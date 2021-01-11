Dear Section 230 Critics: When Senators Hawley And Cruz Are Your Biggest Allies, It's Time To Rethink
from the strangest-bedfellows dept
Last week Senators Hawley and Cruz used their platform and power as United States Senators to deliberately spread disinformation they knew or should have known to be false in order to undermine public confidence in the 2020 Presidential Election results. Their actions gave oxygen to a lawless and violent insurrection that nearly overran—literally and physically—our democratic government.
They should have known better and there is every reason to believe they did know better. There is every reason to believe that they intended their actions to further their craven attempt to solidify their own desired political power, even though it came at the expense of our Constitutional order and democratic norms and likely *because* it came at the expense of our Constitutional order and democratic norms, which would otherwise have stood against their ambition. They are, after all, highly educated people, bearing credentials from some of our most esteemed academic institutions. It is impossible to believe they did not know what they were doing.
Just as it is impossible to believe they did not know what they were doing when they railed against Section 230. At first glance it may seem like an irrelevant quibble to take issue with their position on Internet policy when viewed in comparison to the actual, violent insurrection they also invited. But it is indeed worth the attention, for the same reasons that their other anti-democratic behavior is so troubling. Because one of the reasons we have rights of free expression in America, and the Constitution to guarantee them, is because free expression is so necessary as a check against tyranny. And for those like Hawley and Cruz who are rooting for the tyranny, getting rid of those speech protections is a necessary first step to advancing that anti-democratic end.
Which is what gutting Section 230 would do. While the First Amendment would, of course, in theory still be there to protect speech, in practice those rights would become illusory. When it comes to online expression, Section 230 is what makes those speech rights the First Amendment protects real and meaningful. And that's exactly what Hawley and Cruz want to prevent.
They want to prevent it because they can see how Section 230 stands in their way. They can see how platforms exercising their First Amendment rights to choose which user speech to facilitate could lead to those platforms choosing not to facilitate their poisonous propaganda, and they understand how stripping platforms of their Section 230 immunity effectively takes away platforms' ability to make that choice by making it too legally precarious to try.
They also can see how stripping platforms of their statutory immunity could force platforms to suppress user speech that challenges them. Section 230 allows platforms to have a free hand in enabling user speech because it means they don't have to fear enduring an expensive legal challenge over it. Without the statute's currently unequivocal protection, however, they won't be able to accommodate it so willingly. They will be forced to say no to plenty, including plenty of socially valuable, Constitutionally-protected speech against government officials like Hawley and Cruz, lest these platforms make themselves vulnerable to expensive litigation over it—which, even if unmeritorious, would do nothing but drain their resources. Every change to Section 230 that Hawley and Cruz have demanded would erode this critical protection platforms depend on to enable all this user expression and lead them to second guess whether they could continue to. And it would thus leave Hawley, Cruz, and their corrupt compatriots free to continue their nefarious efforts to consolidate their control over the nation without much fear of complaint.
The problem is, though, so would all the changes to Section 230 also being championed by Democrats. Campaigning against Section 230 has not been the exclusive domain of Republicans. Plenty of Democrats have joined them, from Senator Blumenthal (D-CT), to Rep. Eshoo (D-CA) and Rep. Malinowski (D-NJ), to even Senator Schatz (D-HI). And, of course, perhaps the most prominent Democrat of them all: President-Elect Joe Biden. Their reasons for agitating against Section 230 may be different than those cited by Republicans, and their proposed changes may vary in specifics as well, but, whether they realize it or not, the effect of all these changes would be the same as what Hawley and Cruz have advocated for: the erosion of First Amendment protections online. Which will only grease the skids for the Hawleys and Cruzes of the world as much as all the changes they themselves have been calling for.
Every policymaker appalled by what has just transpired and eager to preserve our system of self-government must take heed. Our inherently fragile democracy cannot survive without free speech, and no policymaker who wishes to ensure its survival can afford to do anything to undermine it. But when it turns out, as it does now, that the policy demanded by democracy's saviors is the same exact policy sought by its enemies, those who wish to save it need to think again about what they really ought to be asking for.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, free speech, josh hawley, open internet, reform, repeal, section 230, ted cruz
'Our goals are opposite but we want the same thing, odd...'
Politics can make for strange bedfellows at times but when people with diametrically opposite goals(in this case less content removal vs more content removal) are pushing for the same general thing that's probably a good sign that you need to reevaluate what you're doing, because if your goals are opposite but you're trying to use the same method to get it it's all but ensured that at best one of you is not going to be happy should you 'win'.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Our goals are opposite but we want the same thing, odd...'
You may be correct about this. Section 230 was originally a bi-partisan solution when it was passed. Republicans and Democrats offered solutions to tackle the problem from different directions. Republicans wanted to prevent the distribution of indecent materials to minors, while Democrats sought to protect websites that wanted to moderate. But the Republican portion got thrown out in court, the internet never got cleaned up, it only got worse, and now a lot of Republicans hate section 230.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Both sides (remember, 230 was a bipartisan bill) wanted to protect websites from liability for moderation. The reasoning for why may have differed, but the desired outcome was the same. For proof, we can look at the actual, factual, on-the-Congressional-record words of Republican(!) lawmaker Chris Cox, who helped craft 47 U.S.C. § 230:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'Our goals are opposite but we want the same thing, odd.
This is wrong historically, factually, and conceptually.
The part that got thrown out, from Senator Exon, was pushed by a Democrat, not Republican.
Koby, you are wrong and you should stop being an ignorant fool pushing misinformation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 'Our goals are opposite but we want the same thing,
I am unconcerned about the authors. They are the folks that managed to do the legwork in Congress to get the legislation passed. That's fine. They were still the PREFERRED methods by which each side wanted the system to operate. I stand by my statement that it was a bait and switch. Future lawmakers may want to heed that warning.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Our goals are opposite but we want the same thi
Considering that you managed to mix up who did what and what spurred the authors of section 230 to propose it, you seem awfully unconcerned about the facts of the case.
Oh well, a little history revisionism sure do strengthen one's argument....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Our goals are opposite but we want the same thi
Bait and switch? lol
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Argument ad hominem, and the capital riots prove that Section 230 is enabling internet harm that spills over much as it has for years, just not for Congress itself. Now that it has, the law will be repealed.
Blumenthal was falsely accused of domestic violence so he got a firsthand course in Section 230, which every country other than the US manages to do fine without, and still has an internet.
Twitter stock got murdered today for banning Trump. Get woke go broke.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
…fucking what
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You are overlooking that those riots were created by the fucking president, who under changes to 230 would in all likelihood still have a platform, while moderating voices would in likelihood be silenced.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Depends on which way the cases went and how platforms responded, because if platforms went with the 'anything that even might get us in trouble is gone' option then Trump and his cultists would have been given the boot long ago.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
We the government can sue into the ground if you do not do as we want is a powerful means of controlling speech. Ask sites that used to allowing user adverts including adult services, and sites impacted by FOSTA about government censoring of speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Oh hi Jhon Smith. Weren't you saying you would bless Donald Trump if he got rid of Section 230? Guess he managed to fuck that up too huh? Maybe you'd like to mention "distributor liability" or "mailing lists" while you cry salty tears into your pillow.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As if Hawley's CDA 230 "reform" was ever not about ushering in fascist control over free speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
