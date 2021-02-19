North Dakota's New Anti-230 Bill Would Let Nazis Sue You For Reporting Their Content To Twitter
Earlier this month, we wrote about how various Republicans in state legislatures were introducing blatantly unconstitutional bills that tried to do away with Section 230 and which all attempted to block the ability of websites to do any content moderation. Many of the bills were nearly identical (and may have come from Chris Sevier, the profoundly troubled individual, who somehow keeps convincing state legislators to introduce blatantly unconstitutional bills that attack speech online). One of the bills we mentioned was from North Dakota. Lawyer Akiva Cohen points out that the North Dakota bill has been updated... and (incredibly) made even more blatantly unconstitutional.
Most notably, the new amendment from Rep. Tom Kading, would not only gut Section 230, but would stop any website from doing any moderation of any user for their viewpoints. Any viewpoints. Anywhere (even off platform). And then... it adds in a private cause of action, saying that would allow a user to sue any website for moderation:
That says:
A user residing in, doing business in, sharing expression in, or receiving expression in this state may bring a civil action in any court of this state against a social media platform or interactive computer service for violation of this chapter against the user, and upon finding the defendant has violated or is violating the user's rights under this chapter, the court shall award:
- Declaratory relief;
- Injunctive relief;
- Treble damages or, at the plaintiff's option, statutory damages of up to fifty thousand dollars; and
- Costs and reasonable attorney's fees.
That's already bad, but it gets worse, because it also creates a private cause of action against anyone "aiding and abetting" the moderation:
That one says:
A user residing in, doing business in, sharing expression in, or receiving expression in this state may bring a civil action in any court of this state against any person who aids or abets a violation of this chapter against the user, and upon finding the defendant has violated or is violating the user's rights under this chapter, the court shall award:
- Declaratory relief;
- Injunctive relief;
- Treble damages or, at the plaintiff's option, statutory damages of up to fifty thousand dollars; and
- Costs and reasonable attorney's fees.
In other words, if you report a Nazi to Twitter, the Nazi can sue you for $50,000. Plus attorney's fees. What the actual fuck are they doing up their in North Dakota? And has it eaten their brains?
The only saving grace of this disastrously unconstitutional bill is that it moots itself. That's because it also has a clause that says that it "does not subject a social media platform or interactive computer service to any remedy or cause of action from which the social media platform or interactive computer service is protected by federal law."
So, um... Section 230 is federal law and it protects against literally everything in this bill. In other words, the only thing this bill serves as is a weird poison pill that if Section 230 is repealed or otherwise modified, then it might allow anyone in North Dakota to sue users for reporting their content to a social media platform.
Jerry Lambe, over at Law & Crime, reached out to Rep. Kading to ask about this bill and Kading's response is so ridiculous that it calls into question how this guy got elected.
“Social media may still censor within the constraints of Section 230. For example censorship of obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable content is completely appropriate under the bill,” he said in an email to Law&Crime. “If the neo-Nazi was censored for such, then the bill would not apply. Though section 230 gives broad protection, it does not protect against censorship outside the scope noted or prohibit regulation if consistent with the section. The bill does not affect any reporting actions.”
As Ari Cohn points out, this is both incoherent and suggests that Kading has no clue about how Section 230 or the 1st Amendment actually work. The 1st Amendment is what gives websites the right to remove whatever content they want. Section 230 just helps them get out of lawsuits over those removals faster. On top of that, the list that Kading mentions from "obscene" to "otherwise objectionable" is only in Section (c)(2) of the law, which almost never shows up in court cases. Courts have made it clear that Section (c)(1), which has no such limitations, is what enables cases to be dismissed regarding moderation choices.
You'd think that maybe someone like Kading would have bothered to learn some of this before (1) introducing a bill or (2) responding to a reporter's question about the bill. But apparently, that's not the kind of state elected official Tom Kading is.
North Dakota citizens: stop electing censorial, ignorant legislators who want to attack the 1st Amendment.
Need to ask.
Does this person understand that the ISP, and the internet services are NOT the same?
This really sounds more like someone trying to fight a EULA/tos/other.
It would be cool if this Stuff were being aimed at the ISP's and Cellphone corps. But nothing is aimed at much of anything.
Would be nice if it was aimed at Something LIKE our politicians or most other gov. agencies.
But its like a Shot gun loaded with black powder and BB's. its going to go Everywhere.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'I hope you're just stupid, the alternatives are worse.'
When the best case scenario that I can think of to explain his response to being called to explain his own bill is that he proposed a bill that he had quite literally never read that someone had handed him, something has gone horribly wrong.
230 doesn't enable moderation(not censorship), the first amendment does, all 230 does it make it so that sites can safely moderate without having to risk insanely costly lawsuits by allowing them to get any such lawsuit tossed out quickly. As such as a TD article a while back noted, if your objection is that sites are moderating 'wrong' you have a problem with the first amendment, not 230.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I’d say “we need to test lawmakers for basic computer literacy before they take office”, but then we’d probably have a year’s worth elections or some shit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Even though I don't understand this problem, or whether there is a problem, I was elected to solve it..."
