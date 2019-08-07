After Missing Cord Cutting Trend, Nielsen Falls Apart
For years, we've noted how popular TV ratings firm Nielsen has turned a bit of a blind eye to cord cutting and the Internet video revolution, on one hand declaring that the idea of cord cutting was "pure fiction," while on the other hand admitting it wasn't actually bothering to track TV viewing on mobile devices. It's not surprising; Nielsen's bread and butter is paid for by traditional cable executives, and really, who wants to take the time to pull all those collective heads of out of the sand to inform them that their precious pay TV cash cow is dying?
Eventually, the cord cutting trend became too big to ignore, forcing Nielsen to change its tune and start acknowledging the very real trend (though they called it "zero TV households" instead of cordcutters). Broadcasters (especially those hardest hit by cord cutting) didn't much like that, and began bullying the stat firm when it showed data that didn't jive with the view a foot below ground. While Nielsen slowly improved its methodologies, it would occasionally back off on certain data collection and reporting changes if the cable and broadcast industry complained loudly enough.
Ironically, this fealty to wishful thinking has not paid dividends for Nielsen. Nearly every broadcasters in your cable lineup is expected to launch their own streaming service by 2022. Many of these companies (like CBS) have eyed ditching Nielsen because, they claim, it's charging too much money for a user tracking system that hasn't adapted for the streaming era. And despite attempting to use patent monopolies to retain its dominance as the source for TV viewership data, things simply have gone from bad to worse for the one time industry leader.
New reports indicate that after failing to find a buyer, the firm may soon be forced to resort to being chopped up and sold for scraps:
"Private equity giant Blackstone Group is dropping out of the Nielsen Holdings sales process — putting the future of the auction in doubt, The Post has learned. After months of kicking the tires at Nielsen, Blackstone has decided against making a final offer for the 95-year-old consumer research firm known for its TV-rating reports, sources told The Post. Separately, private equity firm Apollo Global Management, which began sniffing around the company late last year, is also losing interest, a source close to the situation said."
There's a lot of reasons for Nielsen's demise. The company is saddled with debt, and companies are tired of paying high rates for a service that doesn't adequately even measure streaming video subscribership. But one has to find it at least semi-ironic that Nielsen spent years delivering "everything is just fine!" missives to the cable and broadcast industry in the belief it would ingratiate itself to them, only to now find few friends as the 95-year-old consumer research firm tries to avoid a complete collapse.
Perhaps they can merge with a buggy whip manufacturer?
Re:
take the win
Re:
Someone get the lights, we are done here.
Re: merge with a buggy whip manufacturer
The perfect complement to a company saddled with debt.
Maybe Nielsen can order a Nielsen report of the number of Nielsen failures Nielsen has made.
As a one time Nielsen household
Way back I said ok to let Nielsen do their thing at my house. What a cluster F_ck. Three tvs and VCRs got their magic hardware and a dialup data modem to report whatever those devices were tuned to, dot, dot dot.
I don't turn off TVs. One may be on the weather channel for hours. One may be on whatever channel was last. Well, that made them crazy.
Hardware glitches, modem no connect, calls to me; did you watch USA for last 10 hours. Maybe, "USA Up All Night" was after hour party gold.
Long and painful experiment in TV ratings for advertising not consumers. Wanted to burn those watch logs that acted as backup of last resort.
I'm not going to cry if Nielsen is the new buggy whip company.
Re: As a one time Nielsen household
Nielsen has been going door-to-door in my neighborhood for months. I've told at least three reps face-to-face that i'm not interested, I don't support what they do, I'm not going to fill out logs, and they can't remotely monitor what I'm watching.
Still, every few weeks a new team of reps (always two people) ring my doorbell, freak out about my large, loud (and overly friendly) dog, and then have to listen to my diatribe.
Evidently they're paying people now (not enough, no matter how much it is), and I'm "perfect" for them as I stream and watch locals OTA.
Having spent my career in marketing and having relied on Nielsen ratings in the past, they can burn and all their employees can find work at Wal-mart.
Re: As a one time Nielsen household
So you are one of the people we get to blame for Firefly being canceled.
Re: As a one time Nielsen household
You don't turn off your TVs???
What they Want
For decades every time Nielsen actually tried to improve it's methodology the broadcasters flipped out and pushed back.
When they tried to replace viewer logbooks (where the household would take notes and manually record their viewing) the broadcasters raised such a stink they dropped their plan to roll out a new system that automatically and accurately recorded all the details.
That was back in the day, but the broadcasters knew the logbooks over reported the viewing of key shows and didn't want more accurate info.
We can be pretty certain they have not been oblivious to their own demise.
The phrase "the company is saddled with debt" means that the upper management and board of directors has already decided to cash out of the business. The net income is likely just barely enough to service the debt, making the company's net worth close to zero. Perhaps even less. Anyone group buying should expect losses, and have profit elsewhere that it needs to offset. Or expect to be really efficient at running the business and extracting all value from the reputation (which usually involves destroying it).
There are times...
when if you're not telling your clients/customers the truth, whether they want to hear it or not, you're committing professional suicide.
Welcome, Nielsen, to a very large club!
