Various States All Pile On To Push Blatantly Unconstitutional Laws That Say Social Media Can't Moderate
A bunch of Republican state legislators across the country are apparently unconcerned with either the 1st Amendment (or reality) have decided that they need to stop social media companies from engaging in any sort of content moderation. Earlier this week, Florida
Man Governor Ron DeSantis proposed just such a law, which would be struck down as unconstitutional with amazing speed. The bill, dubbed the "Transparency in Technology Act" would do a bunch of things laid out in this infographic the Florida GOP sent around, almost all of which the state has no authority to do. On the content moderation front, it would require set standards for content moderation that can't easily be changed and require the company apply those standards consistently.
That's what lots of people ask for without realizing that's an impossible ask. "Consistency" is not nearly as clear as people seem to think it is. Every scenario is different, and context plays a huge role in determining these things -- but people who complain about inconsistent enforcement never seem to recognize the wider context, and always focus in on some superficial similarity about the content, and insist that different outcomes mean inconsistency. It also ignores the scale of the problem. It also fails to take into account that policies have to keep being updated, because the issues that trust and safety teams face constantly are changing.
This bill would be like passing a law saying that the state of Florida must clearly define all its laws, can't pass new laws, and must apply the law consistently. That's not possible.
Even more ridiculous (and more unconstitutional) is that the bill would bar any moderation (or removal) of any political candidate. Of course, this would just mean that any troll who wants to be a total asshole online would register to run for office. Remember, it was rumored that well known online troll Laura Loomer supposedly ran for Congress in part because of she believed that it would force Twitter to give her her account back (which did not happen).
Of course, it's easy to just point at Florida and say "there goes Florida again..." but it's actually Republican legislators in a whole bunch of states. And this wasn't even the first such bill in Florida. A week or so earlier, Republican state Senator Joe Gruters introduced a bill called the "Stop Social Media Censorship Act" which bars any moderation of "religious or political speech."
Gruters may have introduced the bill, but it doesn't look like he wrote it. Because in Kentucky, Republican Senators Robby Mills and Phillip Wheeler introduced a nearly identical bill. Oh, and over in Oklahoma, Republican Senator Rob Standridge also introduced an identical bill. In Arizona, it's Senator Sonny Borrelli who has introduced very similar legislation, though his looks a little different, and (insanely) would try to put into law that a social media website is "deemed to be a publisher" and "deemed not to be a platform" which is, you know, not a thing that actually matters. In North Dakota, there's Republican State Rep. Tom Kading who's similar bill also includes the nonsense publisher/platform distinction.
All of these bills are (1) nonsense, (2) pre-empted by federal law, and (3) blatantly unconstitutional under the 1st Amendment. A quick lesson for state legislators: the 1st Amendment means that the government (that's you!) cannot compel private parties (that includes social media companies!) that they have to host speech with which they disagree with. There's plenty of case law on this, but I'll point you to West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette which establishes quite clearly that the government cannot compel speech under the 1st Amendment. On top of that, I'll point people to the relatively recent ruling, written by Brett Kavanaugh (remember, Republicans, you supported this guy) and signed by all of the Conservative Justices, in the Manhattan Community Access Corp. v. Halleck case, in which it was made clear that social media websites are not state actors, and cannot be compelled to host speech. As Kavanaugh wrote in that ruling:
In short, merely hosting speech by others is not a traditional, exclusive public function and does not alone transform private entities into state actors subject to First Amendment constraints.
If the rule were otherwise, all private property owners and private lessees who open their property for speech would be subject to First Amendment constraints and would lose the ability to exercise what they deem to be appropriate editorial discretion within that open forum. Private property owners and private lessees would face the unappetizing choice of allowing all comers or closing the platform altogether. “The Constitution by no means requires such an attenuated doctrine of dedication of private property to public use.” ... Benjamin Franklin did not have to operate his newspaper as “a stagecoach, with seats for everyone.” ... That principle still holds true. As the Court said in Hudgens, to hold that private property owners providing a forum for speech are constrained by the First Amendment would be “to create a court-made law wholly disregarding the constitutional basis on which private ownership of property rests in this country.” ... The Constitution does not disable private property owners and private lessees from exercising editorial discretion over speech and speakers on their property
Remember how, as Republicans, you guys used to always support private property rights and the right to exclude those you disagree with? It's that all over again, except now you're suddenly trying to argue the exact opposite.
