North Dakota's New Anti-230 Bill Would Let Nazis Sue You For Reporting Their Content To Twitter

Earlier this month, we wrote about how various Republicans in state legislatures were introducing blatantly unconstitutional bills that tried to do away with Section 230 and which all attempted to block the ability of websites to do any content moderation. Many of the bills were nearly identical (and may have come from Chris Sevier, the profoundly troubled individual, who somehow keeps convincing state legislators to introduce blatantly unconstitutional bills that attack speech online). One of the bills we mentioned was from North Dakota. Lawyer Akiva Cohen points out that the North Dakota bill has been updated... and (incredibly) made even more blatantly unconstitutional.

Most notably, the new amendment from Rep. Tom Kading, would not only gut Section 230, but would stop any website from doing any moderation of any user for their viewpoints. Any viewpoints. Anywhere (even off platform). And then... it adds in a private cause of action, saying that would allow a user to sue any website for moderation:

That says:

A user residing in, doing business in, sharing expression in, or receiving expression in this state may bring a civil action in any court of this state against a social media platform or interactive computer service for violation of this chapter against the user, and upon finding the defendant has violated or is violating the user's rights under this chapter, the court shall award: Declaratory relief; Injunctive relief; Treble damages or, at the plaintiff's option, statutory damages of up to fifty thousand dollars; and Costs and reasonable attorney's fees.

That's already bad, but it gets worse, because it also creates a private cause of action against anyone "aiding and abetting" the moderation:

That one says:

A user residing in, doing business in, sharing expression in, or receiving expression in this state may bring a civil action in any court of this state against any person who aids or abets a violation of this chapter against the user, and upon finding the defendant has violated or is violating the user's rights under this chapter, the court shall award: Declaratory relief; Injunctive relief; Treble damages or, at the plaintiff's option, statutory damages of up to fifty thousand dollars; and Costs and reasonable attorney's fees.

In other words, if you report a Nazi to Twitter, the Nazi can sue you for $50,000. Plus attorney's fees. What the actual fuck are they doing up their in North Dakota? And has it eaten their brains?

The only saving grace of this disastrously unconstitutional bill is that it moots itself. That's because it also has a clause that says that it "does not subject a social media platform or interactive computer service to any remedy or cause of action from which the social media platform or interactive computer service is protected by federal law."

So, um... Section 230 is federal law and it protects against literally everything in this bill. In other words, the only thing this bill serves as is a weird poison pill that if Section 230 is repealed or otherwise modified, then it might allow anyone in North Dakota to sue users for reporting their content to a social media platform.

Jerry Lambe, over at Law & Crime, reached out to Rep. Kading to ask about this bill and Kading's response is so ridiculous that it calls into question how this guy got elected.

“Social media may still censor within the constraints of Section 230. For example censorship of obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable content is completely appropriate under the bill,” he said in an email to Law&Crime. “If the neo-Nazi was censored for such, then the bill would not apply. Though section 230 gives broad protection, it does not protect against censorship outside the scope noted or prohibit regulation if consistent with the section. The bill does not affect any reporting actions.”

As Ari Cohn points out, this is both incoherent and suggests that Kading has no clue about how Section 230 or the 1st Amendment actually work. The 1st Amendment is what gives websites the right to remove whatever content they want. Section 230 just helps them get out of lawsuits over those removals faster. On top of that, the list that Kading mentions from "obscene" to "otherwise objectionable" is only in Section (c)(2) of the law, which almost never shows up in court cases. Courts have made it clear that Section (c)(1), which has no such limitations, is what enables cases to be dismissed regarding moderation choices.

You'd think that maybe someone like Kading would have bothered to learn some of this before (1) introducing a bill or (2) responding to a reporter's question about the bill. But apparently, that's not the kind of state elected official Tom Kading is.

North Dakota citizens: stop electing censorial, ignorant legislators who want to attack the 1st Amendment.

