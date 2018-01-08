 
Free Speech

by Tim Cushing

Mon, Jan 8th 2018 3:25am


It Took Only Three Days For Germany's New Hate Speech Law To Cause Collateral Damage

from the carpet-bombing,-but-for-speech dept

Germany's new hate speech law just went into effect at the beginning of the year and it's already paying off. But not in the way German government officials expected, nor in the way anyone who isn't in the German government wanted it to.

The law is a bad one: it criminalizes certain speech, which is already problematic. The problems go much deeper than that, though. Instead of targeting German citizens who post illegal speech, the government targets American social media platforms, demanding the removal of illegal posts in less than 24 hours on the pain of up to €50m fines. On top of that, employees of service providers tasked with removals can also be fined €5m personally for not reacting fast enough to government demands.

So, it's bad. And determining what is or isn't illegal is in the eyes of government beholders. Faced with the prospect of expensive fines, Twitter, Facebook, etc. are probably not going to be second-guessing many government requests for content deletion. Worse, it's going to encourage service providers to be proactive, amplifying the underlying vagueness of the German "hate speech" law. False positives are a given. We just didn't expect the collateral damage to occur so quickly.

A German satirical magazine’s Twitter account was blocked after it parodied anti-Muslim comments, the publication said on Wednesday, in what the national journalists association said showed the downside of a new law against online hate speech.

Titanic magazine was mocking Beatrix von Storch, a member of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, who accused police of trying “to appease the barbaric, Muslim, rapist hordes of men” by putting out a tweet in Arabic.

Twitter briefly suspended her account and prosecutors are examining if her comments amount to incitement to hatred.

Titanic magazine published its send-up late on Tuesday, in a tweet purporting to be from von Storch to the police, saying: “The last thing that I want is mollified barbarian, Muslim, gang-raping hordes of men.”

This was exactly what journalists (and satirists) were warning against as the hate speech law was being pushed through the legislature: collateral damage. Not only could the law potentially do harm to journalism, it was perfectly capable of damaging other forms of speech, like satire.

The magazine's writers are shocked at this turn of events. They likely didn't expect an American social media company to be making judgment calls on speech ahead of German censors. Prosecutors are "examining" the politician's comments for possible illegality, but no one seems too eager to explain why Twitter nuked a satirical account as well. The Titanic's publishers say Chancellor Merkel herself promised writers the law wouldn't have this effect. But here we are, observing this exact effect in motion -- one completely expected by everyone asking their representatives for a better, more narrowly-crafted law.

Laws regulating speech need light touches and deft craftsmanship. They rarely, if ever, get them. Germany's new speech law didn't even make it a week before it started taking out innocent bystanders. And the law's just getting started.

9 Comments

Reader Comments

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2018 @ 3:34am

    Is this the instance of collateral damage, or the first that has hit someone with enough of a public profile for it to gain attention?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2018 @ 4:54am

      Re:

      Does it really matter if it took the three days the article claims or merely one or two days for the hypothetical lower-profile account to get nuked?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 8 Jan 2018 @ 3:38am

    "Germany's new speech law didn't even make it a week before it started taking out innocent bystanders"

    I'd go even further - it apparently didn't just take out innocent bystanders, it took out people who were specifically *opposing* the type of speech the law was supposedly intended to curb. While I don't think it was great satire from what I can read (though something might be lost in translation), satire can be an important weapon against such things, sometimes far more effective at exposing idiocy than banning ever could.

    They didn't take out nearby civilians standing too close to the battle, so to speak, they took out soldiers in their own army.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Hugo S Cunningham (profile), 8 Jan 2018 @ 4:18am

    Rigorous enforcement good way to mobilize repeal of bad law

    Platforms should set their bots to nuke everything even slightly questionable, replacing it with black space enclosing white text (in German), something like "blocked to avoid potential liability under NetzDG".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      OldGeezer (profile), 8 Jan 2018 @ 4:44am

      Re: Rigorous enforcement good way to mobilize repeal of bad law

      Didn't think of that. That's actually a pretty good idea. Could mobilize a massive backlash.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    OldGeezer (profile), 8 Jan 2018 @ 4:39am

    Rather than nuking accounts, why not just nuke service to Germany? I didn't think other countries could enforce any law on a US citizen.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    JustMe (profile), 8 Jan 2018 @ 4:39am

    Re: PaulT & Hugo S Cunningham

    PaulT - you are very correct.

    Hugo S Cunningham - I understand the point of the joke, but I'm afraid that will just push the discussion off of the large platforms and further divide and isolate the conversation.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2018 @ 4:49am

    "not in the way German government officials expected"

    I'm not so sure about that.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


