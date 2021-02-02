No Section 230 Has Nothing To Do With Horrific NY Times Story Of Online Stalker Getting Revenge For Decades' Old Slight
from the that's-just-wrong dept
If you haven't read it yet, I highly recommend Kash Hill's incredible NY Times story about a clearly disturbed individual, who admits to "suffering from severe mental health illnesses," who filled the web with horribly defamatory information about a random guy and everyone in his family. It turned out that the reason appeared to be that nearly 30 years ago, the guy's father had fired the woman from her job in a real estate office. The story is all too familiar to anyone who has experienced harassment online. One of the tactics used was posting completely made up information on a variety of "gripe sites," many of which do very little moderation, or will only take down information if you pay. These sites often fill up with garbage, and certain people have learned to abuse those sites. Indeed, there seem to be a few people who regularly attack everyone they feel has wronged them using such sites.
The article focuses mainly on Ripoff Report, a site we've written about many times in the past, in part because of its various court cases that have often created good Section 230 law. That's not to say Ripoff Report is a good player in the space. Other stories have revealed some highly questionable behavior and the company's position regarding how it handles content moderation is one that I think is short sighted and extremely unhelpful. There are, also, other sites in the space with a wide variety of policies, some much better than Ripoff Report, some much worse.
The article does mention Section 230, and suggests that it is somehow to blame for the problems experienced by the victims of the person in the story. However, I am perplexed about why and what it has to do with this story in any way. The abuser is Canadian. Most of the woman's victims are from Canada and the UK, not the US. The woman doing the abuse was identified and sued for defamation, and a Canadian court deemed her a vexatious litigant and ordered her to stop attacking people online. When it continued, she was held in contempt of court and sentenced to prison.
And even the main site listed in the story, Ripoff Report, notes that it responded to lawyers from some of the victims and took down the stories at issue.
So, we're talking about a non-US abuser and non-US victims, and a US website that actually took down the content. It did take more time than they had hoped, but the system still did work.
Or, some might argue, the problem is Google, that shows these sites way up the listings on searches on your names. Except... that's not true either. As the article notes, Google has increasingly downranked these kinds of sites:
Now Google will remove other harmful content, including revenge porn and private medical information. At the end of 2019, it introduced a new category of information it will take out of your results: “sites with exploitative removal practices.” Google also started down-ranking some of the “complaint” sites, including Ripoff Report.
And yet, some people are running around saying that this article proves that Section 230 or anonymity is a problem. Except that in this case the abuser was not anonymous (or, at the very least, victims figured out who it was relatively quickly, and others seemed to know right away). Anonymity wasn't the issue here. And it's not clear how 230 was the problem either.
Heather Burns, from the Open Rights Group in the UK notes that the real lesson of this story is that so many other systems failed -- and people magically and wrongly expect intermediary liability laws to pick up and carry the weight of all those other failures:
That says:
My takeaway from this awful saga - and January, for that matter - is that intermediary liability law is now expected to carry the weight where social safety nets, mental health services, and criminal law enforcement have failed. That's not what it's for.
And that's exactly right. There are many large societal issues which need fixing in this world, including safety nets, mental health systems, both criminal and civil law procedures and enforcement. And if all those systems fail, blaming intermediary liability laws for not magically fixing them all seems incredibly misplaced. As for bad websites, there is no easy fix there, and changing Section 230 isn't going to fix any of it. As the article itself notes, after Ripoff Report did take down the defamatory posts, the abuser simply increased the posting to other sites and started attacking Ripoff Report too. This is a common practice. The abusive person clearly has mental health issues, and we should be focusing the blame on the system that failed her and her continued abuse -- not blaming the law in a different country because not every site deleted the content that she just kept posting anyway.
Filed Under: defamation, gripe sites, section 230
You miss their point.
Of course intermediary liability will fix this problem.
Make websites liable for anything they allow users to post, ergo no one is allowed to post anything, ergo I don't see bad stuff happen, ergo no bad things are happening in the world as far as I can see, ergo the whole world's problems are fixed!
It's like magic, but hallucinatory.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is it really binary?
If the choice is between no intermediary liability ever and 100% intermediary liability always, I guess I might reluctantly choose the former. But I am not convinced there are no other choices.
