The Beijing Arrests In Hong Kong Expand As America Loses Its Ability To Credibly Respond
Everything Pundits Are Getting Wrong About This Current Moment In Content Moderation

Dear Section 230 Critics: When Senators Hawley And Cruz Are Your Biggest Allies, It's Time To Rethink

Free Speech

from the strangest-bedfellows dept

Mon, Jan 11th 2021 12:01pmCathy Gellis

Last week Senators Hawley and Cruz used their platform and power as United States Senators to deliberately spread disinformation they knew or should have known to be false in order to undermine public confidence in the 2020 Presidential Election results. Their actions gave oxygen to a lawless and violent insurrection that nearly overran—literally and physically—our democratic government.

They should have known better and there is every reason to believe they did know better. There is every reason to believe that they intended their actions to further their craven attempt to solidify their own desired political power, even though it came at the expense of our Constitutional order and democratic norms and likely *because* it came at the expense of our Constitutional order and democratic norms, which would otherwise have stood against their ambition. They are, after all, highly educated people, bearing credentials from some of our most esteemed academic institutions. It is impossible to believe they did not know what they were doing.

Just as it is impossible to believe they did not know what they were doing when they railed against Section 230. At first glance it may seem like an irrelevant quibble to take issue with their position on Internet policy when viewed in comparison to the actual, violent insurrection they also invited. But it is indeed worth the attention, for the same reasons that their other anti-democratic behavior is so troubling. Because one of the reasons we have rights of free expression in America, and the Constitution to guarantee them, is because free expression is so necessary as a check against tyranny. And for those like Hawley and Cruz who are rooting for the tyranny, getting rid of those speech protections is a necessary first step to advancing that anti-democratic end.

Which is what gutting Section 230 would do. While the First Amendment would, of course, in theory still be there to protect speech, in practice those rights would become illusory. When it comes to online expression, Section 230 is what makes those speech rights the First Amendment protects real and meaningful. And that's exactly what Hawley and Cruz want to prevent.

They want to prevent it because they can see how Section 230 stands in their way. They can see how platforms exercising their First Amendment rights to choose which user speech to facilitate could lead to those platforms choosing not to facilitate their poisonous propaganda, and they understand how stripping platforms of their Section 230 immunity effectively takes away platforms' ability to make that choice by making it too legally precarious to try.

They also can see how stripping platforms of their statutory immunity could force platforms to suppress user speech that challenges them. Section 230 allows platforms to have a free hand in enabling user speech because it means they don't have to fear enduring an expensive legal challenge over it. Without the statute's currently unequivocal protection, however, they won't be able to accommodate it so willingly. They will be forced to say no to plenty, including plenty of socially valuable, Constitutionally-protected speech against government officials like Hawley and Cruz, lest these platforms make themselves vulnerable to expensive litigation over it—which, even if unmeritorious, would do nothing but drain their resources. Every change to Section 230 that Hawley and Cruz have demanded would erode this critical protection platforms depend on to enable all this user expression and lead them to second guess whether they could continue to. And it would thus leave Hawley, Cruz, and their corrupt compatriots free to continue their nefarious efforts to consolidate their control over the nation without much fear of complaint.

The problem is, though, so would all the changes to Section 230 also being championed by Democrats. Campaigning against Section 230 has not been the exclusive domain of Republicans. Plenty of Democrats have joined them, from Senator Blumenthal (D-CT), to Rep. Eshoo (D-CA) and Rep. Malinowski (D-NJ), to even Senator Schatz (D-HI). And, of course, perhaps the most prominent Democrat of them all: President-Elect Joe Biden. Their reasons for agitating against Section 230 may be different than those cited by Republicans, and their proposed changes may vary in specifics as well, but, whether they realize it or not, the effect of all these changes would be the same as what Hawley and Cruz have advocated for: the erosion of First Amendment protections online. Which will only grease the skids for the Hawleys and Cruzes of the world as much as all the changes they themselves have been calling for.

Every policymaker appalled by what has just transpired and eager to preserve our system of self-government must take heed. Our inherently fragile democracy cannot survive without free speech, and no policymaker who wishes to ensure its survival can afford to do anything to undermine it. But when it turns out, as it does now, that the policy demanded by democracy's saviors is the same exact policy sought by its enemies, those who wish to save it need to think again about what they really ought to be asking for.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: 1st amendment, free speech, josh hawley, open internet, reform, repeal, section 230, ted cruz

14 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 11 Jan 2021 @ 12:16pm

    'Our goals are opposite but we want the same thing, odd...'

    Politics can make for strange bedfellows at times but when people with diametrically opposite goals(in this case less content removal vs more content removal) are pushing for the same general thing that's probably a good sign that you need to reevaluate what you're doing, because if your goals are opposite but you're trying to use the same method to get it it's all but ensured that at best one of you is not going to be happy should you 'win'.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      icon
      Koby (profile), 11 Jan 2021 @ 12:54pm

      Re: 'Our goals are opposite but we want the same thing, odd...'

      You may be correct about this. Section 230 was originally a bi-partisan solution when it was passed. Republicans and Democrats offered solutions to tackle the problem from different directions. Republicans wanted to prevent the distribution of indecent materials to minors, while Democrats sought to protect websites that wanted to moderate. But the Republican portion got thrown out in court, the internet never got cleaned up, it only got worse, and now a lot of Republicans hate section 230.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 11 Jan 2021 @ 1:04pm

        Both sides (remember, 230 was a bipartisan bill) wanted to protect websites from liability for moderation. The reasoning for why may have differed, but the desired outcome was the same. For proof, we can look at the actual, factual, on-the-Congressional-record words of Republican(!) lawmaker Chris Cox, who helped craft 47 U.S.C. § 230:

        We want to encourage people like Prodigy, like CompuServe, like America Online, like the new Microsoft network, to do everything possible for us, the customer, to help us control, at the portals of our computer, at the front door of our house, what comes in and what our children see.

