenever Jesus was in the room. How disrespectful. They clearly hate God.
For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with a comment from crade about Oracle helping Chinese law enforcement dig through private data:
The most surprising thing about this article is that Oracle is actually working on something that isn't a lawsuit
Finally, we come full circle back to the post about Facebook making exceptions for conservative content, where Stephen T. Stone offered up a quotation:
“I have become Overton, shifter of windows.” – Zuckerberg, probably
That's all for this week, folks!
I recently started following this site because I thought the coverage was even-handed, and didn’t hue to any parrticular political persuasion. I guess I was “misinformed"
Re:
And which "political persuasion" are you suggesting techdirt is "hue"ing?
Be warned: I will interpret things that sounds to me like "Techdirt is biased in favor of sanity" as such.
If you can’t deal with the fact that members/supporters of a certain political party openly associate with hatemongers, violent insurrectionists, conspiracy theorists, and Kevin Sorbo, don’t blame Techdirt for your issues.
Re:
Yeah, it's too bad that the radical left Democreatures incited Antifa to storm the Capitol in order to make Trump look bad.
The problem is that there is no "even-handed coverage" when the hands in question are attached to completely separate realities.
To even have a chance at even-handedness, you need to balance different plans for dealing with the same reality.
If you want to balance both sides of a scale, there must be a connecting beam.
There is no such beam of a common reality connecting the news and information sources of left- and right-leaning parties and their supporters.
That makes balanced reporting impossible. You cannot sensibly report in a balanced manner about clashing realities.
At some point of time, you have to make the decision of whether you want to provide reinforcement to reality skeptics. And there is too much of a market for that already for the sustainable good of the U.S.
"[Democrats] incited Antifa to storm the Capitol"
Bah! We didn't need to. Antifa mind-control laser satellites compelled the MAGA rally crowd to march on the Capitol!🛰 Their aluminum-foil headgear failed to block the signal, rather served as an antenna, making it stronger!🧢📶
We have legions!🪖🪖🪖 We have buses!🚍🚍🚍
Re:
So,
Of which group can you not find here?
I really think we have a mixed bag of nuts and Screw(balls).
Everyone gets to Express a comment, but they also get to Stand behind the comment. Prefer you dont run away, dont get upset, just comment on WHY, you THINK how you THINK.
Not the idea of 'HE' told me, is a good idea.
It seems we have LOTS of comments and idea on how things are. Its allot of sides to look at. THEN figure out if it makes since. YOU make the choice of what you THINK is good/bad/right/wrong. NOT 'He told me so'.
With all the internet out there, and BEFORE the politicians MESS IT UP(as in the real world). Find opinions, Truth, all the sides of a coin, before you decide heads or tails.(there is a 3rd side)
Left Or Right?
Right wing? Left wing? I don't care!
Just gimme a piece of the chicken already! I'm fucking hungry!
Re: Left Or Right?
Why would you want chicken if you can call it an eagle?
Re:
I personally believe you arrived to comment once with a predetermined agenda.
Stalemate.
And still
4 police
4 guns
4 tasers
NO FIRE EXTINGUISHER
The human perception of truth and flag represents freedom comments were made by the same anonymous coward.
I would say the nature of the comments pretty much reinforces what I said
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So what if it does? Stop hatereading Techdirt if you don’t like it. Instead, read a site that leans more towards your political affiliation. On this site, whenever someone of either party fucks up, we call it out — regardless of whether we’re generally aligned with the policies and platform of that party. Your not being able to withstand criticism of that party is a “you” problem. Nobody but you can solve that problem.
Re:
Yep.
Iv had to say to many, I dont care who is the up and coming politico.
THEY ALL SUCK.
THEY all do it for the money, ever since THEY(not us) made this a PAID FOR JOB.
Our job is to 'catch them all'. The problem is we have More and better sources Now then we did in the past.
The NEWS is NEWS, not a political agenda, NOT an opinion.
When you/they/them/anyone can Declare an opinion, AND not Justify/reason what they say. Its abit hard to listen to.
China did it, Russia did it, Blacks did it, Any group not listed DID IT.
so you arnt going by the name of a person that did it, you point at a Million people. NOT the perpetrator/individual?
Your Mama did it. so THERE.
