More Police Admitting That FOSTA/SESTA Has Made It Much More Difficult To Catch Pimps And Traffickers
Prior to the passage of SESTA/FOSTA, we pointed out that -- contrary to the claims of the bill's suppporters -- it would almost certainly make law enforcement's job much more difficult, and thus actually would help human traffickers. The key: no matter what you thought of Backpage, it cooperated with law enforcement. And, law enforcement was able to use it to track down traffickers using online services like Backpage. Back in May we noted that police were starting to realize there was a problem here, and it appears that's continuing.
Over in Indianapolis, the police have just arrested their first pimp in 2018, and it involved an undercover cop being approached by the pimp. The reporter asks why there have been so few such arrests, and the police point the finger right at the shutdown of Backpage:
The cases, according to Sgt. John Daggy, an undercover officer with IMPD’s vice unit, have just dried up.
The reason for that is pretty simple: the feds closed police’s best source of leads, the online personals site Backpage, earlier this year.
“We’ve been a little bit blinded lately because they shut Backpage down,” Daggy said. “I get the reasoning behind it, and the ethics behind it, however, it has blinded us. We used to look at Backpage as a trap for human traffickers and pimps.”
Got that? Just as we noted, Backpage was an incredibly useful tool for police to find human traffickers and pimps. And... thanks to do gooders insisting that Backpage was to blame, now Backpage is gone, and the police can't find the traffickers and pimps any more.
This does not seem like the way to stop trafficking. It seems like the way to make it more difficult for law enforcement to stop it.
“With Backpage, we would subpoena the ads and it would tell a lot of the story,” Daggy said. “Also, with the ads we would catch our victim at a hotel room, which would give us a crime scene. There’s a ton of evidence at a crime scene. Now, since [Backpage] has gone down, we’re getting late reports of them and we don’t have much to go by.”
The article is quite long and detailed -- and, somewhat incredibly -- even gets Sgt. Daggy to admit that he used to complain about Backpage, and then realized how useful it was as a police tool:
Shortly after Indianapolis hosted the Super Bowl, Daggy was invited to give a presentation at the Conference of Attorneys General.
“I was badmouthing Backpage big time,” he said, “because, you know, we were getting all of our arrests off there. We made over 60 arrests and caught four human trafficking cases during the Super Bowl.”
After he presented, Daggy says the website’s lawyer came up to speak to him.
“She came up to me and said, ‘You know, if we shut down, the ads will go offshore and someone else will pick them up,’” Daggy said.
That’s when Daggy started viewing Backpage as a trap – a useful tool for police trying to find victims who rarely self-report, and perpetrators who rarely come out in the open.
Of course, I'm still waiting to hear what all those people who supported SESTA/FOSTA have to say about all of this. Where is Amy Schumer, who put out a PSA in favor of SESTA/FOSTA, now that police are admitting that it's putting women's lives at risk, and that they're no longer able to track down and stop traffickers. Where are all the moralizing people who just happened to also be magically connected to the Hollywood studios who have always wanted to attack CDA 230, but suddenly found a "cause" to use in saying they needed to open up CDA 230 to stop sex trafficking. You guys made a problem much, much worse.
Wow, who could’ve seen that coming.
I mean, aside from everyone with a lick of goddamn sense in their heads.
(Then again when you consider that the true people they support are the RIAA it's not a surprise at all...)
More cynically, all the congress critters who pushed for this are going to be able to pat themselves on the back and claim that the law(s) led to a huge reduction in prostitution cases. The vast majority of their constituents won't realize that there's just as much pimping going on.
Oh, Hollywood and morals to blame. -- Find the new sites, then.
Sheesh. Masnick, you're so rabidly fixated on your "libertarian" assertion that having crimes out in the open is better than stopping wherever can and then chasing after to next place, that you can no longer claim to be against drugs and prostitution. -- Indeed, you never say are against, just want corporations cut in on the profits while civilization is torn apart.
Besides that, you now pick-and-choose to believe a COP? After railing hundreds of times how stupid they are? You're just a cheap opportunist with no morality except money, a follower of Mammon, indeed.
Following your notion, the US was wrong to defeat Nazi Germany. They've only moved on to other places, right? Should have let them continue, no skin off any American's nose. -- Indeed, had we stood back and watched them invade Britain, those serfs would at least be rid of the older hereditary tyrants. -- And certainly the Palestinians wouldn't be troubled today. Yup, you've convinced me that inaction can be best.
Re: Oh, Hollywood and morals to blame. -- Find the new sites, then.
Besides that, you now pick-and-choose to believe a COP? After railing hundreds of times how stupid they are?
Fair enough. I don't believe him. He's just another lazy pile of pig shit, using a site that cannot fight back as an excuse.
Re: Oh, Hollywood and morals to blame. -- Find the new sites, then.
There is so much factually wrong with this blather its hard to know where to begin. Here's a hint: starting off with "Sheesh Masnick" and ending with Godwinning is probably not going to win you any points here. Nor will spewing negative opinion with nothing to back it up. If you haven't noticed, it's Cushing and not Masnick who writes a daily "bad cop" story.
Re: Oh, Hollywood and morals to blame. -- Find the new sites, then.
Just because you outlaw something doesn't mean that you can stop everyone from doing that thing, no matter how much enforcement and money you throw at it. Prostitution & sex trafficking are one of those things.
As a guy who's never even drank alcohol his whole life despite being an atheist in his 30's I'd love it if alcohol and all the illegal drugs never existed. But I know that's not possible. Since I live in the real world and know the cause and effects on this issue I oppose the war on drugs, I'd also oppose bringing back prohibition, because I know both were miserable failures that just created more problems then they solved.
The same is true with FOSTA/SESTA, it fails miserably and creates more problems then it fixes.
Re:
Pimps and human traffickers already make themselves hard to find. Driving them further into the darkness of the underground will not help the police, no matter how big the flashlight.
In an ideal world, we would have no crime. (We would also not have you, so be grateful this is not an ideal world.) Until such time as we reach the no-crime ideal, the police are better served by criminals doing their “business” as out in the open as possible. A trafficker who uses a website that can be easily accessed by the public will have far less luck in evading authorities than a trafficker who uses a “darknet” website that remains a secret to all but a select few people.
For the record: I am all for the legalization of drugs (let the government control distribution) and the decriminalization of prostitution (let the women work for themselves without threat of arrest).
Police officers can be stupid, yes. That assertion does not make their job any less important, nor does it turn all LEOs into imbeciles.
…the Chrono Trigger boss?
Gotdamn, you Godwinned already?
Nobody here is advocating for inaction on the part of the police. (Except for you, apparently.) We are pointing out that the police now have a much harder time tracking down human traffickers and pimps because the primary tool they were using to do that was shut down due to FOSTA/SESTA. Challenge does not equal inaction; it means that, despite any and all efforts, the police can no longer easily arrest a specific class of criminal thanks to a poorly-thought-out law that its creators claimed would help the police make those arrests. If anyone is guilty of “inaction” or “driving criminals to the next block”, the people behind FOSTA/SESTA look good for it.
you're looking at it wrong
Re: you're looking at it wrong
Pimpin ain't easy
Apparently it is.
“We’ve been a little bit blinded lately because they shut Backpage down,” Daggy said. “I get the reasoning behind it, and the ethics behind it, however, it has blinded us. We used to look at Backpage as a trap for human traffickers and pimps.”
It's just amazing how many people predicted this.
"Where are all the moralizing people who just happened to also be magically connected to the Hollywood studios"
They are onto attacking the next platform without any care of the consequences.
Re: Pimpin ain't easy
This is just proof that it worked!
With no cheap place to advertise, pimps across he nation are simply going out of business.
Re: This is just proof that it worked!
Or - and this seems far more likely - they moved to sites that are harder for law enforcement to find/track, which makes the pimps harder to find and thus arrest. You cannot arrest people you cannot find, after all.
Re: Re: This is just proof that it worked!
On the other hand the pimps & traffickers can't publish the sites they're on without giving themselves away.
Re: Re: Re:
Or they can, you know, communicate with each other through back channels that the police either do not know about or cannot access. The whole point of opposing FOSTA/SESTA on this particular point was that the pimps and traffickers who were operating through Backpage would take their operations further underground, thus making them harder to find and arrest. The article points out that the cops have just now realized the truth of that point: They can’t find the pimps and the traffickers because they lost one of the best tools for finding them, and they lost it because of FOSTA/SESTA.
