Cord Cutting Has Utterly Exploded During the Covid Crisis
from the accelerated-evolution dept
The cable industry was already struggling last year, when a record number of cable customers "cut the cord" and flocked to over the air or streaming alternatives. That was before a pandemic came to town. Now, with some sports on hiatus and folks desperate to cut costs, the trend has only accelerated, to the point where 6 million Americans are poised to cut the cord this year alone:
"By the end of this year, 31.2 million US households will have cut the cable TV cord in aggregate. And 6.6 million households will cancel their pay TV subscriptions. By 2024, more than one-third of US households will have cut the pay TV cord."
The first quarter of 2020 alone saw more than 1.8 million users cancel traditional cable -- a record. That's fairly impressive for a trend cable industry executives (and the folks at places like Nielsen paid to tell them what they want to hear) spent years trying to pretend wasn't happening, then tried to downplay it as something only losers do. Late last year, a lot of cable executives made headlines by trying to claim the shift was coming to an end. Charter CEO Tom Rutledge, for example, offered up this prediction last November:
"I think in aggregate they’re going to slow down,” said Rutledge. “Because I think most single-family homes have big TVs in them and that’s where you get sports, that’s where you get news, that’s where you get live TV like this. It’s still going to be under price pressure. I’m not saying the category isn’t under pressure. But I think the rate of decline will slow."
It didn't slow. And there was absolutely no indication a slowdown was coming, even before Covid-19 came to town. The number of folks still paying for traditional cable has now dropped 22.8% from pay TV's peak back in 2014. But by the end of 2024, analysts expect that fewer than half of US homes will subscribe to a traditional pay TV service. That is, I believe, the opposite of "slowing down."
To be clear, the cable TV sector still lays claim to 77 million subscribers in the United States, even though that's a drop of 7.5% year over year (another record). And many of the biggest companies (like AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast) should be fine, given they can just jack up the price for broadband thanks to regional monopolies over internet service. But with competition heating up in streaming, and consumer financial headaches likely persisting throughout 2020, downplaying or ignoring one of the biggest trends in TV history is no longer an option for some of the least liked companies in American industry.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: cord cutting, covid, entertainment, internet
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
this again
cord cutting: that fallacy in which you think you're sticking-it-to-the-man by refusing to pay your local monopoly ISP for both cable TV service and internet access, and instead settle for paying your [SAME] local monopoly ISP for only throttled internet access -- at a higher monthly cost than you were paying prior to "cutting cable".
!Winning!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: this again
Those strawmen might be easy to build, but they really don't last very long.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: this again
Richard Bennett keeps sending these pathetic ripoffs. It's almost concerning.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
LOL that the cable and telco industry thinks that the cord cutting will slow down and then people will flock back... in their dreams. the whole reason people are cutting the cord is because of the damn cost for what the consumer receives, it just plain isn't worth it..
You have channels you have no desire to have but are forced to take to get the channels you do want. there is the constant price increases to the service ( if you want to call it that ) that come very 4 to 6 months like clock work, the wonderful box rental fee that you can also count on increasing as long as your a subscriber, then all the other additional fees that they also like to jack up because you know why they hell not, then there is the wonderful bombardment of commercials and if you want something like HBO or any sports packages, well bend over because are you about to take one...for the team and the big conglomerate
The big telcos and cable co's just dont get that the consumer is tired of being gouged at every turn for service they get, the channels they do want and forced to take the channels they dont want and the quartley price increases and fee and rental increases that you can set your calendar to.
Yes the motto of charge them more to increase profit with little improvement in service and no choice for the consumer is their death knell. Why wouldnt people leave when they can get streaming service cheaper even if they get 2 or 3 its can still be way cheaper than cable
I cut the cord years ago and despite my telco and cables co promotional eforts to win me back it isnt going to happen, I save myself 65.00 a month by not using their service and using the 3 streaming services I use... and I am more than happy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So... people with less income are more careful about what they are spending and cut back on luxuries, while people with more time on their hands will examine what they're spending and work out the best value for money, rather than stick with whatever's most convenient?
Not surprising. Anecdotally, I know a few people who were paying for full package that they might only watch for an hour after work every other night, and it just dawned of them how little value they get compared to Netflix.
"I think most single-family homes have big TVs in them and that’s where you get sports, that’s where you get news, that’s where you get live TV like this"
Well, he wasn't necessarily wrong there, but - half the people who were paying for sports before weren't interested in them to begin with, while the 24 hour news cycle has pretty much killed the value of live news for a lot of people. Add that to the fact that the kids aren't watching any TV at all a lot of the time, and it's easy to see what peoples' priorities are.
"To be clear, the cable TV sector still lays claim to 77 million subscribers in the United States, even though that's a drop of 7.5% year over year (another record)."
...and even that's not due to people actually wanting it. I've seen plenty of stories over the years where people trying to cancel find out that the only options available in their monopoly/duopoly market for internet-only packages are kept at a higher price rate than packages that include TV. It can't possibly cots them more to provide it, of course, so it's just another way they're keeping money by not having competition.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply