Censorship By Weaponizing Free Speech: Rethinking How The Marketplace Of Ideas Works
It should be no surprise that I'm an unabashed supporter of free speech. Usually essays that start that way are then followed with a "but..." and that "but..." undermines everything in that opening sentence. This is not such an essay. However, I am going to talk about some interesting challenges that have been facing our concepts of free speech over the past few years -- often in regards to how free speech and the internet interact. Back in 2015, at our Copia Summit we had a panel that tried to lay out some of these challenges, which acknowledged that our traditional concepts of free speech don't fully work in the internet age.
There are those who argue that internet platforms should never do any moderation at all, and that they should just let all content flow. And while that may be compelling at a first pass, thinking beyond that proves that's unworkable for a very basic reason: spam. Almost everyone (outside of spammers, I guess) would argue that it makes sense to filter out/moderate/delete spam. It serves no useful purpose. It clutters inboxes/comments/forums with off-topic and annoying messages. So, as Dave Willner mentions in that talk back in 2015, once you've admitted that spam can be filtered, you've admitted that some moderation is appropriate for any functioning forum to exist. Then you get to the actual challenges of when and how that moderation should occur. And that's where things get really tricky. Because, I think we all agree, that when platforms do try to moderate speech... they tend to be really bad at it. And that leads to all sorts of stories that we like to cover of social media companies banning people for dumb reasons. But sometimes it crosses over into the absurd or dangerous -- like YouTube deleting channels that were documenting war crimes, because it's difficult to distinguish war crimes from terrorist propaganda (and, sometimes, they can be one and the same).
An even worse situation, obviously, is when governments take it upon themselves to mandate moderation. Such regimes are almost exclusively used in ways to censor speech that should be protected -- as Germany is now learning with its terrible and ridiculous new social media censorship law.
But it's not that difficult to understand why people have been increasingly clamoring for these kinds of solutions -- either having platforms moderate more aggressively or demanding regulations that require them to do so. And it's because there's a ton of really, really crappy things happening on these platforms. And, as you know, there's always the xkcd free speech point that the concept of free speech is about protecting people from government action, not requiring everyone to suffer through whatever nonsense someone wants to scream.
But, it is becoming clear that we need to think carefully about how we truly encourage free speech. Beyond the spam point above, another argument that has resonated with me over the years is that some platforms have enabled such levels of trolling (or, perhaps to be kinder, "vehement arguing") that they actually lead to less free speech in that they scare off or silence those who also have valuable contributions to add to various discussions. And that, in turn, raises at least some questions about the idea of the "marketplace of ideas" model of understanding free speech. I've long been a supporter of this viewpoint -- that the best way to combat so-called "bad speech" is with "more speech." And, you then believe that the best/smartest/most important ideas rise to the top and stomp out the bad ideas. But what if the good ideas don't even have a chance? What if they're silenced before they even are spoken by the way these things are set up? That, too, would be an unfortunate result for free speech and the "marketplace of ideas" as well.
In the past couple of months, two very interesting pieces have been written on this that are pushing my thinking much further as well. The first is a Yale Law Journal piece by Nabiha Syed entitled Real Talk About Fake News: Towards a Better Theory for Platform Governance. Next week, we'll have Syed on our podcast to talk about this paper, but in it she points out that there are limitations and problems with the idea of the "marketplace of ideas" working the way many of us have assumed it should work. She also notes that other frameworks for thinking about free speech appear to have similar deficiencies when we are in an online world. In particular, the nature of the internet -- in which the scale and speed and ability to amplify a message are so incredibly different than basically at any other time in history -- is that it enables a sort of "weaponizing" of these concepts.
That is, those who wish to abuse the concept of the marketplace of ideas by aggressively pushing misleading or deliberately misguided concepts are able to do so in a manner that short-circuits our concept of the marketplace of ideas -- all while claiming to support it.
The second piece, which is absolutely worth reading and thinking about carefully, is Zeynep Tufekci's Wired piece entitled It's the (Democracy-Poisoning) Golden Age of Free Speech. I was worried -- from the title -- that this might be the standard rant I've been reading about free speech somehow being "dangerous" that has become tragically popular over the past few years. But (and this is not surprising, given Tufekci's previous careful consideration of these issues for years) it's a truly thought provoking piece, in some ways building upon the framework that Syed laid out in her piece, noting how some factions are, in effect, weaponizing the very concept of the "marketplace of ideas" to insist they support it, while undermining the very premise behind it (that "good" speech outweighs the bad).
In particular, she notes that while the previous scarcity was the ability to amplify speech, the current scarcity is attention -- and thus, the ability to flood the zone with bad/wrong/dangerous speech can literally act as a denial of service on the supposedly corrective "good speech." She notes that the way censorship used to work was by stifling the message. Traditional censorship is blocking the ability to get the message out. But modern censorship actually leverages the platforms of free speech to drown out other messages.
The most effective forms of censorship today involve meddling with trust and attention, not muzzling speech itself. As a result, they don’t look much like the old forms of censorship at all. They look like viral or coordinated harassment campaigns, which harness the dynamics of viral outrage to impose an unbearable and disproportionate cost on the act of speaking out. They look like epidemics of disinformation, meant to undercut the credibility of valid information sources. They look like bot-fueled campaigns of trolling and distraction, or piecemeal leaks of hacked materials, meant to swamp the attention of traditional media.
These tactics usually don’t break any laws or set off any First Amendment alarm bells. But they all serve the same purpose that the old forms of censorship did: They are the best available tools to stop ideas from spreading and gaining purchase. They can also make the big platforms a terrible place to interact with other people.
There's a truth to that which needs to be reckoned with. As someone who has regularly talked about the marketplace of ideas and how "more speech" is the best way to respond to "bad speech," the Tufekci highlights where those concepts break down:
Many more of the most noble old ideas about free speech simply don’t compute in the age of social media. John Stuart Mill’s notion that a “marketplace of ideas” will elevate the truth is flatly belied by the virality of fake news. And the famous American saying that “the best cure for bad speech is more speech”—a paraphrase of Supreme Court justice Louis Brandeis—loses all its meaning when speech is at once mass but also nonpublic. How do you respond to what you cannot see? How can you cure the effects of “bad” speech with more speech when you have no means to target the same audience that received the original message?
As she notes, this is "not a call for nostalgia." It is quite clear that these platforms also have tremendous and incredibly important benefits. They have given voice to the formerly voiceless. There are, certainly, areas where the marketplace of ideas functions, and the ability to debate and have discourse actually does work. Indeed, I'd argue that it probably happens much more often than people realize. But it's difficult to deny that some have weaponized these concepts into a manner designed to flood the marketplace of ideas in such a manner as to drown out the good ideas, or to strategically use the "more speech" response to actually amplify and reinforce the "bad speech" rather than correct it.
And that's something we need to reckon with.
It's also an area where I don't think there are necessarily easy solutions -- but having this discussion is important. I still think that companies will be bad at moderation. And I still think government mandates will make the problems significantly worse, not better. And I very much worry that solutions may actually do more harm than good in some cases -- especially in dragging down or silencing important, but marginalized, voices. I also think it's dangerous that many people immediately jump to the platforms as the obvious place to put all responsibility here. There needs to be responsibility as well on the parts of the end users -- to be more critical, to have more media literacy.
And, of course, I think that there is a space for technology to potentially help solve some of these issues as well. As I've discussed in the past, greater transparency can help, as would putting more control into the hands of end users, rather than relying on the platforms to make these decisions.
But it is an area that raises some very real -- and very different -- challenges, especially for those of us who find free speech and free expression to be an essential and core value. What do we do when that free speech is being weaponized against free speech itself? How do you respond? Do you need to weaponize in response and flood back the "bad speech" or does that just create an arms race? What other ways are there to deal with this?
This is a discussion that was started a while back, but is increasingly important -- and I expect that we'll be writing a lot more about it in the near future.
And yet YOU frequently state that "these platforms" have their own "First Amendment" RIGHT to silence those voices at any time, for any reason.
Again, "platforms" implies NEUTRAL. They even already got immunity for what others publish. So long as within common law, a "platform" has ZERO right to control speech, or the speech outlet.
Re: And yet YOU frequently state that "these platforms" have their own "First Amendment" RIGHT to silence those voices at any time, for any reason.
In short, you're so below hypocrite in this area that I had to coin the term "masnocrit".
Re: Re: And yet YOU frequently state that "these platforms" have their own "First Amendment" RIGHT to silence those voices at any time, for any reason.
Re: Re: Re: And yet YOU frequently state that "these platforms" have their own "First Amendment" RIGHT to silence those voices at any time, for any reason.
Re: Re: Re: And yet YOU frequently state that "these platforms" have their own "First Amendment" RIGHT to silence those voices at any time, for any reason.
Stop this behavior and debate us logically and politely and we'll stop flagging your comments into oblivion. Continue and well, nothing changes.
BTW, flagged for abuse/spam/trolling.
Re: Re: And yet YOU frequently state that "these platforms" have their own "First Amendment" RIGHT to silence those voices at any time, for any reason.
Or possibly they get hidden because a large number of commentors hit the report button because they're sick of listening to your ad-hom whining and spamming?
Re: Re: Re: And yet YOU frequently state that "these platforms" have their own "First Amendment" RIGHT to silence those voices at any time, for any reason.
the difference is only if you are being silenced or if your enemy is being silenced.
I rather enjoy when my enemy is being silenced... I am just too stupid to realize that it also sets the tone and mindset for me to be silenced eventually too. A lesson few ever learn. Reminds me of how America went nuts against communism, even secret spying by government against communist citizens... and now... the communists have an even greater foot hold in America through socialism. And the goal of socialism is communism, though you won't find many able to understand that in today's ignorance.
People often fail to realize that attempts to silence the enemy usually results in a backlash that not only undoes your efforts but also sets you back even further than if you had done nothing at all.
The likes of Donald Trump is a good example of this phenomenon. The media's repeated scoffing and derision wound up giving Trump a platform to run on where he could champion all the people that felt marginalized by bigger voices.
It is best to let the idiot run their mouths and run out of steam. The more you plug them up, the more pressure builds, until shit hits the fan.
Re: Re: Re: Re: And yet YOU frequently state that "these platforms" have their own "First Amendment" RIGHT to silence those voices at any time, for any reason.
Re: Re: Re: Re: And yet YOU frequently state that "these platforms" have their own "First Amendment" RIGHT to silence those voices at any time, for any reason.
This made my day. Thank you for admitting that you are, in fact, a fool.
Re: Re: And yet YOU frequently state that "these platforms" have their own "First Amendment" RIGHT to silence those voices at any time, for any reason.
Re: And yet YOU frequently state that "these platforms" have their own "First Amendment" RIGHT to silence those voices at any time, for any reason.
Great piece; here are a few observations
2. We figured out over thirty years ago that moderation was probably going to be necessary -- whether or we liked it, and a lot of us didn't. But as soon as any forum reaches sufficient size and reach, it will likely include bad actors. The lessons we learned on Usenet in the early to mid 1980's are still directly applicable today.
3. I've read Tufekci's piece. It's very good. I recommend it to everyone.
4. The people who built "social media" operations built them to monetize private information, not to provide discussion forums. It's thus unsurprising that they're much better at the former than at the latter.
5. Those same people made a catastrophic strategic blunder well before they ever plugged in the first server. They didn't plan for abuse at scale. They SHOULD have: it was a well-known problem long before any of these operations began. They SHOULD have known it was coming. They SHOULD have designed in mechanisms to deal with from the time that their operations were ideas on a whiteboard. They SHOULD have budgeted and staffed for it. They SHOULD have had robust, scalable procedures in place.
But they didn't do any of that. Instead they ignored the problem. Then they denied it. Only now, belatedly, are they started to address it, and their efforts are -- as we can all see -- haphazard and ineffective. And they're still making mistakes that we all figured out were mistakes decades ago when we made them. (For example, they're still focused on algorithms. Wrong.)
6. As a direct result of (5), these operations are largely not under the control of their ostensible owners. Not any more. They're available for weaponization by anyone with the requisite resources. This is a stunning level of negligence, incompetence, and irresponsibility -- and a reckoning for it is long overdue.
Re: Great piece; here are a few observations
Re: Re: Great piece; here are a few observations
1. You hire people who've dealt with this problem before and you get them involved early. When they say "you really don't want to that" you don't do it. When they say "you need to do this" you do it. If the former requires leaving money on the table, and the latter requires spending money, you do them both anyway.
2. You start by recognizing that "how do you build and scale an organization to moderate the speech of everybody who is alive" is not a correct statement of the problem you have to solve. I'm not being snarky (again) here: stating the problem correctly is key to solving it. You only have to moderate some of the speech of some of the people who use your operation, and that's a far smaller number than the population of the planet.
And while moderation is a useful tool, it's reactive. Proactive measures are much better, because they stop the problem before it can gain a foothold AND they reduce the scope of the remaining problem so that other measures have a better chance of dealing with gracefully. In the interest of brevity, I'll give you one example: bidirectionally firewall anything on the DROP list, and refuse signups from anyone with an email address in a domain whose A, NS, or MX records are in DROP-listed space.
Re: Re: Re: Great piece; here are a few observations
you forget to add "all stupid and ignorant too."
You can't do it, no matter what you just can't do it. Someone somehow is going to use the machine you helped build to put you in your place for your own good. It's why the machine gets built in the first place, to do just exactly that under the guise of protecting you. In fact that is all government in a nutshell, to put society and its operatives in their place for their own good when deemed necessary, all under the guise of protecting you.
If you want government, then you had better keep it well heeled, or it will turn on you and rip your throat out without a second thought.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Great piece; here are a few observations
Likewise without government, the biggest thug turns on you and rips your throat out without a second thought. And becomes the government.
So you need to keep both the government and the thugs - and polluters, scammers, spammers, etc. - well heeled. There's a word for that. It starts with 'g.'
Look; we did the experiment. Usenet and its tens of thousands of newsgroups had no moderation. The sci.space groups were wonderful - full of people actually working on real launch systems. There were newsgroups where Hollywood producers would hang out, tell anecdotes and answer questions.
Then AOL connected to Usenet, and then the general public all got internet and Usenet access. The sci.space groups filled with infantile conspiracy theorists and trolls attacking the professionals. The same thing happened in other groups. The signal-to-noise level dropped and then disappeared, and the professionals left.
Some moderation - some government - is necessary. Even if it's just the users themselves flagging abuse, trolling and spam to hide it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Great piece; here are a few observations
Once the communities were built around truth and free speech, the information was public domain, and whoever could move the audience to moderated websites would get rich. Someetimes the moderators were the ones harassing anyone who would try to contribute. The inabiltity to handle USENET is a reflection on us as a species, not on speech. Section 230 and the lack of ability to get justice when people crossed lines took away the fear of God from malfeasors.
Once the moderators hijacked the USENET audience, commercial versions of the groups, with no permanent archive, anad controlled by a single person or company, used their control over the flow of information to make money. This happened several times.
To bash USENET because of free speech would be like saying that someone's mustic must stink because everyone walked out of the concert even if they did it to sabotage the musician. Fake reviews, fake news, all of it is premised on audience stupidity, and some "protector" sayins we need them as a guide. We don't. Even the "noise" on USENET was no problem, but the free speech sure was to those who wanted to scam money from others without having to defend their product or service.
The other problem is anonymous defamation, through remailers, which left any target defenseless thanks to Section 230. "Sue the original poster" they say, but if that's some homeless person in Bulgaria, paid by some lawyer in the southwest, nothing will happen. Lawyers have a financial interest in engineering litigation and that's why they love 230;just put the bait there, wait for someone to grab it, republish it as their own words, get sued, then the lawyer shows up to put out the fire the lawyer started.
We need USENET more than ever right now but the audience doesn't care. The Running Man's depiction of the American people was correct.
Re: Re: Re: Great piece; here are a few observations
That is the same as saying some people have the right to speak, and others do not, especially when that results in the dropping of an organization due to the intentional activities of one or two people. You have also cut of the primary means of the organization getting in touch with you to rectify any problems in that approach.
It also has another failure mode, that any body can get an email address in a domain that you cannot realistically block, i,e, Google.
Finally, you are effectively banning anonymous speech, or, at stopping people who do not have the knowledge to obtain an email address for an online handle.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Great piece; here are a few observations
Second, this is not my first day on the job. I'm well aware of the mechanisms that can be used to bypass this one example, which is why I said -- please go back and read -- "one example". Not only did I cover this extremely briefly, but it's only one out of hundreds of examples. No, I'm not going to type in a book's worth of proven abuse control strategies and tactics learned (often painfully) over decades. If you want that knowledge, including an exhaustive analysis of the features/drawbacks of each one, hire me.
Third, the only people/organizations in DROP-listed space are spammers, phishers, malware purveyors, and network hijackers. That's why it's DROP-listed. There is nobody there that any sane platform wants as a user.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Great piece; here are a few observations
No platform has the right to claim credibility if they censor even one speaker. This is especially true if they sell advertising, because we don't know if they are silencing critics of the sponsor.
This is why USENET is the answer but no one cares. At least with social media the postings can be traced and easily authenticated. This is actually much more preferable. There's alsao the libel loophole that you can't defame someone on their own page, so if they don't moderate their comments, well (this also lets them delete it or re or respond).
Re: Re: Re: Great piece; here are a few observations
They all encourage the poor behavior or garbage content which they now seem to want to filter, or have been ordered to do so. They have done it through their own example. And yeah, most could have avoided a fair chunk of this by listening to people who have been dealing with digital fora since even before the damn internet. Although i have this idea that some of the people involved with creating such platforms were the trolls of older platforms.
..."except when Facebook/Google/etc are the ones suppressing speech on behalf of themselves or as a favor for any number of governments"
Re:
You seemed to have missed a) the article pointing out that platforms are bad at moderation (and the many, many articles TD has written about moderation failures on social media platforms), and more importantly b) that private platforms have a First Amendment right to editorial discretion -- see CBS v. Democratic National Committee for the scoop on that one (hint: the 2nd half of CDA 230 is not the Internet exceptionalism you think it is).
Re: Re:
A social media platform's design is critical to facilitating good discourse. Twitter is a losing game due to its free-for-all nature and minimal compartmentalizion of discourse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
" our traditional concepts of free speech don't fully work in the internet age. "
Mike you seem to lament the fact that the Internet has only exacerbated what has always been an issue, which is the proliferation of snake oil. Primarily, the proliferation of political snake oil, which used to be the monopoly of the government, and/or those wealthy and connected enough to influence it.
The true purpose of free speech isn't so that I can get my jollies calling white people honkies, that's just an unintended, but positive externality to the prime motive, and that is, not only to make sure truth and ideas make it through to quell corruption and power, but that this truth is acknowledge IN TIME for it to make a difference.
If I told you 15 years ago, that George Bush and the CIA were full of shit, and that the Nigerians weren't selling yellow cake to Iraq, nobody would listen, but now it's well known and completely forgotten.
What if back then, I could reach millions of people and prove that Bush was full shit? Then I become a problem. But that's exactly what's happened, and yet instead of Bush being laughed out of the white house, we have a proliferation of 9-11 truth web sites. Still, the only effect seems to have been to the ego's of the various crooks in charge.
SO WHAT EXACTLY ARE YOU SO AFRAID OF? Why exactly, do you think that a bunch of people having the right to say anything they want is so dangerous, when nothing they say, actually changes anything?
It's because you want to stop the end result and not the problem. The problem is, students aren't being taught critical thinking. They aren't being taught to question things for themselves. They aren't being taught that sometimes the media are also liars. They aren't being taught how to objectively analyze information...
So instead of doing that, you want to stop these products of a failed educational system from believing whatever it is that they want, because, well, in your view they can't tell the difference.
Re:
Re:
That was well-known within six months of the lie being told. Within three months of the invasion, if not before. Everyone was listening. Certainly many were questioning and disputing the WMD claims well before the invasion.
That's the best way to deflect attention from a scandal. Promote a much bigger, more sensational, but ultimately meaningless scandal. Those with legitimate questions about what warnings Bush II ignored, were quickly grouped in with the holographic airplane/controlled demolition crowd.
The problem is, "big lie" techniques work. When people hear the lie from 20 different sources, they believe it. With the right money and Fox, Breitbart and the blogs and social media outlets they feed, the liar has their 20 different sources. AND the ability to discredit the truth and those telling it.
Understand, they don't have to maintain that lie for long. Just a few months until after the invasion/election. That the (yellow) cake was a lie was all over the news three months after the invasion. (Hence the Plame affair). Trump's popularity plummeted not long after the election. By then it didn't matter.
I feel you should emphasize the conclusion much more on this. The "drown out free speech" part.
I also want to posit a lesser mentioned talking point - What happens when two outrage mobs go after each other (see: GamerGate)?
Should the victor be the one to tell history? People who say things like "No bad tactics - only bad targets"? People who actively work to create the monster they want to be seen as slaying?
As someone who saw what happened for "Ground Zero harassment mob" GamerGate, my contribution to this discussion is: we need actual data. We need definitions - harassment cannot remain a subjective concept unless we want social media platforms to enable heckler's veto. We need to not take someone's word that their enemies are Sin incarnate and that anyone who talks with them is branded with a Scarlett Letter.
If you truly want to limit harassment while minimizing harm on free speech - Find out what actually happens in harassment mobs. Don't let self-interested parties dictate the historical record.