Oh no! Without Nielsen who will sign the deathwarrants for the rare few shows on American mainstream TV that actually attempt to be creative? Who will keep the vaseline porridge of crime/military/medical dramas/comedies featuring people who 'play by their own rules, damnit!' appropriately lukewarm? What will become of middle of the road actors like Ted Danson and Scott Bakula who aren't quite handsome enough for Hollywood? Who will think of the advertisers how will they know what shows to run ads during? They might have to gamble on shows with genuine buzz! The horror1
Won't someone please think of the mediocre and save them?!
Re:
Hey, you leave Ted Danson and Scott Bakula out of this!
Re: Who will know what SHOWS to run during the ADs?
FTFY
They can buy a few more years by simply doing what they're currently doing.
pretend streaming doesn't exist. Tell companies their viewership is higher than ever, that everyone LOVES intrusive ads, and the networks can lie to the advertisers with plausible deniability.
"Jibe"
It's kinda hard to make money, when you have to include a $1 bribe with every attempt to beg people to fill out your survey. :)
Never mind that the survey only allowed for pre-canned answers that didn't match all the various ways we acquire the content we watch.
Shoot the Messinger..
Lets see..
I was asked to fill out one of their forms..
Only sent 1 in and they never came back..(love my antenna)
A company of yess' men.
Screw with the numbers abit, or Mis-label a Few Important parts just to hide a few Facts they dont like.. so that the Corps can Hide Their info in other hidden facts.
Now..
Is cable/sat going to lower prices FINALLY?? $100 for 200+ channels seems interesting until you understand the cable/sat are paying Pennies for 90% of them OR are being paid by those channels to broadcast. those 200+ channels are worth less than $20 at most. Then add a few Special channels..$5-10 each..isnt bad and is 50-80% profit.
The Contract with ESPN, is F'ing stupid. and they Must have gotten a good price for it. AS we are paying $6-8 per household, Even if we dont watch sports.(well 1/2 sports 1/2 commercials)
There WERE a few nice independent Sports channels... but they Disappeared...strange.. Loved one, that had international sports. and it was Free.
"(though they called it "zero TV households" instead of cordcutters)"
This is not merely weaselly. It is inaccurate. I cut the cord years ago. I still have a TV. It can get some, though not all, of the over-the-air channels in the major city near me. For most channels, I need to place the antenna, with a long coax cable, out the front door. I only bother for occasional sporting events. The most recent was for the women's soccer world cup final. Come football season I will do it some more. So this is in no way a zero TV household. But I, the wife, and the kids routinely stream. It would never occur to them to haul the antenna out because it was eight o'clock and they wanted to watch whatever happened to be on.
current neilsen home
Lol, this is not quite true, folks. At least in my home, for past couple of years. They are logging my Roku, OTA, Netflix, Amazon prime, etc. They even log my old Wii! As far as puters, no interest in watching on 24" screen when 4 over 55 are available. As far as watching shows on my phone? Are you serious about considering that? Can only imagine porn for millennials on cell phones.
Maybe author of the article should have checked a bit more.
Also, you get a 50$ check once or twice a year to cover the cost of the power they use, as there are a lot of electronics used currently.
Re: current neilsen home
English is not your first language.
Re: current neilsen home
"As far as puters, no interest in watching on 24" screen"
Wow. Your computer must be at least 10-15 years old if it doesn't have an output that can be connected to a television. I have my computer connected to a 65" 4k HDR display (as well as other smaller secondary monitors for high refresh rate gaming when I play FPS games).
This is really the result of technology advancement. The whole reason for Nielsen to exist in the first place was because television was a one way medium. One signal went out, but after that, the networks had no idea who was actually receiving that signal. In comes a methodology for deduction through the use of "Nielsen Households" and the manually maintained log of viewing habits. This was neither precise (not every household had one) nor reliable (human maintained logs could easily be wrong and imperfect).
Cable came along, and with later DOCSIS versions, companies gained the ability to actually snoop in on what people were watching and on how many TVs. But this was considered proprietary data to each local cable exchange, so those numbers would never reach Nielsen.
Now you have streaming options. Not only can the streaming provider know what you're watching, it can also know how much of it you've watched, and if that viewing led to other shows. With each network launching its own streaming option, Nielsen becomes obsolete. In the end, it really doesn't have anything to do with the expense. Nielsen could provide it for free, and it wouldn't be nearly as accurate or accessible as the numbers the networks have in-house.
The next step of this is going to be that this viewership data will be considered trade secret, and not divulged to the public, a la Netflix. Production companies will just have to take the network's word for it when they say that viewer numbers are down, which can become an unfair negotiating tactic that favors the networks. This where the evolution of the blackout will head: without cable companies as distributors paying retransmission fees, networks will start squeezing the production companies, giving an unfair advantage to their own content.
This is not academic. This is already happening with commercial internet services.
I'm not sorry to see Nielsen go, but there's certainly a downside to replacing them with the much more thorough data-mining operations that the streaming sites run on.
I did one once...
I did a Neilson survey thing two or three years ago...it was kinda weird.
At that point I hadn't had cable for about eight years already. They sent a log book with instructions to record everything you watched, regardless of if it was TV, streaming, or anything else. They ended up getting a list of my favorite YouTube channels...possibly mixed in with a couple shows that had long since been cancelled (pretty sure it contained at least one BBC show from the '80s...)
Haven't heard anything from them since...lol
Only in America ...
Nielson have always been market leaders, or only players, in the USA, but not in the rest of the World. The other players have had huge problems with reporting on non-linear viewing but they have at least been trying for years.
