Daily Deal: The Complete Machine Learning... >>
<< No, The Death Of Net Neutrality Will Not Be...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Jan 3rd 2018 9:46am


Filed Under:
germany, hate speech, intermediary liability, social media

Companies:
facebook, google



German Hate Speech Law Goes Into Effect, Turning Social Media Platforms Into Gov't Revenue Generators

from the gentlemen:-start-your-paperwork dept

Social media platforms doing business in Germany can look forward to a year filled with fines of up to €50m. Germany's hate speech law went into effect on January 1st, providing the country with a new revenue stream it can tap into for the rest of whatever.

The Netzwerkdurchsetzungsgesetz (NetzDG) law was passed at the end of June 2017 and came into force in early October.

The social networks were given until the end of 2017 to prepare themselves for the arrival of NetzDG.

The law gives social media platforms 24 hours to remove "obviously illegal" content. This, of course, raises the question about how obvious "obviously illegal" content needs to be to trigger the 24-hour deletion requirement. Presumably, the government gets to decide how "obvious" the illegality is and how often it gets to collect millions of euros.

In what must be considered a show of government largesse, one week will be allowed to handle "complex" removal orders -- again, something likely determined solely by the German government. Given Germany's ultra-weird relationship with its Nazi past, the difference between complex and simple takedown demands isn't likely to be clear cut, putting companies in the path of fines and further German government grousing.

I understand that American companies are somewhat obliged to follow local laws when providing services overseas, but they should not be put in the position of being held criminally and civilly liable for the posts of their users. They can attempt to moderate content with an eye on local statutes, but the fines for posting "obviously illegal" content should be levied on the person posting it, rather than the service provider.

This ridiculous shifting of liability is even more egregious in Germany. Not only are service providers fined for not removing illegal content, EMPLOYEES of these companies can be directly fined as well.

[T]he law also provides for fines of up to €5m for the person each company designates to deal with the complaints procedure if it doesn’t meet requirements.

We often see government officials claiming the billions of dollars in profits Google, Facebook, et al rack up somehow should result in perfect compliance with every esoteric, content-related complaint worldwide. But no one's claimed individual employees tasked with government compliance are callous billionaires, and yet the German hate speech law makes that equation with its willingness to bankrupt individuals for not responding to government removal demands fast enough.

There are concerns in Germany this law could lead to government censorship and a restriction of free speech. These concerns have already materialized somewhat indirectly. A regime with an interest in censorship and curtailing criticism has already pushed out a carbon-copy of Germany's law. This gives Russia the opportunity to push companies into performing censorship on its behalf, with Germany to point at when critics start questioning Russia's actions.

30 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 3 Jan 2018 @ 8:17am

    Please Define

    "Social Media Platform". Let's see - the web is entirely social as every page shares information with all its viewers; anything published in a readable format is by definition "media"; and every server is a "platform". So - the abuse of this law will expand to EVERY website they don't like. It may start with the "Big Boys" - but this will have scope creep that moves at velocities above the speed of light.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 3 Jan 2018 @ 8:39am

    Ah Germany, why won't you learn from your history?

    I'd like to see platforms pulling their physical presence from Germany just to avoid the insane burden this will put on them. But what's probably gonna happen is they will set their filtering algorithms to "North Korea" and turn the experience for Germans into a big, warm wasteland.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2018 @ 9:52am

      Re:

      History teaches one lesson.

      Humans are bad at learning from it. But it's not like you would understand anything about that.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 3 Jan 2018 @ 10:16am

      Re:

      Ah Germany, why won't you learn from your history?

      To be clear, they only have to look back 20 years.

      NYT (1997): Germany Charges Compuserve Manager

      (...for pornography and Nazi swastikas on foreign web sites after CompuServe connected to the internet.)

      NYT (1999): German Court Overturns Pornography Ruling Against CompuServe

      Mr. Somm is ''a slave of the parent company,'' said the court's chief judge, Laszlo Ember. Taking note that Mr. Somm had briefly tried to block access to a number of Internet sites, later giving up because the blockade proved unmanageable, Judge Ember said Mr. Somm had done all he could.

      Granted, that case was about merely letting the material travel across their networks, not about hosting it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 3 Jan 2018 @ 8:50am

    Well that's one way to clear out the employee roster...

    [T]he law also provides for fines of up to €5m for the person each company designates to deal with the complaints procedure if it doesn’t meet requirements.

    Otherwise known as 'the job no sane person would ever accept.'

    Five million personal liability? Even someone desperate for a job would be smart to quit on the spot the second they were given that job, as a single fine would have the ability to bankrupt them. Having to look for another job would be vastly more preferable to having your finances utterly demolished in one blow, something I imagine most people will realize pretty quick.

    Fifty million for the company, five million for anyone stupid enough to take the position of scapegoat... I can't help but wonder how many times a company will be hit or threatened with fines like that before they crunch the numbers and decide that it's simply not worth the risk operating in Germany at all.

    They can attempt to moderate content with an eye on local statutes, but the fines for posting "obviously illegal" content should be levied on the person posting it, rather than the service provider.

    Facebook can afford to pay a large fine(how often they'll be willing to do so is another matter), a random poster isn't likely to be able to, and if they're doing it for the money(as I suspect is the case), then going after the party with a large bank account makes much more sense.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 3 Jan 2018 @ 11:38am

      Re: Well that's one way to clear out the employee roster...

      Or rather they'll decide it's worth to keep the revenue and err in excess so when you mention your teacher is a nazi because kids do that you will have your account terminated. Of course, in the long run it will mean social networks that don't have operations inside of Germany will gain much more traction. I wonder if they'll go full Godwin and start the Great German Wall to deal with it...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ShadowNinja (profile), 3 Jan 2018 @ 12:07pm

      Re: Well that's one way to clear out the employee roster...

      The most ironic part of the $5 million dollar fine for employees is that it'll likely make sure that more 'obviously illegal' content stays up longer.

      Because if you can't find anyone to take the job with a $5 million dollar penalty for screwing up (which is sure to be at least 20 years worth of salary), then who is going to remove the illegal content?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2018 @ 9:57am

    Yot, corporations are responsible to the public.

    That fact, not new, based on an entire century of law, practice and knowledge of how corporations behave when not heavily regulated, just sends Techdirt into fury.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2018 @ 10:06am

      Re: Yot, corporations are responsible to the public.

      Solvent abuse is a terrible thing. On the other hand it is fun to watch you suffer the effects of it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2018 @ 10:24am

      Re: Yot, corporations are responsible to the public.

      Except this law is not about regulating corporations, but rather forcing corporations to regulate what people are allowed to say.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2018 @ 10:28am

        Re: Re: Yot, corporations are responsible to the public.

        forcing corporations to censor that which some people do not want published.

        ftfy

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      An Onymous Coward (profile), 3 Jan 2018 @ 11:52am

      Re: Yot, corporations are responsible to the public.

      Corporations are responsible for their own behavior, not mine. They cannot exist as a social media platform and take responsibility for everything posted therein at the same time. What you continuously espouse in your rants is not possible.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2018 @ 10:00am

    What if one of the Hate Speech SS-Obersturmführer leaders posts hate speech from an official account?

    The official account will be fined, but in summarizing the hate speech will itself commit hate speech and be fined.

    This becomes an endless circle until the Government starts putting yellow stars on Youtubers and rounding them up into special "video re-education" camps.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2018 @ 10:01am

    Uberfuhere Merkel, we have simplified the process of "complex takedowns".

    How?

    We simply takedown the original poster using a rifle.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2018 @ 10:07am

      Re:

      tyranny always arrives like it is the cavalry saving everyone from the big mean bad guys

      and as soon you have given it power it clamps the shackles its supporters and boy do they like to cry and whine when it happens

      funny either way because they laughed at and ridiculed those that warned them

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2018 @ 10:05am

    Should work to put the liability on "callous billionaires".

    Poor people will see the risk and simply NOT take the job (unless full insurance is provided). Liability will then percolate up to the greedy RICH, as should. Those who get the big bucks ARE responsible and liable, regardless what the "laws" they paid politicians to pass say about "limited liability": COMMON LAW over-arches all. -- That's why though all that Nazi did was "legal", people were yet hung for crimes.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2018 @ 10:22am

      Re: Should work to put the liability on "callous billionaires".

      Liability will then percolate up to the greedy RICH, as should.

      So typical. A company does well, the CEO get the bonus. A company does poorly, some poor working smuck gets the fine.

      If the CEO gets the bonus, he should also get the fine.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      An Onymous Coward (profile), 3 Jan 2018 @ 11:54am

      Re: Should work to put the liability on "callous billionaires".

      Those who get the big bucks ARE responsible and liable, regardless what the "laws" they paid politicians to pass say about "limited liability": COMMON LAW over-arches all.

      Citation needed.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonmylous, 3 Jan 2018 @ 10:24am

    Meet Bob!

    This is Bob, he works in waste management and is a special needs employee. We've given him the responsibility of dealing with NetzDG complaints here at our company. His responsibility is to check his email each day for these complaints, and delete them. Please feel free to sue him, we'd greatly enjoy defending our employee for the next 5-15 years in EU courts and making Germany look like utter shit-heels for suing a retarded kid.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2018 @ 10:37am

    It seems that the definition of "hate speech" in Germany has grown enormously in recent years, as the country has taken in a flood of immigrants from the Middle east and North Africa whose behavior has frequently ranged from highly undesirable to outright criminal. Talking about such politically-incorrect topics is of course labeled "hate speech" and subjects people to all the penalties that go with such labels.

    Even dissident politicians, such as from Germany's "far right" AfD party, have discovered that criticising "hate speech" laws is in itself considered a form of "hate speech".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      An Onymous Coward (profile), 3 Jan 2018 @ 12:00pm

      Re:

      It's no coincidence. Germany is pounding the Politically Correct movement into the dirt in an effort to overcome their Nazi history. But methinks the lady doth protest too much.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2018 @ 1:03pm

    another tax on users that will soon spread to whichever pockets bribed the politicians to implement the law in the first place! and dont forget, this will spread to all countries that are part of the 'civilised' world, but not to those nasty places like N.Korea and China etc!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2018 @ 1:41pm

    I HATE SPEECH
    SUE ME

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2018 @ 2:14pm

    It Could Be Worse

    I won't say how though because Techdirt might get fined.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Daily Deal: The Complete Machine Learning... >>
<< No, The Death Of Net Neutrality Will Not Be...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:34 Facebook Allowing Israeli Security Forces To Shape The News Palestineans See (8)
11:58 A Major Security Vulnerability Has Plagued 'Nearly All' Intel CPUs For Years (22)
10:44 Techdirt 2017: The Stats. (13)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Complete Machine Learning Bundle (0)
09:46 German Hate Speech Law Goes Into Effect, Turning Social Media Platforms Into Gov't Revenue Generators (30)
06:45 No, The Death Of Net Neutrality Will Not Be Subtle (48)
03:38 Texas Cops Arrest Journalist For Publishing Confidential Info Given To Her By A Police Officer (33)

Tuesday

19:43 Police Training Firm Dumps Interrogation Technique Linked To Multiple False Confessions (31)
15:33 Hopefully For The Last Time: The US Has Zero New Works Enter The Public Domain On January 1st (54)
13:37 The Techdirt Podcast: 2017 Round-Up (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.