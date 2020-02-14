Surprise! MIT Study Claims Voatz E-Voting Technology Is A Security Dumpster Fire
You'd be pretty hard pressed to find a single respected cybersecurity expert that thinks voting via smartphone is a good idea. There's just too many potential attack vectors as your voting data floats from your personal device, across the internet, and into the final tally repository. Despite this there's an endless chorus of political leaders, cities, and states who continue to insist they know better. From West Virginia to Washington State, the quest for great inclusivity in voting access often results in people ignoring these warnings in the belief that they're helping.
The West Virginia effort has been handed over to internet voting vendor Voatz, whose smartphone voting system had already been criticized for being risky and insecure. Last November, Senator Ron Wyden wrote to the Pentagon to raise concerns about Voatz’s security and to ask for a full audit of the app.
Criticism of the company grew much louder this week after MIT researchers released a paper (pdf) showing how Voatz's technology has some fairly basic problems that would let an attacker intercept votes as they’re transmitted from mobile phones to the voting company’s server -- without anybody being the wiser:
"We find that Voatz has vulnerabilities that allow different kinds of adversaries to alter, stop, or expose a user’s vote, including a sidechannel attack in which a completely passive network adversary can potentially recover a user’s secret ballot. We additionally find that Voatz has a number of privacy issues stemming from their use of third party services for crucial app functionality. Our findings serve as a concrete illustration of the common wisdom against Internet voting, and of the importance of transparency to the legitimacy of elections."
While Voatz has repeatedly complained that its blockchain technology should have protected this from happening, the researchers found said implementation wasn't actually implemented in the way the company claimed, providing no additional security protection to the vote transmissions. On top of those issues, computer science professor Alex Halderman found other issues with the certificate pinning and servers Voatz implemented:
To protect the connection, Voatz uses certificate pinning. That means the app will only trust a specific HTTPS certificate to authenticate the server. For maximal security, the app should pin to a cert that is used only on a specific well hardened server. 3/
— J. Alex Halderman (@jhalderm) February 13, 2020
The New York Times, which first reported the research, notes that a copy of the findings had already been submitted to the Department of Homeland Security and the various election officials who've signed off on the platform. Like many e-voting companies, Voatz claims transparency isn't really necessary because it utilizes an array of anonymous experts to audit the company's systems. But the findings of those audits have yet to be made public, even to the officials using the systems. See the problem yet?
Unlike voting machines used in elections, mobile voting apps like Voatz don't undergo testing and certification by the labs that test voting machines. So there is no oversight of apps like this - yet states are opting to them despite this.
— Kim Zetter (@KimZetter) February 13, 2020
For its part, Voatz's response has been to double down on its previous positions while insulting the researchers that disclosed the problem, insisting that server-side protections would thwart the theoretical attack (cybersecurity experts were quick to disagree). The company issued a blog post in which it accused the researchers (MIT's Michael Specter, James Koppel and Daniel Weitzner) of being publicity hounds and attempting to "deliberately disrupt the election process":
"It is clear that from the theoretical nature of the researchers’ approach, the lack of practical evidence backing their claims, their deliberate attempt to remain anonymous prior to publication, and their priority being to find media attention, that the researchers’ true aim is to deliberately disrupt the election process, to sow doubt in the security of our election infrastructure, and to spread fear and confusion."
When every single respected infosec researcher and journalist is telling you e-voting can't be adequately secured and your solution to that problem is flawed and will only make that problem worse, insulting and ignoring researchers isn't a great look. Compounded by the GOP's refusal to pass any election security bills of note, and you can start to see how we're just begging for problems on what could potentially someday be a catastrophic scale.
Filed Under: blockchain, e-voting, mobile voting, research, security
Companies: voatz
hate the messenger
This is a company where the central premise of its product is security. It then decides to make personal attacks against the people who claim its product is not secure rather than trying to directly and openly address the claims. It would be insane to trust these people.
Re: hate the messenger
the central premise of its product is security
umm...no it isn't. The central premise of their product is ease of use. They are just trying to hide the fact that it achieves this at the expense of security.
Couldn't the same be said about their security.
Do these people never watch the news? When a security researcher goes public (after likely having told you privately) about some pretty basic and glaring flaws in your process, what makes you think that insulting and corporate denying is going to make any of what they said untrue?
The impression I got was that this app is a halfassed job. What do you want to bet that if you looked real hard into that contract you would find something that wasn't on the up and up or some kind of backroom deal.
Re:
looks at the White House
No idea why they think that works...
"Voatz has repeatedly complained that its blockchain technology should have protected this from happening"
Relevant: https://xkcd.com/2267/
Re:
Having votes changed midstream after the user submits is a 'feature' not a bug or a problem... How else is Voatz going to sell the election to the highest bidder?
Re:
Not the xkcd I was expecting.
Re: Re:
Yeah I saw block chain and the new one jumped to mind instead
Re: PaulT, constantly citing a haxxored site?
Um, after that little fiasco with xkcd.com puking out the private information on 560,000 people, you leave that link here?
https://thehackernews.com/2019/09/xkcd-forum-hacked.html
"Oh, but that all got fixed and patched!"
Too late.Damage done.
These sites/companies with shit security should be fined, and citizens should be allowed to sue them individually for breach of privacy.
Re: Re: PaulT, constantly citing a haxxored site?
So, you're reading an article about voting hacks but choose to instead attack someone for posting an image on a site where a different part of the site with nothing to do with voting and where viewing an image posits zero danger as your sole contribution?
Whatever it takes to avoid addressing the relevant issues I guess.
Re: Re: Re: PaulT, constantly citing a haxxored site?
What do you expect from an automated reply?
Re: Re: Re: Re: PaulT, constantly citing a haxxored site?
The sad thing is he's only playacting as such
Re: PaulT from Gibraltar
Well, your entire shtick is right out of the Mi6?JTRIG forum derailing playbook, even if you are just one more useful idiot.
And this:
https://www.iwm.org.uk/collections/item/object/5303
"image: British soldiers gathered at a listening post at Spyglass, Gibraltar, looking out over the Mediterranean. The machinery of the post dominates the centre of the composition, its four cone shaped receivers facing skywards. It is incorporated on the roof of a small building made from brick and concrete. Six soldiers are standing, sitting and lying on the roof, one of the men sun- bathing. Another man sits shirtless, staring out to sea with a machine gun post beside him. In the background, another man lies back on a reclining chair, looking up at the sky with a pair of binoculars. Coils of barbed wire, orange with rust, are placed around the outpost."
You shitbags and enablers of shitbags shouldnt be so obvious here at TD.
Internet voting cannot work
There are just too many conflicting requirements for proper voting. Most of these cannot be verified electronically.
for internet voting you can add in:
Until someone comes up with a way to meet all of these requirements, and do so in a secure manner, electronic voting will remain a disaster waiting to happen.
Re: Internet voting cannot work
Until it stops waiting and does happen.
Award for Least Surprising Surprise
The article title is funny because it's not in the least bit surprising. Surprising would have been if it HADN'T been a dumpster fire.
Re: Award for Least Surprising Surprise
Thanks for explaining how sarcasm works!
(It's funny because I'm not actually thanking you.)
Re: Re: Award for Least Surprising Surprise
Yeah, for better or worse, I am happy that some waste the time to educate you, even explaining sarcasm which Paul Blarts with a median IQ even seem to understand.
Probably wasted effort, but we'll see.
Surprise! Will it make any difference? Nothing has so far.
...Nero, Rome, small violins
Oh, all of this distrust of government!
The agencies would never engage in hacking to throw an election into the lap of its pre-selected candidate, much less impersonate a certificate.
“The [Department of Defense] does not engage in economic espionage in any domain, including cyber,” read a statement emailed to The Washington Post from an NSA spokesman, whose agency is part of the Defense Department.
https://www.cheatsheet.com/technology/heres-how-the-nsa-uses-google-to-eavesdrop.html/
Re: ...Nero, Rome, small violins
relevance?
Maybe it's like "chicken wyngz". Where it's spelled that way because it's not actually wing meat.
Er, let me shorten that down. It is clear... the researchers' true aim is to... sow doubt in the security of [their] election infrastructure. Because it's insecure.
