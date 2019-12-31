New Year's Message: Opportunities Come From Unexpected Places
It's that time again. Ever since 2008, my final post of the year has been a reflection of some sort -- not necessarily on stories from the past year, but usually somewhat of an echo of what inspired me to write the original post in 2008. People had highlighted two seemingly contradictory things about me: that I was perpetually optimistic and happy about the state of innovation and future possibilities, but also that I seemed to focus so much attention and energy (some misleadingly have called it "anger") at efforts to impede, hold back, or simply block important and useful innovations. As I've said repeatedly, these two things are not in conflict. It is entirely possible to be optimistic about innovation, while frustrated at those who seek to prevent it, for whatever reasons. If you'd like to look over the stories from the past, they're all listed here:
- 2008: On Staying Happy
- 2009: Creativity, Innovation And Happiness
- 2010: From Pessimism To Optimism... And The Power Of Innovation
- 2011: From Optimism And Innovation... To The Power To Make A Difference
- 2012: Innovation, Optimism And Opportunity: All Coming Together To Make Real Change
- 2013: Optimism On The Cusp Of Big Changes
- 2014: Change, Innovation And Optimism, Despite Challenges
- 2015: Keep Moving Forward
- 2016: No One Said It Would Be Easy...
- 2017: Keep On Believing
- 2018: Do Something Different
Last year's message was about experimenting and trying different things -- as we did that year in releasing our first game. This past year, we continued to do that in releasing our first fiction anthology, the "Working Futures" collection of science fiction about the future of work. We also did some more gaming work, and you'll see some details of that very, very soon (so stay tuned). This year also represented the end of a headache for us that has allowed us to finally put more focus on some of these new projects we had been hoping to do.
Indeed, I think the key lesson learned from this year has been that opportunities for amazing things to happen can come from unexpected places -- and it's important to continue to keep an eye out for those opportunities. After all, they're the easiest ones to miss and let slip by.
For example, I completed my long "Protocols, Not Platforms" article for the Knight 1st Amendment Institute at Columbia University, which has partly inspired Jack Dorsey to have Twitter begin an experiment with protocols that I'm excited to follow closely. You can assume I'll be writing more on this topic as well, and following developments in this space. At the very least, as a friend told me after Dorsey's announcement, it showed how the power of writing out ideas can help influence changes in the world. I certainly hope that Techdirt can continue to do exactly that, and again bring about more powerful, useful innovations that make the world a better place for everyone.
This year, we also successfully sued ICE over publicly claiming that it had seized over a million domains, and then saying it had no responsive records when we asked for a list of those domains. Eventually, ICE disclosed to us that its own press release was misleading and it didn't really seize them. Unfortunately, that didn't actually stop ICE from making similar claims this year...
Techdirt's think tank arm, the Copia Institute, also got quite a bit done this year, including releasing two major reports -- the 2019 version of The Sky is Rising, all about the state of the entertainment industry, and Don't Shoot The Message Board, with a quantitative look at how stronger intermediary liability protections drive innovation. We've also continued to focus on small gatherings and roundtable events, bringing people to discuss various challenges and opportunities regarding innovation. We've got more planned for 2020 as well.
As we head into 2020, we hope to continue to experiment, to try different things, and to seek out those exciting unexpected opportunities. Of course, we can't continue to do what we do -- whether it's keeping Techdirt going or experimenting with these other ideas -- without your support. We've put together a handy-dandy page on all the different ways to support us so you can just go check that out. I'd also recommend checking out our Working Futures collection of short science fiction as well, since that's new this year.
Finally, the last point I make each and every year is that what has always made Techdirt worthwhile was the community of folks here. That is: it's you reading this right now. In an era where so many journalism operations are pushing people away and chasing the latest trends and "clicks," we've always felt it best to try to focus on building a better community. The discussions by all of you, whether directly on the site or elsewhere, continue to make what we produce better and better each year -- and we can see what kind of impact that can have on the world around us. So thank you, again, for making Techdirt a special place where we can share and discuss different ideas. As always, I look forward to find out what you have to say in 2020.
No, thank YOU, Mr. Masnick!
It's the high quality of you and your workers' work (except for Mr. Geigner's who, um, could do a bit more research and fact-checking) that make me come back here and even support you financially. No other news web site has made me come back with the frequency that Techdirt has. You should be extremely proud of yourselves!
May the 2020s bring us all more opportunity — and maybe a bit more optimism, to boot.
Happy new year, TD.
Thank you for being excellent.
:)
Re:
Seconded! Happy New Year to everyone, even those who will interpret that as evidence of some conspiracy :D
Every year's message turns out to be a laughfest because the usual naysayers never fail to shake their fist at the sky in copyright-flavored outrage. There was the year where they tried (and failed miserably) to hide their malicious glee over Shiva Ayyadurai bringing a lawsuit.
One troll even proudly predicted that 2018 would be Techdirt's final full year. I'm personally amused to note that said troll fucked off after spamming the vaccine-based content moderation thread and hasn't been seen in months. My guess is that he finally realized the futility of trying to spam his dedicated Nunes memo thread, though I prefer to think he flew to Samoa for a first-hand front row seat experience of the measles epidemic.
2019 was also the year that put the final kibosh on Prenda Law's enforcement of copyright, and things haven't been looking too healthy for their contemporaries in Malibu Media and Strike 3. Of course this meant that another frequent Techdirt troll lost his shit after Strike 3 managed to set more unfavorable precedents for scattershot copyright enforcement, like having to actually own the copyright you're enforcing. Which in turn meant more hilarity for anyone with a functioning brain, so... c'est la vie.
It also means that Jhon Herrick "Section 230 allows women to be called and/or work as hookers" Smith is going to be here like he was on the dot, every year, to swear revenge. So more fun!
Happy New Year, Techdirt. May you stand as an omnipresent reminder that Shiva Ayyadurai didn't invent email.
