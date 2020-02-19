No, Disney Probably Didn't Infringe A Unicorn Van Artist's Copyright, But It Would Have Sued If The Roles Were Reversed
If there is ever a Copyright Protectionist Hall of Fame built, it should probably be constructed on the grounds of one Disney theme park or another. As regular readers here will already know, Disney is notoriously aggressive in its enforcement of intellectual property generally, and in copyright specifically. Hell, the 1998 CTEA, which extended the terms of copyright, is more commonly referred to as "The Mickey Mouse Protection Act." Our pages are absolutely littered with stories of Disney bullying others over copyrights, often times to ridiculous lengths.
Well, the shoe is on the other foot in this latest story. You may have seen ads recently for a forthcoming Pixar movie, Onward, which features two elves that take a road trip in a colorful van to try to meet and speak with their dead father. Well, one tattoo artist from California, named Cicely Daniher, is claiming that the depiction of that van represents copyright infringement of her own quite colorful van.
Two weeks ago, Daniher filed a lawsuit against the animation studio for copyright infringement, saying Pixar misled her after the company reportedly requested to rent her Vanicorn for a company outing. Now, a van she says is identical to her own will appear in the forthcoming animated film, “Onward.”
According to court documents shared by the Hollywood Reporter, Jane Clausen, an employee of Pixar, inquired about the rental for a “one day music festival/activity day for Pixar employees and families” on Sept. 4, 2018.
“Your van would just be a show piece and not used in any way other than a visual prop,” Clausen wrote to Daniher. “Are you able to send me some additional photos of the van? We’ve only seen the side, which just blew us away!”
Daniher agreed to rent the Vanicorn for a “confidential sum of money.” But eight months later, she noticed something strange.
What was strange is that the van in Onward shares similarities to her own van. See, the reason Pixar staff wanted to use her van to begin with is that it is painted purple with an artistic representation of a unicorn on the side. The van in Onward shares many of these qualities.
Are those two vans similar? Of course they are! So is Disney/Pixar guilty of copyright infringement? Well...no, probably not. This again is a matter of the idea and expression dichotomy in copyright law. The purpose of that part of the law is to limit copyright protection to specific expression and not mere ideas and themes. For instance, a 1 to 1 copy of Daniher's design on Pixar's cartoon van would likely be infringing. The concept of a purple van with a unicorn on the side of it is, however, not protectable. In fact, it's nearly in trope territory.
Now, to be clear, there may be a contract law issue here. And, even if not, Daniher's side of the story does make Pixar's actions sound really, really shitty.
Speaking on behalf of his client, attorney Conor Corcoran told SFGATE that the film’s producer, Kori Rae, called Daniher on June 3, 2019, to apologize for the misunderstanding. Rae apparently admitted Pixar intentionally did not tell her that they intended to use her van because, at the time, the film had not yet been given a title. For that reason, they believed they could not have Daniher sign a non-disclosure agreement, so they stuck with the rental paperwork. Via the legal complaint, Daniher says the contract she signed “explicitly prohibits” the use of any type of visual representation of the Vanicorn for any purpose other than the event itself. The following December, Corcoran registered the vehicle with the Copyright Office.
“It’s unbelievable,” he told SFGATE over the phone on Wednesday afternoon. “She created that van to cathartically get out of a bad marriage, and Pixar took her van and created it into a vehicle for two boys to find their dead father. We’re gonna have our day in court.”
All well and good, but this still probably isn't copyright infringement. I imagine Disney will argue the same in court.
But what if the parties and actions in this story were reversed? Imagine if Pixar had created its cartoon van first and then Daniher had painted her van? Now imagine that she did vehicle painting and wraps for a living, and sold her similar design? Is there even a modicum of doubt that Disney would be screaming "copyright infringement" in every single courthouse it could?
Of course it would. It's what Disney does. Which will make it entertaining to watch Disney argue the opposite in court.
Filed Under: cicely daniher, contract, copyright, onward, unicorns
Companies: disney
Reader Comments
View by: Time | Thread
Were the roles reversed, Disney would not have merely sued the artist. It would have destroyed her so thoroughly that the people at Disney World would have held a celebratory parade. (Mandatory for all employees, of course.)
Remember Uniracers?
Pixar thinks they own red unicycles.
http://www.nintendolife.com/news/2010/03/feature_the_making_of_unirally
Re:
Cheap, dishonest and hypocritical, quite the combo they've got going there.
Yeah, that's Disney alright
Speaking on behalf of his client, attorney Conor Corcoran told SFGATE that the film’s producer, Kori Rae, called Daniher on June 3, 2019, to apologize for the misunderstanding. Rae apparently admitted Pixar intentionally did not tell her that they intended to use her van because, at the time, the film had not yet been given a title. For that reason, they believed they could not have Daniher sign a non-disclosure agreement, so they stuck with the rental paperwork.
Ah, no, that's not a 'misunderstanding', that's flat out deception. A misunderstanding would have been writing up an agreement that covered the use of the van for an event and it's image for 'other projects in the future', with the owner of the van not asking for clarification and simply thinking they meant photo albums of the event or something similar.
Deliberately not telling her that they wanted to rent the van and/or get more pictures of it in order to use it to create something for an upcoming project though? That was intentional deception by someone too dishonest and/or cheap to admit what they actually planned.
They could have simply been honest and admitted upfront what they wanted, possibly paying a modest fee as a gesture of goodwill assuming the van's owner didn't let them use the image for free(and likely advertising it herself in a 'look who used my van in their film!' fashion), but because they were cheap or dishonest they now get to enjoy a lovely PR black-eye and court costs that will likely dwarf what they would have paid out
The vans aren't even depicting the same scene
For there to be copyright, there has to be actual copying. The vans are different makes & models, the back ground depicted on the vans are different. Oh, one van depicts an Unicorn, and the other a Pegasus.
The closest would be the blurred lines inspired theory. Did Pixar act like shitty people? Yes, they did but that is not copyright infringement.
Re: The vans aren't even depicting the same scene
... Yes, that is pretty much what the headline and article said.
Re: The vans aren't even depicting the same scene
"For there to be copyright, there has to be actual copying. The vans are different makes & models, the back ground depicted on the vans are different. Oh, one van depicts an Unicorn, and the other a Pegasus. "
Is this an appropriate time to remind you why to this day it's known by any comic artist that whatever you do you can't use an anthropomorphic duck or mouse in your cartoons unless you want to be sued into oblivion?
Legal precedent is fairly clear that all it takes is a reasonable resemblance. Disney has. in the past, successfully sued and threatened plenty of comic artists over far less resemblance. The van having the same color scheme should be enough to bring a successful lawsuit to the table, assuming you have the initial wherewithal to bring a legal team specialized in copyright law to the courtroom.
"Did Pixar act like shitty people? Yes, they did but that is not copyright infringement."
One of the major issues is that Copyright is all about soft boundaries. It's copyright infringement if a judge can be made to see enough of a resemblance. Something Disney has used in the past to great effect.
Turnabout is fair play
Legal precedent is fairly clear that all it takes is a reasonable resemblance. Disney has. in the past, successfully sued and threatened plenty of comic artists over far less resemblance. The van having the same color scheme should be enough to bring a successful lawsuit to the table, assuming you have the initial wherewithal to bring a legal team specialized in copyright law to the courtroom.
The ultimate punchline of course is that it really shouldn't count as infringement, as even if Pixar was scummy and dishonest you shouldn't be able to lock down a general idea like 'van with purple siding and mythical horse creature', yet if Disney has gone legal over the idea that you can control something that vague then they'd have only themselves to blame for having that used against them here.
Thank, you, Disney, ...
... for making absolutely clear that, contrary to what your PR department says, you do not see copyright law as a means to ensure fair compensation of creatives or, as the founding fathers put it, "to promote the arts and sciences".
"We would like to use the design of your van in a new project."
↑ There, Disney, is how you could phrase it. (I even promise I won't sue you if you use the exact same phrase in the future!)
Prior art examples?
https://www.google.com/search?q=picture+unicorn+moon
