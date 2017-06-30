Germany Officially Gives Up On Free Speech: Will Fine Internet Companies That Don't Delete 'Bad' Speech
Yeah, yeah, before you rush to the comments and start justifying this by saying that Europe doesn't respect free expression in the same way the US does, let's just say while that may be true, this is still bad: Germany has moved forward with a plan to fine internet companies which don't quickly censor the internet. Censor what, though? Three loosely defined (and easily abused) categories: hate speech, criminal material and fake news.
Social media companies face fines of up to €50m (£43m) if they persistently fail to remove illegal content from their sites under a new law passed in Germany
The German parliament on Friday approved the bill aimed at cracking down on hate speech, criminal material and fake news on social networks – but critics warn it could have drastic consequences for free speech online.
And, yes, again Europe has very different standards for free expression -- and Germany, in particular, has a long history of trying to suppress what it considers "bad" speech regarding some of its historical actions (Godwin'd!). Even so, this is dangerous and will be abused to stifle all sorts of important expression:
The German justice minister, Heiko Maas, who was the driving force behind the bill, said: “Freedom of speech ends where the criminal law begins.” Maas said official figures showed the number of hate crimes in Germany increased by more than 300% in the last two years.
Even accepting that free speech ends where criminal law begins, that doesn't justify fining the platforms. If people are posting "illegal" content, go after them for breaking the law. Don't go after the tools they use. By putting massive liability risks on platforms, those platforms will almost certainly overcompensate and over censor to avoid any risk of liability. That means a tremendous amount of what should be protected speech gets silence, just because these companies don't want to get fined. Even worse, the big platforms can maybe hire people to handle this. The littler platforms? They basically can't risk operating in Germany any more. Berlin is a hotbed of startups, but this is going to seriously harm many of them.
The new law also has an even weirder provision, putting liability not just on the platforms, but on individual employees at online platforms who are designated the Chief Censors for that platform:
Aside from the hefty fine for companies, the law also provides for fines of up to €5m for the person each company designates to deal with the complaints procedure if it doesn’t meet requirements.
Who the hell is going to want that job? Make one mistake in failing to censor something, and you may be bankrupted.
Just a little while ago we wrote about how difficult it can be for a platform to be calling the shots on what's worth censoring and what's not. Since there's so much content, the analysis of each piece of content needs to be standardized in a manner that tends to be absurd. It appears that those supporting this law don't have any interest in the realities involved, but think that by passing this legislation, they've waved a magic wand. Yes, putting liability onto platforms (and employees) will likely lead to greater suppression of speech people dislike -- but also of important and necessary speech. There appears to have been no effort to consider how dangerous that might turn out to be.
Reader Comments
R.I.P. Germany tech
Now to see how quickly the exodus out of germany will be for any company offering service that might be affected. The law will 'work' only to the extent that almost no-one will be insane enough to stay within the country if they're facing fines like that.
The fact that they actually included a scapegoat clause is almost warped enough to admire. 'Pick your least favorite employee to throw under the bus'.
Even accepting that free speech ends where criminal law begins, that doesn't justify fining the platforms. If people are posting "illegal" content, go after them for breaking the law. Don't go after the tools they use.
I'm guessing the 'logic' behind this is that if it was the government's job to find the ones posting 'illegal' content, then that would take time and money they don't want to spend, and if they missed something big they would be blamed for it.
By instead dumping it all on the platforms they can just sit back and threaten companies for 'compliance', and if the company misses something then the government isn't the one catching heat for it.
Behind Closed Doors
This is not a bug. It's a feature.
In a country where getting caught with a copy of Mein Kampf has long been akin to committing a murderous Hate Crime, this kind of censorship is nothing new, and the problem goes much, much deeper. Germany has had strict censorship and harsh punishment since the post-war occupation laid down these laws that basically criminalized anything and anyone that even remotely hinted at some sort of sympathy with Nazism (as decided by the occupation authorities of course).
In reality, Germany is still under a kind of de facto occupation, since the invading armies that conquered the country and imposed a government and legal system on the German people (as well as writing their history books as all conquerors do) have never left (well, except the Russians of course).
Germany is still very much a 'fascist' state, but of the left-wing (& guilt-ridden) fascist type, even after a 70-years-and-counting program of intense de-Nazification. These days it's not so much the Nazi-fetishists but ordinary people who oppose the government's open-borders immigrant policy who fear arrest.
When Germany becomes a Muslim caliphate, which could be very soon considering the rate that the country is absorbing Middle-East immigrants (apparently as amends for their distant anti-immigrant past) the German people should be well acclimated to the degree of authoritarianism that they've had, in one form or another, ever since WWI.
Anyway, for someone who has recently taken a personal interest in learning about Germany's shocking degree of authoritarian censorship (for a Western democracy) this story barely raises an eyebrow. And that's perhaps the saddest part.
Re:
Bad Germany!
BTW, Merkel voted against it following her Bauchgefühl (gut feeling).
Germany's hate speech laws
When you (correctly) point out that the law chills speech that ought to be protected, you are speaking from a First Amendment free speech viewpoint that affords more protection that does the European Convention of Human Rights.
Note that cases like Matal v. Tam and R.A.V would not have had a happy outcome if these came before the European Court of Human Rights.
I am Scandinavian, and I know for sure that most Europeans are totalitarian fascists with regard to free speech.
Our libel laws impose the burden of proving truth on the part of speakers even when the plaintiff in a defamation case is a public figure.
And defaming a deceased person is actually illegal in most of Europe.
And we only expanded the laws for hate crimes 147 times.
There is nothing that forces you to keep reading a post where someone extols the virtues of Hitler and the 3rd Reich.
You have the option to look away or on many platforms block that person.
Instead they have now crafted a system that forces platforms to jump as fast as humanly possible when someone gets a bee in the bonnet and hits the report button. Some poor sap faces personal ruin if they don't jump fast enough and high enough. Anyone think that person is going to err on the side of the poster? Its like a DMCA system for speech.
It will be earth shattering if its not blocked fast enough, but its not a big deal if it shouldn't have been taken down in the first place.
We need to stop wrapping the 'net in nerf to protect peoples feelings. I don't want to listen to a bigot speak, but I can't demand the FCC block Trump & Co. from televised speeches. I can turn off the tv, or look for a channel not sucked into the sideshow.
We've made vrong think illegal, and now the vorld vill be a vonderful place... or else.
Because cutting off their outlet won't piss them off that tiny bit more into deciding to move onto real world efforts, justifying it in their head about special rights protecting them from harsh language.
Re:
