The Best Summary Of Australia's News Link Tax / 'Bargaining Code'
I've been somewhat amazed at the response to Facebook's decision in Australia to first block news links, in response to a dangerous new law, and then to cave in and cut deals with news organizations to pay for links. Most amazing to me is that otherwise reasonable people in Australia got very angry at me, insisting that I was misrepresenting the tax. They keep insisting it's not a tax, and that it's a "competition" response to "unfair bargaining power." Except, as I've discussed previously, there's nothing to bargain over when you should never have to pay for links. The links are free. There's no bargaining imbalance, because there's nothing to bargain over. And, it's clearly a tax if the only end result is that Google and Facebook have to fork over money because the government tells them to. That's... a tax.
Anyway, that's why I'm happy to see The Juice Media, an Australian outfit that is famous for making hilarious "Honest Government Ads", usually for the Australian government (but sometimes for elsewhere) has put out a new "ad" about the link tax in which they explain how it was a fight to take money from one set of giant rich companies, and give it to another set of giant rich companies, and not to do anything useful in between:
It's worth watching. It also highlights some of the other awful aspects of the "code" which will give news organizations more access to data, as well as advance notice of algorithmic changes that no one else gets -- allowing them to better hijack attention away from anyone else. The whole deal is dangerous and corrupt, and no one should be supporting it.
It's not a tax, it's surprise mandatory wealth transferal!
They keep insisting it's not a tax, and that it's a "competition" response to "unfair bargaining power."
Ah yes, it can be so very unfair when the other side has something you desperately need and want but they can do just fine without you, leaving you with little to any 'bargaining power'(read: ability to dictate terms in your favor), truly the best use of government power at that point is to step in and force them to give you what you desired while giving them nothing, you know, to keep things 'fair'.
As for the 'it's not a tax' thing I can only marvel at how hatred of a company can warp apparently someone's mind like that such that they're left trying to claim that the government demanding that one industry subsidize another doesn't count as a tax.
Last as for the video summary edutainment gold there as expected from that lot, I especially enjoyed the part where they pointed out that the same traits people were ripping into Facebook and Google for(lots of power, pay little if any taxes, fake news) were ones shared in spades by the person/industry that was going to be on the receiving end of all that free money.
Goddammit, TOG, I didn’t know you worked at EA.
Could the new law be taken to court?
The bullshit spun up to justify the link tax reads a lot like the bullshit spun up by the fascists that want to repeal the first amendment wrt online platforms:
"Google and Facebook are bigger than an arbitrary size I made up, so let's exaggerate that they have sole control over the market, so we can invent blame that it's them that are responsible for news's failure in the marketplace, therefore they have no right to walk away from being forced to provide service at their own expense."
"Facebook and twitter are bigger than an arbitrary size I made up, so let's exaggerate that they have sole control over the public square, so we can invent blame that it's them that are responsible for white supremacy's failure in the marketplace of ideas, therefore they have no right to say no to being forced to provide service at their own expense."
There's been nothing offered in support of this scam except for "Durr google evil" and the classicthief's rationalization of "You have money. I want money. Therefore you owe me. Therefore it's my right to take it from you."
robots.txt
So, don't want to have your stuff indexed by Google without some 'conversation' about them paying you to display it somewhere... use the robots.txt file...
Nothing is stopping you from trying to innovate.... come up with some way to search/deliver the news better than Google.
This whole, 'you gotta pay us' nonsense needs to stop... at some point, there's gonna be whining about not being included and that Google must include them in their search...
And there's always putting up a paywall (you know, to make it clear that your website is not in it for long)
'Pay us or do without!' 'Do without then.' 'Hey, no fair!'
This whole, 'you gotta pay us' nonsense needs to stop... at some point, there's gonna be whining about not being included and that Google must include them in their search...
Oh there's already been lots of that, you need only look to the past to see the reaction to past extortion attempts like this when Google was smart enough to refuse to play along and the newspapers threw fits that they were no longer being listed on Google's services.
How very quickly they went from 'Google is stealing from us by using snippets/links without pay us!' to 'Google is being entirely unreasonable by removing links/snippets to our stuff just because we demanded they pay for it. It's extortion, blackmail!'
Yes, Maz, corporations must OBEY gov'ts.
I know that comes as shock to you, rabid Ivy League corporatist that you are.
They're NOT persons having innate rights, because they have NO "nate" (birth). They are LEGAL FICTIONS, entirely malleable, subject to the whole panoply of commercial law, having ONLY grants of privileges.
There is NO statute making corporations "persons". It's ONLY a decision by lawyers, not exactly wrong if just for convenience. -- Just like "qualified immunity" for cops! It's NOT statute. ONLY support for these grants of privileges comes from lawyers. -- But of course fascists / corporatists want to grab more power so keep asserting the notion.
At any time legislators can change the "terms of service" on corporations, including completely wipe out. Takes only popular will.
Re: Yes, Maz, corporations must OBEY gov'ts.
By the way: Facebook Australia is paying about 1.5% effective tax rate on about 3.6 BILLION profits. You think they're going to scorn over 3 billion in profits by not shelling out another percent? Sheesh. Stockholders wouldn't allow it, for start. Maz objects to ANY level of taxation on his precious fascist corporations.
No citation is needed for facts that GOOGLE will readily come up with. Don't be stupid again, "AC_Unknown", which is just Geigner's sock-puppet. Try to form a sentence at least.
Re: Re: Yes, Maz, corporations must OBEY gov'ts.
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. Where is your proof of your assertions?
Tax the fuck out of Facebook. Make Zuckerberg poor again, for all I give a fuck. But if a government plans to tax the mechanism upon which the Internet is built, people here will call that shit out no matter how many ridiculous (and likely projective) insults you sling towards others.
After all, you’re the one talking about fascism in damn near the same breath as a government takeover of privately owned corporations.
It's also worth pointing out that, as noted in the video if the issue(or one of them anyway) was really about Facebook and Google not paying taxes thanks to tax loopholes in the system the proper response to that would have been to close those loopholes, but since that would likely impact other, more 'government friendly' companies/individuals a new 'tax' was implemented instead where the money could go directly to another industry/individual, showing that the objection wasn't the use of tax loopholes but that those particular companies were making use of them.