The NYTimes article (whose factual reciations I have not attempted to verify) says that the victims spent a lot of resources getting RipOffReport to take down the defamatory content. It also says that multiple other websites with overlapping business models refused to take down the content and asserted Sec. 230 as a defense. So, on one interpretation of this data, various bad actors (RipOffReport and its ilk) have profited at the expense of innocent victims, the extended Babcock family.
Some commenters dismiss this as a non-issue by pointing out that the victims include Canadian citizens and that Sec. 230 is not a Canadian law. I don't follow that logic: the NYTimes article asserts that the Babcock family is spread across the U.K., Canada and the U.S. and that they have been defamed globally. If we assume (but I cannot prove) that some of the defamation comes from U.S. hosted websites,U.S. law is relevant and it is not constructive to note that some of the victims are Canadian.
Back to the binary issue. The common law legal system (spanning multiple countries and multiple centuries) often imposes intermediary liability, e.g., in cases where there is no effective and practical remedy against the "real" villain. I acknowledge the risks associated with that approach and am not so confident in the trade offs (e.g., vis a vis the consequences to free speech) that I want immediately to argue for imposing that liability. However, I think it is worthy of reasoned debate.
I am not particularly inclined to select Google or other search engines as the optimal targets of intermediary liability as the forces of the marketplace and their own self interest might suffice. But what about platforms like RipOffReport? Might it be justified subjecting them to intermediary liability?
Some of the audience will, of course, note that I raised a similar concern in comments on another post a few days ago. Some of the respondents to those earlier comments decided that obscenities made a good counter-argument. Perhaps those respondents will be a little more thoughtful this time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Is it really binary?
I am, because once you let that camels nose under the tent, a whole herd of camels will followed, led by the RIAA and MPAA amongst others.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Is it really binary?
A fair comment and concern.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And yet, you seem unwilling to talk about that problem with the same level of thought and care as you put into suggesting the approach that would lead to said problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And yet…
…here you are doing it.
To paraphrase what someone else said above: This approach is akin to saying “finding the real bastard is too much work, just sue the site instead”. That approach isn’t about justice — it’s about finding the easiest target for vengeance, even if they weren’t directly involved in the injustice. Anyone who thinks that approach is a good thing will need a better argument than “maybe it’d be a good thing ¯\_(ツ)_/¯”. That includes you.
I use obscenities because that’s how I talk in real life. If you can’t handle the fire, get outta the fuckin’ kitchen.
Also: Tone policing? Really? That isn’t helping your argument look any more reasoned/sane.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'The real cause takes work, so we'll just blame 230.'
There are many large societal issues which need fixing in this world, including safety nets, mental health systems, both criminal and civil law procedures and enforcement. And if all those systems fail, blaming intermediary liability laws for not magically fixing them all seems incredibly misplaced.
At best it's lazy, blaming an obvious (and wrong) target because going after the underlying causes take actual work and are a lot more difficult to deal with, but more often than not these days I'd chalk it up to flat out dishonesty, where since 230 is the current punching bag of liars and assholes blaming it for all the wrongs online is an easy way to score points with the gullible, even if 230 has nothing to do with what happened.
It's much easier to blame 230 than dive into the details of an obviously deranged person seriously in need of mental help and the fact that they didn't get it and had to be jailed in order to stop them from continuing their harmful activities, especially if doing so allows you to rile up the suckers to support you even more.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'The real cause takes work, so we'll just blame 230.'
Everything is the fault of 230 until the right get their way, then it'll be the fault of some other thing that wasn't an issue previously until it's removal can be used to harm the GOP's enemy du jour.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Canada should repeal 230 ASAP... like after they pass it.
Remember how people used to say there oughta be a law??
It is now there oughta be a way to sue tech for not fixing this.
But then I called the crazy lady at the center of this crazy & was told off on teh twitters that insulting her just undermined my entire premise. o_O
The bigger problem to me (and shock people disagree) is that this is the new writing on the bathroom wall in high school. We repeat the stuff we see there & then feign innocence that we hard any part of it. People publicly demand anti-graffiti stall walls but they still read, repeat, & act upon what they find written there.
In talking with Kash (what, you're not on chatting terms with famous reporters?) She pointed out that lots of people thought the claims were fake... but still worried that where there was smoke there was fire.
People want to imagine bad things about others to make themselves feel better. A picture on Pintrest with pedo stamped on it is all the proof we need to begin assuming they are a pedo b/c somehow we assume everything online must be true?
