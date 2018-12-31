New Year's Message: Do Something Different
Techdirt has been running since 1997 in one form or another, but since 2008, each year for the last post of the year I've written something where I do a little reflection on the year. The initial reasoning behind this was in response to some questions about how I could possibly stay happy while so frequently writing about depressing stuff, and that's what many of the posts have been about: the general optimism of the forward progress of innovation, despite the annoying hurdles and roadblocks that get in the way. Rage all you want at the unfortunate impediments to bringing about a better world, but don't become so cynical that you miss out on celebrating all the wonderful things that have improved lives around the world in the meantime. If you want to view those older posts, here they are:
- 2008: On Staying Happy
- 2009: Creativity, Innovation And Happiness
- 2010: From Pessimism To Optimism... And The Power Of Innovation
- 2011: From Optimism And Innovation... To The Power To Make A Difference
- 2012: Innovation, Optimism And Opportunity: All Coming Together To Make Real Change
- 2013: Optimism On The Cusp Of Big Changes
- 2014: Change, Innovation And Optimism, Despite Challenges
- 2015: New Year's Message: Keep Moving Forward
- 2016: New Year's Message: No One Said It Would Be Easy...
- 2017: Keep On Believing.
After writing Techdirt for more than two decades, everything I do here is still my number one focus and passion, but it's been interesting to see what can be accomplished by branching out and trying something a bit different. So, for this post, I want to look forward to 2019, and trying some different things -- branching out and figuring out new ways to actually make good things happen. We've got lots of plans, some of which are well in progress (stay tuned), others of which are half-formed and hopefully will grow to reality, and some of which are still just inklings in the back of my head (or in the heads of my colleagues).
One of the most powerful aspects of watching how Techdirt has grown and evolved over the years is seeing how much of an impact it has had on various discussions and debates of importance. But we can, and should, do more. And you should to. One of the big complaints we hear about social media these days, is that it's just people sounding off, rather than doing anything. That's a ridiculously unfair criticism if you have seen at all the kinds of things organized thanks to social media, but there is still an important underlying issue there. If you believe in something: see what you can do to make it happen.
So, that's my focus for 2019: to do more and experiment with different ways of pushing the ball forward. Not everything will be a success (and many things may crash and burn), but if we want to make the world a better place, we might as well take every shot we can get. So stay tuned for hopefully some exciting announcements and plans this year (including, just maybe, one that will be announced, let's say... tomorrow).
Of course, we can't continue to do what we do -- whether it's keeping Techdirt going or experimenting with these other ideas -- without your support. We've put together a handy-dandy page on all the different ways to support us so you can just go check that out (though, I'll call out special attention to picking up our CIA card game, as that's available right away and is only available while supplies last).
And, as I say each and every year, what makes Techdirt so exciting and wonderful to me, personally, is that it truly is an amazing community of people. I still think too many journalism operations get things wrong by pushing off their community, but this site only exists because of the community that has built up around it. I wake up every day excited and energized by this community and the discussions and ideas shared around here. This goes beyond just the commenters (who make up one fun aspect of that community) to everyone who reads and who shares what we do. Thank you, again, for making Techdirt a special place this year, and we look forward to you joining us as we explore new areas in 2019.
Reader Comments
Typo
And you should to. <-
Spell checkers are mostly useless for this type.
If you want to talk about doing something different, I'd personally like to see Techdirt revisit the concepts presented in the article from earlier in the year about how free speech can be weaponized and how the Marketplace of Ideas can be or has been rigged or broken.
Throughout 2019, write articles that take closer looks at such situations. An example from this year that, given its nature, will undoubtedly rear its ugly head again next year: A combination of the disturbing nature of parasocial relationships and a big platform wanting to maintain revenue and profits has enabled someone to stay at a prominent position in the marketplace of ideas in spite of all of the idiotic and vile things he's said and done.
It's going to be a good year. Thanks, Techdirt, for being around!
That takes a special kind of narcissism, and seeing it displayed in public is entertaining. Another special moment was when you raised money to support free speech while simultaneously silencing your critics on this very site. Wow. About thanking your “community”, sometimes I wonder if there is actually anyone at all in the “community”, or if this is just a single voice put forth under different anonymous aliases.
Looking for something new to do sounds like a good plan. It’s just taken you way to long to figure that out.
Happy New Year.
Re:
Then you state 'well deserved criticism', but you don't specify what that criticism is, or where it was published. If you mean on this blog, well not all criticism is flagged, and that which is. is because the perpetrators are well known trolls who never back up their accusations with anything that resembles evidence, lucid thinking, or actual counterpoint. Or they are just random trolls who have nothing actual to contribute to the conversation. Contributing is an important point to people who flag, mere denigration with some articulable arguments are not always flagged, though sometimes the community gets rambunctious.
I too look forward to new things from this blog, having followed it for most of its history, and I expect we will find it. That you won't enjoy, or comprehend any of it is the real shame. A shame for you, but not for us.
Oh, and your point about being a 'single truth', would you like to point those out? There are times when in the face of other's claiming 'single truth' Techdirt points out another. There are also times when there are multiple possibilities of truth, when more than one of them have some degree of 'truthiness' where one stands out over others for some reason or another. Then there are the times when more than one truth is in fact relevant and that the better methodology is to use them all in conjunction with the others. That those 'truths' are pointed out, to your apparent consternation, does not mean they don't have some level, or even a higher level of truth, alone or in concert. Got evidence? I bet the articles you claim but don't mention do.
Here is to the New Year bringing you a new level of clarity which years in the past have obscured.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
Here's to another year of you still being incapable of staying from a site you can't stand the guts of! How's that Paul Hansmeier defense fund coming along? You said that Prenda would appeal and Prenda would win, right? Karma's a fucking bitch ain't it?
000
Better luck in 2019, boys.
Re:
They're still grieving after Section 230 emptied their sisters and raped their houses.
And most importantly, do something.
