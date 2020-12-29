Facial Recognition Helps New Jersey Cops Jail The Wrong Man For Ten Days [Update]
from the bake-him-away,-toys dept
Update: The original report from NJ.com and the man's lawyer said that Clearview was involved, however the NY Times has now reported that it was not actually Clearview, but other facial recognition technology. The post has been updated accordingly.
Given facial recognition tech's predilection for false positives, the only thing surprising about its link to false arrests is how long it took. After years of live trial runs all over the world, tech used by the Detroit Police Department managed to contribute to two bogus arrests in a matter of months.
Despite this, the PD defended its use of the tech, even while admitting it was wrong 96% of the time. The PD said safeguards were in place to prevent false arrests -- including forbidding officers from using facial recognition search results as the sole probable cause for arrest warrants. Nonetheless, the false arrests happened. And, in both cases, it appears the safeguards were ignored.
Now, there's a third victim of facial recognition tech. A New Jersey man was falsely arrested for theft he didn't commit, thanks to mistaken facial recognition.
[W]hen police last year filed numerous charges against [NiJeer] Parks stemming from a shoplifting incident at a Woodbridge hotel in which the suspect hit a police car before fleeing the scene, the ex-convict who had worked eagerly to repair his life, tried just as hard to clear his name.
“I had no idea what this was about. I’d never been to Woodbridge before, didn’t even know for sure where it was,” Parks told NJ Advance Media last week.
On top of that, Parks didn't even own a car, much less drive one. He had to ask his cousin to drive him to the Woodbridge Police state after learning there was a warrant for his arrest. After that, he spent 10 days in jail before being freed -- a process that ended up costing him his savings and a year of his life just to clear his name.
So, how did the Woodbridge PD decide Parks was the suspect they were seeking? Investigators utilized facial recognition to "identify" the suspect in a January 2019 shoplifting of candy and snacks from a local hotel. (Of course, when cops argue they should be allowed to buy and use faulty surveillance tech, they always claim they'll only use it to track dangerous criminals, find kidnapping victims, and prevent child sexual abuse. In reality, tech gets used for things like this.)
Investigators fed photos of the suspect to the facial recognition database -- including the fake drivers license handed to cops by the suspect when officers confronted him at the scene. (The suspect escaped after a short car chase.) In an assertion no one should willingly associate with facial recognition, investigators called up the Woodbridge police to tell the PD they had a "high profile match." The "match" decided Parks was the suspect and things got much worse from there.
Parks voluntarily went to the station to "clear his name." Instead, he was handcuffed and interrogated for hours. Due to his prior convictions and the severity of the alleged crime (the suspect allegedly almost hit an officer while fleeing the scene), prosecutors "offered" six years in jail to Parks with the threat of a 20-year sentence if he took the case to trial.
Fortunately, the judge handling the case refused to consider the questionable facial recognition search results as evidence Parks had committed these crimes. Prosecutors dropped the case shortly after that, but Parks still spent ten days in jail, along with his life savings.
Now, Parks is suing police and prosecutors for attempting to ruin his life using nothing but sketchy technology that has since been banned for use by New Jersey law enforcement agencies. Hopefully, he'll be able to recover some of what he lost. And it adds to the body of evidence showing facial recognition shouldn't be trusted.
While the original reporting said that the facial recognition technology used by the police in this case came from Clearview, the NY Times has since said it appears to be existing government databases instead:
Mr. Parks’s mistaken arrest was first reported by NJ Advance Media, which said the facial recognition app Clearview AI had been used in the case, based on a claim in Mr. Parks’s lawsuit. His lawyer, Daniel Sexton, said he had inferred that Clearview AI was used, given media reports about facial recognition in New Jersey, but now believes he was mistaken.
[....]
According to the police report, the match in this case was to a license photo, which would reside in a government database, to which Clearview AI does not have access. The law enforcement involved in making the match — the New York State Intelligence Center, New Jersey’s Regional Operations Intelligence Center and two state investigators — did not respond to inquiries about which facial recognition system was used.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: facial recognition, new jersey, nijeer parks, wrongful arrest
Companies: clearview, clearview ai
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Thread
It's like a collection of the worst of American policing, except nobody died. Police take the word of someone (or in the case something) they trust instead of the facts in front of them. They treat the innocent as though they are guilty (yes, he had prior convictions, but that's not relevant to the direct situation here). They try to railroad him into a confession for a "reduced sentence", hoping that it will work because the cost of a decent defence is too high for most people. Then, he only gets a view of justice because he can afford to spend his savings on it.
Sadly, the error rate of facial recognition is not the real problem here...
"Investigators fed photos of the suspect to Clearview's unproven AI -- including the fake drivers license handed to cops by the suspect when officers confronted him at the scene"
Especially since the evidence they gave to the system was apparently fake in the first place!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Computers DONT MAKE MISTAKES...
But, but..
COMPUTERS DONT MAKE MISTAKES.
But, but. WHO input the information? Who programmed it? Can you Prove it works?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Keystone Kops
What a bunch of clowns, there really ought to be some disciplinary action taken by the department in addition to losing the law suit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Keystone Kops
The Keystone Kops were funny, these clowns are not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Keystone Kops
If by that you mean 'fired and blacklisted from ever working a taxpayer funded job again' then yes, they should definitely face 'disciplinary action'.
Someone willing to condemn and jail a person for ten days, in addition to trying to coerce them into accepting 'only' six years of prison with the threat of twenty years if he has the audacity to try to defend himself in court has absolutely no business holding a job with any sort of power or authority, because they very clearly cannot wield it responsibly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So
Can we use ID on the cops too as well? i mean, if that's the same standard?
we also need ot run anaylsis on theri reports. I mean, they do claim to have software that can detect lies on writing.. so...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Two wrongs do not make a right.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But three left turns do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Turning the tools of oppression back on the oppressors is not only right, it's righteous.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Even then, it's still wrong. I get the reason, but spying on cops is also not right, no matter the reason.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Turnabout is fair play'
If, as seems to be the case, it's the only way to get them to stop using the tech I see no problem in doing so. If it's good enough to use against the public then it should be good enough to be used against them, and if they don't like it then the solution is simple: stop using it against the public.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Until it bites you in the butt.
Doubt it will stop them.
In fact, doing that would unintentionally further the problem and finally give the cops ammo.
Again, i get the reason, and i understand it, but this is only gonna cause more problems then fix it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Spying?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Its not spying. It's running their public images through a data base. If there are bad matches, well, apparently 4% correct is good enough to throw someone in jail so good enough to run newspaper or website about, yes? I mean, its not like we are sworn to see justice done, sooooo....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Running their public images count as spying.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
And yes, again i do get the reason and it probably isn't spying, but it's still against the law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You're right. Sorry. Just... sometimes just feels like there is no accountability in the systems.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Don't Talk
There's no such thing as "talking to police to clear your name" when there's already an arrest warrant. Hire a lawyer immediately if this type of thing happens.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Don't Talk
Not everyone can afford a lawyer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Don't Talk
Just borrow some money from your 401k, get a small loan from your folks, pull yourself up by your own bootstraps.
/s
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Don't Talk
You can still ask for one, at which point questions must stop. Its an underpaid, overworked public defender, but still a lawyer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wondering...
Can he sue Clearview for false accusations?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Wondering...
No, because Clearview did not accuse him of anything, they just said the photos are similar.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Wondering...
Looking at the Vermont decision from last September, on p.31:
(Emphasis added; citation to the record omitted.)
According to Vermont, Clearview doesn't just say the photos are “similar”.
Based on Vermont's allegations, Clearview states as a testable, scientific fact that the photos match.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Wondering...
Sure. This is America. Sue anybody for for anything, anytime. Better question: Can a potential claim survive a motion to dismiss?
Obviously, that depends on what the plaintiff claims.
Suppose he claims that when Clearview told the investigating agency there was "high profile match", that Clearview in fact knew that their software was so buggy that it was just selecting photos of black people at random. That'd be pretty reckless, wouldn't it?
Is "high profile match" a statement of fact, capable of being proven true or false?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Saved by a single person
Probably the most horrifying thing about this whole debacle is the it seems the only thing that saved the man is judge not willing to go along with it. The police were happy to see him sitting in a cell, the prosecutor really wanted a 'win' on their record and were pushing hard to get one with a threat of twenty years if the accused tried to defend themselves, and fighting back emptied the man's savings such that they would have had no choice but to agree had it gone on but for the judge.
Every last one of the people involved other than the judge needs to be fired and blacklisted for life from ever working their jobs again, because if they're willing to do this once odds are good their either have and/or will do it in the future, and the next person might not be as lucky.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Saved by a single person
Or, worst case scenario, a death sentence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Saved by a single person
Btw, from the NJ.com article—
So, we are all kinda short-changed here without the actual text of the complaint to read.
But wtf did the township's mayor actually do?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Might be a freudian slip there...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
UPDATE: Unclear Clearview Involvement
Googling for more on the story just now results in new info.
According to the NYT, the attorney for the plaintiff, that is, Nijeer Parks' attorney Daniel Sexton, now believes he was mistaken about Clearview's involvement in the events precipitating the lawsuit.
“Another Arrest, and Jail Time, Due to a Bad Facial Recognition Match”, by Kashmir Hill, New York Times, Dec. 29, 2020 (updated 3:33 p.m.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Complaint
Complaint in Parks v McCormack et al in the Superior Court of New Jersey (Passaic Cty), dated Nov 25, 2020.
Courtesy NYT.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Curiouser and curiouser
According to the NYT, in the excerpt quoted in Cushing's update above—
However, Asa Fitch's article this evening in the WSJ, “Facial-Recognition Tools in Spotlight in New Jersey False-Arrest Case” (updated 7:03 pm ET), reports—
Flipping back to the NYT story, it apparently relies on “the police report” for its assertion that specific NY and NJ law enforcement agencies were “involved in making the match”. But that is just not consistent with the WSJ report of denials by NY and NJ state agencies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply