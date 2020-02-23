Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Stephen T. Stone, neatly taking down the "don't rush to judgement" angle on the black college student who was thrown to the ground and got a gun pointed at his head for taking a selfie:
We have three law enforcement agencies refusing to explain what prompted the need to tackle, assault, and ultimately arrest the only young Black man on a bus full of students coming from a swim meet. We have the perspectives of the victim and, I assume, several of the witnesses to the event. Only a fool takes these facts into account and thinks “maybe we need to hear both sides before we make a judgment”.
In second place, it's rangda with a cutting quip about the same incident:
As one of my facebook friends says "99% of cops are giving the rest a bad name". Sadly sometimes I think his estimate is too low.
For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with Scary Devil Monastery expanding on the claim that "we have only one perspective" on what happened in that incident:
That's wrong.
We have multiple police officers using force and oppression against a civilian. and not a single one of them has justification for it. They haven't even tried to give a reason for their actions.
When a person raises his hand against any other person the default legal situation is that either there is a good reason which can be clearly shown - or it's a felony assault. This is true whether the person raising the hand is a law enforcer or not. In this case assault is already proven. Justification which would make it a legal action, has not.
So if the police can't bring a reason to the table then it's already an open-and-shut case of police brutality. No further questions need to be asked. The facts of their guilt and physical action is already demonstrably proven.
If the police HAVE a reason for the assault then the situation becomes a different one. Until they do that, however, the only evidence we have is that they assaulted a civilian for no reason.
The only fool here is the one trying to invent facts out of whole cloth and wishful thinking.
Next, we pivot to the story about the copyright dispute with Disney over a unicorn van design, with Peter highlighting what we can learn about Disney's real attitude:
Thank, you, Disney, ...
... for making absolutely clear that, contrary to what your PR department says, you do not see copyright law as a means to ensure fair compensation of creatives or, as the founding fathers put it, "to promote the arts and sciences".
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is an anonymous commenter talking about the driver who was left stranded when a "smart" rental car lost cellular service, and the coming solutions for the issue:
So what your saying is that they will soon have 5G power super smart cars. that can only be used in visual range of a major sports stadium. and only if a game isn't currently happening.
In second place, it's another anonymous commenter with a joke about Hot Water, one of the winning games from our public domain game jam:
That's how instant games work. They come dessicated, so adding hot water is the optimal rehydration method, giving also a preferred serving temperature.
For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with Beefcake, who linked the failing rental car to a potential industry resurgence:
Meanwhile, somewhere a buggy-whip factory is planning to reopen.
And finally, we've got kog999 responding to the game developer who took an amusing jab a pirate group by selling posters featuring their information file:
but what incentive will codex have to crack games if people dont respect their NFO file's copyright.
That''s all for this week, folks!
Reader Comments
But there's zero evidence that is what occurred. I'm ashamed that people who know how to diagnose technical problems wouldn't realize that what people tell you they think happened with their computers and then what really happened are very often totally unrelated. Now, knowing this, and having some good sense, we can see we should give our judgment a rest until we have the actual body camera footage. Until then, we have some stories of little worth.
'If I cover my eyes you don't exist!'
Multiple witnesses, a gorram lawsuit, not a single justification or explanation given after a year and you're still trying to cling to the idea that there simply must be camera footage that exonerates the thugs involved that they've withheld for reasons, despite the fact that releasing it could have resolved the lawsuit before it even began.
As hills to die on go that one is just sad.
Interesting re 'Only a fool takes these facts into account and thinks “maybe we need to hear both sides before we make a judgment”'.
I would definitely say that you need to hear both sides, regardless of how ridiculous you may expect one of those sides to be. You need all the information to make a judgement. Anything else is a miscarriage of justice, and makes you as bad as, let's say, cops who throw a guy to the ground and threaten him just because of his skin color.
Don't get me wrong, I think these cops are pretty much idiots and deserve what's coming but I would not damage the justice system to bring this about. If you think differently, I suggest you go read "A man for all seasons" and the brilliant discussion near the end:
Sir Thomas More: “Yes! What would you do? Cut a great road through the law to get after the Devil?”
William Roper: “Yes, I'd cut down every law in England to do that!”
Sir Thomas More: “Oh? And when the last law was down, and the Devil turned 'round on you, where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? This country is planted thick with laws, from coast to coast, Man's laws, not God's! And if you cut them down, and you're just the man to do it, do you really think you could stand upright in the winds that would blow then? Yes, I'd give the Devil benefit of law, for my own safety's sake!”
Re:
Perhaps you missed the fact that no one at the 3 involved agencies could give an explanation or give out any pertinent facts. Regardless of what predicated the incident, ALL agencies involved have by their own actions afterwards shown that they only deserve scorn and ridicule, and the officers involved as cowards that doesn't belong in law enforcement.
Anyone that still thinks both sides need to be heard is just a deaf fool that can't hear the agencies trying to sweep this under the rug.
Lay people can make moral and ethical judgments about the actions of others however they see fit. My judgment is thus: Since any or all of the three agencies involved have offered no explanation for their actions and have produced no evidence that justifies their actions, they are trying to hide the fact that the people from those agencies acted with what appears to be blatantly racist intent. They don’t deserve the benefit of my doubt, nor will they receive it.
My judgment is not the law; if it were, I’d bite my tongue until it bled. The law should give the benefit of a doubt to The Devil. But I’m not the law — and neither are you. Question my judgment, but don’t tell me I can’t make it before some arbitrary point at which you think I have the right. You won’t appreciate my judgment of that proposition…or of the person making it.
The silence is telling
It looks like a case where the police are not saying anything because, anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law. They also may be working on a cover story together to make their actions sound better.
I would think that they’d have a story ready after a year’s time between the incident and now.
Re:
If law enforcement had better imaginations they would be in different careers. Hollywood could use some help.
Re: Re:
Not at all, 'no accountability, even if you get caught' has got to be quite tempting for any number of corrupt individuals, why would they give that up to go work in hollywood where that sort of perk is only likely to apply for those at the top?
