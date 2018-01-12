For The Second Time In A Week, German Hate Speech Laws Results In Deletion Of Innocent Speech
It's going to be a fun few months for German government officials as they run from one embarrassing fire to the next, hoping to keep their newly-minted "hate speech" law from being scrapped for sheer ineptitude.
The law went live January 1st, promising hefty fines for social media companies if they don't remove poorly-defined "hate speech" fast enough. This has resulted in exactly the sort of side effects the law's critics promised. The only remarkable thing is how fast the side effects have presented themselves.
Within 72 hours of the law's debut, a satirical post mocking a German's politician's bigoted words was deleted by Twitter in an apparently proactive move. The 24-hour window for content removal is backed by €50m fines for each violation. Given the amount of money on the line, it's no surprise social media companies are trying to stay ahead of Germany's government when it comes to regulating speech. It's also no surprise Twitter, et al are relying heavily on users to help narrow down which questionable posts it should be looking at.
You can already see where this is headed. For the second time in less than a week, Twitter has pulled the trigger on an innocent tweet. And, again, the entity whose tweet has been deleted is big enough to attract the attention of German lawmakers.
Germany signalled on Monday it was open to amending a controversial law combatting online hate speech as the justice minister fell victim to the rules he himself championed.
The move came after Twitter deleted a post by Heiko Maas dating back to 2010 before he was appointed justice minister, in which he called a fellow politician "an idiot".
The post was deleted after Twitter received several complaints, fuelling a simmering row over the new regulation which critics say stifle freedom of speech.
Proponents of laws targeting speech tend to believe the law will operate in a pristine vacuum where only the purest of intentions will be honored. Anyone operating outside of this mindset knows exactly how speech-targeting laws work in real life: exactly like this, where an internet dogpile resulted in the deletion of a tweet that didn't even meet the expansive definitions of hate speech handed down by the German government.
As a result of multiple, high-profile false positives, many German politicians are now complaining about the law and demanding it be altered or struck down. But even with political sentiment swiftly turning against the just-enacted law, the German government will apparently take a wait-and-see approach to touching up the law.
Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said an evaluation would be carried out within six months to examine how well the new law was working.
The way things are going, it's doubtful the law will make it six weeks before being clawed back for a rewrite.
Reader Comments
Best learning tool ever
Too much to hope that this will help stop SESTA here in the States?
Re: Best learning tool ever
It will be roundly ignored. If not ignored, dismissed as an anomaly, or because "now we know better, we'll get it right this time!" Because we're smarter than our ignorant ancestors, yo. There's all kinds of historic evidence that this is what happens, thus Techdirt being able to predict.
Re: Best learning tool ever
Re: Re: Best learning tool ever
Except that we already knew that it couldn't work - Berlusconi was elected three times over 14 years.
What's the loss in this 7 year old "tweet"? -- And out of HOW MANY MILLION REMARKS MADE THIS YEAR?
Next, at least show NEW loss. This appears to be targeted searching back -- SEVEN YEARS -- for purpose of "proving" the point -- which Techdirt happily re-writes.
Re: What's the loss in this 7 year old "tweet"? -- And out of HOW MANY MILLION REMARKS MADE THIS YEAR?
Re: What's the loss in this 7 year old "tweet"? -- And out of HOW MANY MILLION REMARKS MADE THIS YEAR?
If calling a politician an idiot is hate speech and enough to get your posts deleted, then we might as well declare saying anything bad about anyone is now hate speech.
Because really, if "Politician is an idiot" is hate speech, how is "Politician sucks at their job" not hate speech to?
Re: Re: What's the loss in this 7 year old "tweet"? -- And out of HOW MANY MILLION REMARKS MADE THIS YEAR?
Ironic he doesn't scream about that kind of hate speech.
That's not irony
If it is the same person 'ironic' would not be the correct word, 'hypocritical' would be. 'I'm allowed to insult you all, but insults by other people should be a bannable offense!'
Re: What's the loss in this 7 year old "tweet"? -- And out of HOW MANY MILLION REMARKS MADE THIS YEAR?
Re: What's the loss in this 7 year old "tweet"? -- And out of HOW MANY MILLION REMARKS MADE THIS YEAR?
Re: What's the loss in this 7 year old "tweet"? -- And out of HOW MANY MILLION REMARKS MADE THIS YEAR?
It was Twitter which "didn't even meet the expansive definitions of hate speech".
Using your own "one instance condemns" standard and noting that it's Twitter TWICE NOW, then clearly Twitter is engaged in a pattern of falsehoods trying to reverse the law.
Re: It was Twitter which "didn't even meet the expansive definitions of hate speech".
But the law puts the onus on Twitter, et al, to remove content, within 24hrs of posting, not governmental complaint. It also, incorrectly, in my opinion, targets not only companies, are able to afford to fight this in court, but also individual employees, which cannot. It is, in my opinion, a bad law, simply on the merits of its fine structure and lack of due process; and in the words of Abraham Lincon: "The best way to get a bad law repealed is to enforce it strictly." Strict enforcement of this law is showing its true colors.
Re: Re: It was Twitter which "didn't even meet the expansive definitions of hate speech".
Newsflash: German authorities deliver 1 trillion euro fine because Youtube could not get rid of its obnoxious users fast enough. TREEELLION.
Re: It was Twitter which "didn't even meet the expansive definitions of hate speech".
But just because a bad law gets passed and bad things happen as a result to prove everyone who was against it right, doesn't mean those people deliberately engineered those events.
Correlation does not equal causation, or something like that. Also Occam's Razor.
Re: It was Twitter which "didn't even meet the expansive definitions of hate speech".
I agree there's nothing wrong with hiding the spam you vomit so readily.
Need this for Trumpie
proper tucked?
I mean, we are talking about a man who wants to open up libel laws while whining and moaning about everyone under the sun...
Forsooth! Re-tweeteth not fine musings of Churchill,
But was the politicians account deleted?
Twitter should simply start deleting German accounts. Find a bad word. A snarky phrase. A rude analogy comparing someone's face with their interchangeable ass. Go back to their very beginning. In fact, go through their published anything, facebook, texts, websites, website comments.
Delete! For the win.
That would do it
The move came after Twitter deleted a post by Heiko Maas dating back to 2010 before he was appointed justice minister, in which he called a fellow politician "an idiot".
It was all fun and games until they realized that oh yeah, it can be used against them, and now suddenly they care.
Ideally they'd scrap the entire thing, but I can't help but suspect the 'six month review' is, like Jeffrey Nonken notes, a hope that no more high profile(read: famous person and/or politician) cases will draw attention to how bad it is so that it can stay on the books.