It wouldn't surprise me if there were a bunch more of these unconstitutional bills floating around, or that more will be introduced soon. Most of them are performative nonsense that no state legislature will actually pass. But if they do, just recognize that any legislature that does so is throwing away taxpayer money on a series of expensive lawsuits that will inevitably end with the law being tossed out as unconstitutional.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, arizona, content moderation, florida, joe gruters, kentucky, north dakota, phillip wheeler, rob standridge, robby mills, ron desantis, section 230, sonny borrelli, states, tom kading
I do not see this as a states rights issue, this law potentially affects other states and they might want to have a say in the matter.
But, I am not a lawyer.
Re:
Rights are for people anyway and the notion on its face is nonsensical at best. Rights are restrictions and obligations on States. It not only is illogical but semantically wrong as being fined -$5K or the act of withdrawing fifty bucks causing you to have less money in your immediate vicinity.
Re: Re:
"In American political discourse, states' rights are political powers held for the state governments rather than the federal government according to the United States Constitution, reflecting especially the enumerated powers of Congress and the Tenth Amendment. "
States' rights
This is really similar to the europe stuff where they are trying to force google to pay the news sites..
Some people don't like how the current players are doing things and love to play armchair quarterback for google and facebook, they would love it if "someone" would just come by and do it their way, but not enough to, you know actually put in the effort to get it done
Re:
Plus, we have the right to tell everybody what our policies and how they should vote, and that means social media must carry our words --- the republican party.
Re: Re:
parler got 1 foot from their chair and then they were like "this is way to much work, make google do it"
Re: Re: Re:
Crade: "Build your own platform. No, no, no ... not like that !"
I mean...
It's not the Florida TIT Act I'm used to hearing about...
Re: I mean...
Oh lord, I entirely missed that!
"Republican monkeys continue to toss poo against the wall to see what they can get to stick... film at 11."
Another problem: even if a site scrupulously followed the rules, they can still be sued by users who think that they've been unfairly moderated, and even though the site will eventually win in court it will still cost them money. This particular problem could be fixed by making it a "loser pays" situation, but it appears that Governor Ron DeSantis didn't put any thought into that aspect of the issue. And I'll be surprised if anyone else proposing similar legislature puts any thought into it.
Re:
Kinda makes me tempted to sue DeSantis if this law passes and he makes any kind of campaign ad, since I kinda suspect a political campaign virtual town meeting would count as a forum that this law would regulate.
Proving it doesn't would likely cost enough to keep him from being able to afford reelection...
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Can somebody explain to me how "Social media should be forced to carry speech" reconciles with "Businesses cannot be forced to service customers it does not want to"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
There are people who think the law says whatever best suites their prejudices.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Because they both serve the underlying principle of take from democrats, give to republicans. It's not "Businesses cannot be forced" it's "We cannot be forced..."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Just make sure they only pick on the ones carrying their own weight. Lay off the corrupt parasite ones using legislation as their revenue streams
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Oh that's easy, you just have to operate from the perspective of the perpetual victims who are always right. To reconcile those two positions you merely need to frame it as ' 'Conservatives'(read: assholes) shouldn't have to suffer consequences, or be forced to do anything we don't want to.'
They don't want to serve those icky gay people then fine, they don't have to because their god's a bigot and therefore their bigotry is an exercise of their religious beliefs. Social media has the utter audacity to keep calling them assholes and showing them the door? Well that's the fault of social media and the snowflakes who can't handle locker room talk or The Truth, they shouldn't have to go elsewhere just because others can't handle that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Ah, the typical "everyone who thinks differently than I do is bad" schtick. You accuse those on the right of doing it while doing it yourself to them. Unless you've personally met every single conservative in existence, you can't generalize about them. People are not monolithic blocks, each one is different. So unless you want you and those who share what you believe in generalized and smeared just like you're doing to conservatives, take back what you said and add a qualifier to your statement. As in "some" conservatives, acknowledging that you can't speak for all of them. Otherwise you're being nothing but a hypocrite, and until you can speak of those you disagree with without any derogatory terms or tones whatsoever, you will continue to be one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Ah, the typical "everyone who thinks differently than I do is bad" schtick. You accuse those on the right of doing it while doing it yourself to them.
Ah, the typical "you can't paint all of us Nazis with the same broad brush" schtick.
Self awareness has never been a conservative strong point.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Just because we are supporting people who want to deceive people and take advantage of others and possibly collect their gold teeth in a big pile, does that make us bad people?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
^^^ THIS ^^^
This right here is what happens when you 'treat all speech equally, Koby.'
