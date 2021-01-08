Not Easy, Not Unreasonable, Not Censorship: The Decision To Ban Trump From Twitter
When I started writing this post, it was about Facebook's decision to suspend Trump's account indefinitely, and at least until Joe Biden is inaugurated in a couple weeks. I had lots to say on that... and then Friday afternoon, Twitter decided to ban Trump's Twitter account permanently. This is a bigger deal, not just because it's permanent, rather than indefinite, but because so much of Trump's identity over the last four years (and before that) is tied up in his Twitter account and followers.
Certainly, all of this has kicked off a whole new storm from across the political spectrum. You have Trump supporters who are furious and (falsely) claiming that this is "censorship" or unprecedented and heavy handed (it is none of those things). Then you have Trump haters who are screaming about how this is all way too late and is trying to close the barn door after the horses have long since bolted. I think neither argument is accurate. Will Oremus has a long (and very interesting!) look over on OneZero about how Facebook supposedly chucked out its own rulebook to come up with an excuse to suspend Trump's account:
Yet Facebook’s “indefinite” ban on Trump marks an overnight reversal of the policy on Trump and other political leaders that the social network has spent the past four years honing, justifying, and defending. The unprecedented move, which lacks a clear basis in any of Facebook’s previously stated policies, highlights for the millionth time that the dominant platforms are quite literally making up the rules of online speech as they go along. As I wrote in 2019, there’s just one golden rule of content moderation that every platform follows: If a policy becomes too controversial, change it.
Zuckerberg’s claim that Facebook has allowed Trump to use its platform in a manner “consistent with our own rules” is laughable. The only thing that has been consistent, until now, is Facebook’s determination to contort, hair-split, and reimagine its rules to make sure nothing Trump posted would fall too far outside them. The Washington Post wrote a rather definitive account of the social network’s yearslong Trump-appeasement campaign earlier this year. Among other Trump-friendly measures, the Post noted, “Facebook has constrained its efforts against false and misleading news, adopted a policy explicitly allowing politicians to lie, and even altered its news feed algorithm to neutralize claims that it was biased against conservative publishers.”
And Twitter is also justifying its decision by saying that the reason was a rules violation:
We assessed the two Tweets referenced above under our Glorification of Violence policy, which aims to prevent the glorification of violence that could inspire others to replicate violent acts and determined that they were highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
This determination is based on a number of factors, including:
I don't need to post the factors. You can take a look yourself if you want. So, Oremus is mostly correct that they're making the rules up as they go along, but the problem with this framing is that it assumes that there are some magical rules you can put in place and then objectively apply them always. That's never ever been the case. The problem with so much of the content moderation debate is that all sides assume these things. They assume that it's easy to set up rules and easy to enforce them. Neither is true. Radiolab did a great episode a few years ago, detailing the process by which Facebook made and changed its rules. And it highlights some really important things including that almost every case is different, that it's tough to apply rules to every case, and that context is always changing. And that also means the rules must always keep changing.
A few years back, we took a room full of content moderation experts and asked them to make content moderation decisions on eight cases -- none of which I'd argue are anywhere near as difficult as deciding what to do with the President of the United States. And we couldn't get these experts to agree on anything. On every case, we had at least one person choose each of the four options we gave them, and to defend that position. The platforms have rules because it gives them a framework to think about things, and those rules are useful in identifying both principles for moderation and some bright lines.
But every case is different.
And no matter what you think of Trump, his case was different.
The regular rules could never apply to Trump because Trump is not a regular person. And, no, not even comparisons to foreign leaders are apt, because as silly as American exceptionalism is, the United States is still different than nearly every other country in the world. And, it's not just the position he's in (for the next few days anyway), but also Trump's willingness to use his account to make pronouncements unlike pretty much any other world leader (or at least, world leader of consequence).
Trump is, perhaps, the perfect example of why demanding clear rules on social media and how they moderate is stupid.
As for the question of why now? Well, clearly, the context has changed. The context is that Trump inspired a mob of goons to invade the Capitol building this week, and there remain legitimate threats that his cultish followers will continue to do significant damage. Certainly some people have insisted that this kind of violence was always a risk -- and it was. But it had not actually erupted to this level in this fashion. Again, we're talking about context. There's always more context.
And given that the situations are always edge cases, that the context always matters, and that things are always shifting, you can totally see why it's a reasonable decision to ban Trump from their platforms right now, based on everything else going on, and the likelihood that he might inspire more violence. I think it's worth reading Ben Thompson's analysis as well. He's long explained the risks associated with banning Trump from these platforms, and suggested why they should not have in the past. But the thing that changed for him, beyond even just the threat to democracy, is the threat to the rights of both individuals and companies to make their own decisions on these things:
Remember my highest priority, even beyond respect for democracy, is the inviolability of liberalism, because it is the foundation of said democracy. That includes the right for private individuals and companies to think and act for themselves, particularly when they believe they have a moral responsibility to do so, and the belief that no one else will. Yes, respecting democracy is a reason to not act over policy disagreements, no matter how horrible those policies may be, but preserving democracy is, by definition, even higher on the priority stack.
Turn off Trump’s account.
But here's the more important point -- especially directed at the people who will falsely claim that this is somehow censorship: President Trump is not being censored. He is not being limited. At any moment of any day (certainly for the next two weeks, and likely beyond) he can walk out of his office and have every major TV news channel (and every internet streaming platform) broadcast whatever he wants to say, and people will see it.
And to those who think that Twitter should have done this earlier, or that it would have made a difference, recognize that your concern is not so much with Twitter, but with Trump himself. Remember that while Trump might not be able to send a tweet right now, he still (literally) has the power to launch nuclear missiles at Twitter's headquarters. And, really, that's the problem. Trump is obviously too toxic for Twitter. But he's also too toxic for the White House. And the real complaint shouldn't be about Twitter or Facebook acting too late, but about Congress failing to do their job and remove the mad man from power.
I don’t like that it took this long to do it. But I’m glad they did it.
If they'd acted when he first started using the platform to peddle racist conspiracy theories we wouldn't be in this mess, but better late than never, I suppose.
Just own it...
Better late then never I guess, however while it may be unreasonable I just wish they'd own their part in this rather than go with the bogus excuses. They didn't kick Trump off because he broke the rules, they kicked him off because it finally cost more to keep him on than they stood to gain from having him on the platforms, and it was close enough to inauguration day that it was about to be a moot point anyway. Remove those two factors and I've little doubt that he'd still be posting whatever he wanted unchecked, just like he has for years.
Re: Just own it...
I heard about all of those people leaving facebook and twitter because Trump was there.
To all conservatives whining censorship:
To all conservatives whining about censorship right now, you always said:
"Let the market decide."
"It's a private company, they can do whatever they want. Don't like it, start your own business."
Based on the reactions I've seen from the right about this, they're not living up to their own standards at all. You made your bed, now you have to sleep in it.
Re: To all conservatives whining censorship:
I, too, appreciate that "liberals now like to talk like Reagan-era Commerce Secretaries".
Re: To all conservatives whining censorship:
That it is not illegal, nor a violation of the First Amendment, does not mean that it is not censorship. It is clearly censorship. Censorship is the silencing of speech. When the government does it, it's government censorship, and the First Amendment applies. When private actors do it, it's private censorship, and there's no legal recourse because there's no right to free speech on a private forum. That you and your allies refuse to admit that it is still censorship has more to do with you desperately holding on to your self-delusions of liberalism than it does with the truth. Accept that you're authoritarian at heart and it will all make more sense.
Re: Re: To all conservatives whining censorship:
I thought the word censorship implied that the person being censored was then unable to speak, be it in town square or on the net.
Most censorship claims I see involve a situation where the person could easily find an alternative medium for their speech.
If people wish to converse, it is beneficial if they were to speak the same language.
Why bother explaining if what you say is so foolishly reasoned
Yes, Twitter has every right to decide who will use its platform. And yes, there is every risk that, in the future, Trump will again misbehave in violation of its ever-shifting rules.
But for this litigator who detests Trump, and took vacation time at work to spend twenty pre-election days in 2016 and 2020 opposing him in swing states, the explanation they gave is a silly one. On a law school exam, it would get an F for poor reasoning.
The mischaracterizations of the facts, and the conspiracy-mindedness that the blog post reflects, resemble, for me, the briefs that the Trump lawyers and their copycats have filed in their various frivolous lawsuits attacking the elections
The two posts they quoted do nothing to "glorify" violence. What this comes down to is that Twitter says Trump has been banned because some of his supporters (in unspecified instances) are reading what he said in various ways. And MISreading what he said, I might add.
Sure he praises his supporters --- the 7500000 voters who supported him. He calls them patriots. He says they should be respected. So what's wrong with that?
He says he won't be at the inauguration. Yes, a break with tradition, but good riddance!
Twitter says there are plans for armed protests and another attack on the Capitol. THAT is very bad. But Twitter does NOT say that Trump is involved in that planning OR that he tweeted anything about them. I did see a report that Trump had retweeted some of those statements. But the report also said that Twitter had cited those retweets in its decision and plainly it has not. And, because the Twitter account has been deleted in its entirety, I can;t verify that (does anyone have any screenshots?)
When Twitter justifies its decisions by posting this kind of mindless blather, it just tends to suggest that what it has done is arbitrary. And THAT is not useful.
AND its enforcement is even worse. CNN reports that @POTUS contained a statement that Twitter's ban on his account was "coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me."
Is criticizing Twitter now banned on Twitter?
Definitely Censorship
It's kind of like saying that the telephone company can ban you from using a telephone because you still can walk outside and talk to people.
The nice thing about free speech and the Constitution is that the rules are already written. They don't change and morph depending on who did or didn't win an election. If there was a coordination between twitter and democrat officials, then clearly this was a 1st Amendment violation.
Re: Definitely Censorship
"It's kind of like saying that the telephone company can ban you from using a telephone because you still can walk outside and talk to people."
Actually, it is nothing like that at all.
Encouraging violence by omission
Trump did encourage the mob, but mostly by omission...
Trump claimed the election was stolen, encouraged the rally, then talked about fine people (just like at Charlottesville) when they started doing bad things. He did nothing to ensure that rally stayed peaceful.
It's very important to remember that the words of the message matter little, it's the intent and the effect on the hearer that matter.
As to the tweet on @potus: It feels a lot like twitter felt a bit like an angry parent -- banning the real donald trump account seemed to have no effect on what was tweeted, so they escalated. The last lie (election fraud) cost two lives by violence on Wednesday, so where is this one going? Perhaps not legally, but it's not a big stretch for twitter to feel that last tweet from @potus was leading to violence against twitter itself.
Now, be fair. The rules are an approximation on how much a particular tweeter or tweet stands to cost, or gain, them. Twitter is (mostly) not banning illegal speech--the bar for that is pretty high. Twitter is aiming for a mass audience, and they ban stuff that would make that audience uncomfortable.
And that's OK.
As for me, I do not wish to be part of that mass audience, but I bear Twitter no ill-will either. Twitter is just the medium; it's the human race which speaks from hearts filled with ... well, evil. That evil comes in all shapes, and ... I even find it in some of my posts.
But I, as a random guy with a keyboard, am not in a position to influence most of those corrupted hearts. There is no gain in trying to out-bigot the bigots, to mass-hate the mass-haters. Online, moderation ("we don't talk like that here, please be more polite or leave") is the best we can do. Offline is where the real opportunities to influence people occur.
So, don't expect Twitter's move to change hearts, or even to spread civility elsewhere. It just makes their customers less uncomfortable on their site.
And that's OK, because that's all that they can do.
Meanwhile, I visit Techdirt instead, where the level of discourse is sometimes more civil. But even at Techdirt, hatred, contempt, and bigotry are socially accepted towards some people or groups, but not towards others. And that's also evil.
OK, pardon me while I go try to get the log out of my eye. And get that speck checked by an optometrist, would you?
Re:
Meanwhile, I visit Techdirt instead, where the level of discourse is sometimes more civil. But even at Techdirt, hatred, contempt, and bigotry are socially accepted towards some people or groups, but not towards others. And that's also evil.
I'm curious as to which people or groups would those be, and please, be specific, because details and context matters.
Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it .
You think by burying your heads in the sand will make 75 million
plus people who voted for him will just go away ?
You are no longer a child who sticks his fingers in his ears says na na na na
to nit hear or get what you want .
Did it work when you were a child ?
It ain't gonna work now .
Banning and purging does not make them go away
They go underground and come out bigger and badder than you ever thought possible .
And you will be clueless because now all you hear are your own voices
God Help us all
No, that's very much censorship. That they have good reason to censor him does not change the fact that it is censorship. Yes his is being limited. He cannot use services he was using before solely because of what he was saying. The alternatives that exist are not equivalent. Saying "other people will broadcast what he says is particularly ridiculously as TV news channels are likely to edit his statements in ways that suit them not provide unfiltered statements, and attempts to spread internet streaming of the event are likely to be removed by the very people that banned him to begin with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'll pose a question I recently asked in another thread, changed slightly to better reflect the circumstances: Would it be censorship if a club were to tell an unruly or obnoxious customer to leave the premises for harassing the staff and/or bothering other customers, and would or should the answer to the previous question change depending on how popular the club was in that city?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Made new rules to ban Trump, or undid the dumb rules that were the only reason they didn't ban him since 5 years ago?
The VIP rule makes sense
If you have rulers of state (or of large institutions) on your communication service and they are reasonable it allows the service to act as a red phone. The notion is, so long as we're still talking, no one is shooting yet.
(Oh and do you know about the missile fleet flying your colors off the coast of my port? They're making my generals nervous.)
The problem is when you have someone who is not reasonable, and just uses it as a platform to radicalize his base.
Two-way mass communication on the internet scale is still rather new and we're still figuring out what works and what doesn't. Also there's money in having VIPs and celebrities with active accounts.
So much money.
Meanwhile and relevantly,
_Parler_has been deplatformed from Google Play, and Apple has given it twenty-four hours to manifest a sound moderation policy or get deplatformed.