I continue to be disgusted by the ignorance continually demonstrated by those we elect to positions where they can directly influence the instantiation of new laws and regulations. I suspect that the ranks of elected officials would be severely reduced if each one had to pass the same citizenship exam as an immigrant wishing to become a U.S. citizen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Are these politicians trying to turn the Internet into a cess pit because they already live in one? Or is it a case that they see nothing wrong with politics that would make living under Sharia law look like Heaven?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They saw what killing the fairness doctrine did to talk radio and television news and their goal is to do that to the internet, getting rid of all content moderation will enable far right voices to yell over everyone unchallenged and flood every outlet which allows user interaction with hatespeech.
They don't like the fact that people don't want what they're selling and won't use platforms where they can say whatever they like with no repercussions, so their solution is to claim victimhood and leave people with no choice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
$50,000 not $50
I think there's a typo in the article:
should be:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: $50,000 not $50
Yikes. I dropped the "k" that was supposed to be in there. Fixed now.
Thanks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is just utter nonsense
Why are lawmakers trying legislate section 230 at the state level? Trying to reform section 230 at the national level at least makes sense. It's a National nonissue, but if you want to reform the literal bedrock of the internet (PS you shouldn’t), it’s something that has to be handled by the U.S. Congress.
And for that matter, how do you even regulate content moderation at the state or local level? How does that even work? It’s not exactly like regulating routes for their speed limits or regulating broadband.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Section 230
Actually, moderation is the cruelest form of abridging freedom of speech and limits our constitutional rights. Twitter, Facebook, etc don't explain how they decide that some speech is OK and other speech is not. Who on their staff is doing this? Are the applying their rules equally?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Section 230
Facebook etc. are not part of the government, and so cannot limit your constitutional rights. Enabling every nazi, bigot, racist, and misogynist to spout their bile wherever they want is an even crueller, as it means that such groups cannot build a site that cannot be invaded. At least the extreme right has Parler, 8kun etc.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Section 230
Tell me about it, I keep telling the local grocery store that they're trampling all over my rights when they tell me to get out just because I'm swearing at the cashiers and slinging racial slurs left and right. /s
You have no constitutional rights to use someone else's platform/property to speak from, and your 'free speech' is not in any way 'abridged' by someone telling you to get out of their platform/store/home because 'free speech' has never been short for 'consequence-free speech', which means the only people trying to restrict constitutional rights are people like you, those trying to force your speech where it's not wanted.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Section 230
Let me come over to your house and start yelling racial slurs and generally acting like a huge asshole, shitting on your front porch, and convincing all my followers to do the same. Let's see how quickly you will "censor" me off your property.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Section 230
Weird, I can only find something about Congress in the 1st A. Where's the part about private businesses?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Section 230
Actually, moderation is the cruelest form of abridging freedom of speech and limits our constitutional rights.
No. It's not. It's a private company deciding what speech it wishes to host and be associated with. It's a clear showing of the 1st Amendment rights of association of those sites.
There is no constitutional requirement that absolutely everyone has to host your speech. That would be absurd.
Twitter, Facebook, etc don't explain how they decide that some speech is OK and other speech is not.
Yes, actually, they do. They have terms of service and clearly written out policies on what violates them.
Who on their staff is doing this? Are the applying their rules equally?
Yes, these companies have trust & safety teams and hired moderators.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I assume you must be fine with letting people in your home yell all manner of obscenities, vulgarities, and possibly factual statements about the sexual prowess of your mother.
…you’re not? Well, too bad: Telling them to get the fuck out is moderation, and as you said, moderation is the cruelest form of abridging freedom of speech and limits our constitutional rights.
I’ll keep repeating this until ignorant people like you get the point: The First Amendment protects your rights to speak freely and associate with whomever you want. It doesn’t give you the right to make others listen. It doesn’t give you the right to make others give you access to an audience. And it doesn’t give you the right to make a personal soapbox out of private property you don’t own. Nobody is entitled to a platform or an audience at the expense of someone else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Section 230
You don't have the constitutional right to enter someone else's private property and start yelling abuse at the other people there without being asked to leave. The government can't take away your right to free speech, social media platforms are not the government, and there is nothing in the constitution that requires them or any other private business to grant you the right to ignore any rules they may set so you can speak before the largest available audience.
The rules aren't applied equally, we all know that, the people screeching and creating laws to combat what they consider 'unfairness' are those who the companies have bent over to appease, right wing content gets special treatment on Facebook, and it took a violent insurrection for twitter to start banning the people behind it. That isn't enough for them, they want complete freedom from any of the consequences of their actions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Enough about Nazis, what about erection pill vendors?
If Nazis can sue you for reporting them, how about loan refinance services? How about erection pill vendors? How about human traffickers? How about Nigerian Princes?
See, the Nazis are only a recent addition to the game.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
