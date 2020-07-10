Small ISPs Being Forced To Eat The Costs Of FCC's Huawei Ban
from the do-as-we-say,-not-as-we-do dept
We've repeatedly noted that while Huawei certainly engages in some clearly sketchy shit (like many modern US telecom giants), the evidence supporting the Trump administration's global blacklist of the company has been lacking. Despite more than a decade of accusations and one eighteen month investigation that found nothing, the Trump administration still hasn't provided any public evidence supporting the central justification for the global blackballing effort (that Huawei works directly for the Chinese government to spy wholesale on Americans).
While there's certainly some valid natsec concerns in the mix when it comes to letting an authoritarian government dominate global network builds, at least some portion of the effort appears to be protectionism driven by US network hardware makers that simply don't want to compete with cheaper Chinese gear. Some of the effort is also Trump trying to obtain leverage for his often ridiculous tariff and trade war, which at least, for some advocates, is driven more by partisan patty cake or bigotry than substantive reason.
Regardless, the US effort to blackball Huawei from all global technology networks continues apace, without much concern about (1) the lack of public evidence, (2) the fact that the United States routinely does most of the stuff we're accusing China of, and (3) much of this pearl clutching has been co-opted by US companies that simply want to avoid international competition (especially in the smartphone and 5G network realm), but have had great lobbying success disguising those motivations under the guise of national security hyperventilation.
There are other problems with the campaign as well. This week the FCC formally announced it would be banning companies that take taxpayer subsidies from using any Huawei or ZTE hardware in their networks. At the moment, the ban just prohibits them from buying new Chinese gear or maintaining it, but the FCC may expand eventually to forcing these ISPs to remove existing gear entirely. Smaller telecom and broadband providers were quick to note that they're not exactly thrilled:
"As a result, rural carriers who have deployed Huawei or ZTE equipment or services in their networks will now lack the ability to support their critical networks that are serving hundreds of thousands of rural Americans and those traveling through rural America. Given the difficulty in demonstrating where specifically their USF support is being utilized in their networks, this puts rural carriers in a precarious situation while they strive to offer extended payment terms for their customers as requested by FCC Chairman [Ajit] Pai, adjust to the fallout of the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, and continue to keep rural Americans connected to broadband and telephone services during the COVID-19 pandemic."
Smaller carriers state that while the FCC is granting waivers, they didn't give carriers enough time to apply. And while there was also talk about helping fund these network gear removal and replacement efforts, that money appears lost in regulatory and legislative purgatory, according to FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Sparks:
"Funding is the missing piece. Congress recognized in the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act that many carriers will need support to transition away from untrustworthy equipment, but it still has not appropriated funding for replacements. I look forward to working with Congress and my colleagues to ensure there are sufficient funds to get the job done."
In the interim small ISPs have to apparently just eat those costs, at the same time they're being expected to maintain connectivity during a pandemic, which is... not great. Of course broadband subsidization has a long, ugly history where we throw billions at giant companies for doing less than nothing. Here we have the small businesses US leaders routinely pay ample lip service toward being forced to (for now) foot the bill for policy that doesn't seem fully thought out.
None of this is to suggest that the Chinese government and Huawei don't engage in terrible behavior. They do. But the US approach of a blanket global blacklisting is a cumbersome, evidence-optional mess. The UK and Germany have kicked back a bit against the US approach, arguing that existing security standards (where you judge the safety of each piece of hardware based on its actual lack of security or vulnerabilities) makes a lot more sense than a cumbersome, global blackballing effort based at least in part on protectionism, and so far justified by very little in the way of hard, public evidence.
There's also the hypocrisy of a country that routinely engages in all manner of sketchy global surveillance lecturing other countries on sketchy global surveillance. Can you imagine if other countries began blacklisting AT&T for the fact it's effectively bone grafted to the NSA? The amount of patriotic pearl clutching from fans of the blackballing effort would easily make your head spin. There's an underlying logic at play that because the US does it, it must be good, and the "do as we say, not as we do" messaging at play here gives off a ripe stink of hypocrisy.
Filed Under: broadband, china, competition, fcc, protectionism
Companies: huawei
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
'Hi Europe, ban Chinese tech as they may be spying. Buy American instead, at least you know we're spying so don't need to worry about what we might be up to!'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's not just about ISPs...
There are more than 2,000 telephone companies in the U.S., many of them serving rural areas. These are marginal operations, at best, and they rely heavily on inexpensive equipment. They cannot afford Ericsson or Nokia switches (or the corresponding service contracts). Huawei is their only other choice. Banning Huawei simply drives them to being acquired by the large companies that provide terrible customer service and higher prices. That's just a lesser-known component of Pai's contribution to his Verizon/AT&T/Comcast friends. He is certain to be amply rewarded when he returns to his Verizon job.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How much of this is driven by US companies making it much easier for US security services to spy on US citizens?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Who was it that said "the truth shall set you free". Was it Confucius?
You know what's so interesting about Confucius? He was banned in China by Mao.
Confucius was canceled.
Tell the truth - it will set you free. You're being paid by Huawei, either directly or indirectly, to promote their self serving CCP propaganda.
You're sellout, like Lebron James, and Nike. Sellouts to the Chinese.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That approach is certainly better, but it's long past time for us to stop trusting networks. If all traffic were encrypted—as cypherpunks were suggesting in the early '90s—the attack options would be mostly limited to denials of service. Cell towers hardly even need metadata beyond the TMSI and perhaps the home network ID. The UK banning Huawei from only the "most sensitive network areas" might be a sign we're moving toward this.
(The problem with judging equipment security is that we'll eventually learn, retrospectively, that it was all insecure. Almost no popular software can last a decade without a severe exploit being found. Maybe, someday, we'll have actual software engineering, with liability for severe flaws; for now, we mostly pray that the first people to find the flaws are friendly security researchers rather than criminals.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They know its infected because reasons they can't say
We have every other equipment maker backdoored and have placed root-level hacking tools on the chips themselves. For this particular manufacturer, we can't get access to place those root level instruction protocols where software can't remove or detect them. Since we can't access it, we won't allow it because even if it isn't hacked by China, the fact that it can't be hacked by us as well means we won't allow them to deploy and probably do to us what we have done to everyone for the last few decades.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply