Donald Trump Now Wants To Repeal Section 230, Which Will Actually Make The Stuff He Complains About Worse
from the our-president-is-a-fool dept
We've already discussed how the President has been urging Congress to make "complaining about the internet" a key election issue for Republicans. This is why Congress has introduced 17 different bills about Section 230 this year, combined with two separate proposals from the White House itself. But apparently, even that is not enough for our completely clueless President. On Tuesday after facing a bit more mild moderation concerning dangerous lies about COVID that he had posted, he announced that he wanted to "repeal" 230 entirely.
This was in response to both Facebook and Twitter taking action after Trump's accounts falsely claimed that the flu is more deadly than COVID-19 (a truly incredible bit of disinformation coming directly from the President, a man still sick with COVID-19). Facebook removed the post while Twitter put a misinformation warning on it. And this is why Trump is upset and wants to "repeal 230."
To be fair, this is the same thing that his opponent in next month's election has been saying, with his equally ridiculous and foolish calls to "revoke" Section 230. Both of them are wrong. Neither of them seem to understand what Section 230 does or why repealing or revoking it won't help with whatever they think they're doing.
But since the President is the latest to spout this nonsense, it should be pointed out that if he got his wish, it would create the exact opposite of what he thinks will happen. Rather than putting pressure on social media companies to leave his nonsense, lies, propaganda, and disinformation alone, it will make them more likely to pull it down to avoid being taken to court and having to deal with questions of liability.
It's an ironic statement since, without the existence of Section 230, Trump very well might not be able to tweet it. If Congress were to remove social media platforms' liability protection, then companies like Twitter and Facebook would have no choice but to remove users' ability to post content at-will. Instead, moderators would have to vet and approve content to make sure that it wasn't potentially libelous.
This would exacerbate the very problem that many conservatives have with social media—namely, that Twitter (and to a lesser extent, Facebook) sometimes takes aggressive action against provocative right-wing speech, by labeling the content as misleading or removing it outright.
For whatever reason, both Democrats and Republicans seem to think that "Section 230" is Facebook/Google/Twitter. And if they don't like a move made by any of those companies they think the "solution" is to harm 230. This is wrong and shows a fundamental lack of understanding about how 230 works, what it does, and what would happen if it were changed or removed. It is ridiculous that the President calls for this in response to those sites trying to limit the damage caused by the President himself, and it's just as ridiculous that this seems to be one area that the President and his opponent actually agree on: that the open internet should go away.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: donald trump, intermediary liability, joe biden, open internet, section 230
Companies: facebook, twitter
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
And immediately cease to be useful for most users, as the queue of posts awaiting moderation would grow until users gave up on the platform.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
All part of the plan to turn the internet into the new cable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
But its unlikely to happen seeing that most if not all Repeal Section 230 will fail.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Donald Trump
Very nice news I love this news every where, thanks, Donald Trump
Click more https://www.bollytab.org/2020/05/quality-dofollow-backlinks-kaise-banaye.html
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Repeal 230
Maybe everyone needs a Repeal 230 day where all of the social media providers disable posting and explain that the liability is just too great to allow it.
Let's see how that works out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Repeal 230
I'd say that's a good idea, but the pandemic has proven how much we actually need the internet to survive. Even a day without it is like cutting off electricity or water for a day, which is definitely a day too much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Repeal 230
Did you really read the OP? Cutting off comments for a day is very unlikely to seriously harm anyone, no matter how much they depend on the internet. Netflix will work without change. Youtube will still have videos to view. Email will still work. It may wake up president Dopey, though, which would be a good thing. Either it will scare him straight or set him off on another self-destructive rant fest, further reducing his chances in the upcoming only-poll-that-matters. Win-win I'd say.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Repeal 230
Not so. It would hurt users of teleconferencing programs such as Zoom and chat platforms such as Discord and Slack. What if hospitals or health clinics rely on said programs?
I do hope you're right and I'm overreacting. However, 2020 has taught me to be as pessimistic as possible.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Repeal 230
Easy enough to fix, just limit the block to anyone who's posted anti-230 arguments, let them experience first hand what the actual results of getting what they claim they want would be, and if that's a day too much for them then tough.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Repeal 230
Good point! The Twitter account @badsec230takes can keep track of those who have on twitter!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Repeal 230
Like they did to fight against the SOPA scam.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Vote 3rd party
...ANY other party.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Vote 3rd party
Both partys are not the same tho? also voting 3rd party may let the party you did not want to win well win the election, that sadly how electoral college works.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Vote 3rd party
Only if you're okay with Trump winning.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Vote 3rd party
Or you could maybe, you know, look at the individual positions of the actual candidates running to represent you, instead of engaging in lazy bothersiderist generalizations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Vote 3rd party
'Vote third party, the GOP will thank you for it'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Joe Biden is likely to backtrack on Repealing Section 230 because most Democrats voters back Section 230 and want to keep it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Oh? When was the last time ANY Potus actually gave voters either what they actually wanted or what they needed?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Net neutrality?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How much of his tweeting is really him? Look at the tweets from "him" that happened DURING the debate last week.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Any links for reference? I can't find anything on "trump tweets during debate" that relates to tweets on his account happening while he and Biden were actively debating.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's "tough" to get the Capitlization and puncuation Just "RIGHT" and do a impression of how an "Idiot" WRITES thats actually "Believable"!
Every Nation eats the Paint chips it Desrves!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Shhhhh
We have developed a number of treatments for coronavirus, and we understand it a lot better than we did 30 weeks ago. Fatality rates have been falling, despite a surge of infections. And if you compare the recent IFR of coronavirus to the influenza IFR, you might actually have a lower survival rate from influenza, depending on your age and preexisting conditions. But we can't talk about that here or we might get censored.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Shhhhh
you mean I'll have to click once in order to view your comments?
gasps, dropping monocle in champagne glass
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Shhhhh
I reject your censorship-lite approach. We all know that Trump would have been completely censored if Twitter felt they could get away with it. The extra clicks and functionality elimination were designed so that the monopoly apologists could say "but he wasn't totally censored". Yet. This is exactly why section 230 needs some serious reform. Censorship IS on the line.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Shhhhh
Koby, at this point, I'm starting to think you're a parody troll.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Shhhhh
Would you prefer the "censorship-heavy" approach where you're simply blocked from submitting comments? Or the "censorship-free" approach where comments are disallowed entirely?
And were you not the person quoting the parable:
You are carrying a scorpion, Koby. And if you let it have its way, your comments will be heard by nobody, because the comments sections will have been stung to death by lawsuits and potential lawsuits.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Donald Trump having a warning placed on one of his tweets isn’t censorship. Twitter giving Trump the boot — which I sincerely hope it does once he leaves the White House — wouldn’t be censorship. Donald Trump can’t be censored by Twitter because Twitter doesn’t have any way of shutting him up, never mind having a way that would qualify as censorship.
You’re not being censored when we hide your comments, either. You can go start up a Twitter account or a Wordpress blog or a Neocities page and spew the exact same anti–free speech garbage that you vomit out here. Nobody here is silencing you because we can’t silence you.
230 doesn’t need reform. It needs to stay in place. Only people who like the idea of compelling Twitter to host racial slurs, anti-queer propaganda, COVID disinformation, spam, and anything you might have to say about anything want to get rid of 230. When I say you’re anti–free speech, I mean it — you’d rather have the Internet turned into a read-only medium like TV than admit you’re trying to defend forcing Twitter to let people say the N-word without getting the boot.
So please, Koby, by all means: Shut the fuck up, you train-flattened coin of a person.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Shhhhh
The idiot in chief also claimed the flu kills sometimes more than 100k people per year with the implication that those are American deaths. That is patently false.
Face it: Everything that falls out of his face or fingertips is bullshit. We can't trust anything he says. He is completely untrustworthy and unfit to be president of this nation or even a manager at a gas station.
Until you have actual studies to back up claims that the flu is [now] more deadly than COVID-19 just shut the fuck up and stop spreading potentially false information. You've suckled at the teat of stupid for too long.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Shhhhh
It's funny how social distancing and other protective measures lowers IFR, it's almost like that was the thought behind it...
The number of influenza cases this year is about 2.3%, which is way lower than the normal +20%. Influenza has a mortality rate about 0.1% and Covid-19 about 1% (dependent on access to health-care) which means statistically that about ~7500 people (330 million x 2.3% x 0.1%) will die of influenza in the USA. Even a bad influenza year with a 25% infection rate only yields about 82,500 deaths, Covid-19 is at +200,000 deaths so far.
Whoever says influenza is deadlier than Covid-19 is either a fool or someone with an agenda that doesn't include you and your health.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Shhhhh
Fuck right the hell off plague rat and take that garbage with you. If you want to earn yourself a Darwin Award by all means go for it, not like anything of value will be lost, but stop trying to take others with you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'You win, here's your loss.'
The punchline of course is that if the idiots attacking 230 from either side actually 'won' they would almost immediately be screaming about how 'this wasn't what you were supposed to do!'
Those complaining that social media took down too much would find out how much restraint social media was able to exercise thanks to 230, restraint that was no longer viable with 230 gone, and those that thought that not enough was being taken down would find out that the content that was left up included stuff on their side as well, content that was now being taken down because no platform would want to risk liability and would be taking down anything that even might get them in trouble, assuming they allowed posting at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'You win, here's your loss.'
AND
if it was reversed and they had to leave everything up. No matter the comment or post.
Every site would be so filled with spam and advert, links from Every group that wants to infect you, Automatic popup, that you click a page and 16-255 more TRY to popup.
Back to 2005 and the spam wars.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
DEAR who-ever.
THINK HARD, before opening mouth.(not intended for those here)
I agree with the article.
LET IT HAPPEN, it wont last long.
But they will fill it back in, and make it TONS more complicated and place holes in it so that only Certain groups may NOT be edited.
Can you see every political statement being DUMPED, because the other side will SUE?
If this happens. how many other laws that protect NEWS/News papers/TV/ every magazine from 'Boys life' to 'Hustler' Can/will be affected?
There could be 1 stance. That the posted data IS NOT distributed. It is only Local as to the server. And those in the Forums/chats, COME to them. We do not GOTO any user.
Like every book in the library, you must GO get the book. it aint coming to you. And we have enough protections on book burning to subscribe to this idea.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply