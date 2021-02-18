The Bizarre Reaction To Facebook's Decision To Get Out Of The News Business In Australia
from the it's-quite-reasonable dept
None of this should have been a surprise. Back in September we wrote about Facebook publicly saying that if Australia went forward with its ridiculous attack on the open internet, and instituted a "news link tax" on Facebook and Google, that it would block news links on Facebook in Australia... and basically everyone ignored it. So, yesterday, when Facebook announced that it was no longer allowing news to be shared in Australia (and relatedly, no longer allowing the sharing of Australian news services on Facebook), it should not have been a surprise.
And yet... it seemed to make tons of people freak out for all the wrong reasons. Almost everyone started blaming and attacking Facebook. And, look, I get it, Facebook is a terrible, terrible company and deserves lots of blame for lots of bad things that it does. But this ain't it. There are a lot of examples of this, but because he's the top member of the House of Representatives working on antitrust issues, I'll specifically call out Rep. David Cicilline's response:
If it is not already clear, Facebook is not compatible with democracy.
Threatening to bring an entire country to its knees to agree to Facebook’s terms is the ultimate admission of monopoly power. https://t.co/0JjTqtQhku
— David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) February 17, 2021
That says:
If it is not already clear, Facebook is not compatible with democracy.
Threatening to bring an entire country to its knees to agree to Facebook’s terms is the ultimate admission of monopoly power.
But that's completely nonsensical. We can argue about whether or not Facebook is "compatible with democracy" but the simple facts of the situation are that Australia -- pushed heavily by Rupert Murdoch -- has decided to put in place a plan to tax Google and Facebook for any links to news. The bill has all sorts of problems, but there are two huge ones that should concern basically anyone who supports a free and open internet.
First is the link tax. This is fundamentally against the principles of an open internet. The government saying that you can't link to a news site unless you pay a tax should be seen as inherently problematic for a long list of reasons. At a most basic level, it's demanding payment for traffic. There are two entire industries out there based entirely around trying to get more traffic from these companies: "search engine optimization" and "social media management." The reasons there are those industries is because everyone else in the world has figured out that having prominent links on search engines and social media is valuable in its own right and that it's up to the sites that get those links, and the corresponding traffic, to make use of it.
But here, a bunch of lazy newspaper execs who failed to adapt and to figure out better internet business models not only want the traffic, they also want to get paid for it.
This is like saying that not only should NBC have to run an advertisement for Techdirt, but it should have to pay me for it. If that seems totally nonsensical, that's because it is. The link tax makes no sense.
And, most importantly, as any economist will tell you, taxing something doesn't just bring in revenue, it decreases whatever you tax. This is why we have things like cigarette taxes and pollution taxes. It's a tool to get less of something. So, in this case, Australia is saying it wants to tax links to news on Facebook, and Facebook responds in the exact way any reasonable economist would predict: it says that's just not worth it and bans links. That's not incompatible with democracy. It's not bringing a country to its knees. The country said "this is how much news links cost" and Facebook said "oh, that's too expensive, so we'll stop."
Contrary to the idea that this is an "attack" on journalism or news in Australia, it's not. The news still exists in Australia. News companies still have websites. People can still visit those websites.
Indeed, the people who are saying that this move by Facebook is somehow an "attack" on news or an attack on Australian sovereignty seem to be admitting more than they'd really like: that they think Facebook must be a dominant source of news in the country.
I mean, if Facebook is really such a problem, shouldn't they all be celebrating? This is Facebook saying "okay, okay, we'll completely remove ourselves from the news business." Since everyone was complaining that Facebook was too much of a presence in the news business... isn't that... a victory?
And we haven't even gotten to the other problematic part of the law -- which is that it requires Facebook and Google to give newspapers heads up to algorithmic changes. This is completely disconnected from reality. Facebook and Google may make multiple algorithm changes every day, just to keep their services running. Having to tell newspapers (and them alone) about those changes with a few weeks notice is basically giving those news organizations the keys to the kingdom: it's telling them how to game the algorithms. If you think bogus clickbait is a problem now, just imagine what it's like when all of the Australian press get to know the secrets behind the algorithm, and get to prepare for any changes.
The whole story is absolutely ridiculous. And the most incredible thing is that no matter what Facebook did here it would have gotten yelled at. And the proof is not hard to find. Because just an hour or two before Facebook made this announcement, Google went the other way -- coming to an agreement to pay Rupert Murdoch for featuring Murdoch-owned news organizations content on Google. And people freaked out, complaining about Google helping fund Rupert Murdoch's disinformation empire. Except... that's the whole point of the law? So it's a bit bizarre that the same people are mad about both Facebook's decision to not give free money to Rupert and Google caving to do exactly that:
So... it's bad to pay Murdoch. And it's bad not to pay Murdoch. There is no consistency or principle behind all this other than people so focused on "Facebook and Google must be evil, so even when they do the exact opposite of each other, both are more evidence of evil."
This fight was not "Facebook v. Australia." Or "Facebook v. journalism" even though some ignorant or dishonest people are making it out to be the case. This was always "Rupert Murdoch v. the open web." We may not like Facebook in the role of the defender of the open web (and it's far from the best representative for the open web). But Facebook saying that it won't pay a link tax is a defense of the open web and against Rupert Murdoch. It's the right move, and whatever else you may think of Facebook, the company deserves credit for taking the right stand here.
Filed Under: australia, link tax, links, news, open internet, rupert murdoch
Companies: facebook, google, news corp.
Reader Comments
'corruption all the way down' is oh, so right! and the biggest politician who has given himself over to corruption seems to me to be Scott Morrison, Australia's prime Minister! how can he go against Facebook or any other company in favor of an asshole like Murdoch? he wants to have complete control of everything, just like Trump! a good pair together!
That's not it. People wanted Facebook to cave and Google to oppose. Had that happened everyone would be happy!
That, or we're all supposed to be hailing Emperor Murdoch.
A side effect of the ban is that the newspapers can no longer run a Facebook page to drive traffic to their sites. They were a source of the links they want taxed.
Re:
Problem: Facebook has banned step 1.
Weirdly the law would have requires them to reveal algorithm changes but then specifically exempts them from having to reveal trade secrets. So these notifications of algorithm changes might have been as brief as "we are changing the algorithm".
Re:
Just like Tom Brady was “questionable” in the injury report for pretty much his entire career with Bill Belichick.
I'm ok with Facebook's decision but not particularly happy with Google's. I feel that opens up a host of issues for Google but that's their problem now.
Re:
It's not just google's problem, anyone doing a good job at anything is going to have a line of countries with their hands out asking them to prop up the old guard failing industry that can't figure out how to adapt to the internet
Re: Re:
Isn't that plain old bakshish or government corruption? Why do we even need laws for lawlessness?
If an entire country is brought to its knees because of a single corporation, that is a sign of a bigger and entirely different problem than a link tax.
Re:
Because a single company won't let them use a web app for sharing tidbits about their day that it created itself? Get a grip australia. Not having facebook capitulate to your demands is not going to be the aussie apocalypse.. It's mostly an inconvenience for everyone and only a big problem for the politicians who caused it
Re: Re:
You just don't understand what was said. The country under threat isn't Australia, its Murdochia. After all, in his own head, I'm fairly sure Murdoch would think (if he thought in French) "L'Etat, c'est moi!" and no doubt also "Apres moi, le deluge".
Facebook and others may have missed the "anti-discrimination" clause in the proposed law.
It's not "you can't discriminate between different Australian news services". It is "you can't even discriminate between Australian news services and the news services of the rest of the world." And eliminating Australian news services from Facebook is discrimination.
Watch facebook go that one step further - either following Google (old: stepping out of Australia) or following Google (new: bowing to Rupert Murdock).
Re:
Technically, that would mean that the law is in conflict with itself. By paying for Australian news links and giving them advanced notice, that is discriminating against non-Australian news sources.
Re: Re:
There are subtle differences between US and OZ IP laws and then there is the anti discrimination laws as an extra, ianal, but international lawers are pad a lot
Re:
There’s no discrimination because they made it so that Australian users can’t see any news links, even from international news orgs.
For Australian users, Facebook is treating all of the news orgs equally. They are all blocked.
Re: Re:
Really who needs Facebook, it's overvalued, the stockholders cannot afford any additional costs on the bottom line, there might be a reappraisal of the share value
I wish Google had cut off Australian news
Sometimes the only way to teach is to let the student get hurt.
It's not like it wouldn't be easily reversible. But if Google just shut off news links to Australian news media, I'm sure the law would be repealed in less than a month.
Facebook banning news links in Australia is the right thing to do if this law is in place.
Re: I wish Google had cut off Australian news
Australia has a bicameral parliament, like the US, this legislation had only passed in the lower house, so It was not law yet. Now Facebook is not the internet, its just a profit making entity that doesn't want to pay for resources it uses up. Journalist, reporters should be paid for their efforts, Facebook refused to participate when the government asked for input from "old and new" media, So Facebook spat the dummy yesterday, if Facebook want to walk away from a 4 billion a year profit, STUFF THEM.
Re: Re: I wish Google had cut off Australian news
I meant 4 billion business, Facebook has no profit so it dodges taxes just like the other multinational businesses.
Re: Re: I wish Google had cut off Australian news
How does my telling someone how to find your story 'use up' your story? I'd also like to hear how my sending someone to your web site makes it impossible for you to make money off that visit, yet the same person stumbling across your web site by accident is someone you can make money from.
Re: Re: I wish Google had cut off Australian news
Resouces it uses up? What the actual what are you on?
'Oops, I sent them so much free traffic they disappeared.'
I'm curious, if I link to an article you wrote how many times do I have to include that link before the article has been 'used up' and no longer exists?
Re: Re: I wish Google had cut off Australian news
What resources does Facebook use up that it does not pay for?
Re: I wish Google had cut off Australian news
Google was already working on a "News Showcase" program where they pay for access to complete articles from selected publishers. They aren't simply paying for links that show up in search or the current version of Google News. My guess is that they'll simply point countries who want to start charging link taxes to this program and if those countries still want to charge for links in search, they'll cut them off from everything.
Facebook is right. Conservatives are wrong
The only people favoring what prime minister Morrison is doing in Australia are Rupert Murdoch and right wing psycho sites like Breitbart and TheGatewayPundit run by radical kook Jim Hoft. The TheGatewaypundit lies like anything about the November Election and truth be told should be fined and banned. Facebook did right this time and Google did wrong period. Rupert Murdoch is scum and Fox News should be banned off most TV cable stations for its lies. Let’s hope the internet prevails
Incompatible with democracy
I think Murdoch is incompatible with democracy.
Re: Incompatible with democracy
Nonsense. Democracy is "one man, one vote". Murdoch is in absolute agreement, so long as he is the "one man".
Re:
Personally I consider elected officals declaring private businesses "incompatible with democracy" for not providing them with favorable coverage and moderation incompatible with democracy. Being able to use government power to help get reelected in any way other than past performance and human incumbency bias is a clear first step to autocracy.
You can use a VPN to circumvent that.
Before you travel to Australia, you can set up a VPN on your home network so you can still access Facebook while you are down there and it will look to Facebook like you are on your home computer and Facebook will never be the wiset
Using your own home VPN is better than a commercial VPN because your home computer will not be on the list of knownpnownl proxies and vpns from vendors like blockscript
Doing this does not break any laws in Australia. There is no law in Australia against bypassing IP blocking.
Don't get me started on.either the cfaa or dmca as neither law applies is in Australia. When you are in Australia you are only subject to Australian laws.
As a USA/australia dual national i am only subject to Australian laws when I am down down there even though I am a us citizen
As an Aussie citizen I only have to obey Australian laws when I am down there even though I am a us citizen as well
Re:
Actually you are still subject to a number of US laws, and if you break them you may can be charged and/or arrested when or if you return to the states. One of them is the Foreign Corrupt Practices act. You are also liable for US income tax - though the US does have agreements with most countries that avoid their citizens being liable for dual taxation. Not perfect agreements, mind you. I once had a manager (several levels above mine) who was paid through an off-shore business to avoid having to pay both US and UK taxes while he was working in England.
Totally predictable
Australia is clearly in the wrong here. Like the debate of Sec. 230, people pretend like we don't know what the world was like before the modern internet. You really only have to go back to the late 90s to find law review articles talking about the copyright dangers of deep linking and content framing.
You want to know what a link tax is? Take a look at the Washington Post v. TotalNEWS case. (Some information here: https://itlaw.wikia.org/wiki/Washington_Post_v._Total_News). That's literally the model of liability that Australia was seeking. That's not going to work. That's not how any of this works.
What Australia seems to actually want is ASCAP-style licensing for shared/syndicated news content. As someone who both appreciates the "simplicity" of one-stop music licensing and frustrated by the incompleteness of the same, there is some sense to that. But the result could be no different for Facebook. If the rate is too high, you don't buy.
Oh you stupid, stupid fools...
And like that Google just ensured that the previous lawsuits and laws they'd faced and fought regarding link/snippet taxes will be coming back in droves. Cave once and show that you can be pressured into paying for traffic and everyone is going to want a cut of that and as such I have zero sympathy for what Google just brought upon themselves.
Moving to Facebook never thought I'd utter these words but I am absolutely on their side here and think they made the correct decision. If someone decides to turn a symbiotic relationship into a parasitic one then it is very much the right call on the soon-to-be victim's part to tell them no and cut them off, which is exactly what they did. The idea that Facebook refusing to subsidize another industry/individual makes them 'an enemy of democracy' is so absurd as to be flat out laughable. Facebook was presented with a no-win situation where they stood to gain nothing and lose a bunch, both immediately and in the future, only a fool or a liar would think that they should have just stood there and accepted that and if people want to blame someone for Facebook banning news links/snippets on their platforms they should look to the politicians and the politicians' owner who forced Facebook into that position.
Lastly as always the responses to rebuffed attempted extortion shows the real motivations behind them. If a platform including links and snippets without paying for them is such a terrible thing then people and companies should be downright thrilled to see those links/snippets disappear, that they're instead freaking out and/or being told to freak out shows that the goal was instead wanting the links and getting paid for them.
Re: Oh you stupid, stupid fools...
Google didn't really cave. They're paying a token sum (reportedly far less than reported) ostensibly for a new service where they actually use the news.
It took them longest to reach a deal with Murdoch. Probably because they tried to find the journalism first. They didn't have a search engine powerful enough to find any.
$1 to one person, not much. $1 each to hundreds of people...
If they're still paying then yeah, they caved, and in so doing made clear that they can be pressured to pay out. Even if it is currently 'a token sum' it's more than they were paying before, and with precedent set you can be sure that others will be lining up for 'their share' as well.
Re: Oh you stupid, stupid fools...
While I agree with you that now everyone will come knocking at Google's door cap-in-hand I don't agree that this will be bad for Google.
Reportedly the agreement signs up the news orgs into Google's Showcase product at which point Google becomes the single largest source of income for all of these organisations.
It will likely cost google a bunch of money in the short term but it potentially short-circuits the legislation and over time Google can apply the Youtube treatment to it's 'partners'. That is, screw them down, mess with their traffic and jump through new and arbitrary hoops.
All the while, google starts to become the 'Where' of news.
'Be careful what you wish for'
If that is the goal then while I don't usually cheer on consolidation of power for large companies I'll certainly be cheering Google on as they start increasingly yanking the leash that the newspapers willingly put around their own necks in the belief that they would be the ones holding the other end.
They should pay for content
Re: They should pay for content
The bill would tax just links. But even if it was links and snippets, if the snippets alone mean there's no value to clicking through and reading the entire article, then again the problem is on the news providers who apparently provide so little value in their writeups, that they can be summarized effectively in a "snippet."
Re: Re: They should pay for content
The problem as I see it is more that the value they provide isn't in the writeups at all it's in the investigation. People don't really care about their particular wording, they are looking for the underlying information.
The whole blame google facebook thing is just a grift but I'm not sure "just make better writeups" is the answer either. I think trying to "make better writeups" might even be part of what is causing the issue we are seeing with news prioritizing entertainment value over journalism.
Re: Re: They should pay for content
Lizzie O'Shea in Overland has a typically good take on the matter.
Re: Re: They should pay for content
Incorrect. Copying something can reduce the value of the original - that's why there are copyright laws. The snippet-copying has been shown to reduce the value of the original content. Blaming this degradation of value on the content creator is nonsense.
Re: Re: Re: They should pay for content
Which of course explains why the newspapers were absolutely thrilled when Google pulled snippets in previous attempts to shake them down for said snippets, and did not at all throw massive tantrums about how mean Google was being and scramble like mad to get those links/snippets back up.
Re: Re: Re: They should pay for content
Incorrect. Copying something can reduce the value of the original - that's why there are copyright laws.
They're not copying something -- they're LINKING. And at most a couple sentences are shown. This is why there are things like fair use/fair dealing.
The snippet-copying has been shown to reduce the value of the original content.
If it has, then that means that the writeups are worthless, and those publishers deserve to fail.
Blaming this degradation of value on the content creator is nonsense.
No, it's reality.
Re: They should pay for content
it can reduce the traffic to the news site because people read the snippet and don't click on the link. If they're reproducing the content of the news outlet, they should pay for it - this (stated simply like this) isn't very controversial.
If your service provides no value to your customer beyond a dozen words, then your service doesn't deserve to be paid anything at all.
'How dare you not pay for for the traffic you send my way?!'
Or they can do what Facebook smartly did(and Google had been smart enough to do before this) and simple drop the links rather than paying a parasite. If someone can get the entire gist of a story from a short snippet then that's a sign that the story is either insanely simple, written terribly with 99% fluff, or if the story is good but the snippet is enough to prevent someone from clicking through it's because they don't care about any details and are only interested in surface-level stuff anyway. In none of these cases it's it Facebook's problem that a snippet so people actually have an idea as to what the link they're about to click will lead to might result in some percentage of people only reading the snippet and not clicking the link.
That said if you really do want to get that penny-pinching then it's extremely dishonest to ignore the other half of the equation, that being the value those links and snippets provide to the publisher in the form of traffic and advertising. As has been shown in previous examples when other parasites tried this stunt and failed those links/snippets provide a hefty amount of traffic, traffic that usually companies would have to pay for in the form of advertising, so if you're really concerned about paying for services rendered and content used then the newspapers/reporters should be paying for that traffic as well.
Re: 'How dare you not pay for for the traffic you send my way?!'
Perhaps the google and FB should change their business model and create a paid newslink service? Maybe charge the amount that the law requires them to pay plus 10%? If a newspaper doesn't want to pay for the links to get traffic, they simply don't appear in the service. Of course, that would mean that in countries that don't require payment for links, it would work exactly like it does now.
Re: Re: 'How dare you not pay for for the traffic you send my wa
Seems like a fair compromise to me, though you can be sure the newspapers would be screeching to the heavens about how Facebook was attempted to extort/blackmail them by charging for what they'd been getting for free.
Re: Re: 'How dare you not pay for for the traffic you send my wa
Thats a great idea. Maybe call it "Showcase" or something.. ;)
Re: They should pay for content
If links and snippets are do damaging, why do newspapers have employees on Facebook posting links and snippets?
Re: They should pay for content
"Mike Anderson DYING.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
to win lotto"
(And I sincerely hope you do).
But it's just the sort of "SHOCK" headlines I'm heartily sick of seeing on newspaper websites. Exactly the sort of snippet headline that masks the fluff and nothingness that the non-story is about.
As others have also stated here, if you can get the gist of the story from the snippet, then there's clearly not much to it.
When you have a marketing department masquerading as the Federal government, this is why you see stupid laws like this being written.
Sleeping giants, talking to IT SELF??
lets see.
Gogole and FB dont make news, dont create news, dont do much of anything With creating the news.
They advert The news sites. Like a paperboy on the corner, with Every newspaper he can find. And he is giving it to you Free.
Not the news, just the link TO THE NEWS.
The Sites can CLOSE the entrance and force people to PAY them to see the news. Which isnt G' or FB's problem. They are the paperboy.
Democracy? Which part of that IS/ISNT democratic? THE newspapers and the Elected, decided to Push for more money. who is getting the money? and Where is it going? insted of the newspapers Going direct to G' and FB' they had the Gov. go after them for the money. NOW that isnt really democratic, and has nothing to do with Government.
This isnt regulation to control something, this is a demand to PAY the news agencies Money.
But, for what? Being the newsboy, on the corner? Didnt the only newspapers PAY the newsboy, based on his sales? I dont think those kids had much money, so someone had to get it started.
The outcome of this, If FB' and G' wish is to CHARGE them for the service now.
There are only a few types of news. Local, regional, national, international. The only thing a nation has is the first few. International news has nothing to do with 1 nation. And the only people who want the rest are those living In the state/country where the news is created, and There isnt allot of that, comparatively.
Re: Sleeping giants, talking to IT SELF??
Lets see.
No one is forcing these bozos to be indexed by google, they can literally say no thank you any time if they honestly think they getting the short end in any way. Pretty much end of story there.
Not sure if that is an option on facebook, so maaaaaybe? but they haven't said no to google and no one honestly believes they don't want the free traffic from facebook anyway so not really.
Google and facebook both disappear, these guys are absolutely no better off, and no one familiar with it honestly believes any different.
Maybe the link and snippet tax was a red herring.
Maybe the real reason for the law, and I'm just spitballin' here, is that G and FB have the ad market cornered. Everyone wants their ads on the two of them and there's not enough left for the newspaper companies. Even when someone clicks through they just don't have enough ads to serve up. So they do an end-run around the problem.
Re: Maybe the link and snippet tax was a red herring.
Maybe the newspapers charge more then Google or FBfor ad space so news sites get less business.
Scotty from Marketing has the words, "For exclusive use of Rupert only." tattooed across his arse cheeks.
There were a number of government departments caught up in this mass blockade too so this can also serve as a warning over what will happen when you try to push online platforms to "moderate harder".
No country has to rely on Facebook,
Set up a site like news. Australia. Com
Put ads on it, any news org or local government can put links or articles there
Users can use bing or go to websites directly
Facebook is right , paying for snippets or links to news websites breaks the Web
If you are only just going to social media for news you are an idiot
Newspapers had at least 10 years to use the Web properly before Facebook got so popular the did not make the choice to
Do so
Fb is getting criticised because its also blocking local government websites
Not just news papers
Any Web service that gives out a press release even non profits
It's a complex problem because every business has a Facebook page
Should they be blocking a TV or radio station
who defines what news us online
Some observations from an Australian
From some conversations I've had in recent days with non-technical people there is an intuitive understanding that the decline of traditional news is existential and they're pretty sure it's the fault of companies like G/FB.
What they struggle to articulate is where that nexus is.
People literally don't know how G/FB make money.
From that point of view a law that purports to transfer wealth from winners (G/FB) to losers (trad media) sounds just like a tax - something that gets extra support owing to G/FBs practice of shifting profits offshore.
URL Redirectors are going to be interesting shortly
So I wonder if links to url shorteners will be a thing to circumvent this, and if then the news media will say because a user made a redirect link on a 3rd party site, that then was used on facebook... facebook owes me money!
grabs popcorn this is about to get interesting folks!
Would the new Australia law cover Twitter and Reddit aswell?
Re:
Nope. It was literally written to say that it would just apply to Google and Facebook. It's a true bill of attainder.
Monopsonies, not monopolies
Facebook and Google aren't monopolies in this market, they're monopsonies. Taxing them and funding public journalism directly, while a good idea as an alternative, doesn't help it get distribution on Facebook or Google, the former in particular would still be incentivised to promote clickbait/controversial content to increase engagement.
