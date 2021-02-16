Parler's Found A New Host (And A New CEO)... For Now
from the ah-look-at-that dept
On Monday Parler announced to the world that it was back with a new host (and a new interim CEO after the board fired founder and CEO John Matze a few weeks ago). The "board" is controlled by the (until recently, secret) other founder: Rebekah Mercer, who famously also funded Cambridge Analytica, a company built upon sucking up social media data and using it to influence elections. When Matze was fired, he told Reuters that the company was being run by two people since he'd been removed: Matthew Richardson and Mark Meckler.
Richardson has many ties to the Mercers, and was associated with Cambridge Analytica and the Brexit effort. Meckler was, for a few years, considered one of the founding players and leading spokespeople for the "Tea Party" movement in the US, before splitting with that group and pushing for a new Constitutional Convention (at times in a "strange bedfellows" way with Larry Lessig). With the news on Monday that Parler was back up (sort of), it was also announced that Meckler had taken over as interim CEO.
Given the role of Meckler, Richardson, and Mercer, you can bet that the site is still pushing to be the Trumpiest of social media sites. As for who is actually the new hosting firm, there's been some confusion in the press. The twitter account @donk_enby, who famously scraped and archived most of the older Parler before it was shut down by Amazon last month, originally said Parler's new hosting firm was CloudRoute, who it appears may just be a Microsoft Azure reseller of some kind. In a later tweet, @donk_enby mentions that another firm, SkySilik, seems to share an IP space with CloudRoute, perhaps renting IP addresses from CloudRoute.
A few hours later, SkySilk admitted to being the new hosting company and put out a weird statement that suggests a somewhat naive team who had no idea what they were getting into:
SkySilk, a Web infrastructure company based outside of Los Angeles, is now hosting Parler, SkySilk's chief executive, Kevin Matossian, confirmed to NPR.
"SkySilk is well aware that Parler has received an aggressive response from those who believe their platform has been used as a safe haven for some bad actors," Matossian said in a statement. "Let me be clear, Skysilk does not advocate nor condone hate, rather, it advocates the right to private judgment and rejects the role of being the judge, jury, and executioner."
He said while the company many disagree with some of Parler's content, he believes the company is taking "necessary steps" to monitor its platform.
"Once again, this is not a matter of SkySilk endorsing the message, but rather, the right of the messenger to deliver it. SkySilk will support Parler in their efforts to be a nonpartisan Public Square as we are convinced this is the only appropriate course of action," he said in a statement.
Nonpartisan, eh? Remember, Parler has a long history of taking down "leftist" accounts and bragging about it. Bizarrely, SkySilk's CEO is... also a Hollywood film producer.
Separately, it appears that the new Parler is not using the Russian service "DDoSGuard" for DDoS protection. It had been using it for some time while it had a placeholder page up, but that appears to no longer be the case.
Reports, including the NPR report linked here, note that the new Parler says that it will moderate content, using "an algorithm and human moderators" to take down content "that threatens or incites violence." It also promises that there will be an appeals process for moderated content. The moderation will also include a "trolling filter" that will apparently hide, but not remove, "content that attacks someone based on race, sex, sexual orientation or religion." People who wish to view such content can do so by clicking through.
All of the old content appears to have been wiped out, though the old accounts remain. There are also lots of reports claiming that the site is struggling to stay up (indeed, as I type this it appears to be down again).
This certainly seems somewhat shaky, at best, and it will be fun to watch and see if a random "cloud hosting" firm, run by a small time Hollywood producer, that almost no one has heard of, can actually handle this kind of traffic and attention.
Filed Under: content moderation, hosting, john matze, kevin matossian, mark meckler, matthew richardson, social media
Companies: parler, skysilk
From Ars Technica...
"CloudRoute is described by Scamalytics as "a potentially high fraud risk ISP," with about 56 percent of traffic from the ISP "suspected to be potentially fraudulent." We contacted CloudRoute and SkySilk today and will update this article if we get any response."
SkySilk - Bringing scammers and scum together to consolidate evil to a new level!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sounds like American politics, then.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No wonder they were interested in hosting Parler, sounds like a match made in hell.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Any bets on how much longer it lasts now? I’d wager a few bucks on “two years at most”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I expect it will have some hiccups but should putt along. It will probably get even more extreme though.. It kinda sounds like you are going to have to be pretty dedicated to stick with it through all the hassles. I'm sure there are enough who are that dedicated (or got booted off twitter for their ahem.. views) to keep them around though
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Big Time
Looks like a relatively small company just found a shortcut to enter the big leagues. What I'm more interested what steps Parler has taken to prevent the Cancel Culture from shutting it down again. If Parler is smart, they will have a much stronger contract this time. That's the kind of "traffic and attention" the hosting company has to worry about: what happens when the woke mob comes looking to censor someone?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Big Time
" What I'm more interested what steps Parler has taken to prevent the Cancel Culture from shutting it down again."
Cancel Culture is built into Paler.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Please define this phrase.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It means not putting up with people being assholes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Ooh, ooh, I know that one! It's another way of describing the mysterious and totally unfair phenomenon of applying consequences for being an asshole, especially if the person being so persecuted has money/power/fame.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It's a popular opinion, sure. But I have a more specific definition for "cancel culture": where people pressure uninvolved third parties with the consequences for someone's speech.
For instance, complaining to a company that their media manager called someone a [racial slur], that's fair game. The speech is part of their job.
But if the person happens to be a janitor at that company, and took pains to eg anonymize their twitter account, then getting them fired for being an asshole is itself an asshole move.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
But if the person happens to be a janitor at that company, and took pains to eg anonymize their twitter account, then getting them fired for being an asshole is itself an asshole move.
Except it's not. If a company doesn't want to employ racist losers(but I repeat myself) the fact that the loser in question wasn't loudly proclaiming their relationship with the company would not and should not shield them from consequences should someone point out to the company that it seems their janitor is a racist douchebag and is acting as such online.
It's not an asshole move to call out an asshole, that's called 'applying consequences for your behavior', and if that seems unfair to any assholes the solution is really simple: Don't be an asshole, or if that's beyond their ability at the very least keep it to themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Well, I disagree that the consequences should be "you can hold no job anywhere, even one where you don't interact with people, and should just starve to death."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
But your definition doesn't hold water. "People" can't pressure uninvolved third parties, since they are uninvolved, and by definition those people have no leverage over them.
It doesn't matter what their position is, the higher up people might represent a stronger intent on the company but your janitor is still representative of the people your company choses to employ, and how he acts reflects on your company. Your company is not uninvolved at all in that scenario. They are the guy's employer and are totally involved. It's just like saying the janitor can tell all the company's customers to fuck off and you shouldn't be allowed to complain because he isn't the media manager.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Is it the opposite in incel culture?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
opposite of
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The opposite of can't-sell culture.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Big Time
Well they claim they won't employ cancel culture this time instead they'll use a trolling filter and "viewpoint neutral" moderation performed by a combination of machine learning (I refuse to call this stuff AI) and human moderators.
The trolling filter will most likely replace the "You start banned until you prove your right wing credentials." filtering they did to hide messages from anyone not rabidly right wing.
The quotes around neutral viewpoint since they will most likely go with what they've always done and claim their right wing opinions are what the center wants and thus neutral.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Big Time
machine learning is a much more impressive term than AI in my book.. Pacman had AI; it's not that impressive
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Big Time
"neutral viewpoint"
I have seen this term used in several different threads, here and elsewhere, but have yet to determine its meaning. Perhaps you have a definition.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Big Time
I think it means:-
people who agree with me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In the “dictionary” sense, a “neutral viewpoint” would likely refer to a view that stays above the sides of, and takes no position on, a given argument/discussion. In an argument about whether queer people deserve equal civil rights, a “neutral viewpoint” would not advocate for either giving or revoking those rights. Think of “view from nowhere” journalism: If someone says “it’s raining” and someone else says “it’s not raining”, the neutral viewpoint would treat both statements as valid even when one of them is factually wrong.
In the “conservative usage” sense, a “neutral viewpoint” is one that allows bigoted right-wing bullshit to run rampant without doing a goddamn thing to stop it. “Neutral”, in this usage, means “neutral towards ‘conservative views’ ”. (Which views are those? Oh, you know the ones…) This usage of “neutral” demands that a platform like Twitter validate racial slurs, anti-queer propaganda, and that “Blue Lives Matter” horseshit out of some ridiculous fealty to the ideal of Freeze Peach.
Neutrality is impossible on a social media platform unless it explicitly allows the most heinous, obscene, and altogether offensive speech imaginable. That will ultimately stunt the growth of that platform — because nobody but the worst people will want to use a platform that has the “worst people” problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I think people who use "neutral viewpoint" hope people confuse it with "objective viewpoint". Claiming to take a neutral viewpoint without context is a deception, it's the same as a polarized view, just the "pole" is neutral.
it means you are planning to try to trick people towards neutrality between two sides even when the facts don't support it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Big Time
Man, it's getting as though conservatives can't engage in violent acts of insurrection without being cancelled. Cancel culture has gone too far!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Big Time
"Man, it's getting as though conservatives can't engage in violent acts of insurrection without being cancelled. Cancel culture has gone too far!"
Don't worry. 43 Republican senators are right there to "fight the good fight". That'll trump cancel culture.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Big Time
It used to be called "the slashdot effect", but today's internet has a great many more (and more potent) flash crowd triggers than slashdot does.
You don't need Cancel Culture when you have publicity / notoriety enough to overload your servers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That's... not quite how it works
That Skysilk quote reads like it's from someone who either literally never heard about Parler except what the company's execs told them, or who is desperately hoping no-one will call them out on their feigned 'ignorance'.
'They couldn't be arsed to moderate worth a damn before Amazon gave them the boot but they pinky-promised they'll do so now, the problem was that people merely thought that Parler had some 'bad actors' and we're just doing this because we want to support a non-partisan public square.'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Access
How will people actually use it if it's not on the Apple or Google stores?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sideloading or through a browser.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I can see it now: the next android/iOS code execution + privilege escalation malware: It installs the parlor app on your device.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh sure.... that sounds like a great idea! Let us know how that works out, will ya? Hint: You might want to look around the 'net just a teensy little bit. ;)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's useless as people are now paying attention to what goes on on the platform, and without access to any of the major app stores the install base isn't going to grow, only shrink as people update their handsets.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Seems like they are going to have a lot of issues given the putative moderation rules.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