This isn't a tech problem as much as its a human nature problem.
Yes Google should probably delist RipOff Report, its a shitty source but that opens the door to the lets just demand they deindex everything thing anyone thinks is harmful and then Google is empty. Why does it fall on tech to tell people that RipOff report isn't exactly an upstanding player in the game, why is it so hard to convince people that a majority of the posts on it are just cranks trying to get even? Why do people treat stuff online like a burning bush handed them sacred tablets of truth?
Kash also noted that after she started working on this after the subject complained that people would find out about her antics on Google...
“Anyone who Googles my name, this will come up, and I don’t want this to come up,” she said.
giggles
She uses google to destroy reps & upset it might happen to her.
Why it never occurred to her before that it could happen to her.
All it takes is someone with a grudge or bored
And then sites saying mean things about Kash went up...
Perhaps part of the reason the law hasn't kept up is we keep focusing on the wrong things... this isn't an internet problem or a platform problem... this is a society problem. Someone obviously not mentally well is left to her own destructive devices while we're busy blaming everything but her & our failed systems.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I am almost always for Section 230 but I think this is a place where a legitimate criticism might come into play.
The problem, as I see it, is that a defamation victim has no tort avenue to equitable relief.
Suppose an anonymous user posts a defamatory picture on Pinterest that harms Bob Smith's employment prospect. Smith sues John Doe and has no means of serving Doe because the picture was posted anonymously. What does he do? Nothing. He has no remedy. The picture lives forever on Google and destroys a person's earning capacity unless they change their name.
Secondly, how would criminal law have helped situations like Mr. Babcock's? Criminalization of defamation is frowned upon. Criminal law might punish the person perpetrating the harm but it doesn't give the victim actual relief in terms of having the defamatory content removed and delisted.
I hate to suggest a DMCA style system of takedown claims + severe anti-SLAPP provisions but I can't think of any other way to provide relief when we allow our intermediaries to be deliberately indifferent. I would love for someone to prove me wrong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
“…I sure as hell won’t let that stop me!”
Defamation is a shameful act. But repealing 230 won’t stop it from happening. Neither will enabling a DMCA-type system that anyone can abuse to take down any kind of legally protected speech they don’t like.
The only people who would dare suggest such things are people who want to silence non-defamatory speech they don’t like. I’m left to wonder whose speech, or what kind of speech, you’d go after first.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You are putting words in my mouth. I'm not talking about stopping defamation, I'm talking about civil remedies for defamation.
The last paragraph is an ad hominem which I will not indulge in. You should learn how to argue better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So what?
Distinction without a difference, if your approach is to kill 230 protections.
Spoilsport.
Don’t should all over me. I don’t know where you’ve been and I’d prefer not to catch COVID.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So say you snap your finger and gut 230, guess what? That wouldn't have changed what happened in the slightest, if anything it would just make things vastly worse as sites either block user content entirely or pull content at the slightest excuse, and if you can't see how that would(not 'could') be abused you're not looking.
The woman doing the abuse was identified and sued for defamation, and a Canadian court deemed her a vexatious litigant and ordered her to stop attacking people online. When it continued, she was held in contempt of court and sentenced to prison.
And even the main site listed in the story, Ripoff Report, notes that it responded to lawyers from some of the victims and took down the stories at issue.
So, we're talking about a non-US abuser and non-US victims, and a US website that actually took down the content. It did take more time than they had hoped, but the system still did work.
This story has bugger all to do with 230 other than people trying to make it about 230 when it very much isn't.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Section 230 does not apply to this case, as it does not come under US laws.
Why are you so eager to get a notice and take down system? Is your past hindering your ability to run your scams?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Google is an American company. I can file a DMCA claim for a Google search indexed listing even if the website referenced is in a jurisdiction that is outside the US or in a country that doesn't recognize a copyright treaty.
Perhaps you should consider that people have different views from you, and for reasons that aren't "because this person is objectively evil". The ad hominems are embarrassing and counterproductive.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You’re calling for a DMCA-like notice-and-takedown system that would apply to all speech instead of copyrighted works. “Because this person is objectively evil” is good enough for me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Section 230 has nothing to do with Canadian websites , stupid people do bad things on random websites even outside the USA.
Websites need a process to remove content that's false or defamatory wherever they are located .
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
