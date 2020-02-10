AOC Supports Full Repeal Of FOSTA
from the good-for-her dept
Late last year, a bill was introduced to study the impact of FOSTA. This is important, as all of the evidence to date suggests that it has failed by every possible measure. There is no indication that it has helped to decrease sex trafficking -- in fact the indications are that it has enabled more sex trafficking. Indeed, law enforcement has directly admitted that the law has actually made it more difficult to track down traffickers. And, of course, there's tremendous evidence that it has had a real human cost in putting (non-trafficked) sex workers at significant risk.
As more in Congress realize this, it's been good to see some calling for a careful study into the impact. And now Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been the first (as far as I can tell) to come right out and say the law should be totally repealed, specifically calling out the harm that it has done to sex workers. It's great to see politicians realizing that all the lame rhetoric that was pushed out in favor of the law was bullshit.
Of course, because AOC is such a polarizing figure in these insanely partisan times, the usual crew of AOC haters have immediately started spewing absolute idiocy online claiming -- falsely -- that she supports sex trafficking. It was this kind of bogus rhetoric that helped get this damaging law passed in the first place. But, since Republicans love to try to mock everything AOC says, we get silly statements like this from Rep. Pete Olson saying that she wants to "re-open the floodgates of human trafficking" and pointing to "64 human traffickers busted" in Fort Bend (in his district). While it is true that local officials arrested 64 people in a sting operation, and told the press it was for trafficking, few details have been provided. In most similar announcements, later research often found that the operations had little to do with trafficking, and were just standard sex work. Either way, if FOSTA was supposed to stop such "trafficking," it seems like Olson is flat out admitting that it didn't work here.
And, of course, Senator Josh Hawley -- who you may recall, has decided that he alone should make all UI decisions for the internet -- has ridiculously claimed that this is AOC "supporting big tech and sex trafficking" when it's literally neither of those things. The idea that partisan idiots are jumping on this just because of who is suggesting it is perhaps not surprising, but still disappointing.
Even if you disagree with AOC on other things, it's a good thing that she recognizes what a failure FOSTA has been and how it's put lives in jeopardy. Repealing FOSTA is the right move and kudos to AOC for being the first Congressional Rep to come out and advocate for it.
Filed Under: alexandria ocasio-cortez, aoc, fosta, intermediary liability, josh hawley, pete olson, repeal, section 230, sex trafficking
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I don't think FOSTA is constitutional but I also don't think it has any affect on human trafficking issue either because of a lack of enforcement capability.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Read previous articles on TD, it actually has had an impact, the problem is that the data so far seems to indicate that it's made things worse. By driving traffic away from sites that were actively helping law enforcement FOSTA has made it more difficult to catch those engaging in sex trafficking, and for those who were involved in the voluntary sex trade it's been a huge problem for them as well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Looks like she finally does something right for a change
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You can give her a compliment without backhanding her at the same time, you know.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well you sorta tried. 👋
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The 'I know you are but what am I?' offense I see
The kicker of course is that those supporting the bill and/or opposing an investigation into it are actually holding positions much more sex-trafficking friendly than AOC.
When even the gorram police are saying the bill has made it harder to find sex traffickers and their victims defending the bill is not defending the victims of sex trafficking it's defending sex traffickers by making it easier for them to avoid being caught and continue victimizing people in the process.
If the politicians slagging AOC for wanting the bill rightly scrapped actually cared about preventing or reducing sex trafficking they'd be right there with her, supporting it's removal or at the very least an investigation into whether it's actually done what it's defending claimed it was for, but as was the case for those that presented the bill and defended it when the bill was being presented odds are good they don't actually give a damn about sex trafficking, and are only in it for the cheap(in both senses of the word) PR.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
the problem is...
...that the real priority for many Republicans is to punish sex of any kind outside of the biblically-sanctioned marital kind. But they haven't been able to circumvent the freedom of religion in the constitution (yet), so they make everything related to sex more difficult or even more dangerous as a proxy for the out and out religious ban that they'd prefer. Laws restricting contraception, abortion, sex ed in the schools, porn and more are all fair game. What was surprising about FOSTA was how many nominal liberals jumped on board.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: the problem is...
I don't find it surprising considering that Amy Schumer (Comedian and Relative of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer) and Seth Meyers were in favor of FOSTA.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Good news the Judiciary subcommittee meets tomorrow on CASE ACT
Get ready subcommittee chairman Tom Tillis a Republican from North Carolina meets tomorrow on the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and THE CASE ACT will be discussed. Tech dirt just to let you know we know about your illegal campaign and we will make sure all phone calls and emails will not get through when we pass the CASE ACT in March. Watch Tom Tillis and Chris Coons of Deleware a Democrat laugh about the big fines anyone putting up a meme will pay and you are right IT WILL BE BIG AND YOU WILL NO LONGER VIOLATE WHAT WE DETERMINE IS COPYRIGHT.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Good news the Judiciary subcommittee meets tomorrow on CASE
I was going to flag this as trolling, but then I re-read this comment, and I think I see the attempt at humor. Well played!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Good news the Judiciary subcommittee meets tomorrow on C
Humor or not, there is something to be said about the writing style... Something not particularly pleasant.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Good news the Judiciary subcommittee meets tomorrow
I checked the Judiciary committee website and does not seem to be anything on Digital Millennium Copyright Act and THE CASE ACT or anything that says they will be discussed, the only thing going on this week that may be related is the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet is having a hearing on: Protecting Federal Judiciary Employees from Sexual Harassment, Discrimination, and Other Workplace Misconduct but no suggestion that the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and THE CASE ACT are apart of it.
https://judiciary.house.gov/news/documentquery.aspx?DocumentTypeID=1955
If am missing anything tell me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Good news the Judiciary subcommittee meets tomorrow on CASE
Dear John,
Your comment is so far out of range that it is practically on the edge of the horizon. Please move into a sensible range of the general topic. Alternatively, provide some binoculars.
Now with headache, A random person.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Good news the Judiciary subcommittee meets tomorrow on CASE
10/10 would get jhon smithed again
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Potatoe/potatoe
This smells more like a hamiltron and therefore I give it a 3.14159/cloud.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, I mean, as far as Republicans are concerned, if a Democrat supports something it MUST be bad, right? (and vice versa) That they get to spew their bile at AOC for this issue is just bonus for them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply