If Twitter Shuts Down Trump's Account For Repeat Infringement Then Will Trump Fans Finally Realize That Copyright Is The Problem?
Over the last few months we've seen President Trump and his supporters repeatedly attack social media in general -- and Twitter specifically -- for apparently "arbitrary" moderation decisions. Yet, as we've pointed out repeatedly, it seems that the only times that Twitter has actually taken down content from Trump's Twitter account, it's been because they were effectively required to in response to DMCA takedown requests. It happened in early June, and then it happened to a Trump supporter, and last week it once again happened to Trump himself, when the band Linkin Park issued a takedown after Trump used their song in a video he posted to Twitter:
On Saturday night, President Trump retweeted a campaign video that featured the band's 2002 hit song 'In The End.' Linkin Park swiftly took action on having the video removed and shared a message with fans on Twitter.
Once again, though, rather than recognize that the structure of DMCA 512 that effectively creates massive incentives to pull down content is the issue, clueless Trump fans, like Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton, wanted to blame Twitter.
But, of course, it's not Twitter that's the issue here at all, but the structure of the DMCA. What's stunning is no Trump supporters seem at all willing to discuss this -- even as Trump-supporting Senator Thom Tillis, who heads the Intellectual Property Subcommittee, is actively working hard to make copyright law even more prone to censorship.
But here's the thing I wonder: at what point would Twitter have to shut down Trump's account as a repeat infringer? After all, based on the court rulings in the BMG v. Cox case, and some other related cases, courts have said that any repeat infringer policy doesn't need to take into account if there's actual infringement, just accusations of infringement. And, indeed, the US Copyright Office's recent report on Section 512 of the DMCA has endorsed that viewpoint.
And the DMCA does require you to have a policy to remove the accounts of repeat infringers, though it does allow for some leeway in how a service designs such a plan, so long as it does exist. In theory, Twitter could offer more "strikes" to "newsworthy" accounts, but at some point based on the way some courts (and the Copyright Office) have read the law (incorrectly to me, but who am I?), Twitter would be required to shut down the president's account.
And think of what a fucking mess that would be. At the very least, it might highlight why Section 512 is so problematic, and that the repeat infringer policy in particular can lead to absurd results. But, given how Trump and his supporters have responded to other DMCA issues, and the fact that his supporters in the Senate seem willing to make the law even more prone to these kinds of takedowns, it's likely that they'll just lie and blame Twitter for what the law itself requires.
Reader Comments
Linkin Park ?
What's the issue with Linkin Park getting the tweet taken down? That appears to be a valid claim of copyright infringement. I don't think that there is a fair use exception for partisan politics, is there?
While your overall point about the DMCA is valid, I think that the example you use is not.
Re: Linkin Park ?
There might be fair use arguments, but thats really beside the point.
Trump supporters are upset that the video was taken down. The video was taken down because it is required to be so by the DMCA, not due to a decision by Twitter. Whether the claim is a valid copyright or not doesn't really make any difference.
Re: Linkin Park ?
Try reading the article, and understanding what it actually says, that way you would be able to to address the actual points covered.. Hint is was not about the legality of the take down, but rather Trump and cronies blaming twitter for it.
Re: Linkin Park ?
What's the issue with Linkin Park getting the tweet taken down?
I don't have one. Where did I say I did?
Re: Linkin Park ?
The problem isn't the takedown itself, except to the extent that the takedown provisions of the law are excessive. The problem is that Trump supporters are spinning it as Twitter's fault/more censorship rather than an inevitable consequence of complying with the law.
Maybe he thinks that a sitting President is immune to DMCA takedown notices? Or that political campaign ads are immune?
No... no they won't.
You’re far from the only one, Mike!
I’ve posited the same thing on Facebook about Twitter’s refusal to terminate the President’s account could lead to Twitter losing their safe harbor. It would take an overzealous copyright holder to take Twitter to court over that refusal following their DMCA takedown against Trump, and I fear the results could be disastrous. But if Trump was an ordinary citizen, his account would have been terminated by their repeat infringer policy already, if not for another TOS violation.
Unfortunately, I don’t think Trump supporters understand the law as written. I explained to a Trump supporter in the comments of a Facebook post how Panic! At the Disco had a viable copyright claim under the current law, if Trump continued to play their songs at his political rallies. I said nothing about my feelings about Trump or whether or not I agreed with that operation of copyright law, but I was still called a rather profane name because I as a Trump hater couldn’t see how Trump was just playing High Hopes for himself to pump himself up. The likelihood that Trump supporters would blame copyright law for Twitter’s hypothetical termination of Trump’s account is about as likely as Kanye West becoming the 46th President this year... It ain’t gonna happen!
i doubt it. it's just about impossible to put sense where there's no room!
I'ma go with Betteridge's Law of Headlines on this one.
'As neither we nor copyright are EVER wrong, it's you.'
But, given how Trump and his supporters have responded to other DMCA issues, and the fact that his supporters in the Senate seem willing to make the law even more prone to these kinds of takedowns, it's likely that they'll just lie and blame Twitter for what the law itself requires.
No 'likely' about it, everyone knows that The Dear Leader can do no wrong, that dastardly social media is always out to get him for completely unjustified reasons, and most of all that copyright can never be to blame for bad things, so if the account is terminated obviously it will have nothing to do with copyright and everything to do with yet more 'conservative' persecution.
Re: 'As neither we nor copyright are EVER wrong, it's you.'
Anything that actually helps fix their pretend problem is counterproductive to the goal of diminishing the value and impact of what they see as left leaning (dun dun duuuuuuuun!) companies
Take Care
I'm just waiting for Trump to use the Take Care clause to selectively not enforce Copyright.
"We can't effectively enforce all copyright laws, so we'll have to just tackle the ones that aren't violated by me."
Copyright is a problem. But so is Trump. Not mutually exclusive.
Prezident Can Save Twitter from Risk
The Infringer-in-Chief can simply order the Copyright Office to cancel any copyrights he wants to infringe. DMCA me? Lose your copyright.
OR
The Boob-in-the-Oval-Office could promise Twitter to pardon them from prosecution for any violations of the DMCA which Twitter permits on the The-Big-D's behalf.
Neither of these options strikes me any wackier than the shit he's pulled so far.
A court in Japan has ruled that users who retweet posts with photos in them could be sued by the person who has ip rights on the photo.
It, ll be hard to operate twitter in Japan if photographers start sueing random twitter users.
Trump supporters would probably not know how dmca works,, they just presume twiitter is just censoring content posted by Conservative users.
Or else they are just not bothered to look into how the laws around copyright work.
