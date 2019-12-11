Twitter Makes A Bet On Protocols Over Platforms
It looks like Twitter is making a bet on protocols over platforms for its future.
Twitter is funding a small independent team of up to five open source architects, engineers, and designers to develop an open and decentralized standard for social media. The goal is for Twitter to ultimately be a client of this standard. 🧵
— jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) December 11, 2019
Nearly five years ago, I first wrote about the idea of why protocols are a better approach than platforms for various internet platforms struggling with content moderation issues. In that first post discussing it, I talked about two companies that I thought might benefit most from such an approach: Twitter and Reddit. Over the intervening years, I've been thinking, talking, and writing on this subject quite a bit, including the big paper I released with the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, Protocols, Not Platforms: A Technological Approach to Free Speech. That details a variety of different ideas regarding how we might move to a world dominated by protocols, rather than just centralized, proprietary, siloed platforms.
First, we’re facing entirely new challenges centralized solutions are struggling to meet. For instance, centralized enforcement of global policy to address abuse and misleading information is unlikely to scale over the long-term without placing far too much burden on people.
— jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) December 11, 2019
In the paper I talk about whether or not it makes sense for a larger company to adopt a protocol approach and to move away from a platform-based world. I've been talking this over with a variety of folks in and out of the tech world for years, and kept getting told that there was no way any company would voluntarily move in such a direction. And, after watching Facebook's weird approach with Libra (which is already looking like a flop), it only seemed to confirm that many of these companies are simply too entrenched in the platform model.
Third, existing social media incentives frequently lead to attention being focused on content and conversation that sparks controversy and outrage, rather than conversation which informs and promotes health.
— jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) December 11, 2019
And yet... just a little while ago, Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has announced that Twitter is going to start experimenting with protocols as a different approach to how the company might architect its business (and, yes, he cites my paper in his announcement). This is not, by any means, them jumping off the high dive into the world of protocols, but more a toe in the water. Basically, Twitter is going to seed fund an outside team, called BlueSky, that will be charged with creating an open and decentralized protocol standard for social media which Twitter might eventually use for its own system.
Finally, new technologies have emerged to make a decentralized approach more viable. Blockchain points to a series of decentralized solutions for open and durable hosting, governance, and even monetization. Much work to be done, but the fundamentals are there.
— jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) December 11, 2019
There are a lot of challenges here -- and many reasons why this project could fail. There are a bunch of existing teams trying to build their own protocol approaches for this as well. But, I think it is notable that Twitter, specifically (the same company I first wrote about regarding this approach five years ago) has decided to take a serious look at moving in this direction. I appreciate that Twitter is not shying away from the challenges and potential pitfalls to this approach, but going in with eyes wide open, suggesting that this is an experiment worth exploring.
There are MANY challenges to make this work that Twitter would feel right becoming a client of this standard. Which is why the work must be done transparently in the open, not owned by any single private corporation, furthering the open & decentralized principles of the internet.
— jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) December 11, 2019
If you're worried about the dominance of certain social media platforms, or if you're concerned about privacy online, or if you're uncomfortable with leaving the decisions for how content moderation works in the hands of a few internet company bosses -- this is big news and something you should be paying attention to. It won't change the way the web works overnight. Indeed, it might never have that big of an impact. But it certainly has the potential to be one of the most significant directional shifts for the mainstream internet in decades. Keep watching.
Filed Under: distributed, jack dorsey, platforms, protocols, social media
Companies: bluesky, twitter
Reader Comments
Once upon a time
I remember back when there were a whole bunch of instant messenger programs, ICQ, AOL-IM, and many more. Then someone came up with the brilliant idea to unify them by creating a client that would connect to each one, and distribute messages to anyone on any service. Clearly, Twitter's idea CAN be done, because it was already done.
Re: Once upon a time
Your example differs from the current discussion in a number of ways.
AIM, ICQ, Yahoo IM Google IM, ect, in so much as they are protocols, represent a series of incompatible protocols. The all in one clients did a lot of back end lifting, and most if not all could only operate one protocol at a time. So If you were talking to someone on AIM, you used the AIM Protocol with your aol/aim account (Which you could not make from the all in one app), and you couldn't loop in a Google account on the AIM conversation. If you didn't have a Yahoo account, you couldn't send Yahoo IM messages.
Moreover, they all relied on the central silo to work. So when Yahoo IM shutdown, The all in one app couldn't maintain functionality.
What you describe, an all in one app that can push posts to multiple social media feeds and condolidate siloed social media content, exists at least in part. It does not serve the end goal of the discussion of protocols.
The goal here is to create a protocol that does not rely on central silos. Think Bittorrent. The Torrent protocol does not rely on the Bittorrent software, or a central database hosted by Bittorrent. Any person (theoreticaly) can build a tracker, or build a new client, or share content with the network and there is no central gatekeeper or repository.
The protocol being discussed would facilitate non-centralized content (Tweets, photos, memes, gifs, video, polls, ect) distribution which could then be displayed by any compatible client or app, with each app providing its own formatting, filtering, curation and moderation. This is radically different than a consolidation approach.
As I see it, distributed protocols exist, but there are two related problems holding up widespread adoption. The first is discovery, especially of interesting people to follow. The second is user management of their relationships in a distributed system. That is, it easy to both search a centralised system, and for that system to make recommendations. A distributed system ends up relying on the search engines for most searches. Maintenance of relationships becomes involved when links to servers are required in setting up relationships.
A related problem, which affects finances, a distributed system is not advertiser friendly either for targeting or distributing adds. Companies can run their own instances to allow customers to communicate with them, but that is not a means of gaining new customers.
That makes the Twitter announcement appealing: If Twitter switches to an open-source protocol that other sites/programs can use, people already on Twitter can stay on Twitter and still connect with people outside of Twitter through the new protocol.
I…I don’t see how that’s a problem. We don’t need, and shouldn’t want, advertising algorithms running our social media feeds. Twitter could easily offer paid accounts that offer more features than free accounts (e.g., higher character limits, the ability to post longer videos, an actual Edit Tweet function). So could any other social interaction network. Any business model reliant on advertising money to work right will live and die not at the hands the people who use the service, but at the hands of advertisers.
Re:
I forsee advertisers needing to target the message, instead of the recipient. Similar to how a football game on TV may be a good venue for advertising pickup trucks, but perhaps not womens' fashion products, advertisers will need to make similar judgements about those who broadcast messages on the internet, instead of attempting to track users and spy on their purchasing habits. Meanwhile, users might gain additional privacy, which would be viewed as a valuable feature, instead of a detriment.
A distributed platform is still a platform from the public's, and more importantly lawmakers', perspective. Even if Twitter does this they will still, for all intents and purposes, appear to be a unified, centralized platform. It won't matter that individuals can now decide whether certain material appears in their feed. That the material is available at all is the core problem most lawmakers have with these platforms today.
Forcing the use of a special client to enable the use of a protocol between an end-user and the platform (and it's still a platform even if much of the work is distributed) would push some control into the hands of users but it doesn't change the desire of misguided congresspeople to prevent access to any material they find objectionable at the root. Just look to the porn industry for an obvious example. Porn is already filtered off of these platforms yet it is still readily available to any who want it.
This really seems to me to be a solution in search of a problem. A potentially good one, no doubt, but not one that will do anything to address the government-origin issues facing these platforms today, however misguided and unconstitutional they may be.