        [O]ur amendment will do two basic things: First, it will protect computer Good Samaritans, online service providers, anyone who provides a front end to the Internet, let us say, who takes steps to screen indecency and offensive material for their customers. It will protect them from taking on liability such as occurred in the Prodigy case in New York that they should not face for helping us and for helping us solve this problem. Second, it will establish as the policy of the United States that we do not wish to have content regulation by the Federal Government of what is on the Internet, that we do not wish to have a Federal Computer Commission with an army of bureaucrats regulating the Internet because frankly the Internet has grown up to be what it is without that kind of help from the Government. In this fashion we can encourage what is right now the most energetic technological revolution that any of us has ever witnessed. We can make it better. We can make sure that it operates more quickly to solve our problem of keeping pornography away from our kids, keeping offensive material away from our kids, and I am very excited about it.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Mike Masnick (profile), 11 Jan 2021 @ 1:35pm

        Re: Re: 'Our goals are opposite but we want the same thing, odd.

        This is wrong historically, factually, and conceptually.

        1. The part that got thrown out, from Senator Exon, was pushed by a Democrat, not Republican.

        2. The part that got kept, was created by a Republican (Cox) and a Democrat (Wyden). And both have made it clear (as they did at the time) that they wanted platforms to moderate how they see fit in order to provide for famiy friendly spaces.

        Koby, you are wrong and you should stop being an ignorant fool pushing misinformation.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Koby (profile), 11 Jan 2021 @ 3:18pm

          Re: Re: Re: 'Our goals are opposite but we want the same thing,

          I am unconcerned about the authors. They are the folks that managed to do the legwork in Congress to get the legislation passed. That's fine. They were still the PREFERRED methods by which each side wanted the system to operate. I stand by my statement that it was a bait and switch. Future lawmakers may want to heed that warning.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Rocky, 11 Jan 2021 @ 4:15pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Our goals are opposite but we want the same thi

            I am unconcerned about the authors.

            Considering that you managed to mix up who did what and what spurred the authors of section 230 to propose it, you seem awfully unconcerned about the facts of the case.

            Oh well, a little history revisionism sure do strengthen one's argument....

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2021 @ 5:01pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Our goals are opposite but we want the same thi

            Bait and switch? lol

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2021 @ 12:37pm

    Argument ad hominem, and the capital riots prove that Section 230 is enabling internet harm that spills over much as it has for years, just not for Congress itself. Now that it has, the law will be repealed.

    Blumenthal was falsely accused of domestic violence so he got a firsthand course in Section 230, which every country other than the US manages to do fine without, and still has an internet.

    Twitter stock got murdered today for banning Trump. Get woke go broke.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 11 Jan 2021 @ 12:53pm

      the capital riots prove that Section 230 is enabling internet harm

      …fucking what

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2021 @ 1:15pm

      Re:

      You are overlooking that those riots were created by the fucking president, who under changes to 230 would in all likelihood still have a platform, while moderating voices would in likelihood be silenced.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 11 Jan 2021 @ 1:26pm

        Re: Re:

        Depends on which way the cases went and how platforms responded, because if platforms went with the 'anything that even might get us in trouble is gone' option then Trump and his cultists would have been given the boot long ago.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2021 @ 1:43pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          We the government can sue into the ground if you do not do as we want is a powerful means of controlling speech. Ask sites that used to allowing user adverts including adult services, and sites impacted by FOSTA about government censoring of speech.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2021 @ 4:31pm

      Re:

      Oh hi Jhon Smith. Weren't you saying you would bless Donald Trump if he got rid of Section 230? Guess he managed to fuck that up too huh? Maybe you'd like to mention "distributor liability" or "mailing lists" while you cry salty tears into your pillow.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 11 Jan 2021 @ 1:16pm

    As if Hawley's CDA 230 "reform" was ever not about ushering in fascist control over free speech.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

The Beijing Arrests In Hong Kong Expand As America Loses Its Ability To Credibly Respond
Everything Pundits Are Getting Wrong About This Current Moment In Content Moderation
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

15:30 Small Idaho ISP 'Punishes' Twitter And Facebook's 'Censorship'...By Blocking Access To Them Entirely (14)
13:42 Everything Pundits Are Getting Wrong About This Current Moment In Content Moderation (28)
12:01 Dear Section 230 Critics: When Senators Hawley And Cruz Are Your Biggest Allies, It's Time To Rethink (14)
10:46 The Beijing Arrests In Hong Kong Expand As America Loses Its Ability To Credibly Respond (11)
10:41 Daily Deal: Salesforce Administrator Certification Practice Tests And Course Bundle (0)
09:41 The Slope Gets More Slippery As You Expect Content Moderation To Happen At The Infrastructure Layer (109)
05:29 A Few Reminders Before The Tired Net Neutrality Debate Is Rekindled (12)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (15)

Saturday

12:00 Gaming Like It's 1925: There's Still Plenty Of Time To Join Our Public Domain Game Jam! (1)

Friday

17:43 Not Easy, Not Unreasonable, Not Censorship: The Decision To Ban Trump From Twitter (581)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.