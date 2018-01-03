German Hate Speech Law Goes Into Effect, Turning Social Media Platforms Into Gov't Revenue Generators
Social media platforms doing business in Germany can look forward to a year filled with fines of up to €50m. Germany's hate speech law went into effect on January 1st, providing the country with a new revenue stream it can tap into for the rest of whatever.
The Netzwerkdurchsetzungsgesetz (NetzDG) law was passed at the end of June 2017 and came into force in early October.
The social networks were given until the end of 2017 to prepare themselves for the arrival of NetzDG.
The law gives social media platforms 24 hours to remove "obviously illegal" content. This, of course, raises the question about how obvious "obviously illegal" content needs to be to trigger the 24-hour deletion requirement. Presumably, the government gets to decide how "obvious" the illegality is and how often it gets to collect millions of euros.
In what must be considered a show of government largesse, one week will be allowed to handle "complex" removal orders -- again, something likely determined solely by the German government. Given Germany's ultra-weird relationship with its Nazi past, the difference between complex and simple takedown demands isn't likely to be clear cut, putting companies in the path of fines and further German government grousing.
I understand that American companies are somewhat obliged to follow local laws when providing services overseas, but they should not be put in the position of being held criminally and civilly liable for the posts of their users. They can attempt to moderate content with an eye on local statutes, but the fines for posting "obviously illegal" content should be levied on the person posting it, rather than the service provider.
This ridiculous shifting of liability is even more egregious in Germany. Not only are service providers fined for not removing illegal content, EMPLOYEES of these companies can be directly fined as well.
[T]he law also provides for fines of up to €5m for the person each company designates to deal with the complaints procedure if it doesn’t meet requirements.
We often see government officials claiming the billions of dollars in profits Google, Facebook, et al rack up somehow should result in perfect compliance with every esoteric, content-related complaint worldwide. But no one's claimed individual employees tasked with government compliance are callous billionaires, and yet the German hate speech law makes that equation with its willingness to bankrupt individuals for not responding to government removal demands fast enough.
There are concerns in Germany this law could lead to government censorship and a restriction of free speech. These concerns have already materialized somewhat indirectly. A regime with an interest in censorship and curtailing criticism has already pushed out a carbon-copy of Germany's law. This gives Russia the opportunity to push companies into performing censorship on its behalf, with Germany to point at when critics start questioning Russia's actions.
I've been lectured on that in just prior piece, but seems rules NEVER apply to fanboys.
Re: Re: Please Define
if you run around expecting everyone to bend to your rules of decorum you are a sad little human

I'd like to see platforms pulling their physical presence from Germany just to avoid the insane burden this will put on them. But what's probably gonna happen is they will set their filtering algorithms to "North Korea" and turn the experience for Germans into a big, warm wasteland.
Re:
Humans are bad at learning from it. But it's not like you would understand anything about that.
Re: Re:
But you knew that.
Re:
To be clear, they only have to look back 20 years.
NYT (1997): Germany Charges Compuserve Manager
(...for pornography and Nazi swastikas on foreign web sites after CompuServe connected to the internet.)
NYT (1999): German Court Overturns Pornography Ruling Against CompuServe
Granted, that case was about merely letting the material travel across their networks, not about hosting it.
Well that's one way to clear out the employee roster...
[T]he law also provides for fines of up to €5m for the person each company designates to deal with the complaints procedure if it doesn’t meet requirements.
Otherwise known as 'the job no sane person would ever accept.'
Five million personal liability? Even someone desperate for a job would be smart to quit on the spot the second they were given that job, as a single fine would have the ability to bankrupt them. Having to look for another job would be vastly more preferable to having your finances utterly demolished in one blow, something I imagine most people will realize pretty quick.
Fifty million for the company, five million for anyone stupid enough to take the position of scapegoat... I can't help but wonder how many times a company will be hit or threatened with fines like that before they crunch the numbers and decide that it's simply not worth the risk operating in Germany at all.
They can attempt to moderate content with an eye on local statutes, but the fines for posting "obviously illegal" content should be levied on the person posting it, rather than the service provider.
Facebook can afford to pay a large fine(how often they'll be willing to do so is another matter), a random poster isn't likely to be able to, and if they're doing it for the money(as I suspect is the case), then going after the party with a large bank account makes much more sense.
Re: Well that's one way to clear out the employee roster...
Re: Well that's one way to clear out the employee roster...
Because if you can't find anyone to take the job with a $5 million dollar penalty for screwing up (which is sure to be at least 20 years worth of salary), then who is going to remove the illegal content?
Yot, corporations are responsible to the public.
Re: Yot, corporations are responsible to the public.
Re: Yot, corporations are responsible to the public.
Re: Re: Yot, corporations are responsible to the public.
ftfy
Re: Yot, corporations are responsible to the public.
The official account will be fined, but in summarizing the hate speech will itself commit hate speech and be fined.
This becomes an endless circle until the Government starts putting yellow stars on Youtubers and rounding them up into special "video re-education" camps.
How?
We simply takedown the original poster using a rifle.
Re:
and as soon you have given it power it clamps the shackles its supporters and boy do they like to cry and whine when it happens
funny either way because they laughed at and ridiculed those that warned them
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Should work to put the liability on "callous billionaires".
Re: Should work to put the liability on "callous billionaires".
So typical. A company does well, the CEO get the bonus. A company does poorly, some poor working smuck gets the fine.
If the CEO gets the bonus, he should also get the fine.
Re: Should work to put the liability on "callous billionaires".
Citation needed.
Meet Bob!
Even dissident politicians, such as from Germany's "far right" AfD party, have discovered that criticising "hate speech" laws is in itself considered a form of "hate speech".
Re:
SUE ME
It Could Be Worse
