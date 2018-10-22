Another Report Shows That FOSTA Increased (Not Decreased) Sex Trafficking; Where Is The Outrage?
from the next-time-listen-to-experts dept
Before FOSTA passed, a ton of experts warned it would lead to bad things, and now we're seeing more and more stories about how FOSTA is actually increasing the sex trafficking problem, rather than decreasing it. Police have admitted that it's now harder to catch traffickers without the information they used to get from Backpage, and pimps have apparently seized on the opportunity to make use of the disappearance of Backpage and other sites to more aggressively position themselves as the only option for sex workers.
The latest such report to make this clear is in the San Francisco Chronicle, where police note that FOSTA has emboldened pimps to take control of sex workers' lives:
“Without being able to advertise online,” Long said, “a huge number of sex workers were forced to go outside, and many have reported that former pimps came out of the woodwork offering to ‘manage’ their business again since they were now rendered unable to find and screen clients online.”
[...]
“The very bill that was supposed to stop trafficking has quite literally given formerly irrelevant traffickers new life,” Long said.
I'm truly curious how the various folks who stumped for FOSTA now feel about this. A bunch of Hollywood stars, including Amy Schumer, Seth Meyers, Josh Charles and Tony Shaloub, all stumped on behalf of FOSTA, making claims that were blatantly untrue. It would be nice if these celebrities could respond to all of the new evidence showing that -- just as sex workers and experts predicted -- FOSTA has made the situation much worse for sex workers, and put many of them in serious danger.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
We know the response
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
One of those times when being right is cold comfort
I'm truly curious how the various folks who stumped for FOSTA now feel about this.
Shame hopefully, regret if not a desire to make up for their colossal mistake, though I suspect as a self-preservation mechanism a good many of them will find some way to defend it, if only to themselves.
In public however, and I'd love to be proven wrong here even if I don't expect I will be, the response will likely be entirely defensive if not dismissive, ranging from 'How was I supposed to know it would do that?!' to 'Well if they'd just choose an honest, safe profession they wouldn't have that problem now would they?'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Because
I'm truly curious how the various folks who stumped for FOSTA now feel about this.
They feel wonderful, because they never wanted to tackle child-trafficking, they just wanted to punish sex-workers.
Statistics show that child-trafficking is still on the rise? Just an excuse for more draconian laws!
Their one and only goal was a moral crusade.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Because
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fosta
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Fosta
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Fosta
See Senator David Vitter (or as he was mocking called later, 'Diaper David') who never even saw a grand jury for soliciting prostitutes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hey Mike: Where was your outrage about how sex workers are mistreated in the real world before SESTA/FOSTA?
Oh, that's right. You had none.
You don't really care about them. All you care about are your precious safe harbors.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Got the proof?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And in fact, Mike has discussed relevant issues that plague the internet sex worker, if not directly noting the connection. Difficulties with payment processing and having a bank account when your income comes from even legal sex work like consensual sales of images and videos due to draconian policies and skittish bankers have been discussed numerous times.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: how sex workers are mistreated in the real world
Here in the “real world”, some of us know how to treat our sex workers better than you ever did.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This needs a John Oliver segment
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
we can all say..
There is no solution in this bill. Its just to throw everyone in jail..
A few posts ago, I posted some interesting facts about the person pushing this bill. And this isnt the only bill/law she has Backed or pushed.
This person backs Religious based, agencies that are FAKE Family planning agencies that do NOTHING, except to be supported by Donations and getting more money from the Fed..
In the End, they get more money then Planed parent hood. To Lie to people, and NOt give them options.
The one thing I wish to point out is the idea of HOW do you put bread on your table? How many jobs are out there?
i could/would point out that everything we did for Child labor and Early retirement and a few other things over MANY years, was mostly to get more JOBS in this country.
anyone understand what happened after BOTH, WWI and WWII?? Bring home 1 million people from a war and find them a job.. and if you dont understand, 1 million people at the TIME was about 1% of our population, OUT OF WORK.
Want to know the OLD tribal ways of solving OVER POPULATION?? you dont want to know.
OUR solution is to send people to WAR every 20 years..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How do they feel about it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm truly curious what the people who came up with this law would have to say about this. And by that, I mean what lies they'd use to try and discredit it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment