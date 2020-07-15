UK Buckles, Joins The Evidence-Optional Huawei Blacklist Party
While there's really no denying that Chinese smartphone and network gear maker Huawei engages in some clearly sketchy behavior, it's generally not anything that can't be matched by our own, home-grown sketchy telecom companies. And while the Trump administration has been engaged in a widespread effort to blackball Huawei gear from the global marketplace based predominantly on allegations of spying on Americans (mostly to gain leverage in what's largely seen as a counterproductive tariff and trade war), nobody's been able to provide a shred of public evidence that this actually occurs despite 20 years of pearl clutching.
That's not to say that Huawei doesn't pose national security risks. But for an argument that's been making the rounds for the better part of the last decade (including one 18 month White House investigation that found nothing), there's a surprising lack of hard evidence of actual spying on Americans when you actually go looking for it. And there are surprisingly few people that actually seem to care.
With that in mind, Germany and the UK (including UK intelligence services) initially balked at the Trump administration push, noting that if there were security issues with Huawei gear, they'd be caught by existing hardware security review processes. The concern is that a global blackballing -- including pulling Huawei gear out of existing networks -- would be cumbersome, costly, ineffective, and create potential new problems. And given that Chinese hardware is literally in everything from your home router to the litany of feebly secured "IOT" devices attached to your home and business networks -- potentially futile.
This week however the UK finally buckled to U.S. requests, and announced that it would be (slowly) implementing a ban on Huawei gear in both 5G and fixed fiber networks:
"The British government said it would bar telecom companies from purchasing new equipment made by China’s Huawei Technologies Co. and gave them until 2027 to remove its technology from their 5G networks, a sharp about-face that marks a significant victory for the U.S....The U.K is also launching a consultation on when to ban the purchase of Huawei equipment for the country’s fiber-optic network. This will be followed by a transition period that isn’t expected to exceed two years."
The ban is expected to delay development of 5G by roughly two to three years and cost up to £2 billion ($2.5 billion) to complete. The move leaves Canada as the last country in the so-called "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance — which includes the U.S., UK, Australia and New Zealand — that has yet to decide whether Huawei equipment can be used in their domestic 5G networks.
Huawei, not surprisingly, wasn't particularly happy about the news:
"It threatens to move Britain into the digital slow lane, push up bills and deepen the digital divide," said Ed Brewster, a spokesperson for Huawei UK. "Regrettably our future in the UK has become politicized, this is about US trade policy and not security."
Smaller telecom operators in the US and abroad also haven't been particularly happy about the entire effort, repeatedly noting that they're being asked to foot much of the bill for Huawei gear removal and replacement with what's usually more expensive hardware. While the UK has now folded to the Trump administration's efforts, Germany and much of the EU remain resistant to the idea of a wholesale ban, would rather exclude Huawei gear based on existing security review standards, and are likely waiting out the next US election to avoid policies that could turn on a dime, which to me, seems more sensible.
Again, there's ample evidence that Huawei and the Chinese government engage in sketchy behavior. That's not really debatable. The problem with a telecom-network specific ban for alleged spying is it doesn't actually solve the problem and imposes all manner of new additional hurdles and costs. Yes, Huawei won't be in the UK's telecom networks, but Chinese gear is literally everywhere, from the hardware being used to build power plants, to the millions Chinese routers, internet of things and other "smart" fridges, TVs, door locks, and Barbie dolls (usually with paper mache grade security) we attach to our home and business networks with reckless abandon:
Post-Huawei, Chinese companies will still be supplying equipment used in UK critical infrastructure, building a UK nuclear power station, and selling huge quantities of manufactured goods.
So framing Huawei about broader security or human rights concerns doesn’t really hold up.
— James Ball (@jamesrbuk) July 14, 2020
Then there's the whole hypocrisy thing. The "five eyes" gang has been engaging in often illegal global surveillance of foreign countries (including satellite signal interception and undersea cable wiretapping) for the better part of several generations, starting with programs like Echelon. The US, with the aid of telecom giants like AT&T and Verizon, has been spying on every shred of data that touches their networks for almost as long. That's before you even get to the fact that the US hacked into Huawei to implant backdoors, and the NSA has been caught intercepting network hardware to install tracking technology.
Is illegal spying bad or not? If it is, surely we'd be OK with other countries banning AT&T, given it's been made repeatedly clear the company is effectively bone-grafted to the NSA? And if we are going to be doling out lectures on what does or doesn't qualify as illegal surveillance, shouldn't we at least make a fleeting attempt to lead by example?
Again, none of this is to defend China's abhorrent behavior or the genuine risks Chinese telecom companies might actually pose. But you're not going to fix the problem with completely non-transparent allegations, myopic solutions that don't tackle broader security issues (like the IOT), nonsensical trade wars (the cost of which are usually borne by American consumers), lobbyists eager to bury anti-competitive business interests under the guise of natsec, and bigoted and patriotic bluster.
Filed Under: blacklist, china, surveillance, telco equipment, uk
Companies: huawei
Reader Comments
I think this is really more about what China's doing with Hong Kong.
Re: Nope
This is all about the USA being unable to compete with much better Chinese technology.
With trump appointing a card carrying Nazi to the National Security Education Board, is it really the time to install American controlled gear?
Why the UK and not the EU? Well, only the UK is willing to import dodgy US gmo and salmonella poultry to qualify for a really great Brexit trade deal. Once you poison your population what's a few billion to help Intel and Cisco get the 5G market.
Re:
Intel and Cisco have little to do with the 5G infrastructure regardless of what their ads say. The winners in this are Ericsson and Nokia, both EU companies.
Re: Re:
Well, not Intel because they abandoned the field last year, but Qualcomm and AT&T seem to have as much skin in the game as Ericksson.
As I commented elsewhere, the UK really didn't have much of a choice regarding a forward-looking security stance. It's not that they don't trust Huawei, but that some of the components in Huawei gear are only made by the US, or by companies already flagged as a security risk. So they're not telling people to stop using Huawei in general, they're just no longer using Huawei 5G gear that has either US or Chinese military components in it as either way erodes UK's sovereignty over their 5G network.
This is a case where they don't have much of a choice, PLUS it is politically expedient.
Whahahahahaha!
The US/UK has really shot itself in the foot with this racist, xenophobic decision. The already stagnating economies of the US/UK will be hard hit by their inability to roll out 5G. They just keep going backwards, hahaha! Meanwhile, we in the BRICS countries will become the powerhouse of the global economy in the next ten years. I know I shouldn't gloat but I can't help it, I'm thoroughly sick and tired of these racist Westerners.
Re: Whahahahahaha!
Either you forgot the /s or you have been drinking way too much 5G koolaid. 5G just isn't as important that the proponents make it out to be.
No good side
While everything from the Trump administration should be met with disdain and suspicion, likewise anything out of China should be suspect, as well. Just look at the malware-laden accounting software China requires all foreign companies who do business there to install and use. It's a spyware orgy! And you'd trust Huawei to run your cellphone networks?
Re: No good side
About as much as I trust the US, sure.
Taiwan #1
all the UK has done is given in to pressure from Trump! considering what an egotistical liar and bullshitter he is, i have to wonder exactly what the UK was threatened with by trump to make it cave? there isn't an iota of proof, not a miniscule of evidence of Huawei hjaving done, doing or about to do the slightest thing to put any country at risk through security flaws in the equipment of the ability of the Chinese government to infiltrate any industry or individual files, giving it some sort of advantage in a technological or financial way over any other country! there have been multiple, microscopic examinations of Huawei equipment by people from outside the various governments, including the US and UK and not a shred of anything untoward has been discovered. the so-called 'definitive proof' that Trump spouted about has never been shown, only the words of someone who wants to stop a company that makes better equipment, at a cheaper price, with frequent updates and longer lasting components from doing so. he wants the same equipment to be made and supplied by USA companies but everyone knows that there is no one that can do so, not for the quality and price etc to match Huawei. the decision in the UK to go along with this crap means, from the governments own admission, that it will add £2billion to the 5G bill and extend the roll out by 3 years! how the hell can that be justified simply on the word of 1 man? and let's face it, if the siuation was reversed, the first thing the UK would demand is proof of wrong doing! why is it not at least demanding proof be shown against Huawei? and as usual, the public will be the ones that suffer and USA businesses, not UK businesses, will benefit the most!! fucking ridiculous!!
