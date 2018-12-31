HideTechdirt is off until the new year! We'll be back with our regular posts on Wednesday.
Techdirt

by Mike Masnick

Mon, Dec 31st 2018 12:00pm


2018, new year's message



New Year's Message: Do Something Different

from the moving-forward dept

Techdirt has been running since 1997 in one form or another, but since 2008, each year for the last post of the year I've written something where I do a little reflection on the year. The initial reasoning behind this was in response to some questions about how I could possibly stay happy while so frequently writing about depressing stuff, and that's what many of the posts have been about: the general optimism of the forward progress of innovation, despite the annoying hurdles and roadblocks that get in the way. Rage all you want at the unfortunate impediments to bringing about a better world, but don't become so cynical that you miss out on celebrating all the wonderful things that have improved lives around the world in the meantime. If you want to view those older posts, here they are:

This year, I'm going to focus things a bit differently. Last year, I talked about the struggles of 2017 and the importance of hanging in there in the face of adversity. And, really, 2018, was a lot more of the same.. But, it also had some really fun highlights -- including our successful Kickstarting of a card game, based on a public domain internal (formerly) top secret CIA training game that came to light following a FOIA request. That game recently shipped out to all backers. We also got involved in another game -- a big election simulation game that got all sorts of attention based on confusion over what it was about... though, even that resulted in a fun opportunity to run that game again as well. Those two instances both took me out of my comfort zone and into something entirely new -- and has left me thinking a lot more about being proactive about doing new and different things.

After writing Techdirt for more than two decades, everything I do here is still my number one focus and passion, but it's been interesting to see what can be accomplished by branching out and trying something a bit different. So, for this post, I want to look forward to 2019, and trying some different things -- branching out and figuring out new ways to actually make good things happen. We've got lots of plans, some of which are well in progress (stay tuned), others of which are half-formed and hopefully will grow to reality, and some of which are still just inklings in the back of my head (or in the heads of my colleagues).

One of the most powerful aspects of watching how Techdirt has grown and evolved over the years is seeing how much of an impact it has had on various discussions and debates of importance. But we can, and should, do more. And you should to. One of the big complaints we hear about social media these days, is that it's just people sounding off, rather than doing anything. That's a ridiculously unfair criticism if you have seen at all the kinds of things organized thanks to social media, but there is still an important underlying issue there. If you believe in something: see what you can do to make it happen.

So, that's my focus for 2019: to do more and experiment with different ways of pushing the ball forward. Not everything will be a success (and many things may crash and burn), but if we want to make the world a better place, we might as well take every shot we can get. So stay tuned for hopefully some exciting announcements and plans this year (including, just maybe, one that will be announced, let's say... tomorrow).

Of course, we can't continue to do what we do -- whether it's keeping Techdirt going or experimenting with these other ideas -- without your support. We've put together a handy-dandy page on all the different ways to support us so you can just go check that out (though, I'll call out special attention to picking up our CIA card game, as that's available right away and is only available while supplies last).

And, as I say each and every year, what makes Techdirt so exciting and wonderful to me, personally, is that it truly is an amazing community of people. I still think too many journalism operations get things wrong by pushing off their community, but this site only exists because of the community that has built up around it. I wake up every day excited and energized by this community and the discussions and ideas shared around here. This goes beyond just the commenters (who make up one fun aspect of that community) to everyone who reads and who shares what we do. Thank you, again, for making Techdirt a special place this year, and we look forward to you joining us as we explore new areas in 2019.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 31 Dec 2018 @ 1:18pm

    I got my copy of CIA on saturday. Looking forward to taking it for a spin sometime!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    cad (profile), 31 Dec 2018 @ 2:21pm

    Typo

    Can you spot the typo?
    And you should to. <-
    Spell checkers are mostly useless for this type.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 31 Dec 2018 @ 4:12pm

    If you want to talk about doing something different, I'd personally like to see Techdirt revisit the concepts presented in the article from earlier in the year about how free speech can be weaponized and how the Marketplace of Ideas can be or has been rigged or broken.

    Throughout 2019, write articles that take closer looks at such situations. An example from this year that, given its nature, will undoubtedly rear its ugly head again next year: A combination of the disturbing nature of parasocial relationships and a big platform wanting to maintain revenue and profits has enabled someone to stay at a prominent position in the marketplace of ideas in spite of all of the idiotic and vile things he's said and done.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 31 Dec 2018 @ 5:32pm

    No John Smith/Whatever/MyNameHere/horse with no name/Just Sayin' screaming his doom and gloom because Techdirt is alive in the comments?

    It's going to be a good year. Thanks, Techdirt, for being around!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 31 Dec 2018 @ 6:33pm

    Yes, thanks, Techdirt. There are few sites I am aware of that will publish such ridiculous articles and even in the face of withering criticism, continue to do so. My personal favorites included the articles that exclaimed there is a single “truth” and all other views are pointless. Wow, that’s a new slant on journalism and the art of persuasion. Very totalitarian and yet still unashamed in the face of well deserved ridicule.

    That takes a special kind of narcissism, and seeing it displayed in public is entertaining. Another special moment was when you raised money to support free speech while simultaneously silencing your critics on this very site. Wow. About thanking your “community”, sometimes I wonder if there is actually anyone at all in the “community”, or if this is just a single voice put forth under different anonymous aliases.

    Looking for something new to do sounds like a good plan. It’s just taken you way to long to figure that out.

    Happy New Year.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 31 Dec 2018 @ 7:07pm

      Re:

      Got anything to support your delusions? Community, well, yes there is. Free speech while silencing critics? Well if that 'silencing' is on this blog, it is the community that is doing so, not the producers.

      Then you state 'well deserved criticism', but you don't specify what that criticism is, or where it was published. If you mean on this blog, well not all criticism is flagged, and that which is. is because the perpetrators are well known trolls who never back up their accusations with anything that resembles evidence, lucid thinking, or actual counterpoint. Or they are just random trolls who have nothing actual to contribute to the conversation. Contributing is an important point to people who flag, mere denigration with some articulable arguments are not always flagged, though sometimes the community gets rambunctious.

      I too look forward to new things from this blog, having followed it for most of its history, and I expect we will find it. That you won't enjoy, or comprehend any of it is the real shame. A shame for you, but not for us.

      Oh, and your point about being a 'single truth', would you like to point those out? There are times when in the face of other's claiming 'single truth' Techdirt points out another. There are also times when there are multiple possibilities of truth, when more than one of them have some degree of 'truthiness' where one stands out over others for some reason or another. Then there are the times when more than one truth is in fact relevant and that the better methodology is to use them all in conjunction with the others. That those 'truths' are pointed out, to your apparent consternation, does not mean they don't have some level, or even a higher level of truth, alone or in concert. Got evidence? I bet the articles you claim but don't mention do.

      Here is to the New Year bringing you a new level of clarity which years in the past have obscured.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 31 Dec 2018 @ 7:12pm

      Re:

      You're stretching a bit to call your posts here "articles."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 31 Dec 2018 @ 7:31pm

        Re: Re:

        To be fair, when Whatever/John Smith gets inspired, he writes novels. At least in terms of length. General consensus indicates that few aside from himself are going to refer to his rants as "novels", or of any significant literary value. He pulled the same shit last year under his "MyNameHere" account. It's almost comforting to know he hasn't changed jack, or has any intention of doing so.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 31 Dec 2018 @ 8:54pm

      Re:

      Hai MyNameHere. Glad to see you're still being your obnoxious self. You seem to enjoy forgetting that people can read the previous New Year posts and see the similarities between the pessimistic, loaded, "if it wasn't for you meddling kids!" prose you love to write so much.

      Here's to another year of you still being incapable of staying from a site you can't stand the guts of! How's that Paul Hansmeier defense fund coming along? You said that Prenda would appeal and Prenda would win, right? Karma's a fucking bitch ain't it?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 31 Dec 2018 @ 7:32pm

    And the 2018 year-end tally of fact-based claims made by MyNameHere, Jhon Smith, Chip (the original), Richard Bennett, and tp (collectively) is:

    000

    Better luck in 2019, boys.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 31 Dec 2018 @ 7:33pm

      Re:

      Let's not be too harsh on the guy.

      They're still grieving after Section 230 emptied their sisters and raped their houses.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ysth (profile), 31 Dec 2018 @ 7:47pm

    Believe something, say something.

    And most importantly, do something.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


