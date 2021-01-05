Parler, Desperate For Attention, Pretends It Doesn't Need Section 230
from the playing-with-fire dept
One of the more bizarre parts of the Parler debate is the weird insistence among many in the Trumpist set that somehow taking away Section 230 will magically lead to less moderation, rather than more. This is almost certainly untrue, because assuming a shift to more traditional distributor liability rules as were considered in place prior to Section 230, websites would potentially face liability for content that violated the law if they were shown to have knowledge of the law-violating material.
We don't have to look far to see such a system in practice: it's how the DMCA's Section 512 notice-and-takedown regime effectively works today. Under that regime, anyone who wants anything taken offline just files a notice, and if a website wishes to avoid liability, they then need to remove the content. That removal protects them from liability. Prior to the notice, it's unlikely that they would be seen as liable, since they wouldn't have notice of the content in question possibly violating a law. Of course, as we've seen, the DMCA's notice-and-takedown provision is widely abused. Recent studies have shown that the notice-and-takedown provisions are regularly used to target non-infringing works and many sites pull down that content to avoid liability.
It's quite likely that we'd see the same sort of result without 230, leading to significantly more removals of perfectly legal speech -- which seems to be the exact opposite of what Trumpist fans of revoking 230 expect. Last month, we were happy to see that the Trumpist social media site, Parler, seemed to recognize this, and its CEO John Matze correctly pointed out that removing Section 230 would help the big companies and harm smaller competitors (though, hilariously, he tried to lump himself in as a big guy):
Section 230 is actually a really nice thing, because what it does is protect small businesses from liability, who are trying to compete with Big Tech. So I respectfully disagree, to some extent.... I don't think the outright removal of 230 is a good idea, because it promotes competition and it actually helps the small guys more. 230, if it was removed, wouldn't have a big impact on the companies with a large financial balance sheet, like Facebook, Twitter, and even Parler. We'd be okay. But any other competitors would get hurt the most.
He's right (except the bit about him being a big guy -- just because you're co-founded by an ultra-wealthy Trumpist wacko, it doesn't mean you're a big player). Parler would face tremendous liability without 230, and at some point, the Mercers wouldn't enjoy continuing to pay the company's neverending legal bills.
Yet, on Monday, it seems that political pressure won out among Parler senior exec staff, and they put out a truly ridiculous press release, headlined that Parler now "welcomes" a full repeal of Section 230. If you read the actual press release, and not just the headline, you realize that the company's complaint is not so much about 230, but what might happen if any 230 reform is driven by Facebook. And that is the proper concern. If Facebook gets to dictate the terms of 230 reform, it will be massively damaging to companies like Parler. And thus, one can read Parler's press release as saying that if there were only two choices and those two choices were (1) Facebook-led reform or (2) a full repeal of 230, it would prefer a full repeal:
Today Parler executives declared that Parler and other free speech platforms would be better off if Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act were repealed than they would be under a politically feasible re-write of Section 230. Such a re-write would, they believe, further encourage speech-restrictive, content moderation policies of established tech giants Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. As it stands, the current interpretation of Section 230 already encourages these practices, by providing immunity from liability for removal of any content a platform's leadership finds "objectionable." If Mark Zuckerberg and his cronies in Congress have their way, these practices would be not only protected from liability, they would be mandated. Online platforms would, under a revised Section 230, become de facto censors, restricting speech that would otherwise be protected by the First Amendment. Not only is this morally wrong, it would simultaneously increase barriers to entry while limiting the ability of social media companies to compete by offering different policies.
Much of that paragraph is actually accurate! Many of the reform proposals would push companies to be more proactive in taking down protected content, though if they were actually mandated, it would make any such law infringe upon the 1st Amendment itself, and it would eventually get tossed as such (though that process would take a while).
That said, the framing here by Parler is immensely stupid. Most people took this to mean it wants a full repeal, rather than just preferring one when compared to a Facebook-led reform. And that's how people are going to remember it. I'm also confused about how Parler thinks that Zuckerberg has "cronies" in Congress. Have they not watched the various hearings where both Republicans and Democrats seem hellbent on beating up on Zuck every chance they get? I honestly cannot name a single member of Congress who I think is supportive of Facebook at all.
Even more stupid, Parler CEO John Matze doubled down on this line of thinking on a post on his own feed (I'd link, but Parler makes it impossible to link directly to posts).
That says:
Reflecting on 2020 and revisiting the inauthentic testimonies from Zuckerberg, Sundar and Dorsey, and observing the role social media plays, today I am changing my stance on section 230. This was not an easy change, but thanks to the people on Parler, trusted advisors and our legal team, I am more confident.
Over the past year, Americans have watched and experienced viewpoint discrimination from Twitter, FB and Google. We have seen medical advice blocked and erased from the internet. We have seen climate politics pushed down our throats. We have seen election integrity concerns forcefully invalidated and we have seen tech tyrants attempting to control our democratic republic in the name of "preserving" it.
