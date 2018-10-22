Daily Deal: Platinum Sonic Toothbrush &... >>
by Mike Masnick

Mon, Oct 22nd 2018 9:40am


Filed Under:
danger, fosta, san francisco, sex trafficking



Another Report Shows That FOSTA Increased (Not Decreased) Sex Trafficking; Where Is The Outrage?

from the next-time-listen-to-experts dept

Before FOSTA passed, a ton of experts warned it would lead to bad things, and now we're seeing more and more stories about how FOSTA is actually increasing the sex trafficking problem, rather than decreasing it. Police have admitted that it's now harder to catch traffickers without the information they used to get from Backpage, and pimps have apparently seized on the opportunity to make use of the disappearance of Backpage and other sites to more aggressively position themselves as the only option for sex workers.

The latest such report to make this clear is in the San Francisco Chronicle, where police note that FOSTA has emboldened pimps to take control of sex workers' lives:

“Without being able to advertise online,” Long said, “a huge number of sex workers were forced to go outside, and many have reported that former pimps came out of the woodwork offering to ‘manage’ their business again since they were now rendered unable to find and screen clients online.”

[...]

“The very bill that was supposed to stop trafficking has quite literally given formerly irrelevant traffickers new life,” Long said.

I'm truly curious how the various folks who stumped for FOSTA now feel about this. A bunch of Hollywood stars, including Amy Schumer, Seth Meyers, Josh Charles and Tony Shaloub, all stumped on behalf of FOSTA, making claims that were blatantly untrue. It would be nice if these celebrities could respond to all of the new evidence showing that -- just as sex workers and experts predicted -- FOSTA has made the situation much worse for sex workers, and put many of them in serious danger.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    hij (profile), 22 Oct 2018 @ 9:15am

    We know the response

    We should all know what the response is to academic studies people disagree with. Fingers in ears and say "I do not believe it."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 22 Oct 2018 @ 9:24am

    One of those times when being right is cold comfort

    I'm truly curious how the various folks who stumped for FOSTA now feel about this.

    Shame hopefully, regret if not a desire to make up for their colossal mistake, though I suspect as a self-preservation mechanism a good many of them will find some way to defend it, if only to themselves.

    In public however, and I'd love to be proven wrong here even if I don't expect I will be, the response will likely be entirely defensive if not dismissive, ranging from 'How was I supposed to know it would do that?!' to 'Well if they'd just choose an honest, safe profession they wouldn't have that problem now would they?'

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 22 Oct 2018 @ 9:36am

    Because

    I'm truly curious how the various folks who stumped for FOSTA now feel about this.

    They feel wonderful, because they never wanted to tackle child-trafficking, they just wanted to punish sex-workers.

    Statistics show that child-trafficking is still on the rise? Just an excuse for more draconian laws!

    Their one and only goal was a moral crusade.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Oct 2018 @ 10:09am

      Re: Because

      A moral crusade that might net them more votes come election time. They don't even care about the morals as much as they do keeping their jobs.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Oct 2018 @ 9:49am

    Fosta

    For Our Sex Trafficking Agenda is really what it was about. How else are congressional leaders going to hide their use of sex workers unless said workers get killed?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Oct 2018 @ 10:32am

      Re: Fosta

      My thoughts also

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ShadowNinja (profile), 22 Oct 2018 @ 10:49am

      Re: Fosta

      Nah, congressional leaders don't need FOSTA, they already got away with being caught red handed soliciting prostitutes.

      See Senator David Vitter (or as he was mocking called later, 'Diaper David') who never even saw a grand jury for soliciting prostitutes.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Oct 2018 @ 10:32am

    They had to do something this was something so QED they can't be blamed regardless of horrible outcome regardless of how foreseeable it was.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Oct 2018 @ 10:39am

    "Where Is The Outrage?"

    Hey Mike: Where was your outrage about how sex workers are mistreated in the real world before SESTA/FOSTA?

    Oh, that's right. You had none.

    You don't really care about them. All you care about are your precious safe harbors.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      I.T. Guy, 22 Oct 2018 @ 10:44am

      Re:

      [Hands AC a tissue]

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Oct 2018 @ 10:50am

      "Oh, that's right. You had none."

      Got the proof?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      James Burkhardt (profile), 22 Oct 2018 @ 10:57am

      Re:

      Outrage that a situation was made worse does not preclude outrage about the situation originally. Failure to blog about the issues of the sex work trade prior to a law passing which made the situation worse does not preclude the ability to complain that a law would make the situation worse, nor that a law has made the situation worse.

      And in fact, Mike has discussed relevant issues that plague the internet sex worker, if not directly noting the connection. Difficulties with payment processing and having a bank account when your income comes from even legal sex work like consensual sales of images and videos due to draconian policies and skittish bankers have been discussed numerous times.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 22 Oct 2018 @ 1:38pm

      Re: how sex workers are mistreated in the real world

      Here in the “real world”, some of us know how to treat our sex workers better than you ever did.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Paul, 22 Oct 2018 @ 10:42am

    This needs a John Oliver segment

    John Oliver seems like the perfect guy to compile all the sound bytes and videos of celebrities endorsing this, then put them on full blast for everyone to see.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 22 Oct 2018 @ 11:57am

    we can all say..

    'Told ya so..."

    There is no solution in this bill. Its just to throw everyone in jail..

    A few posts ago, I posted some interesting facts about the person pushing this bill. And this isnt the only bill/law she has Backed or pushed.

    This person backs Religious based, agencies that are FAKE Family planning agencies that do NOTHING, except to be supported by Donations and getting more money from the Fed..
    In the End, they get more money then Planed parent hood. To Lie to people, and NOt give them options.

    The one thing I wish to point out is the idea of HOW do you put bread on your table? How many jobs are out there?
    i could/would point out that everything we did for Child labor and Early retirement and a few other things over MANY years, was mostly to get more JOBS in this country.

    anyone understand what happened after BOTH, WWI and WWII?? Bring home 1 million people from a war and find them a job.. and if you dont understand, 1 million people at the TIME was about 1% of our population, OUT OF WORK.
    Want to know the OLD tribal ways of solving OVER POPULATION?? you dont want to know.
    OUR solution is to send people to WAR every 20 years..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Oct 2018 @ 12:24pm

    How do they feel about it?

    Well, since this was purely Feel Good legislation they probably still feel good about it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rekrul, 22 Oct 2018 @ 1:06pm

    I'm truly curious how the various folks who stumped for FOSTA now feel about this.

    I'm truly curious what the people who came up with this law would have to say about this. And by that, I mean what lies they'd use to try and discredit it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


