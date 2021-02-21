Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is That One Guy offering up a definition of cancel culture:

Ooh, ooh, I know that one! It's another way of describing the mysterious and totally unfair phenomenon of applying consequences for being an asshole, especially if the person being so persecuted has money/power/fame.

In second place, it's an anonymous commenter responding to complaints that Facebook blocking news in Australia has brought the country to its knees:

If an entire country is brought to its knees because of a single corporation, that is a sign of a bigger and entirely different problem than a link tax.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with virusdetected and a comment about the North Dakota lawmaker who clearly does not understand Section 230:

"Even though I don't understand this problem, or whether there is a problem, I was elected to solve it..." I continue to be disgusted by the ignorance continually demonstrated by those we elect to positions where they can directly influence the instantiation of new laws and regulations. I suspect that the ranks of elected officials would be severely reduced if each one had to pass the same citizenship exam as an immigrant wishing to become a U.S. citizen.

Next, we've got Narcissus with a response to another claim about the Facebook/Australia situation — the idea that Facebook is incompatible with democracy:

I think Murdoch is incompatible with democracy.

Over on the funny side, we stay on that story for both our top comments. In first place, it's an anonymous comment with a plan in case Facebook does cave to Australia:

Create a Facebook page with links to my website. Demand Facebook pay me for my own links to my own website. Profit!

In second place, it's another anonymous commenter pushing back against the insightful editor's choice comment asserting that Rupert Murdoch is incompatible with democracy:

Nonsense. Democracy is "one man, one vote". Murdoch is in absolute agreement, so long as he is the "one man".

For editor's choice on the funny side, we might as well stick around for two more comments about Facebook and Australia. First, it's an anonymous commenter dispelling any myths of hypocrisy about people who are mad at Facebook for fighting and at Google for caving:

That's not it. People wanted Facebook to cave and Google to oppose. Had that happened everyone would be happy! That, or we're all supposed to be hailing Emperor Murdoch.

Finally, it's Tech 1337 offering up a summary of events so far:

Facebook: So, you want us to pay publishers who voluntarily choose to publish their stuff on our platform?

Government: Yep, that's what the law will require.

Facebook: And what about the value we're giving them from free brand advertising, customer relationships, and clicks?

Government: What value? Look, we're giving you two options. You either have to take all the news, or none of it. Your choice.

Facebook: OK, we choose none.

Government: You bully! That's all for this week, folks!