As it stands, Parler benefits from Section 230 today. We are afforded the same protections. But, overarchingly, 230 is bad for free speech and bad for our country. Parler does not need it, and rest assured we will come out just fine either way. The tyrants not so much.
This... makes no sense at all. If this is truly from Matze's "trusted advisors" and the company's "legal team" he should fire them and get new advisors and lawyers -- and maybe stopping getting his information from idiots. All of the stuff he complains about would be significantly worse without 230. And, no, Parler would not come out fine either way. He may think so, with Rebekah Mercer's big wallet backing him up, but legal fees add up quickly, and Parler would likely discover that faster than most. No one has an endless supply of cash, and the Mercer family, while rich, is not that rich.
Honestly, this stinks of a stupid publicity stunt by Parler, thinking that it's hitting Facebook when it's down. It's pretty clear that Matze and Parler's senior leadership team have little to no experience with how this stuff plays in DC. He's just handed Facebook exactly the ammunition it wants to pressure Congress to reform 230 in the way it wants, because everyone is going to take these statements, ignore the weak and slightly misleading nuance, and remember "Parler thinks 230 reform is fine."
It's a stupid move, but no one said that the company was smart. Remember, these are the same guys who bizarrely claimed they'd only moderate based on "the 1st Amendment and the FCC" (whatever the fuck that means) and then quickly started banning people who made fun of Parler. And Matze is the guy who, while pretending to support free speech, also recently bragged to a reporter that he was sitting around banning leftist trolls who had shown up on his site.
It's honestly not surprising, just disappointing, for Parler to take this self-defeating stance. It had a chance to be a useful participant in these discussions, and has instead decided to simply pull a prank to get itself some attention instead.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: intermediary liability, john matze, rebekah mercer, section 230
Companies: facebook, parler
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Thread
He's not wrong, but his users probably don't realize that...
He may think so, with Rebekah Mercer's big wallet backing him up, but legal fees add up quickly, and Parler would likely discover that faster than most. No one has an endless supply of cash, and the Mercer family, while rich, is not that rich.
As I understand it part of the TOS for Parler is that if they get sued over any content users post the user will be the one on the hook for the bill, so assuming that's correct Parler actually would be able to survive a repeal for a while unlike other platforms because they wouldn't be paying those costs.
Of course once the general userbase of that cesspit realize that they would be paying any legal fees(and thanks to no more 230 there would be a lot more of those) I imagine posting there would be a lot less attractive, at which point Parler would start to feel the pain directly via an exodus of users.
Pity really, they were correct when they noted that no 230 would likely be better than a Facebook written 230(both of which are worse than just keeping the gorram law as-is), but it seems like a child with zero self-control they just couldn't help themselves and jumped on the '230 bad!' bandwagon that funnily enough stands to greatly benefit the same companies they're complaining about.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: He's not wrong, but his users probably don't realize that...
"if they get sued over any content users post the user will be the one on the hook for the bill,"
This sounds way sketchy, do you have a snippet of the TOS that addresses this?
Use of this website by you means that you will fund our ridiculous legal strategy - LOL. I doubt such a thing is enforceable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: He's not wrong, but his users probably don't realize tha
Hmm, quick read through the TOS and I didn't see anything along those lines, so not sure if they changed it since I heard that, I misheard, or someone else was mistaken. In that case they are extra wrong, gut 230 and they are screwed, no ability to dump it on the users.
Now if you'll excuse me I feel the need to take a shower, even just visiting two pages of that cesspit left me feeling unclean.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: He's not wrong, but his users probably don't realize
Sorry you waded thru that, I would not be surprised to learn they were doing exactly that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: He's not wrong, but his users probably don't realize that...
Not entirely. The plaintiff, if successful, will have sued for damages jointly and severally if at all possible -- meaning that they can collect from either defendant, and it is then up for the defendants to work out amongst themselves how much each pays, and one reimburses the other to some extent. Except you can't get blood from a stone, so if a user has said they will indemnify the site, but has no money with which to do so, that's just tough for the site.
The reason for this is to prioritize making the victim whole, even if somewhat unfair to the less-culpable but wealthier defendant who can't get fully reimbursed. So naturally, the conservatives have been gunning for abolishing this sort of liability too in any sort of context.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: He's not wrong, but his users probably don't realize tha
So,
A poor man has MORE freedom to speech then a rich man?
COOL!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: He's not wrong, but his users probably don't realize
Only in the "freedom is just another word for 'nothing left to lose'" way
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: He's not wrong, but his users probably don't realize that...
There are only a few things that can be done about this.
DEFINE what can and can NOT be posted.
But that is Censorship on the Site side, but also by the Fed.
The outstanding part of this is Corporate. And what They would allow.
Fair censorship, or LEAVE everything up to be seen, truth or lies.
The strange part in this, is Lies on a corporate site. About as bad as thinking solar panels Work everywhere.(someday, maybe)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: He's not wrong, but his users probably don't realize that...
It doesn't work like that. Parler would be sued, and if it lost, it would be on the hook for any judgement against them.
Parler may be able to recover the money from the user, but if the user doesn't have any money, Parler still has to pay.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And Matze is the guy who, while pretending to support free speech, also recently bragged to a reporter that he was sitting around banning leftist trolls who had shown up on his site.
I'm patiently waiting for resident complainer Koby to show up and tell us how this behavior is outrageous by Parler, and that they need some regulation so they're not infringing on freeze peach.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Wait .. Parler is censoring speech? LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
“No, Twitter is censoring speech. Parler is only moderating.”
— a conservative who believes the exact same act (content moderation) is actually two different acts (censorship and moderation) because one platform shares the same political bent as the conservative and the other one doesn’t
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As it stands, the current interpretation of Section 230 already encourages these practices, by providing immunity from liability for removal of any content a platform's leadership finds "objectionable."
I don't see how you are going to put anyone on the hook ("big platforms", whomever) for removing anything, ever. Good luck with that windmill, bros.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: compelled speech
The first amendment puts higher or lower bars on various kinds of speech restrictions, but requiring someone to publish something, known as compelled speech, gets as high a bar as anything. Expecting 230 repeal to do that is impressively inane.
I assume their legal advice is coming from the same dream team that's managing the Trump campaign's election challenges.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I imagine being a developer at parler is all "seven red lines" all the time
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Section 230 of... what?
Carrying forward a topic raised in comments under Mike's previous article, it's probably worthwhile to explicitly unpack the phrase “Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act” just a little bit here.
It's usually unstated, but expected, that everyone understands that the phrase is a mis-nomer. It's a convenient, brief shorthand that actully shortens things into severe distortion. It's tolerated only because naming things better would often just be more tedious than topical, and because everyone understands “what it really means”.
Until people don't.
“Section 230”, as a phrase in this context, generally refers to what's formally named as section 230 of the “Communications Act of 1934”.
Right away, that “1934” doesn't mean that § 230 was put into law in 1934. Instead, it's just that the formal name of the law contains the year when the current legal framework was mostly set up. Further, that legal framework was significantly amended in 1996, by a law known as the “Telecommunications Act of 1996”, but the formal name of the framework just stayed with “1934”.
The “Communications Decency Act of 1996” (CDA) is a part of the Telecommunications Act of 1996. The CDA is just a title within that larger statute, which was enacted all at once, and overall was a fairly massive amendment to the Communications Act of 1934.
Section 230, which started out in Congress as a separate bill, got thrown together with the CDA when things were hashed out between the Senate and the House in conference.
So, with that, I'm going to finish this post here, which is long enough already, by pointing to Colorado Law Professor Blake Reid's post from last September, “Section 230 of… what?”. That post, in turn, opens—
• Section 230 of… what?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Section 230 of... what?
If you wish to be so pedantic, which government are you talking about?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Section 230 of... what?
The Clinton administration.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes parler does not need section 230,
it would make no difference if it was repealed,
if you believe that i have a bridge in new jersey i would like to sell you,
and the moon is made of cheese .
why would a service that hosts mostly conservative content and posts by
users be at risk of getting sued by anyone ?
section 230 is basically the law that shields free speech on small local websites, or any website or online service that hosts user comments and opinions .
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
' DMCA's Section 512 notice-and-takedown regime effectively works today. Under that regime, anyone who wants anything taken offline just files a notice, and if a website wishes to avoid liability, they then need to remove the content'
the problem here is that (mostly) the entertainment industries violate this getting, through threats, content taken down and often removed for good, even when it isn't theirs. the problem with that being that, once again, members of Congress are far more concerned in keeping their 'campaign contributions' from the industries than not just doing their job but ensuring that content that is taken down/removed should actually be so, being owned by the industries. i wonder how many times this has happened and been ignored by members since this came into law? i bet the count is pretty astromnomical!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Parler doesn't need Section 230 as it's not a business, it's a radicalisation tool. It doesn't exist to make money, the Mercers know that it'll probably never turn any sort of profit, but if it produces a bunch of angry, stupid, and most importantly, motivated conservative voters, then it will have produced what they wanted from it. If they get hit with a slew of lawsuits, they'll shut up shop, blame the left return to throwing their money into finding the next Steve Bannon or Andrew Brietbart.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A blog with open comments sections isn’t necessarily a business, but it needs 47 U.S.C. § 230 all the same. The powers that be at Parler may believe that they don’t need 230 to keep Parler alive. They’re free to believe that all they want. But if push comes to shove, Parler relying on 230 to get a frivolous lawsuit tossed out of court wouldn’t surprise me one bit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply