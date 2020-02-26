Rep. Cicilline Wants To Remove Section 230 Protections For Platforms That Host 'Demonstrably False' Political Ads
What is it with politicians (and other commentators) who keep confusing the 1st Amendment with Section 230? The latest is Rep. David Cicilline, who wants to remove Section 230 protections from internet platforms that host "demonstrably false" political ads:
Rep. David Cicilline is drafting legislation to take away a broad tech liability protection for online platforms that knowingly publish “demonstrably false” political ads, he says at a National Association of Broadcasters’ event.
This has been an issue a bunch of folks have been raising of late. Elizabeth Warren and Nancy Pelosi have both expressed anger that Facebook has chosen not to fact check political videos. However, as we've noted repeatedly, there are all sorts of problems with a proposal like this.
First, and perhaps biggest, is the 1st Amendment. Contrary to what many people seem to believe, many false statements are still protected under the 1st Amendment -- and while internet platforms have their own rights to take down or leave up what they want, having the government step in and create an effective mandate to take down "false" information will almost certainly violate the 1st Amendment, as it's not a content-neutral regulation. As the Supreme Court noted in United States v. Alvarez, plenty of "demonstrably false" information is still Constitutionally protected:
In light of the substantial and expansive threats to free expression posed by content-based restrictions, this Court has rejected as “startling and dangerous” a “free-floating test for First Amendment coverage . . . [based on] an ad hoc balancing of relative social costs and benefits.”... Instead, content-based restrictions on speech have been permitted, as a general matter, only when confined to the few “‘historic and traditional categories [of expression] long familiar to the bar,’” ...These categories have a historical foundation in the Court’s free speech tradition. The vast realm of free speech and thought always protected in our tradition can still thrive, and even be furthered, by adherence to those categories and rules.
Absent from those few categories where the law allows content-based regulation of speech is any general exception to the First Amendment for false statements. This comports with the common understanding that some false statements are inevitable if there is to be an open and vigorous expression of views in public and private conversation, expression the First Amendment seeks to guarantee.
Later in that ruling, Justice Kennedy notes:
Were the Court to hold that the interest in truthful discourse alone is sufficient to sustain a ban on speech, absent any evidence that the speech was used to gain a material advantage, it would give government a broad censorial power unprecedented in this Court’s cases or in our constitutional tradition. The mere potential for the exercise of that power casts a chill, a chill the First Amendment cannot permit if free speech, thought, and discourse are to remain a foundation of our freedom.
And thus, once again, it appears that a politician is confusing the power of the 1st Amendment, and assuming that it is coming from Section 230. This is incorrect.
The second issue with such a law is that while "demonstrably false" seems like an easy classification, it's not at all easy in practice. As we've discussed many, many times in the past, content moderation at scale is impossible to do well, and it only seems easy until you actually have to do it. Case in point: just last week there was an uproar and controversy over an edited video that the Mike Bloomberg campaign posted to social media. The video shows Bloomberg on the debate stage last week, asking if any of the other candidates on stage had started a business -- and then places clips of each of the other candidates looking around awkwardly, with an overlay of cricket sounds. The video is obviously meant to imply that this extended silence after Bloomberg asked the question is what actually happened on stage -- though it is not. The clips were obviously taken from other moments in the debate.
Is that "demonstrably false"? Well, that depends on your perspective. It's absolutely misleading. But, it could also be seen as a joke or satire or making a point. Indeed, in the link above, Twitter told reporters that the video would violate its policies as "manipulated media," but Facebook says it would not, since its policies do "not extend to content that is parody or satire, or video that has been edited solely to omit or change the order of words." And, while you may agree or disagree with either platforms' decision on this, how would Cicilline's proposal handle such an issue? If put in place, it's likely that all platforms would then seek to remove this video, out of fear of it opening up the potential for massive liability.
The courts are extremely loathe to get involved in political speech -- which, quite frequently, involves misrepresentation, false, or misleading statements by candidates about each other. Trying to put an extra burden on social media platforms by potentially removing Section 230 protections for not magically being able to determine "truth" is not only unconstitutional, but likely putting internet platforms in an impossible position.
Demonstrably False
One could reasonably argue that lying to gain political office is to gain material advantage. That alone could eliminate around 99% of all political ads and speeches.
However, leaving Section 230 out of it, and going with the theme 'demonstrably false', let's see what legislation Congress can come up with that holds candidates to their campaign promises as well as their rhetoric while in office that will not only satisfy those of us who think politicians lie with impunity (and all the time), but also pass 1st Amendment muster.
While they are at it, how about promises made by private entities to gain monetary or marketplace advantages (tax breaks, etc.) that never come to fruition. Those are also demonstrably false and to gain material advantage.
Re: Demonstrably False
You're the one asking for it; why don't you come up with something that satisfies the requirements? If you're the one setting the requirements, and you can't explain how to meet them, what chance does anyone else have?
First: define what constitutes a campaign promise.
Second: define what constitutes a broken campaign promise.
Third: define a restriction on those things that is consistent with the First Amendment.
Fourth: define how this would even work, within the structure of the legal system. Can any constituent sue any politician for breaking a campaign promise? Is there some sort of time restriction? Can I start suing my senator for failing to keep her campaign promises on her first day in office? Do I have to wait a few months? How far into her term does she have to be?
Fifth: define how this would work within the structure of our legislative system. If a candidate promises to do x, and introduces a bill to do x, but the bill doesn't pass Congress, is the candidate liable for a broken campaign promise? If no, doesn't that mean that any candidate can satisfy the "kept campaign promise" requirement by introducing a bill, even if there's no chance of it passing? If yes, doesn't that mean that no candidate can ever say they're going to do anything in office unless it's absolutely guaranteed to pass?
And that's without even getting into your suggestion that we should punish "rhetoric while in office". Good Lord.
Not for nothin', we've been over this before. Should Kennedy not have pledged to land on the moon before the end of the 1960s? After all, he couldn't guarantee that was going to happen. (And even if he'd lived, the moon landing happened six months after he would have been term-limited out of office. Should presidents not pledge to start projects that won't be completed until they're out of office? Posit an alternate universe where Kennedy lives, gets a second term, and leaves office in January 1969. If the moon landing still happens in July 1969, did Kennedy keep his campaign promise? It didn't happen while he was in office, but it did happen before the end of the decade. If, say, Nixon decides to delay the moon landing six months, now has Kennedy broken his campaign promise because it happened after the end of the decade, and not within the timeframe he promised? Is Kennedy still liable even though he's left office? If yes, doesn't that mean Nixon can delay the moon landing just to fuck with him, because he's Nixon? If no, doesn't that mean that any president can avoid being held liable for broken campaign promises by just making sure to promise it won't be complete until after they leave office?)
Fact is, we've already got a mechanism for holding elected officials accountable for their performance in office. It's called an election. If a politician gets reelected, that generally means that most voters think it would be better to keep them in office than go with somebody else*. Lord knows I don't always agree with the results of elections, but that's democracy for you. I think this is one case where substituting the opinion of a judge (who, incidentally, have their own biases and their own candidate preferences) for the judgement of the electorate is not a reasonable solution to the problem.
* there are caveats, including FPTP elections; candidates often win reelection without a majority, and in the case of presidential elections can win without even a plurality (though no president has ever won a second term without at least a plurality of the popular vote). I think improving how we conduct elections would be a much better solution to the problem than handing something as nebulous and subjective as "broken campaign promises" over to the legal system.
Re: Re: Demonstrably False
I cannot, though I have tried at various times. The thing is, they keep trying, but they ignore the Constitution every time. So my challenge stands. Let them come up with something that satisfy's their need to control 'disingenuousness' yet does no harm to the root rules of our society.
I would be happy if they could, as the electorate keeps depending upon statements made during campaigns to make their choices, but the elected keep pandering to large contributions to enable their reelections. For me, money should not equal speech as speech is evenly distributed (access to platforms recently became more so to the disdain of those who seek power), but money is not.
Maybe it would be easier to just ban politicians from the internet in general?
If something is demonstrably false and threatened to be taken down, the obvious next step is to make a religion out of it to make it true again.
Re:
Or sometimes a simple Sharpie marker will work.
A better question, what will they define as "demonstrably false"?
It's one of those vague terms that could be abused in so many ways it's not funny which I suspect is the intent.
Ignoring the 1st Amendment implications for a moment, and assuming that "demonstrably false" can be defined and easily applied everywhere:
How do they propose to enforce this?
If they're not fact-checking the ads how could they be thought to "knowingly publish" a false ad? All this smoke and mirrors "hey look, I'm doing something!" bullshit is so easily defeated as to be utterly pointless. Simply publish all political ads regardless of whether they're true (don't bother checking) and you're golden. Is that the true goal of this proposed legislation? Are they feeling shut out for trying to publish false or misleading ads?
Abusing the first amendment to push false narratives and lies that push people to act in damaging ways should already be covered.
The pizzagate shooter got sentenced to 4 years... but what about all the organizations that kept pushing that lie that drove this person to do this that trusted these 'news' sources. Amendments aren't something to be abused to cause such violence giggle and go "haha what a dummy" and continue saying bullshit.
Call the bluff
Someone should point out that making 230 protections contingent on not publishing any 'demonstrably false political ads' has a very easy solution for the platforms: Do not host any political ads ever again.
You don't even need to dig into the proposal to find the fatal flaws(the first amendment and 'false according to who?' being the big two), if hosting the 'wrong' political ad will make a platform liable for any and all content posted to it then platforms will simply bar political ads in their entirety rather than risk allowing anything on that might cost them their protections.
I get that it's popular to attack 230 to play up to gullible fools, and I get that there are no good anti-230 arguments to be made(or at the least I've yet to see one), but you'd think that those jumping on the bandwagon would at least spend five minutes to avoid making such monumentally stupid arguments.
Re: Call the bluff
It's more likely they'll allow all ads rather than none. Same end result and they still make their money.
Cunning plan
The politicians make social media lose section 230 if they host misleading ads. Politicians post misleading ads, and social media loses section 230 protection.
Re: Cunning plan
Only if they're "knowingly publish[ed]" as false or misleading ads. If the "publisher" (read: Facebook, et. al) has no idea whether the ads are false/misleading then there is no liability in publishing them all.
Re: Re: Cunning plan
That knowingly bit will take an expensive court case, and all the available appeals to decide, and in forcing the social media companies into court, politicians have the means of attacking their finances while having the citizens pay for the politicians side of the fight.
Bernie?
I'll give you free everything and taxes on the rich and lawsuits against big corporations will pay for it!
