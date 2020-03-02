Senator Thom Tillis Pushed Awful Patent Reform Idea Last Year; Now Looks To Top It With Awful Copyright Reform This Year

Daily Deal: The Complete 2020 PMP Training Bundle
Copyright

from the dude,-seriously? dept

Mon, Mar 2nd 2020 10:44amMike Masnick

Last year, Senator Tom Tillis was pushing a completely ridiculous patent reform bill that would have enabled massive patent trolling, by expanding what would count as patent-eligible subject matter. After his bill was released -- and basically everyone who wasn't a patent troll explained what a disaster it would be for American innovation, Tillis quietly let the matter drop.

Given that experience, you might think that Tillis would think twice before stepping into the even more fraught arena of copyright reform. And yet, Tillis has been champing at the bit to change the DMCA to make Hollywood happier with it. Now, there are lots of complaints to be made about the DMCA. Section 512 enables blatant censorship and puts tremendous pressure on platforms to take down non-infringing content. It also favors larger platforms which can deal with a barrage of takedowns over smaller upstarts. Section 1201 of the DMCA is utter garbage and makes it "infringing" to merely talk about ways to remove DRM -- even if the underlying reason for doing so is non-infringing. There are obvious ways to fix both of those.

But, instead, Tillis and his staff seem ultra focused on making Section 512 worse and importing awful ideas like the EU Copyright Directive, which forces platforms into being Hollywood's personal police, and bringing in dangerous, censorial ideas like "notice and staydown," which would require expensive and unreliable internet filters. While he's made some nod towards perhaps making a few cosmetic changes to 1201 as a "trade" for making 512 that much worse, the overall impact of what's being discussed would be terrible. 1201 would remain in some form, and what few exceptions would be made would be minimal in impact. But bringing in things like "notice and staydown" for 512 would inevitably lead to much more censorship.

It's unclear why Tillis is rushing headlong into this debate, when it seems that neither he nor his staffers grasp the details of how copyright works. Given how silly and uninformed Tillis came out of last year's attempt to pass a patent bill, it's bizarre that his office hasn't bothered to be more careful on the copyright front before leaping into that arena.

Filed Under: copyright, copyright reform, dmca, dmca 1201, dmca 512, eu copyright directive, notice and staydown, notice and takedown, patent reform, patents, tom tillis

Reader Comments

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    bobob, 2 Mar 2020 @ 10:53am

    It isn't at all unclear why he's rushing into this bill. Money from the entertainment lobby/pacs. What better way to keep the peons from succeeding with their own content than to ensure lots of that gets taken down "by mistake."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 2 Mar 2020 @ 11:04am

      Re:

      It isn't at all unclear why he's rushing into this bill. Money from the entertainment lobby/pacs.

      He's more of a "money from the banking industry" kind of guy. He's getting Comcast money, but it's pretty far down his list of donors.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        bobob, 2 Mar 2020 @ 11:48am

        Re: Re:

        It's still more than the zero dollars he's getting to oppose comcast and the pac money isn't very transparent. Senators may be crooked, but they aren't totally stupid. It certainly must make sense to tillis for some reason which doesn't appear to be the bill itself.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Thad (profile), 2 Mar 2020 @ 1:06pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          It's still more than the zero dollars he's getting to oppose comcast

          I mean Google hasn't exactly been the best ally but I think it's a mistake to say they're unopposed to expanding the takedown process.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Mar 2020 @ 12:16pm

      Re:

      It's because the rightsholders in the US want to "harmonize" the copyright standards with Europe's Article 17 and found some idiot to do their dirty work.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Mar 2020 @ 11:14am

    If we're going to notice things and make them stay down, can we start (and end!) with the DMCA itself? Let's take it down and make it stay down. It doesn't need to be "reformed"; it needs to be killed with fire.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Mar 2020 @ 12:09pm

    Should've Stopped Article 13

    And this is why it was vital to stop Article 13. Because they passed it in the EU, rightsholders are demanding that they pass in the US now. It was only a matter of time before they demanded that the US "catch up" to the "brilliant" new copyright standard of the EU.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Patrick Henry, 2 Mar 2020 @ 12:12pm

    Assumes facts not in evidence...

    it seems that neither he nor his staffers grasp the details of how copyright works.

    Maybe they do know exactly how copyrights and patents work. They just want them to work differently - "work in a way that benefits Hollywood, RIAA, MIAA and others that are likely large contributors to his political life".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Mar 2020 @ 1:06pm

    I think we need to look into congressional reform.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Mar 2020 @ 7:12pm

    From what I’ve heard, Hearings will happen throughout the year with a draft expected to be released by the end of the year.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.