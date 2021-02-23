Facebook Caves To Australia: Will Restore Links After Government Gives It More Time To Negotiate Paying For News Links

from the still-not-great dept

Facebook is restoring news links in Australia after the government agreed to amend the proposed link tax law. We'll explain the details down below, but at the very least, this shows part of the reason Facebook did what it did, when it did. The end result still sucks, and I wish Facebook had stood its ground here because this portends a significant closing off of the open internet.

Many of the people who were annoyed over my support of Facebook's decision last week to block all news links in Australia kept saying "but the law hasn't passed yet -- why would they do this now?" Except... that ignored the reality of the situation. Facebook had announced last summer that it would remove links to all news if the law wasn't changed. And the Australian Parliament mocked Facebook and refused to make any changes to the law -- which was set to pass this week.

So, Facebook showed that it was serious about what it said last September, and it did so days before the law was supposed to pass... and now the Australian government has agreed to make changes. So, Facebook did get something out of making the move last week. Unfortunately, they didn't get nearly enough, and the end result is a disaster for the open web, but good for Rupert Murdoch.

The law is still really bad. The only major difference is that Facebook gets a little more time to cut a deal with Murdoch and other Australian news org owners:

But on Monday, the Australian government added amendments to the proposed code. That included a two-month mediation period, giving the two sides more time to negotiate commercial deals that could help Facebook avoid having to work under the code’s provisions. In exchange, Facebook agreed to restore news links and articles for Australian users “in the coming days,” according to a statement from Josh Frydenberg, Australia’s treasurer, and Paul Fletcher, the minister for communications, infrastructure, cities and the arts. “Importantly, the amendments will strengthen the hand of regional and small publishers in obtaining appropriate remuneration for the use of their content by the digital platforms,” the statement added. Campbell Brown, Facebook’s vice president of global news partnerships, said in a statement, “We’re restoring news on Facebook in Australia in the coming days. Going forward, the government has clarified we will retain the ability to decide if news appears on Facebook so that we won’t automatically be subject to a forced negotiation.”

I honestly don't know what this actually means for the future of the law, but it still looks like a mess. Having Facebook pay for any links to news articles should be a non-starter. It is fundamentally against the idea of an open web. People who keep insisting that this is not a "tax" or that it's somehow about "competition" are wrong and fundamentally misrepresenting what is happening here. Yes, Facebook and Google are big. Yes, if there were negotiating a deal they would have leverage. But -- and here's the important part -- there's nothing to negotiate over here, because there's no requirement anywhere to pay for links, because that's fundamentally stupid and against the idea of an open internet.

So, those who keep saying this is necessary because without it the media organizations in Australia "don't have bargaining power" against Google and Facebook are simply missing the point. I mean, those same media organizations do have bargaining power with a site like, let's say, Techdirt. I link to them sometimes. They're a hell of a lot bigger than me. So, does this mean that I should be able to go to the Australian Competition authority and demand they make News Corp pay me when I link to them? That makes no sense at all. There should never need to be any negotiation or any discussion about bargaining power over links because links are fundamentally free.

And, yet, the end result of this deal is that it sounds like Facebook is effectively caving and agreeing to pay for links. The "compromise" appears to be just that Facebook gets a few more months to negotiate what it will pay (and if those negotiations fail, Australian arbitrators will simply choose how much it pays). This remains a very bad and dangerous idea, that is going to lead to a big mess around the globe. Lots of other industries are going to start demanding payments for links as well, and it puts the fundamental nature of the open internet under attack.

