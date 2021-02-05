Senators Warner, Hirono, And Klobuchar Demand The End Of The Internet Economy
from the daft-drafting dept
Just because Senators Warner, Hirono, and Klobuchar are apparently oblivious to how their SAFE TECH bill would destroy the Internet doesn't mean everyone else should ignore how it does. These are Senators drafting legislation, and they should understand the effect the words they employ will have.
Mike has already summarized much of the awfulness they propose, and why it is so awful, but it's worth taking a closer look at some of the individually odious provisions. This post focuses in particular on how their bill obliterates the entire Internet economy.
In sum, and without exaggeration: this bill would require every Internet service be a self-funded, charitable venture always offered for free.
The offending language is here:
(iii) by inserting before the period at the end [subsection (c)(1)] the following: ‘‘, unless the provider or user has accepted payment to make the speech available or, in whole or in part, created or funded the creation of the speech…’’
Subsection (c)(1), for reference, is the "twenty-six words that created the Internet." It's the clause that does nearly all the heavy lifting to give Section 230 its meaning and value. And what these Senators propose is that any value that it could still somehow manage to provide, after all the other changes they propose turn it into swiss cheese, now be conditional. And that condition: that the site never, ever make any money.
It's the first part of that bill text that is most absurd, but even the second part is plenty destructive too. To the extent that the latter part is even necessary – because if a platform did create the offending content then Section 230 wouldn't apply anyway – it would still have a huge impact. For instance, could Patreon be liable for helping fund someone's expression? If these Senators have their way, quite possibly.
But it's the first part that nukes the entire Internet from orbit because it prohibits any site from in any way acquiring any money in any way to subsidize their existence as a platform others can use. That's what "accepted payment to make the speech available" means. It doesn't care if the platform actually earns a profit, or runs at a loss. It doesn't care if it's even a commercial venture out to make money in the first place. It doesn't care how big or small it is. It doesn't even care how the site acquired money so that it could exist to enable others' expression. Wikipedia, for instance, is subsidized by donors, who provide "payment" so that Wikipedia can exist to make its users' speech available. But if this bill should pass, then no more Section 230 protection for that site, or any other site that didn't have an infinite pot of money at the outset to fund it forever. Any site that wants to be economically sustainable, or even simply recoup even some of the costs of operation – let alone actually profit – would have to do so without the benefit of Section 230 if this bill were to pass.
It's possible, of course, that some of this effect is just the result of bad drafting, and the Senators really mean to tie payment to the specific speech in question that may be unlawful. But (A) if they can't even draft this part correctly to not have these enormously destructive collateral effects, then there's little reason to believe their other provisions won't be equally ruinous, carelessly if not deliberately.
And (B), it would still be a problem constitutionally because it would make platforms' own First Amendment rights contingent on financial arrangement, which has never before been the case. It is, after all, the First Amendment that allows a platform to choose to carry or refuse any particular content, and not actually Section 230. Section 230 only helps make that First Amendment protection meaningful.
That money might influence a platform's decision does not obviate its constitutional protection. Editorial discretion is editorial discretion, regardless of whether it is affected by financial interest. Because of course editorial discretion always is affected by it, and always has been: newspapers run articles they think people will read because it will sell more papers, and media outlets refuse ads they think will offend. The First Amendment has never been contingent on charitable altruism, and any bill that would try to now make it so deeply offends it.
The sad irony is that it was Trump who declared that he wanted to "open up" First Amendment law and weaken its protections. But with bills like these it's the Democrats who actually are.
Filed Under: amy klobuchar, business models, free speech, mark warner, mazie hirono, payments, safe tech, section 230, speech
Reader Comments
Funny, you'd think politicians would be all for accepting money
'If you accept money from others then it's open season for any lawsuits sent your way for anything you host', to say that the senators in question aren't fans of the first amendment, internet or open platforms and everything they involve would seem to be a 'the surface of the sun is kinda toasty'-level understatement.
If this is the sort of legislation that this trio is throwing out then it seems that they need to be voted out and replaced at the soonest opportunity, because the damage they stand to do, whether indifferently or maliciously is anything but minor.
Chicken-little garbage
There is no freedom of speech to be protected when operating on a privately owned platform. The internet does not exist within the confines of the United States and it's constitution has no power over it.
The companies that host these sites and services, however, need to be held to the same standards that all publishers of content have been held to for decades. They need to be accountable for the content they promote and profit from.
Internet "protectors" need to grow up. The internet was never "free" and the protections these private corporations have enjoyed are far too empowering.
Every public space has rules in place that everyone must follow to be allowed to participate. Twitter, Patreon, and every site in between are no different.
Next time you feel like this is a problem go take a crap on a floor at a Walmart and see how "free" you are to do what you want inside of a private company.
Re: Chicken-little garbage
"These are Senators drafting legislation, and they should understand the effect the words they employ will have."
I do find this sentiment hilarious. Their words are probably far more accurate and necessary than this "I am not a lawyer" interpretation of them.
Re: Chicken-little garbage
That's the second most amazingly self-contradictory crap on the floor i've read today.
Second-most? What, did Qevin McQarthy say something again?
Senators Demand End of Internet Economy
Find it hard to understand why these idiots keep getting re-elected! On the other hand, it's time to redefine a news source (news paper, radio/TV broadcast station, magazine, fiction & nonfiction literature as having the right to protected speech under our 1st Amendment.
When the Constitution was first created, we only have a few forms of speech: person to person; one person to a crowd; books; opinion leaflets; news papers; news journals; paintings. 220 years later we have (in addition to all of the above): commercial broadcasting regulated by the FCC; cable news and opinion shows; Facebook; Twitter, plus other forms of Twitter; You Tube. It's time to regulate these entities. They don't need protection from lawsuits, but do need to be held responsible for taking away the right to protected speech of others. Especially because they are monopolies.
When other try to offer alternatives, the monopolies work together to control the competition. Most egregious the actions of AWS in taking control of Parler's ability to manage their customer records and database plus other items AWS controls.
The First Amendment protects your rights to speak freely and associate with whomever you want. It doesn’t give you the right to make others listen. It doesn’t give you the right to make others give you access to an audience. And it doesn’t give you the right to make a personal soapbox out of private property you don’t own. Nobody is entitled to a platform or an audience at the expense of someone else.
To be clear: We have far worse issues to deal with if Twitter banning some douchecanoe can genuinely “tak[e] away the right to protected speech”. But Twitter can’t do that. It can only revoke the privilege of being able to use Twitter. And nobody — not you, I, or anyone else — has a legal right to use Twitter.
when are people going to realize that as long as people are voted into office who dont understand a damn thing about the Internet, how it works and what is needed to make it continue to work, when it all goes shit-shaped and they stop making money from it just as they want everyone (else?) to stop making money, it will fold completely. do they really want the greates invention on the Planet to be thrown in the bin? what the fuck is wrong with them? or could it simply be that because they dont understand anything about the Internet, they are ashamed to admit it and then learn? whichever the reason, they and all the rest who keep trying to dispel section 230, they need some serious education, keeping mouths shut until afterwards!
Re:
Actually, it's more a problem of electing people who don't want to understand a damn thing about the Internet.
They have their idea of what it is, and actively resist learning better information. That is not a problem exclusive to republicans. Even democrats similarly resist understanding the world beyond their current knowledge of it.
Neither is it exclusive to technology matters. Politics and economy subjects are treated the same as they were 20-30 years ago. As if they were right then (which they weren't already) and as if nothing changing since.
As for social issues, republicans still live in the 80s. The 1680s.
The democrats are a little late on these subjects as well, but they at least try to show some progress on this front.
So, resistance to change is prevalent across most of the political landscape. Only a few of the most recent entries in the democrat-side of the Congress are actually trying to push for modernization, for long-overdue change. The majority of democrat are still trying to catch up with the 90s and the republicans are trying to pull the country backwards.
How is surprising that they can't cope with such a "revolutionary" concept as actual free speech for everyone? (Not just the few that the newspaper and TV deign to glorify.)
First Amendment
Yes, if Congress repeals CDA §230 they can then pass laws creating liability on content servers regardless of the source of the content. This is bad.
However, the first amendment article seems specious to me.
Nothing there prohibits any NON-Congress [legal] body from creating such laws.
Nothing there prohibits a site from having its own T&Cs [advertised or not] and working according to same.
CDA Section 230, specifically found at 47 U.S. Code § 230 found at https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/47/230 has section (b) about the Policy of the United States.
Section (e) goes into great lengths as to what is NOT covered, including (1) criminal law, (2) intellectual property law, (3) state law[s], (4) privacy laws, (5) "Sex trafficking" [anything they don't like apparently], etc.
SO again, I'm confused. Other than PREVENTING CONGRESS from passing laws, how is CDA Section 230 creating the open Internet?
The Internet was invented in the 1970s. That's a fact.
Internet access was available to supercomputer centers and the agencies that needed access in the 1980s.
The commercial Internet was enabled in 1993.
The telecommunications act that enacted a bunch of stuff but was repealed except for the CDA was 1996.
It's 2021. Pick your start date and figure out if the 25 year old act that prevented the US Congress from passing laws changed anything. If they allow themselves (don't they "represent 'us'"?) to pass whatever laws they want, how does this fundamentally change the Internet?
Very fashionable to complain that my first amendment rights are being trampled... but Congress has passed no law doing so. They sure could, and first they'd have to trample §230. Not a high hurdle to jump.
Very fashionable to complain that without the CDA 230 "protections" there would be no user-generated content (UCG) such as Wikipedia, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Techdirt comments, etc.
I would love to see a post that describes in detail how CDA 230 provides protection to private sites from having T&Cs. That's not in there.
All I see is that Congress wants to pass laws about sites hosting content, so first they want to remove the protections (§230) that prevent them from doing so. I disagree with the entire effort.
That having been said I still am not grokking any 1AM issue here.
Can someone explain that last part? How is 1AM part of this discussion?
E
Before 47 U.S.C. § 230 became a thing, a little thing known as the Prodigy ruling threatened to set a dangerous precedent: Services that moderated third party speech could be held liable for speech that they didn’t moderate. Section 230 was written specifically to prevent that ruling from becoming a standing legal precedent.
230 is what allows a service to moderate speech as it sees fit. Without 230 protections, a service like Twitter would be on the hook for lawsuits if its moderation efforts missed illegal/unlawful speech. Right now, Twitter can afford to handle such lawsuits. It couldn’t back when it was a startup.
And therein lies the importance of 230: It gives a service that could be the next Twitter or Facebook or YouTube or SoundCloud or whatever the freedom to experiment with moderation without risking a lawsuit that would kill the service in the cradle (so to speak). Without those protections, all services would have to decide between overmoderation, undermoderation (including none at all), or refusing to accept third party content. Smaller services would most definitely choose the third option…which would most likely kill those services.
The Internet of today — the same Internet that houses 4chan and Twitter, Stormfront and Facebook, PornHub and YouTube — exists because 230 gives those services (and more) the latitude to determine what speech they will and will not host without risking legal liability. Take away 230 and the Internet will be far worse off. I mean, if you think Google and Facebook and Twitter are “too big” now, wait until they’re the only real players out there because all the others either shut down voluntarily or got sued out of existence.
Re: First Amendment
SO again, I'm confused. Other than PREVENTING CONGRESS from passing laws, how is CDA Section 230 creating the open Internet?
By giving platforms more leeway to work with in what they allow, what forms of moderation they try, and how they deal with users. If a site has to worry about nuisance lawsuits for keeping content up, taking content down, or both, then they are likely to be much more restrictive in what they allow, which is going to have serious side-effects both in what is allowed to be posted and what is allowed to stay posted.
Where the first amendment comes into play is in a couple of ways. First, as private property platforms already have the right to decide which speech and speakers they will and will not allow, what 230 does(all it does really) is make it so that that right actually matters, because a right you cannot afford isn't much of a right and without the ability to short-circuit lawsuits early a site could easily be driven under or forced to cave to demands even if they won or would have won every lawsuit relating to moderation choices.
The second is somewhat related to that, and that's when the government comes into play and starts making not-even-remotely veiled threats against platforms and how it sure would be nice if they were to moderate less/more, and if they don't moderate 'correctly' then the government will have to step in and strip the lawsuit shield that is 230, which effectively leaves the government making demands on what speech platforms are and are not allowed to host and how they interact with that speech, a pretty blatant first amendment violation.
Add Your Comment