You have to put up with shit-flinging window-lickers like this douche, shitposting incessantly. Is that what you want on your social media feed?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You know, you seem awfully upset. Was that post to which you were replying more about you than you care to admit?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Yeah, doesn't like lying, hypocrisy and trying to affect policy disingenuously.. how prejudiced,
deceiving people can be a great thing if you just give it a chance
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
In the words of a satirical newspaper: "Area man a staunch defender of what they imagine the Constitution to be"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Presenting the party of 'small government' and 'free market'...
I love how even they seem to realize that if sites had to apply the rules equally with no room for context a lot of their speech would end up given the boot in short order, hence the attempt to preemptively carve out special exemptions for politicians and 'religious'(read: biggotted assholery, because 'love thy neighbor' is not in need of protection) speech.
Not only are they proposing wildly unconsititional laws they're trying to make politicians and bigots protected classes, immune from any consequences for their actions and speech, and all because they're not mature enough to act like civilized adults or refuse to accept that not doing so might not be seen as acceptable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
An open invitation
I think anyone that honestly supports the idea that 'big tech should not be able to censor' has just given consent to place whatever billboard you might like on their lawn (or in their living room).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Put up or shut up'
To anyone who thinks that no moderation should be allowed my challenge in return is to go to one of the well known cesspits, say 4chan, and spend say 15-20 minutes or so each day for a solid week going through every single topic on the /b board over there, looking at every picture, reading all the wonderful speech on display, spending the entire time reminding themselves that that is what they want social media platforms to turn into.
Their response at that point will be very telling and show them to be either seriously warped individuals('Why would more of that be a bad thing?'), previously ignorant('I hadn't even considered what I was demanding would result in.'), or grossly hypocritical, as every person I've presented that challenge to has turned out to be('I refuse to look at the sort of stuff I'd force on others!').
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Put up or shut up'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'Put up or shut up'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 'Put up or shut up'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Put up or shut up'
Not if that's the side that is right. If wallstreet is saying 2+2=4 and americans are saying 2+2=meh who cares lets cut up a successful american company and give the pieces to the aussies, there is something wrong with pretending you can't follow simple logic and facts just to get a cut of the take though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Put up or shut up'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Put up or shut up'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Put up or shut up'
This seems familier.
Hmm
Anyone think this is riding on what has already happened in the EU.
Would love to have our politicians TELL US' what they want in simple language.
Do you want the NET to HOLD onto everything.
Or Censor the crap and bad language(define bad language)
Then we need the Internet to Tell the Congress WHAT IT CANT/WONT Censor.
then get the idea that the INTERNET is an international THING. And speaking Only english/american is NOT Normal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Law: I’m going to require you to treat all users consistently
I’m also going to forbid you from treating political candidates consistently if they break the rules.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
All animals are equal, some however are more equal than others.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Consistent Rules
In Manhattan Community Access Corp. v. Halleck, the subjects were banned from the premises for inciting violence against station employees. They were not banned because the station disagreed with their message. I'm in favor of private property. But if the property owners open the property to speech, they must apply the rules consistently. Allow a court to decide if they were. Consistency is the core of fairness.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Consistent Rules
But if the property owners open the property to speech, they must apply the rules consistently.
What about a church, chucklefuck? If people are chanting and carrying on in a church, I should also be able to go in there and start yelling 'fuck fuck fuck" because freeze peach rules need to be applied consistently and the property was clearly open to speech?
Because that's fair, is it not?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Consistent Rules
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Irrelevant to the discussion, then.
Fairness isn’t part of the law. Private property owners can be as inconsistent with their rules (and the enforcement thereof) as they want to be. The law doesn’t, and shouldn’t, force “neutrality” or “fairness” upon them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
In fairness to Koby, his arguments are far more cogent and valid than the one-trick pony who's disingenuously saying "What gives Americans the right to oppose billionaires?" acting like Republicans (including under Trump) haven't been doing everything they could to enrich them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Consistent Rules
You do realise that a LOT of high profile conservatives would be banned from most of social media if rules were enforced consistently, right? All the delightful misogyny, homophobia, racism, conspiracy theories and lies that make up most of their output would result in them being gone virtually overnight.
Consistency is not what you want, you want the rules changed to make it impossible to ban conservatives for anything, no matter how abhorrent their behaviour, you want to turn the self styled 'silent majority' into protected class based on nothing but their political leanings. You don't want a level playingfield, you know full well that would not benefit you but it makes a nice fairytale to tell centrists while you try to get them onside, you want the freedom to punch down and freedom from consequences with the end goal of rolling back a century's worth of social progress to claw back what little power the right have lost in that time,
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Consistent Rules
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Consistent Rules
As we all know, republicans are so totally anti corporation. They sure do love sticking it to wallstreet with their checks notes endless deregulation, tax cuts, subsidies, union busting, privatisation...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Consistent Rules
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Consistent Rules
That's where the rules would come into play. Very few conservatives that I've seen have ever supported any of the defamatory things that you mentioned above. And certainly not on a social media. Meanwhile, there's been some ugly comments by leftists that have been allowed to fly (which I think should allowed, on the basis that I personally think all speech should be permitted). That's why big tech is so fearful of defending against bias in court. The corporate overlords would never be able to demonstrate consistent application of their own rules, because of their bias.
Forcing big tech companies live up to their own published speech codes looks to be a great way to prevent selective application. Consistency is the key to fairness. It's a great idea, and I'd love to see it happen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And forcing them to host speech looks to be a great way to piss on the First Amendment. Why do you support communism, Koby?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'How dare you do what I agreed you could do when I signed up?!'
There's that, and there's also the fact that to sign up for a site you need to agree to the TOS and any large site is going to have a clause that allows them to moderate content and/or kick people off at their discretion, so they are already following their 'published speech codes', certain people/groups just don't like it when they're on the receiving end of that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Consistent Rules
Manhattan Community Access v Halleck
(Emphasis added, citation omitted.)
From the Cert Petition (p.69 in PDF) (via SCOTUSBlog), the case in the Southern District of New York is 15cv8141.
District Court Docket for Halleck v City Of New York (S.D.N.Y. 1:15-cv-08141)
First Amended Complaint (Doc 39, Feb 19, 2016)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
OSS vs. CS all over again?
the merits of Open-Source Software are decades long so well-proven vs. the verifiably heinous code hidden within Closed Sourced programs. So how about that, a Closed Source [read: hypocritical] Government whining that others should be "open" and "transparent." How about Lead by Example and FULLY OPEN ALL ASPECTS of the Government functioning, to include ALL financial ties of its employees to show us how to be "transparent." yeah, like that is ever going to happen. GOP break their neck to submit & support laws to assure that they can continue being cryptic, obfuscated, hidden, closed, et al.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ever notice how all these Republican bills are Orwellianly titled with the polar opposite of their actual and intended effects?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Even they know that honestly wouldn't sell so well with the public, not to mention it wouldn't allow them to continue with the persecution complex that they've all but fetishized at this point if they admit that people are being penalized on social media not because of their 'political' stances but because they're assholes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Looks like Section 230 is the new abortion, lots of state level republicans trying to pass laws to kill it that they know will never survive any sort of challenge. What it will do is get the attention of Fox, Newsmax and OANN which they hope will aid them in climbing up the republican dungheap and get them considered for higher office.
Of course, it's a bit harder to get that attention when they all do it at once, but republicans don't really think these things through.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I can't tell if they're lazy and can only be bothered with the same childish and dishonest response, or if what passes for their mind just glitched out and that's all they can think of. Does make it easy to spot and flag though, so silver lining for those that aren't throwing a petulant tantrum I suppose.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Like Sony, Disney, Warner Bros., Nintendo, and Comcast? Those Big Businesses? If you think TechDirt has been kissing their asses, not only have you not been paying attention, but the entire class is laughing at you and making fun of you for behaving like a clown.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
'Oh no, wallstreet and Silicon Valley are filled with amoral asshats, I guess I better support the republicans turning the internet into a completely unfiltered stream of far right bull***t, racism, homophobia and misogyny, that'll show them!'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
1) While this particular proposed law would apply only to sites with at least 75 million users, the discussions surrounding the topic frequently don't take size into account.
2) Even for this particular law, there might be some non-profits which are that large, like Wikipedia.
3) Even just considering for-profit sites which are that large, users of those sites can be concerned by the impact the law might have on using and experiencing those sites. I'm not going to cheer on a law which makes a site I use worse just because the law will stick it to Big Business. Concerns about laws like these having negative impact on user experience might be unfounded, but in that case you can point out why those concerns are unfounded, rather than just assuming that we're only talking about those concerns because we're pro-Big Business.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
South Dakota, too
As soon as I saw this, I figured we'd be in on the action, too. Sure enough...
HB 1223
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: South Dakota, too
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: South Dakota, too