Also: If you think the customers of those pimps and traffickers do not know about where to go for the services offered by said pimps and traffickers, you underestimate both sides of that equation.
Re: Re: Re: This is just proof that it worked!
As we saw with Alcohol prohibition, and continue to see with drug prohibition, criminals have communications chains, and can operate in the shadows where law enforcement can not easily see them. They know it is happening. But without a way to find the crime in progress, or tie evidence of a crime back to a specific person, its impossible to arrest someone for it.
Go watch the anti-rights police propaganda they call police procedurals. Specifically episodes where someone has to go undercover for a drug bust. All that effort they have to go through to get accepted? Its a mess because criminals actually try to avoid being caught.
But convenience beats quality, every time. The internet tends to make people screw up op sec, and give themselves away. That's what Backpage represented, in addition to a way for non-exploited sex workers to screen clients, it was a trap for pimps exploiting women to be caught. Now its back to the undercover bullshit to find pimps, and its a lot harder, and puts both the exploited and the non-exploited at risk.
Re: This is just proof that it worked!
Nothing worth saying..
IT WONT GO AWAY..
THERE ARE SOLUTIONS, but THIS ISNT ONE..
This is worse then putting Drug addicted persons in JAIL, IT DONT SOLVE ANYTHING..
The bill to allow the 9/11 survivors to sue Saudi Arabia, flew through Congress even with Congresspeople saying it wouldn't do anything because of international law. But the fear of being portrayed as against the survivors families made everyone sign off on a law that will do nothing but increase the heartache of these families when the government mislead and failed them yet again.
Everyone wants headlines about trafficking and pimps being stopped, so lets twist the law into a pretzel to shut it down. We violated the law, we are trying to hold 3rd parties responsible, we're getting sex workers killed, exploited kids have no cops seeing them... was any of this worth the headlines? Probably yes because the public's attention span is about how long it takes to click like on facebook, so they will ignore the few 'isolated' cases where this worked against authorities until we get a trendy story with a cute blond white girl who is the victim then the outrage will be there. (Also isn't it disgusting that until it happens to a little white girl it isn't really a problem?)
Sometimes bad things are bad & no law can fix it.
Sometimes the law to fix is worse than the bad thing.
Sometimes we have a system that works well, but baby needs a new pair of shoes to run for Congress so she'll waste millions of dollars & annoy courts to get good headlines, because no one reads the follow up story that is always on page 28 of section K in 2pt print.
WE HAVE NO ACTUAL NUMBERS ABOUT SEX TRAFFICKING. (period full stop)
There has been no independent study made, all of the cited numbers come from flawed data gathering & lets just multiply by 45 because we know we didn't see everything.
Without their websites there is an actual growing bodycount of actual dead people who end up with bad clients.
While not popular, decriminalization of sex work should happen.
No matter how many times the bible belt screams about it, I'll just point out how many of their leaders have been caught with hookers.
If everyone involved is of age & willing why do we care?
If we restored the websites, they would be safer & the bad guys would be forced to use other platforms making them easier prey... and if that website is based in the US oh hey our law applies!!!!!!! And if we stop demonizing the websites perhaps they would consider resuming their assistance to Law Enforcement, which they offered freely before they were declared to be responsible for everything.
If you don't like sex workers, don't use their services.
They all aren't little foriegn children transported here against their will, many of them chose to do the work.
Every single sex worker who saw a pimp turning out kids, would turn that bastard in (this would be more likely if the cops couldn't arrest them & demand sex as they often do now with the stupid ass laws).
Sometimes adults do things we don't agree with, but lets stop pretending our moral wants should legally be enforced on others.
There are lots of sites left like backpage
I will say this much, the industry is not going anywhere just another ploy to take our rights away.
So all of thease websites have gone oversees now. I doubt there will be any cooperation with law now. Harlothub for instance was a .com when it started
Now it’s gone to a .nl and is hosted oversees it looks like
When will thease politicians learn that there laws are doing more harm than good
Smh
