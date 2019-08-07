Yes, The DNC's Debate Format Sucks, And There's An Easy Fix
Man, these presidential election years sure seem to last longer than a year, don't they? And, in our hyper-partisan world of never ending political stupidity, it's somewhat comforting that the one thing we can all agree on is that the debate formats recently have basically sucked out loud. The complaints about debate formats started with the 2016 RNC primaries, with its crowded field and strange varsity/JV debate night structure. Fast-forward to 2019 and the DNC's Democratic debates are being pilloried as well. In the latter case, the chief criticism appears to be that there is far too little substance discussed, with moderators for cable and OTA networks instead focusing on getting the candidates to clash in the most easy-to-soundbite fashion. Even from the major print media, you get takes such as:
Democrats woke up Thursday to find that the debate format they have agreed to is an unmitigated disaster designed to hype ratings (hence baiting the candidates to attack one another) but not to educate voters or really test candidates’ fitness for office.
Sure, getting rid of most of the field in September by raising the qualifications to 2 percent support in designated polls and 130,000 unique donors will help. If the threshold went up a percentage point each month, we might finally get to a manageable field in which candidates have more than one minute to spit out an answer and 30 seconds to rebut. However, this won’t solve all the problems with the current system
That's right, although it seems somewhat lost that the real problem here is identified in that opening paragraph. The system today is one in which the DNC and RNC partner with cable and OTA broadcasters to televise the debate. As part of that deal, those same broadcasters put their own news personalities in the chairs of moderators. This creates a pretty obvious conflict of interest. The debates is supposed to be a method through which small-D democratic process functions: voters are introduced to candidates they may not previously have been aware of, they learn those candidates' positions, and all of this is reflected in public polling to inform those candidates as to whether they should stay in the race or not. This process winnows the field down to a functional choice between select candidates.
But this isn't what happens. Instead, the moderators, many of which host their own news programs, push the preferred process of the founding fathers to the side and instead adopt the ideals of the founder of the Maury Pauvich Show. Candidates are incentivized both in the coverage and by the time-restrictions on responses to questions to spit out sound-bite-y quips rather than debate true policy. And there is a pretty simple way to change the misalignment of incentives in all of this: the DNC should stream and broadcast the debate itself and then license network and cable TV providers to rebroadcast it.
Thanks to the internet and the rise of quality equipment with which to stream stuff, the parties no longer need to dole out broadcast partnerships for their debates. Instead, the parties can handle all of this themselves and stream the debates either on their own sites, or via platforms like Facebook or YouTube. TV partners can then be allowed to re-transmit that, which they'll absolutely want to do. If they somehow do not, the stream will be available on the internet.
This move would do several things. First, it would end the insanity that is DMCA notices and platform bans that happen when people re-transmit the broadcast of a TV partner on streaming sites. The idea that a major party debate should be locked up behind copyright notices surely would make the founding fathers shit themselves. And, yet, that's what's happening today.
More importantly, it would leave moderator seats vacant for those with actual expertise on the topics to be discussed. Those moderators would also not be incentivized to generate soundbites or easy-to-repackage quips for cable news broadcasts. Literally everything would be better and there is no longer a technological or cost barrier to do all of this.
So, RNC and DNC: when the campaigns start for 2024, which will likely start roughly ten minutes after the 2020 election, consider this your DIY project.
Reader Comments
'Now let's you and him/her fight...'
A proper moderator to a debate should be neutral, there to keep the agreed upon structure of the debate intact and move things back to that when focus wanders into irrelevant areas. Having a moderator with a vested interest in seeing things get as 'exciting' as possible, with those involved at each other's throats benefits only those not involved, presenting a conflict of interest so vast that you'd think the two parties would have realized it by now.
Honesty with the current structure of 'debates' the two political parties might as well sponsor each others' debates, given having candidates within a party ripping each other apart on national tv is great for the party not currently involved in the debacle, working to undermine the other party with much less work than doing it themselves.
Re: 'Now let's you and him/her fight...'
The easy solution is don't schedule in broadcast networks prime time - stream live and cut the ratings out, advertisement out, CSPAN in for live.
These days there is no excuse to make a reality show out of debates.
I never watch because there is 000 useful information - Just dress down suits survivor.
Sorry, wrong.
You are misunderstanding what this is about. The purpose of primaries is not to find the most qualified candidate for serving as president but to find the most likely candidate for winning the election.
You write:
but there is no point in public debates to focus on skills that will not find reflection on the ballot because they can be evaluated only by experts instead of the average voter.
The whole idea of the primaries revolves around looking good rather than being good. And that's because the election is decided by looking good rather than being good.
And maybe it’s time we changed that. Maybe it’s time we focused less on the soundbytes or who wore what and more on the substance of a candidate’s policy ideas.
Re:
For better or worse, democratic elections are decided by voters. If you want more qualified decisions, you need more qualified voters. The electoral college was one idea to achieve that, but it's probably time to admit that the idea does not work when a party system gets involved.
No, the only feasible way is to get more qualified voters by considering education a national duty rather than personal luxury.
In a way, democracy with an uneducated votership is putting the cart before the horse and the wrong way to go about things. It's just that history has shown that getting the horse to move in any other manner somehow is guaranteed to end up with the horse clawing its hooves into the ground and sitting tight.
Re: Sorry, wrong.
I think removing the crowd would be the best reform to the debate.
Sensationalism Sells
The democratic process has done nothing but get worse since Obama first ran. And this is merely a symptom of it. Its all pomp and circumstance now, no substance. These debates make that very clear. The DNC "gave up" control to the networks in exchange for money, because that is all that is important to them now. They have no incentive to run the debates themselves and resell broadcast rights, the networks know that'd be boring and ratings would suck.
Sensationalism sells. I actually find it weird the Republicans aren't doing the same.
Did…did you not see who the Republican candidate for POTUS was in 2016?
Re: Sensationalism Sells
"Sensationalism sells. I actually find it weird the Republicans aren't doing the same"
The party whose nomination process ended up selecting a self-aggrandising gameshow host, whose most famous soundbites were about sexually assaulting women, calling Mexicans rapists and telling an opponent that his service didn't count because he was captured aren't using sensationalism?
Re: Re: Sensationalism Sells
Are you seriously complaining about a pig rolling in mud?
The party's National Committees cannot be trusted either
The party's National Committees cannot be trusted any more than the broadcast networks. Giving the party's the ability to decide the format and people will only give them even more power to push their preferences forward. The problem is not that the debate formats are dreadful, the problem is the debates themselves.
The notion of a debate to test and expose a candidate is outdated since shortly after the Lincoln-Douglass debates. Given the easy ability to communicate and share information there is no need for a debate. The problem is with a system that rewards candidate who do not provide information and more details. Instead we get soundbites and empty spectacle.
We need something better than the current first past the post system that will allow for a variety of candidates and will reward them for being more open to the electorate.
Make them debate naked. That’ll thin the herd.
I’ll see myself out now.
Campaign promises...NOT
The problem I have with these staged infomercials is that nothing any candidate says now will be relevant when/if they achieve office. There is nothing to hold them to whatever positions they espouse.
"Instead, the parties can handle all of this themselves and stream the debates either on their own sites, or via platforms like Facebook or YouTube."
I could be mistaken, never had any luck myself, but I believe watching something on facebook requires membership. That isn't an option.
Does YouTube do IP address blocking?
I think a Government site is needed.
Missing the point
Including the broadcast networks in the debates is part of the system of trading beneficial coverage in exchange for access to candidates and advertising dollars. Candidates (not voters) benefit from sensationalism, and laundering their messaging through the national media is an effective way to set the terms of national conversation.
For either national party to run its own debates and license the broadcast rights would be a thumb in the eye of the media companies they rely on, and an open invitation for the networks to tilt coverage toward the other party. It's a prisoner's dilemma that reflects one of the most dangerous forms of regulatory capture: that of media companies over the apparatus of public accountability.
If our media landscape were competitive, as it once was, the debates would likely be run by the national parties or by neutral third parties, as they once were.
Add Your Comment
